Although the link provided was dated 3/4/26

Mayor orders wireless network turned off in municipal schools due to fear of electromagnetic radiation in children, replaces connection with Ethernet cables, and transforms small Italian city into a symbol of technological panic.

Written byFlavia Marinho Published on30/04/2026 at 20:23

This may be an older article and not up to date. Sorry for the inconvenience. and thanks for Olle J and Maurizio Martucci in Italy…We will try to find the original post