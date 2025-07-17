While rushing to leave town for unexpected/ urgent travel, I sent a post ”Safe Tech International: SMs Next "Notice of Liability" Wave; Sean Alexander Carney: Tomorrow 5G smart phones could be mandatory – a Digital ID tragedy for all; News with the tag line: Sean's in- depth new blog raising some uncomfortable questions about technology today”

Before I address the comments about the content of this substack, I want to again promote Sean’s significant efforts in his most recent article.

Sean’s post includes a disclaimer:

Disclaimer: Safe Tech International is comprised of a diverse group of people from various countries who have come together to advocate for safer digital technologies. We do not have a uniform stance on all global political issues, nor do we feel this is necessary in advocacy for safer internet and telecommunications technologies. We support diversity of thought, and feel that well-researched blogs and outreach materials that both awaken and inspire others to seek the greater good are essential in our times. In light of that, please note that all members of Safe Tech International do not necessarily agree with every political statement made in the following excellent and well-researched blog.



Sean Carney’s Recent Update

Sean wrote:

“I have updated the blog [ https://safetechinternational.org/tomorrow-5g-smart-phones-could-be-mandatory-a-digital-id-tragedy-for-all/ ] with some information on an aborted Active Denial Deployment against Black Lives Matter protestors in 2020, as follows.

"In September 2020 – according to the BBC – officers at a [Black Lives Matter] protest in Washington's Lafayette Square“...requested a "heat ray" weapon for possible use against protesters in a park next to the White House…The heat ray weapon [Active Denial System] uses a microwave beam [millimeter wave energy] to make human skin feel like it is burning.” That same month, Facial Recognition Technologies (FRTs) had also been deployed against the protestors. BLM supporters toppling colonialist statues in recent times, have liberally targeted the past. However, they didn't target the Big Tech companies, Big Tech figureheads or smart phones/smart surveillance technology, or microwave weapons of the present. An opportunity to highlight digital/electronic colonialism as the threat of contemporary Imperialism – exemplified by the symbiosis of Big Tech and the police – was ominously missed when unprecedented global attention was on the organisation in 2020. BLM, it can be argued, avoided the technological "elephants in the room" and thus seemed to change very little for civil rights, because policing is inseparable from microwave and smart technologies."

As a team, we were concerned about possible reactions to Sean's blog, but sometimes the dog comes up and bites you from behind….and you get it wrong.

Two different discussions emerged from the post that I sent under time pressure, which I usually do not do.

The topics were ADHD and NOLs. For those who want to read more about the NOL issue, I addressed it at the end of this post.

ADHD

Under the Topic of Health, I posted the article “ADHD: Hunter in a Farmer's World with Thom Hartmann”. Thom also posted “Why School Breaks the ADHD Hunter’s Spirit” The modern school system wasn’t built with the hunter in mind. But that doesn’t mean we have to keep using it,” and ADHD & Neurodiversity Is Not a Disorder: India’s Radical Respect for What America Loves to Pathologize What the West brands as ADHD and hyperactivity, others revere as a sign of spiritual evolution... and The ADHD-Dopamine Myth: What Motivation Science Gets Wrong And in ADHD Hunter brains, the dopamine system doesn’t fire the same way as it does for Farmers.

I posted Thom’s writing: “The latest study, published in the prestigious Proceedings of the Royal Society B just a few months ago, provides compelling experimental evidence that people with ADHD traits are superior foragers. Using an ingenious online berry-picking game, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania discovered that participants who scored high for ADHD characteristics consistently outperformed their neurotypical counterparts at gathering resources—exactly what we’d expect from evolved hunters suddenly dropped into sedentary, agricultural societies.”

I commented: “I abhor the gamified research methods but appreciate the findings. I am 1000% certain that so-called EHS was (and is) also an evolutionary advantage.”

Focus, The Vision Field, Phones, and the Fight or Flight Response

Thom is obviously diving into this topic of ADHA. (Comments at his site are restricted for paid users only, and spilled over into this substack.)

