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Cell Phone/Rouleaux Formation Research Project Info

When: May\ 18th – 8A – 5P

Where: 200 Brook Hollow Road, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666

Who: Dr. Robert Brown, MD, FACR, Vice President of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs at

Environmental Health Trust

Dr. Kent Chamberlain, PhD, Scientific Advisor at EHT, Past Chair and Professor Emeritus,

Dept. of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of New Hampshire, and Past President of EHT.

For more information: https://ehtrust.org/about/board-of-directors/

Number of People Needed: As many as possible, but 20 would be amazing! Each participant is like gold! Feel free to share!

Compensation: $50 for each participant

Want to Participate? Questions? Please email Susan at swpast@outlook.com with the your name, the date and the time you can be onsite. You do not have to live in PA!

Instructions:

1) No children will be screened this time around, but are welcome to come & hang out! They had issues with the research board accepting the parent’s signing for the children.

2) We will have a fruit tray, but you may want to bring your own lunch or snacks while you wait. We have a walking trail around the farm!

3) AVOID exposure to WiFi the best you can! Turn off your cell phones before you come––as they will not be allowed in the house during the research. Print driving directions before you head out.

About the procedure:

There will be an ultrasound exam on each person as they come in. They will need to hang out for 90 minutes to go back to normal if they were in rouleaux (thickened blood). Then, each person will be scanned again, have an exposure to either a cellphone or a sham, and then another ultrasound. They will need to wait around for another 90 minutes. Each person will have to be on site for a total of 3 hours. In order to get a sufficient number of people studied, participants will be staggered every 15 minutes and 10 people should be able to complete this process in 3-1/2 hours. Because it is much more time consuming than the first time around, each participant will be given $50 for their time!

If you are interested, please let us know ASAP! We hope you will want to participate in this groundbreaking research!

Hope to hear from & to see you soon!

Please email Susan at swpast@outlook.com

Note; I have limited email access for the next 5 days….Please contact Susan and not me with inquires.

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