Image courtesy Flo Freshman



I am currently crisscrossing the state highways repeatedly for family issues.

The experience is crystalizing for me further why I agree with so many individuals expressing concerns about the very poor decision-making underpinning technology and infrastructure policymaking.

We need more people to move to the side of questioning.

“Within the Cabin” - Touchscreen vs. Pushbutton Manual Controls

The commonsense course correction to restore push button controls in cars is already well underway - and sourced from Europe. (Thank you, European citizens and regulators)

My older car has a rear camera and touch screen which is usually not visible due to glare, and I rarely use either. I would have roll-up windows if I could.

What are the true costs of ineffective regulation, ignoring earliest warnings, injuries and deaths caused by inattentive drivers, and the costs of needing to change back all of the manufacturing to restore buttons, and who paid? (not investors or Legislators?)

But the buttons aren’t my biggest driving concern.

Incoming: Headlights and Car Lighting

I wrote earlier about the fact that when cybertrucks are exported to Europe, they have to be modified to meet the European lighting codes so that the incoming driver is not “blinded” by the lights.

Mark Baker has been working tirelessly in the US to address blinding headlights:

In simple terms, the car designers and the regulators disregard the need to access the ability to utilize clear vision for the incoming driver.

The dynamic creates an energetic imbalance and a stress response as well as other downstream issues for other drivers, (impaired sleep) - and an avoidable, unnecessary reckless safety risk for everyone else.

What were the true costs of ineffective regulation, ignoring earliest warnings and the injuries and deaths caused by blinded drivers, and the future costs needing to change back all of the manufacturing to protect all drivers?

But it’s not the junk car lighting I am most concerned about.

From Behind, The Impaired Visual Field

In October of 2025 I wrote: Is Sharing the Road with Big Tech’s Driving Automation Progress, or a Dark, Dark Age? An Energy Medicine Opinion on Why Sharing the Road with Autonomous Vehicles and Automobiles with Driver Assist is Stressful, and De-Evolutionary

“Tail-gating Drivers Do Not Possess All of Their Faculties When the center of the line of vision is obstructed, for example when following a large box truck, the eyes and the brain shift into a stress response. Maybe only those paying attention with some training in mind-body practices would be conscious of the dynamic. But conscientious drivers will intuitively take action to restore their field of vision, by passing or falling back.

The aggressive driver who routinely bears down on the car in front of them, tailgating to the point where most of their field of vision is diminished and impaired, is not driving from a state of full brain integration, and again, conscientious drivers will give a wide berth, whether or not they are aware of the mechanics of stress.”

Driving behind a Tesla or other vehicle with very darkened windows imposes stress on the driver following behind.

But it’s not the impaired line of vision before me that I am most concerned about.

“Interoreceptivity” Highly sensitized people are able to detect subtle energetic imbalances in others

While contemplating writing this article, an inspirational post by another substack writer came across by desk: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing Delicate Like Trillium Lilies: Highly Sensitized People sensitive, resilient, and highly interoceptive

She wrote: “The Biology of Human Sensitization: Unique Nervous Systems

the harm:

Neuro-sensitization arises from increased membrane permeability - blood-brain barrier, blood vessels, and nerve cells. Excess stimuli, like the constant barrage of radio frequency radiation and industrial chemicals, damages membranes and dysregulates our calcium channels - which spikes sympathetic nervous system dominance (stress activation) and thus amplifies how we perceive sensory input and how we respond - making us more reactive.

the blessing:

But heightened nervous system sensitivity also increases interoceptive awareness - the ability to clearly perceive our internal body signals - for both our survival, and our self-healing.

Gifts of Sensitization: Lessons from Trillium Lillies The Trillium Lily is not weak; she is exquisitely adapted to her niche. Similarly, neuro-sensitized individuals possess unique strengths:

Bioenergetic attunement: Highly sensitized people are able to detect subtle energetic imbalances in others, akin to how Trillium can sense electromagnetic fields in soil.”

