Correction or clarification in the wind
re; the story about the Italian school turning off Wifi
Although the link provided was dated 3/4/26
Mayor orders wireless network turned off in municipal schools due to fear of electromagnetic radiation in children, replaces connection with Ethernet cables, and transforms small Italian city into a symbol of technological panic.
Written byFlavia Marinho Published on30/04/2026 at 20:23
This may be an older article and not up to date. Sorry for the inconvenience. and thanks for Olle J and Maurizio Martucci in Italy…We will try to find the original post
BORGOFRANCO. Internet, niente wi-fi nelle scuole: "Fa male! Qui è tutto cablato"
31 Gennaio 2020 - 11:39
https://www.giornalelavoce.it/news/borgofranco-d-ivrea/368606/borgofranco-internet-niente-wi-fi-nelle-scuole-fa-male-qui-e-tutto-cablato.html
Some countries in Europe will list day before month which is the opposite of what we do in the USA. 30/04/2026.