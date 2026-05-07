Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Joyful Heart's avatar
Joyful Heart
1h

Would love to participate with my husband who just found a massive clot in his leg, likely from his bedroom but we're in Washington and unable to travel. His circuits are now off most of the day and especially at night. I look forward to hearing the results of this research!!!!

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