Full Title: CTIA Petition for Rulemaking on the Commission's National Environmental Policy Act Rules Description WTB seeks comment on a Petition for Rulemaking filed by CTIA requesting that the Commission update its rules implementing the National Environmental Policy Act. Docket No: RM-12003

Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association

CTIA – The Wireless Association®

Ajit Pai served as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from 2017 to 2021. He became the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of CTIA on April 1, 2025)

CTIA Petition for Rulemaking on the Commission's National Environmental Policy Act Rules March 31, 2025 - 33 pages

CTIA NEPA Petition for Rulemaking | Federal Communications Commission

“Unfortunately, delays attributable to unnecessary environmental review processes continue to impact broadband buildout” - CTIA

“and help ensure that wireless providers’ limited capital resources are used efficiently to close the digital divide.” - CTIA

ASR = antenna structure registration

CEQ= Council on Environmental Quality

FRA = Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023,

MFA= major federal action

NHPA= National Historic Preservation Act

NPRM = Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

As Chairman Carr recently stated, “[m]aintaining and extending U.S. leadership in wireless” is a top priority, as it “translates directly into bringing Americans across the digital divide, creating jobs, and growing our economy.”4 By taking these steps, the Commission can ensure its implementing regulations better comply with federal environmental statutes, laws, and precedent by providing for efficient and effective environmental reviews where necessary while advancing the public interest and the Commission’s statutory mission to facilitate ubiquitous deployment of broadband to all Americans. []

A key component to building and enhancing 5G and beyond is the physical infrastructure that serves as the backbone for America’s wireless connectivity. With more than 432,000 operational cell sites as of 2023, the United States has seen a substantial increase in its wireless network architecture since the start of the 5G era. Indeed, nearly 20 percent of all cell sites in operation today were deployed since 2018 when 5G began, underscoring the importance of densifying and expanding wireless infrastructure to meet growing demand for new, innovative technologies and services. [] The Commission previously took a number of critical steps to ensure these deployments can be more timely and cost effectively deployed while maintaining the appropriate role of states, local governments, Tribal Nations, and environmental stakeholders in the siting review process under the law. With Chairman Carr’s longstanding leadership in removing unnecessary barriers to broadband deployment, the siting reforms adopted by the Commission between 2017 and 2020,6 both for new and collocated wireless facilities, were instrumental in CTIA members’ ability to deploy nationwide 5G faster than any other generation of wireless. Unfortunately, delays attributable to unnecessary environmental review processes continue to impact broadband buildout. Recent bipartisan steps by Congress to update NEPA, as well as actions by the Administration and the courts, present the Commission with an opportunity to revisit and update its rules to ensure that deployments by private companies that are not within the substantial control and responsibility of the Commission are free from unnecessary, burdensome, and legally suspect regulations.

In particular, Congress in 2023 enacted bipartisan amendments to NEPA which revised, for the first time in roughly 50 years, the ambiguous and complex environmental review procedures applicable to federal agencies and, by proxy, private entities that seek to deploy broadband and other infrastructure in the United States.7 Consistent with those statutory amendments, the White House recently directed federal agencies to ensure their environmental review processes are grounded in the NEPA statute and other applicable law, and that those agency processes advance the country’s economic and national security, most notably by eliminating permitting delays.8 This directive and associated actions by the Council on Environmental Quality (“CEQ”) specifically require agencies to consider Congress’s bipartisan statutory amendments. []

Specifically, the Commission should commence a rulemaking to: • Provide that wireless facility deployments pursuant to a geographic area license that do not require antenna structure registration (“ASR”) (hereinafter “geographic area deployments”) are not major federal actions (“MFAs”) under NEPA, and amend its rules accordingly; [] Implement other reasonable reforms to the Commission’s NEPA procedures consistent with statutory mandates, recent Presidential directives, and actions by CEQ—including by ensuring that any facilities that remain governed by NEPA are subject to a review process with clear timelines and predictable standards. By acting quickly to conform its rules and procedures to recent Congressional and Administration directives, the Commission also will ensure that its regulations facilitate, rather than hinder, wireless infrastructure expansion—advancing broadband deployment and ensuring continued leadership in wireless innovation. []

In 2023, Congress passed the bipartisan FRA, resulting in the first substantive statutory changes to NEPA in decades. The legislation limited the scope of MFAs and established deadlines and other requirements to expedite the environmental review of such actions, addressing concerns that NEPA was too ambiguous and NEPA reviews had become too lengthy and costly.32 These changes to NEPA warrant the Commission revisiting its implementing regulations to ensure they adhere to the revised statutory scope. []

In this Section III, we identify activities that the FCC should find are not MFAs subject to NEPA, such that no further environmental consideration pursuant to NEPA is necessary for these facilities. In Section IV, we discuss additional reasonable steps the Commission should take to update its rules, consistent with the FRA, E.O. 14154, and CEQ’s Guidance Memorandum. []

