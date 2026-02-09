As I cover and comment on the news in the EMF/RF world, I have been grateful to have discovered other writers who share content with readers in other countries, including Lyn in Australia and Einar in Norway.

Closer to home, I’ve dreamed about what it would be like to be working in a physical newsroom with Keith Cutter, or with the Power Couple Roman and Bohdanna, or with Kate and Sean and others at Safe Tech International

One of my teachers refers to synchronicities as the work of “The invisible conductor behind the scenes” and at times, our work overlaps, but more often than not we are all working on different aspects of the same concern - the lack of safety of ubiquitous technologies.

Image courtesy Floris Freshman



Living in Patriots Country, I have been surprised at how few people are aware of the story about Levi Stadium. I continue to promote the work that is emerging based on the courageous efforts and integrity of Peter Cowan, and I appreciate that others are also helping to strengthen that web.

Here is a recent round-up for the Superbowl hang-over crowd and beyond.

Football (and Flock cameras): The Power Couple, and me

In their Jan. 22 post, Pro Athletes Raise EMF Awareness History of Lighting | 49rs, Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch caught a pass from Peter Cowan and published one of their weekly audio podcasts that included the audio and LINK to Delaney Walker (player) where he discusses the electrical substation.

The show is 1/2 hour.

In my Feb. 8 post, “The NFL Injury Debacle, Deflategate, and the Secret Societies of Product Defense” With science for sale, you can get what you pay for” I revisited a topic I frequently cover, - tobacco science and product defense.

Peter Cowan’s first article in his 49ers injuries series covered the magnetic fields at Levi Stadium. “The hypothesis itself is simple, but its implications are hard to ignore: these magnetic fields are systematically weakening the players’ collagen, leading to injuries {}”

Here is one of the leading ‘experts’ aka tobacco science/product defense liar-for-hire who testifies for utilities around the country regarding safety, and one of his specialties is - magnetic fields.

Many individuals who are not professional athletes have tried to bring attention to decision-makers and regulatory agencies about EMR-RF harm, injuries, and disability.

I wrote a bit about this here: NFL 49ers: Does a Polluted EMF/RF/5G Environment Contribute to Joint and Orthopedic Injuries in World-class Athletes? “Mother Nature” Has Wicked Sense of Humor? and also here: The 49er’s Football Injury Woes- Don’t They Deserve Better? Why are exposure limits in the U.S. higher than in some other countries, and who are the experts who testify on behalf of utilities?

I hope that the injured players know that support is available from independent, non-EMF/utility experts who do not operate out of the tobacco industry playbook.

How did we get here?

Keith wrote: “In the article “Tinker, tailor, publisher, spy: how Robert Maxwell created the academic peer review system,” published 30 December 2025 in OffGuardian, Prof. Gloria Moss and Dr. Niall McCrae trace the modern peer-review system not to some inevitable maturation of science, but to a remarkably rapid consolidation of academic publishing power under a single, highly unusual figure: Robert Maxwell.” []

As Moss and McCrae argue, peer review rapidly evolved into something far more powerful than a quality-control mechanism. It became a gatekeeping regime—one capable of enforcing prevailing doctrines, marginalizing dissent, and quietly shaping which questions could be asked without professional consequence. The industrialization of academic publishing did not broaden intellectual freedom; it narrowed it, while cloaking restriction in the language of rigor. []

Most journals referenced in FCC, ICNIRP, and WHO safety guidelines—Bioelectromagnetics, Health Physics, Radiation Research, and IEEE series on electromagnetic compatibility—are either controlled by allied publishing corporations or distributed through Elsevier’s databases.”

Keith does not mention the 49ers, but it is highly likely that if the NFL story has legs, and if legal actions are pursued by some of the injured players, the mainstream media and the substation owners will rely on the phenomenon that Keith has outlined so thoroughly here, including the absurd notion that unless the players develop a temperature (increase in heat = thermal threshold) they are not experiencing harm.

SIDE NOTE (One thing we can be grateful for, though, is that the head of the NFL player is far closer in size to the Jello-filled dummy used to test cell phone safety.

(See: Mobile Phones and Children

Daily use of wireless devices, especially mobile phones, has caused great concern among the public about the possible health effects of electromagnetic radiation to which the users of these devices, primarily children, are exposed. This paper summarizes the habit of using mobile phones by children and teenagers and its connection with possible harmful biological effects of electromagnetic radiation of these devices. This paper describes the procedure of creating models of adult and child heads that are used for numerical calculation of electromagnetic field penetration and the absorbed energy. As we know, the human body consists of many different tissues and organs, so each of them needs to be described by the appropriate electromagnetic characteristics.

This would also include the Achilles tendons in professional football players.)

Microwave News Breaks the Story About the World Health Organization’s Radiofrequency ‘Research”

The article is not about the rock band THE WHO.

An example of Keith’s coverage of the corruption of EMF science came to light on January 28 when the highly respected Louis Slesin of Microwave News published “They Kept Telling Us What To Do” A Rare Look Behind the RF Curtain at WHO Review of Animal Studies Takes Center Stage

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has been trying to manipulate its long-running assessment of RF–cancer risks, according to a prominent Swiss toxicologist.”

Rather than accepting the opinions posed by various experts working within the football or wireless/utility industries, I encourage injured players and ethical reporters to touch base with Louis, or perhaps the scientists at the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), including Theodora Scarato, MSW, director of Environmental Health Sciences’ Wireless & EMF program, author of a recent article New Review Finds U.S. Wireless Radiation Rules Outdated and Weakly Enforced.

Keith Cutter, Lexicon for the Electroplague - ‘What We Name Things Impacts How We Think About Them’

A 20-minute Commentary

We don’t live in a fair fight. In this episode, Keith Cutter introduces a lexicon for the electroplague—naming forced exposure, electromagnetic trespass, and why clarity of language is the first step toward reclaiming ground in a silent war.

I always learn new things when I read Keith’s work or listen to his podcasts, and this video does not disappoint.

“Maybe think of George Orwell’s 1984 as it shifts language quietly. A shift in language quietly redefines harm, responsibility, and consent.”

One example that immediately comes to mind is the re-framing of small-scale nuclear reactors as a potential source to power data centers.

For the life of me, I cannot comprehend how many critics of the fossil fuel industry’s use of the tobacco science playbook cast a blind eye to the corrupted science that underlies clean energy/sustainability dogma. There are too many groups, including leading environmental agencies, that have played a role in denying harm and enabling the continued imposition of unsafe infrastructure that pollutes the grid, neighboring household wiring, and human health, including but not limited to many solar inverters, EV charging, and smart meters. I believe our descendants will find this debacle incomprehensible.

As Keith and others note, RF isn’t the only issue needing more consideration. “Magnetic fields from current, electric fields from voltage on wiring, and dirty electricity from high-frequency transients can all add to the body’s synthetic load.” - Keith Cutter

In the United States, due to lax regulation, ground current needs to be added to the equation, as has been quantified by the late David Stetzer and others. If your news sources aren’t knowledgeable about all of these topics, look further.

Wouldn’t it be incredible if football helmet safety science now extended to consideration for protection of the blood brain barrier, and voltage-gated ion channels in the cell walls, and joint safety, and healthy digestion, and ease-filled natural uninterrupted sleep, and lack of assault on the integrity of the heart rate, to as much attention to neurological harm as to cancer, for everyone, including and especially for children?

I am on the team that wants at least as many resources, and press coverage, devoted to investigating Levi Stadium’s, as were used to investigate Deflategate.

Can we bring the Revenge of the Nerds to an end now?

This is my field of dreams.

Share