I first encountered the question of focus challenges when I read studies about a wave of Americans adopting Russian orphan children who had kept in cribs for years, devoid of care and stimulation. This coincided with a time when many women were seeking to work outside the home, and researchers were exploring how industrialized childcare trends would impact children, for example, whether or not pre-school or full day kindergarten was the best choice. These are still topics of consideration.

At the time, many Americans were also beginning to study and teach yoga, and one aspect of the Kundalini yoga tradition is the dristi, or the gaze point for the eyes, which, when engaged, helps to coordinate focus, nerves, spine, and neck.

Several decades ago, many Americans found it extremely difficult to hold their focus by attempting to look towards the tip of the nose in tree pose, not because of the large muscle demands for balance, but because their inner eye muscles and related brain function were strained and untrained.

One of my yoga teacher trainers explained the phenomenon of wall - eye, where the eye muscles are hypervigilant for monitoring the external environment for predators as part of the fight or flight response, and it is impossible to contract the inner eye muscles to bring the focus inward.

I can attest to the fact that Americans attempting the dristi found it very hard to focus inward (sort of cross-eyed) before the age of the cellphone, but could gaze at the horizon without falling out of a pose.

When I searched on-line for a reference about wall-eye to include as a hyperlink, I only found references to fish, and to an inherited genetic eye condition.

Over-Focus Inward is Another Focus Disorder - Induced by Habits, not Heredity

In mind-body studies, I later encountered the focus issue again when I studied Brain Gym, which is the science of Educational Kinesiology.

Brain Gym identified the other side of the coin, the imbalance of over-focus on something, while ignoring other important inputs from the environment.

I witnessed myself as a perpetrator of sorts when I had a large quarterly project to com for my job, and would lose track of those around me, for example, the need to feed my family. I would start cooking and then burn dinner.

My focusing challenge is the flip side of what is labeled ADHD.

I have burned meals while producing this substack.

In her newest book 'The Red Shoes; Our Devil's Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It' Shannon Rowan noted the circulatory issues faced by addicted gamers, (the use of special diapers and energy drinks that gamers reportedly use to “hack” their chrono-biology.) Read about Keith Cutter’s interview with Shannon here.

The Red Shoes: Escaping Our Digital Spell | Keith Cutter & Shannon Rowan

I believe that the entire culture has shifted into an overfocus inward, using screens in ways that are completely out of synch with our biology (See Screen Use for Kids - American Academy of Ophthalmology), but also our consciousness.

I believe that the West is in its infancy regarding its understanding of brain styles, focus, dopamine, fascia, the vagus nerve, meridians, and other manifestations of energy anatomy (We would not be where we are with our devices, including failure to cultivate health-sustaining self-soothing behaviors, if we knew what we were doing)

Donna Eden and David Feinstein have written extensively on the differences between visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and digital processing styles, in their work “The Energies of Love.” Any mass, mechanistic research on eyesight and stress that doesn’t go to a deeper level on variables like these will draw the wrong conclusions, (just as research on EHS that tries to discount its existence.)

There is the enduring issue of cultural and intellectual arrogance and lack of understanding or respect for mind-body approaches, including western Brain Gym.

Hoax.com, Snopes, Wikipedia and Psychology Today have dismissive portrayals of Brain Gym. I don’t support the sites by posting their links.

Learning and working with a child’s unique dominance profile (dominant eye, ear, hand, and foot) can create conditions for harmony; placing children in chairs alphabetically in a classroom can result in severe stress for many learners by putting them in physiological disadvantage for their dominance profile. Working to develop more ambidextrous behaviors with mind-body practices like QiGong and Tai Chi, over the course of the lifetime is a very different endeavor from focusing on competitive sports, especially those that overuse certain directional movements.

Why is one person drawn to knitting, (eyes track from right to left) while another crochets? I was fascinated to learn about brain processing challenges of the left eye dominant reader forced to read English from left to right, and various manifestations of dyslexia.