The Commission Should Find That Geographic Area Deployments Are Not MFAs, as the Agency Does Not Have “Substantial” Control and Responsibility Over Such Deployments. As discussed above, the recent changes to NEPA make clear that environmental reviews are only intended to be required for MFAs, which are the subset of projects that a federal agency determines are subject to substantial control by that agency authority to issue an NPRM and find that, because it lacks substantial control and responsibility over geographic area deployments, they are not MFAs subject to NEPA review. Such a finding is the correct, commonsense application of the law. As a threshold matter, the issuance of a geographic area license to operate using certain frequencies to provide wireless service in a given area does not constitute substantial federal control or responsibility over the construction of individual geographic area deployments. []

The Commission Also Can Find That Geographic Area Deployments Are Non-Federal Actions Excluded from the Definition of an MFA. NEPA, as amended by the FRA, further states that an action is excluded from the definition of an MFA if it is a non-federal action with no or minimal federal funding or with no or minimal federal involvement where a federal agency cannot control the outcome of the project.57 Geographic area deployments also satisfy this provision, and therefore the Commission also can find that geographic area deployments are non-federal actions excluded from the definition of an MFA. []

The Commission Should Make Clear that Mixed-Use Tower or Pole Deployments Are Likewise Not MFAs. The Commission also should propose and ultimately find that mixed-use tower or pole deployments that primarily enable the use of spectrum licensed on a geographic area basis, but also will support the use of spectrum under a site-based license as part of the initial deployment, are likewise not MFAs The Commission does not have “substantial” control and responsibility over such mixed-use deployments where the site-based element is only a smaller component of the broader geographic area deployment, and therefore it should not retain its NEPA authority over such facilities. The same policy should apply to modifications to increase, strengthen, or harden the underlying tower or pole, and at the same time alter any geographic area or site-based antennas on the structure, as long as the modifications do not require ASR.[]

taking these steps will help to reduce unnecessary impediments to the deployment of wireless networks and better position the wireless industry to focus its resources on expanding and enhancing their networks to serve customers, consistent with the goals of the Act and Commission priorities. Although exclusions from NEPA exist for certain deployments, the processes continue to apply unnecessarily to geographic area deployments as a general matter, requiring time and expense in assessing compliance and determining whether an exclusion might apply. According to CTIA members, these impediments can include lengthy deployments delays, increased costs (which can pull limited capital resources away from other needed deployments and network enhancements), and, in some cases, decisions not to deploy at a given location. []

The Commission Should Explore Additional Related Relief. The Commission additionally should propose to find that geographic area deployments are not undertakings under the NHPA, and amend Section 1.1312 accordingly. As is the case with MFAs under NEPA, the Commission “has sole authority to determine what activities undertaken by the Commission or its Applicants constitute Undertakings within the meaning of the NHPA.”67 As noted, courts have long treated the terms MFA for NEPA purposes and undertaking for NHPA purposes as “essentially coterminous.”68 []

The Commission Should Ensure That Consideration of Environmental Effects, When Applicable to Agency MFAs, Is Limited to Only Those Effects That Are “Reasonably Foreseeable.” []

B. The Commission Should Adopt a Reasonableness Standard in Its Rules That Applies Throughout the Environmental Review Process Applicable to EAs. In addition to limiting the consideration of environmental effects to those that are “reasonably foreseeable,”80 the FRA also amended NEPA to make clear that agencies need only consider “a reasonable range of alternatives” when making environmental determinations.81 This “reasonable” range of alternatives includes only those that are “technically and economically feasible, and meet the purpose and need of the proposal.”82 In addition, agencies are not required to conduct new scientific or technical research unless it would be essential to making a “reasoned choice” among alternatives and the costs and time for that research is not “unreasonable.”83

Relatedly, the Commission should make clear in that rule that an EA, when required, need only include a discussion of the effects that the facility may have with respect to the specific category or categories that triggered the EA in the first instance. Current Commission guidance instructs an applicant to address “all of the categories identified in Section 1.1307(a) and (b)” when an EA is needed, even if only one of those categories is triggered and the rest are categorically excluded.94 For example, if an EA is filed only because of a potential adverse impact on a historic property, an EA filed today must still address potential impacts to floodplains, wetlands, endangered species, etc., even if an EA is not needed for any of those other categories. This expansive scope means that an EA is longer than necessary (inconsistent with the FRA goal of limiting the length of an EA), takes more time to prepare and review (inconsistent with the FRA goal of expediting permitting), and adds unnecessary cost for no benefit.

