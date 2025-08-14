For entertainment purposes only, because you know the drill.



What happens when you go for your yearly check-up and the office insists that you use an wireless Ipad to check in and answer questions about your health, and schedule a mammogram? For one thing, if the office’s blind side to wireless alters your blood pressure or blood sugar, you get the wrong diagnosis.

Two possible community collaborations:

As the school year starts, millions of children will be interacting with and via screens. We need to become literate about light, and to understand its role as bio-electricity that choreographs all of life. And we need to educate more health care providers.

A German Book About Light

In yesterday’s news summary, I posted a video interview with Dr Leland Sillman (Florida).

I came across his work years ago on the EMF Warriors facebook site, which also leans heavily to bio-hacking and gadgets at times. Dr. Jack Kruse and Dr. Stillman were generous with their expertise, but shared with very different communication styles. I’m no longer on Facebook but I have stayed with Dr. Stillman via Substack, (who to my knowledge has never worn earbuds. My nervous system relaxes when I see 2 podcast speakers who are skilled and knowledgeable enough to wear wired headsets, and I hope the image also inspires you - change is coming ).

The Interview: Beyond the Briefcase: MATT GOODMAN AND DR STILLMAN 47 minutes

Chapters: 00:00 Intro 09:16 Most Common Issues in Burned Out Professionals 12:46 What Causes Exhaustion in Driven Successful People 15:53 Early Red Flags to Look Out For 21:17 Common Myths About Aging & Energy 25:20 Immediate Implementations to Optimize Health 32:05 How Physical Health Impacts Leadership & Decision Making 36:20 The Healthiest Mindset 44:23 Rapid-Fire Questions

Collaborative Effort #1 Technical Book: The Influence of Ocular Light Perception on Metabolism in Animal and in Man by Fritz Hollwich 1976 (Germany)

When asked, Dr. Stillman revealed that his favorite book or film about health is a highly technical Book: The Influence of Ocular Light Perception on Metabolism in Animal and in Man by Fritz Hollwich 1976 (Germany)

The Influence of Ocular Light Perception on Metabolism in Man and in Animal | SpringerLink (See the chapter headings at link)

Springer writes:

About this book This book was written to show that light is a primal element of life. All life originates and develops under the influence of the light of the sun, that "super­ terrestrial natural force" (Goethe). Sunlight influences the vital processes not only of the plant (e. g. , heliotropism, photosynthesis) and the animal (e. g. , color change, maturation of the gonads) but of man as well. The human organism too reacts "heliotropically," as the 24­ hour rhythm of the sleep-waking cycle demonstrates. of Artists have always perceived clearly the intensive stimulatory effect sunlight on their activity. One is reminded here of Cesare Lombroso, who wrote to his daughter "that thoughts come in the greatest profusion when (my) room is flooded with the sun's rays. " Richard Wagner exclaimed: "If only the sun would come out, I would have the score finished in no time. " Bernard Shaw had a little cottage where he worked that could be turned according to the position of the sun. The composer Humperdinck wrote: "The sun is indispensable for my work; that is why it is important for me to have my study face east or south. " As these few examples indicate, it is above all those active in the arts who intuitively grasp the positive influence of sunlight on the psycho-physical effi­ciency of their organism. In an age, however, when fluorescent lighting turns night into day, we are in danger of forgetting that man is a creature of nature as well as of culture.

The book retails for $200.

The interviewer recommended that interested readers ask one of the large learning models to summarize the book.

If you are interested and available to help “shed light” please do.

I don't intentionally use AI as I am concerned about excessive water and energy consumption fueling the computing power, but know that it can be informative. This is one of those cases.



As the school year starts, millions of children will be interacting with and via screens and blue light.

We need to reverse the trend and become literate about light as energy, and to understand its role as bio-electricity that choreographs all of life.

Collaborative Effort #2 Creating a List of Health Care Procedures Contraindicated for EHS/EMR-S? “Why Should I be Explaining This to the Doctor?”- Janet Fitzgerald

I have seen a number of individuals posting questions to chat groups asking questions about different medical tests, for example about whether or not to have a non-emergency MRI or bone density test.

In her testimony for a legislative bill in Massachusetts to establish a registry of EMF & health/harm population trends, Janet Fitzgerald spoke about the challenge of needing to educate health care practitioners about EMF pollution-sourced conditions, (while paying as a patient.)

8:02 : Cece Doucette 12:27 : Courtney Gilardi 15:08 : Patricia Burke 17:45 : Amelia Coco Gilardi 20:25 : Janet FitzGerald 23:42 : Kirsten Beatty 1:01:11 : Jessica McGovern Video courtesy Cece Doucette, MA4safetechnology .



While Janet’s testimony is measured, there are many horror stories of encounters with mainstream medicine. With most health care practitioners not yet educated, as of now it is up to patients to learn about contraindicated procedures and alternatives.

I am not aware of any comprehensive resource list about testing procedures that patients with conditions related to electrical/microwave poisoning can reference or share with their health care providers, but believe that the community has a great deal of direct experience and guidance to share.

If you or your organization can contribute, please do. Feel free to post in the comments or email me via Substack. I hope a credentialed group or organization will step forward to legitimize the effort, but it can start with informed citizen science.

For example, the EMF Safety Network accumulated this citizen-science expertise when smart meters were rolled out in CA.

Talking to Your Doctor: The Weep Initiative - Wireless, Electric, and Electromagnetic Pollution

WEEP Initiative | The Canadian and International Initiative to stop Wireless, Electric, and Electromagnetic Pollution

In the early days of the AMI smart meter debacle, Canadians and Americans were quick to share information collaboratively.

The Weep Initiative created a number of helpful resources that are still in use:

including a 5-page handout “Talking to Your Doctor”

Microsoft Word - Talking to your doctor2.doc

We are the ones creating the true historical record, as well as the future of informed, skilled health care.

Now we can add a guide/reference of to-be-avoided non-emergency procedure/tests?

FYI: The EMF Medical Conference, Now Free Online

FYI: Massachusetts Proposed Legislative Bill, An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public

Amelia's bill -- H.2413 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health, requiring inclusion in MAVEN, establishing the Massachusetts EMS registry and requiring biennial reporting as part of population health trendsn

Energetic Emergency First Aid:

Following an accident 2 years ago where I was required to have x-rays and a CT scan for a head injury, my EMF-literate nutritionist recommended taking a hot detox bath with 1 pound of baking soda and 2 cups of Epson Salts, as hot as could be tolerated for 20 minutes.

When I became sick last year while traveling, my friend brought a bath mix to my hotel that also included essential oil and borax. I slept soundly in the inn with the corded landline in my room.

Today’s Tech News: Let’s Not Go Here

Daily Galaxy reports: The age of smartphones is coming to an end. A bold prediction from Bill Gates reveals a revolutionary new tech set to replace your phone forever. In a bold prediction that’s making waves across the tech world, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has suggested that smartphones could soon be obsolete, replaced by an entirely new kind of technology. Forget everything you know about handheld devices—Gates envisions a future where electronic tattoos become the new norm.