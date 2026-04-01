Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
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"Are we manufacturing widespread environmental illnesses via “connected” technologies that scramble our physiology?" YES Patricia, we know the answer! i am both witnessing and experiencing this at the same time, and it is maddening. Thank you for grabbing that great word INTERORECEPTIVITY and running with it. Plus, i had not at all figured out the why behind my high anxiety on the road - it sure takes a village to complete this puzzle!

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