- Yolanda Pritam Hari

When I am driving, I engage a 6th sense (and many more) that tell me about the state of mind and attention level of other drivers.

Before I even look in the rear-view mirror, my energy field tells me that someone is bearing down on me or crossing the lane too quickly. I generally “know” that someone is texting long before I see them holding the phone.

These are all capabilities that are housed in the energetic electromagnetic immune system. It reads the energy of the environment via the aura, which is an intelligence system that has the ability to re-organize the body’s bio-electricity in order to protect the species.

My body warns me that a so-called connected vehicle is approaching even before I hear the static on the car radio. Another driver might realize that they feel irritated, or thirsty, or suddenly have to stop at the rest area after their physiology also gets hijacked,

but may have no idea that there is an external pollutant, because that driver does not have a roadmap for “Interoreceptivity”

and because we have all been brainwashed.

(By absolute garbage like this that feeds large language models: NOBEL PRIZE REPORTING How microwaves let us tune into one another – and the universe Learn more about how microwaves revolutionised our ways of communicating and helped us understand the origins of the universe)



Our biological sensory system does not alchemize with inanimate driver assist and self-driving technology. Some drivers and passengers have already lost the battle in the life-or-death bioenergetic mismatch.

This is the one place where we can begin to refocus our efforts.

Does this technology choice alter consciousness in myself or in others in unconscious and/or dangerous ways?

We need to stop allowing patriarchy and tech arrogance to treat interoreceptivity as mental illness - (even as research is indicating that damage to voltage-gated ion channels is associated with various diagnoses of neurological harm, including bipolar.)

Are we manufacturing widespread environmental illnesses via “connected” technologies that scramble our physiology?

AAEM Calls for Immediate Caution Regarding Smart Meter Installation

The American Academy of Environmental Medicine April 12, 2012



The adverse effect of artificial environmental exposures including chemicals and EMFs is damage, and much of it is being sourced from second-hand exposures.

Listening to the traffic report on the AM car radio, I can hear the profound interference when a connected truck is nearby. How many people feel it and know what it is?

What is the long term effect of driving under automated license plate toll readers?

Where is the biologically based and real-world simulated testing, including juxtaposed, chronic, and cumulative exposures?

I wish it were an April Fool’s joke to say that no adequate testing is in place.

I wish it were an April Fool’s joke to say that the Oligarch group and the richest men in the world have not taken care of every individual who has been caught in their wakes, including via horrific industrial accidents.

It takes a certain kind of individual and culture to revere the status of the richest men in the world and to ignore the carnage behind then.

We have an automobile culture that has followed leaders towards investment decisions that impair the driver in the vehicle (screens), drivers approaching the vehicle (headlights), and drivers following the vehicle (impaired field of vision).

The tech industry has been moving fast, breaking things, and relying on the courts to belatedly respond - along with regulators.

Can we scrutinize more the technology choices that alter consciousness itself, that extend far beyond social media and children, and especially involuntary second-hand exposures to electromagnetic poisoning?

We have the mainstream media stating that we need to become an interplanetary species and colonize Mars and the Moon, in order to preserve the light of human consciousness.

Let’s look for some other opinions.

In Walk in Beauty, Beverly Gorman and her daughter Naiyahnikai guide viewers through the spiritual rituals and breathtaking landscapes of the Navajo reservation, sharing the profound significance of “Hozho” - the concept of walking in beauty and the enduring connection to their ancestral roots.

Note: I am still traveling without my computer and archives, and have not added hyperlinks for every thought….thank you for your understanding. You will find sources backing up everything I wrote.

Share Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

In case you missed it: The Court Ruling Opening New Conversations: EMF, Addictive Design, and... Infrastructure A Few Superlative Resources with Courtney, Keith, Shannon, Victoria

More Inspiration:

(Kudos to the children with wired and not wireless earbuds in this video. Baby Get Back!)