I love the questions.

I envision a day when the media literacy promoted by PEERS and others allows for the extinction of the brand of expertise of Wikipedia.

There are a number of comments about ADHD being posted at Thom Hartmann’s substack.

The risk of characterizing a medically induced injury as an “evolutionary advantage” was raised by one commenter on my substack, and I had not thought of this angle.

I appreciate the exchange of ideas. And, I had not encountered this line of thought previously.

And, I stand by my belief that the ability to detect true north, or an incoming storm, or electrical poisoning is an evolutionary advantage. My college friend who is revered for his ability to inspect his plane before flying to detect fuel leaks is not mistreated or marginalized regarding his sense of smell. Like different dog breeds, we have differing sensory capabilities.

The utilities may not like it when some customers know that data is being dumped at 3:30 am. Telecom operators would rather you believe that your neighbor has a mental health issue rather than having you “believe” that the neighbor can detect when the signal strength is being turned up and down from the cell towers, at 3:30 am. 5:30 am. 7:00 am, 4-6 pm, etc. to accommodate the flow of drivers in their cars who are using wireless while in motion, with no awareness of the implications. The surveillance industry is very happy to have neighbors believing that the neighbors are paranoid conspiracy theorists.

I believe that the age of the cellphone is restricting our development and our evolution in ways that we have not even begun to fathom.

These unacknowledged costs include focus, conscious awareness, and compassion.

I post information about subtle energy, etc. because I believe that it is one pathway forward to being able to understand and validate the differing health harms resulting from man-made exposures. I also believe that we may never get there without it.

Three New News Items

For newcomers, I usually post a news summary a few times a week with items like these:

CELL PHONES Smartphone sensors reveal mental health patterns through daily behavior tracking In a study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers from the University of Michigan, University of Minnesota and University of Pittsburgh used smartphone sensors as silent observers of daily life. These digital footprints tracked simple actions, such as how much we move, sleep or check our phones but also provided surprising insights into how our psychological well-being manifests in everyday routines.

Courtesy Sean:

PRIVACY: Meta is developing “super-sensing” artificial intelligence (AI) technology for its next-generation smart glasses that can identify nearby people’s names through facial recognition. This plan raises serious privacy concerns as the company debates turning off the recording indicator light during use."The facial recognition feature is planned for glasses codenamed “Aperol” and “Bellini” set to launch in 2026. The glasses would let users identify nearby people while also providing helpful reminders, like prompting users to grab forgotten keys or buy groceries when passing stores."

"Users can opt into using facial recognition, but bystanders being scanned would have no way to consent or opt out." Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Melissa Holyoak recently called for a 'flexible' approach to privacy. The agency even stopped using phrases like 'surveillance advertising' when describing how companies track users. These changes might allow Meta to develop facial recognition with fewer limits than before." https://www.greenbot.com/meta-facial-recognition-smart-glasses/

SURVEILLANCE: A way that's been developed to defend against surveillance cameras and Facial Recognition Technology https://mashable.com/review/review-reflectacles-phantom-anti-facial-recognition-technology-glasses-frames

Why I am not on Facebook:

I intend to be back next week to the regular news posts. Thanks for your understanding.

Notices of Liability - only for those who want to follow along

Re the post: Safe Tech International: SMs Next "Notice of Liability" Wave; Sean Alexander Carney: Tomorrow 5G smart phones could be mandatory – a Digital ID tragedy for all

Although not addressed by readers to me through the substack platform, the topic of Notices of Liability remains highly charged and resulted in reprimands via another list.

I am grateful to receive many requests and potential newsletter contributions from others. Generally, I try to offer a disclaimer when I am either not well informed or am aware of controversies, and also try to favor offerings that are free, and/or to label things that have a cost associated with them (like the NOL membership.) I apologize for not making note of the cost).

In addition, I usually flag content that crosses into the topic of vaccines, for those readers who don’t want to spend time on those topics. I apologize for not noting that.