Comments Due: April 30, 2025 Reply Comments Due: May 15, 2025

“The Wireless Telecommunications Bureau seeks comment on a Petition for Rulemaking filed by CTIA – The Wireless Association (CTIA) requesting that the Federal Communications Commission (Commission) update its rules implementing the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”).1

Specifically, CTIA requests that the Commission update and streamline the Commission’s NEPA rules in Part 1, Subpart I, to facilitate wireless broadband deployment across the country.2 In particular, CTIA requests that the Commission revise its rules to provide that wireless facility deployments pursuant to a geographic area license that do not require antenna structure registration are not major federal actions under NEPA.3

CTIA also asks that the Commission “[i]mplement other reasonable reforms to the Commission’s NEPA procedures consistent with statutory mandates, recent Presidential directives, and actions by [the Council on Environmental Quality] —including by ensuring that any facilities that remain governed by NEPA are subject to a review process with clear timelines and predictable standards.”4

We seek comment on CTIA’s Petition. Interested parties may file comments on or before April 30, 2025. Parties may file replies on or before May 15, 2025.

About CTIA, BY CTIA, Why We Are in Trouble Here - (What are they smoking?)

"CTIA represents the U.S. wireless communications industry. From carriers and equipment manufacturers to mobile app developers and content creators, we bring together a dynamic group of companies that enable consumers to lead a 21st Century connected life." "CTIA advocates on behalf of America's wireless industry for legislative and regulatory policies that foster greater innovation, investment and economic growth."

CTIA - Digital Equity

The Bottom Line

The Wireless Telecommunications Bureau has equated the benefits of broadband access with wireless technologies, (including satellites)

This scenario is similar to the dynamic that Michele Hertz of NYSUMA identified when regulations for analogue meters were applied to digital meters.

The Irregulators

The FCC advocates only for the industry’s economic health.

The FCC and the industry it regulates created the Digital Divide (and the costs associated with the reliability and security risks caused by wireless.)

On April 15th, 2019, the IRREGULATORS filed to stop an FCC decision that tries to bury one of the largest accounting scandals in American history. It is directly tied to AT&T, Verizon and CenturyLink’s state-based utilities. []This story exposes one of the largest financial accounting scandals in American history and impacts all wireline and wireless phone, broadband, Internet and even cable TV/video services. However, the core of this deception is so bizarre that no one would believe it if it was detailed in some thriller about financial chicanery.

This manipulation allowed for the companies to charge local phone customers to build out their wireless networks via rate increases.

5G Wireless is a basic bait-and-switch. Does anyone believe that a wireless network that requires a fiber optic wire every block or 2 is being done to help America, when this wire, in region, is being paid by the utility to save on expenses and get rid of the unions?

It made the building and construction in rural areas look unprofitable, claiming they needed additional government funds while creating the Digital Divide.

Without serious competition, there are no serious choices; this left the cable company to create made up fees and allowed for continuous rate increases.

It saved the companies billion per year, creating artificial losses that were used to generate major tax benefits.

FCC’s Accounting Rules Set to the Year 2000; 19 Years Ago. Then the FCC Extends this “Freeze” until 2024 — without Any Audits or Investigations. | by Bruce Kushnick | Medium

The IRREGULATORS want you to get the facts. “The Book of Broken Promises: $400 Billion Broadband Scandal & Free the Net” is the 3rd book in a trilogy that started in 1998, “The Book of Broken Promises” proves that few have a clue about the factual history of broadband, much less fiber optic deployments in America that customers paid for, especially the FCC.

Book of Broken Promises – The IRREGULATORS | An Independent, Expert Telecom Team

The Primary Findings: America’s households and businesses have been charged at least nine times for broadband/fiber optic services, including the wiring of schools, libraries, and hospitals — about $4000-$7000 per household, and the total is way over ½ trillion dollars by 2016. You can thank just a few companies: AT&T, Verizon and Centurylink, who control the state-based utilities, along with the cable companies, Comcast and now-Spectrum et al. And this is the low number.

More importantly, Verizon, AT&T and CenturyLink control the state telecommunications utilities, such as Verizon NY or AT&T-California, a fact that has been erased. And the copper wires, as well as most of the fiber optic wires, are part of these state utilities, including those used for FiOS or the wires to the cell sites, or all of the other ‘business data services’.

To File a Comment

Interested parties may file comments and reply comments on or before the dates indicated on the first page of this document and must reference RM-12003. Comments may be filed using the Commission’s Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS).5 • Electronic Filers: Comments may be filed electronically using the Internet by accessing the ECFS: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs.

Here is an express comment that can be submitted:

There should be no categorical exemptions.

NEPA and NHPA should be strengthened.

See Keetoowah vs. the FCC:

National Call for Safe Techology

In addition, the National Call for Safe Techology will be submitting a group comment., (as soon as they finish the reply comments for 25-133 due tonight.)

If you would like to have your name added, please send an email to The National Call for Safe Technology <hello@thenationalcall.org>

