Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
1hEdited

Am getting to the place where I refrain from sharing car rides with people, mostly because cars tend to be very EMF filled as they always have their phones, plus the cars outputs. At this point I am starting to tell them why.

Also, what do you folks think of this site on microwave ovens? (see end) I very very much try to avoid eating food that has been microwaved, (I get sick, feel off) and talking to folks about this inevitably ties in with all microwave exposures. https://health-science.com/microwave-hazards/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture