The House Communications & Technology Subcommittee

Deceptive, Insidious, and Evil.

That’s how telecom attorney Andrew Campanelli described HR 3557 in the prior Congress – “It’s actually designed to strip all powers from state and local governments…over the placement of [wireless] facilities.”

On Tuesday Nov 18, the House Communications & Technology Subcommittee is planning to resurrect and approve this terrible legislation.

The FCC’s Docket No. 25-276

The FCC’s Docket No. 25-276 proposes a rule to “free towers and other wireless infrastructure from regulatory burdens imposed at the state and local level.“ As Americans for Responsible Technology state, the docket is proposing to do away with virtually all local control over the deployment of cell towers and antennas.

We must stop this proposal from going forward!

There are three ways to take action:

1. Sign the petition of Environmental Health Sciences, Theodora Scarato:

2. Sign on to the Children’s Health Defense’s campaign “Stop Unchecked Cell Tower Expansion“. You only need to click a button and add your information, and a comment in opposition will be sent to your U.S. Senators and the FCC. Send the campaign on to your email lists!

3. Send a public comment from yourself and/or your group in response to the Docket. It’s important that the FCC get as many independent comments as possible!

Instructions and example comments from CHD are below.

How to File a Comment on Docket 25-276:

Visit https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express (see screenshot below) Under the field *Proceeding(s): Specify the FCC proceeding(s) to which your filing refers enter 25-276 and select 25-276 | Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments. Enter your name, address and email address (optional) in the appropriate fields. Under the field *Type of Filing choose Comment. Under the field *Brief Comments enter a comment of your choice or use the suggested text below. Under the field *Address of choose Author. Check the box that says Note: By checking this box, I acknowledge that I am filing a document into an official FCC proceeding. All information submitted, including names and addresses, will be publicly available via the web. Privacy Act Statement. Check the box to receive an email confirmation. Select Continue to Review Screen. Check the box that says I’m not a robot. Click Submit.

Example comment:

Subject:

Do Not Allow Adoption of the FCC’s Proposed Rules in Docket 25-276

I strongly oppose the FCC’s proposed rules in Docket 25-276, misleadingly titled “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments.” This initiative is not about “building America” — it is about stripping away local rights, eliminating public participation, and giving the wireless industry near-total control over the placement of cell towers.

If adopted, these rules would:

• Force automatic approval of towers after 150 days, even if there is strong community opposition.

• Block local governments from requiring independent experts to verify FCC radiation compliance, leaving the industry to self-certify.

• Eliminate vital community protections by prohibiting consideration of aesthetics, property values, and historic preservation.

• Undermine property rights by driving down home values without recourse or compensation.

• Silence residents by removing public hearings, conditional and special use permits, and local decision-making.

These rules would allow towers to be placed virtually anywhere, with no say from the people who must live with them. This is unacceptable. I respectfully call on the FCC to reject these rules and preserve the authority of local governments to protect the health, safety, and character of their communities.