There is a group within the activist community that voiced criticism that the post about NOLs was included here and reposted elsewhere.

I was characterized as not being respectful in promoting it, along with some other comments. That was not my intent, and I apologize if anyone felt misled or misinformed by the post.

I seek opportunities to exchange ideas with diplomacy and mutual respect, and to continue to grow in community. I make the effort to post corrections when I become aware of an issue and the substack platform makes it easy to do.

We work in a very highly stressed area of focus, and I appreciate everyone seeking to actively contribute, and to take the high road to get there, especially without attacking others or their intent, and being able to exchange ideas and differences while holding a tone of mutual respect.

While rushing to create the post on Sunday, I was rushing under stress.

My colleague Kate Kheel, who offered the original text for the post about the NOLs, subsequently wrote: “The world is in flux. Centuries old systems, norms, "givens", and beliefs are unraveling and new, more wholesome possibilities can be seen on the evolutionary horizon (along with some rather destabilizing and dysfunctional ones!) It may be that Common Law approaches such as NoLs or regaining ownership of one "self" from being traded as a "bond" on the market, or attaining full legal ownership of one's land won't ever take root in society. But such initiatives may serve some role in catalyzing the changes we're living through, and in "moving the needle" ever so slightly towards something more respectful of us all.

Personally, I try to keep abreast of what's going on tech-related, all to the backdrop of a fast changing evolutionary landscape as we humans find our way toward healthier, wiser, and more Earth-centered ways of living. I also realize we must hone our abilities to navigate the current paradigm as well. In my own writing and outreach, I trust that each person will choose what resonates with them personally and forge their own unique path through the forest of these fast-changing times.” - Kate

Within the international community, as another example, the use of sacred geometry and dowsing to address earth energies is another space where a highly charged dividing line has formed. THIS DOG BITES.

Some factions are triggered, others may prefer to hold the space that this is a topic which the West doesn’t know enough about.

Another debate is whether to advise newcomers to shut the Wi-Fi off at night, to get people to take the first step, or to tell people to get rid of their phones. Another divide concerns climate.

I don’t have all the answers, but I do seek to enable others to sit with the questions with more ease and grace. I am incredibly grateful to work with a small team and with colleagues who also do that for me. IMO There is a world of difference between needing to be right, needing to make someone else wrong, questioning ideas, debate, and criticizing another person’s intent and actions rather than the ideas themselves, and holding space for not knowing. The internet has enabled us to become more aggressive and hateful as a humanity. Our team tries to counteract that trend., and I do with this offering. We try to elevate the vibration of the exchange.

If this resonates with you, please stay on the ride.

As a matter of self-protection against algorithms and addiction, I purposefully don’t pay close attention to the metrics for the site, but many new members recently joined. If you are looking for more info on NOLs, this isn’t my focus.

I apologize for not including the usual disclaimers about the NOLs, which do not have a proven track record and remain a highly charged topic.

There are a number of groups/individuals within the EMF activist community that have become involved in affiliate marketing, and who have accumulated large mailing lists, and if you follow them you will begin to receive promotions for many different products that do not have proven track records, and, at the same time, there may be other approaches for which we do not have a basis for understanding and where diplomacy is emphasized.

There are also differences between countries, for example, what the name is for an adverse health condition, and the incredible successes at the level of Council for opposition to cell towers in the UK Dartford residents block cranes and delivery lorry in fight against 85 foot phone mast – Radiation Research When a lorry and crane turned up to deliver the mast the following day, some residents parked cars to stop a crane getting access to the heath, while others phoned the council to ask for the work to be stopped.

At Safe Tech International, we hold a different posture around divides than may be comfortable for others.

There is a branch of this movement that feels that newcomers especially need to be protected from scammers for products/approaches that do not work (some extremely expensive) I respect their intentions and was not using this platform to intentionally, irresponsibly market a scam.

Please do your own due diligence, thank you for all you do, and thank you to those who reached out, and/or work to surf the waves.