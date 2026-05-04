Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Visible Order's avatar
Visible Order
2m

BORGOFRANCO. Internet, niente wi-fi nelle scuole: "Fa male! Qui è tutto cablato"

31 Gennaio 2020 - 11:39

https://www.giornalelavoce.it/news/borgofranco-d-ivrea/368606/borgofranco-internet-niente-wi-fi-nelle-scuole-fa-male-qui-e-tutto-cablato.html

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Rosemarie Russell's avatar
Rosemarie Russell
5h

Some countries in Europe will list day before month which is the opposite of what we do in the USA. 30/04/2026.

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