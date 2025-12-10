by Carmen Miranda Banana with Patricia Burke (an independent voter) who both reside in Massachusetts

Carmen Miranda Banana is BACK! She was with us for April Fool's Day for 2021, talking about the Oturd Otart rule-making (Yes the link is dead). She came back again for the 2021 Winter Solstice: EMF/RF/5G IOUT Unscientific Science of Twelve Ways We Cannot Annihilate the Oceans with EMF in 2022 but much of her work has been removed from the internet (!)….more on that later. She curses, she uses run-on sentences, she jumps topics because her personality has been altered due to her social media excursions, but she loves children (especially Jenny, Jess, Amelia, and David), nature, and her blood brain barrier and she wants them all to have a seat at the table in the science discourse. and she does not trust either political party.

Re: FCC proceeding WT Docket No. 25-276, and attempted federal law-making HR 2289, Turn the Bus Around Now

“The ICNIRP is a small, private organization found to be a closed circle of like-minded scientists who have turned ICNIRP into a self-indulgent science club with a lack of biomedical expertise, as well as a lack of scientific expertise in scientific risk assessment.”

What is this group doing running misbegotten U.S. telecom/wireless science policymaking? Why is the U.S. - but not these other countries - in bed with ICNIRP?

Which way are China and Russia running in this “race”?

The Turkeys

Dear President Trump, first, I wanted to compliment you for the nice job pardoning all the turkeys.

The President and the Printer in the Backpack - Would Make an Excellent Children’s Book

Early on in your presidency, I read that one or your staffers carries a printer in their backpack because you like to read actual paper, instead of a screen.

Why is Natalie Harp called a ‘human printer’? Natalie Harp earned the nickname ‘Human Printer’ because she carries a wireless mini printer along with paper and rechargeable batteries to print emails and news stories for Trump on the go. This is because Trump, 77, prefers to read emails, news articles and social media posts in printed form instead of smartphones.

(Have you ever considered that Natalie Harp's challenges might have been related to her trucking around that wireless printer???)



This tidbit tells me immediately that you are preserving far more of your mental health and faculties than many other decision-makers….

(for example, the EdTech community, which is not TechEd. Let me tell you that there is a significant cohort of parents, worldwide, who want their children to have the same option, to use paper instead of screens - in school and in life. I realize that the U.S. press and political machine is still focused on the issue of cellphones in schools, but honestly, it’s kind of yesterday. I imagine that Melania might be up on this? Have you asked her?

This would make a great children’s book - about how you were smart enough to demonstrate how to save the children, (but you need to hard-wire the printer)

The US is Behind China in Protecting Children, Posture, Eyesight, and Freedom from Addiction to Name a Few: Please Get Back in the Race

I am sure that you remember that China banned cellphones in schools back in 2021.

We already totally lost that race with China.

But good on you for choosing paper instead of a wireless screen. The research about increased comprehension is 100% completely on your side.

People learn better when reading from paper rather than online texts. The reading of digital texts tends to result in more superficial processing and reduced comprehension.” – Digital Tech and Education Part 1 and Part 2 , Lyn McLean of EMR Australia (May 2024)



It’s also a very smart move to protect your eyes and your hair ! (Which is of course legendary.)

EFFECTS OF RADIOFREQUENCY IRRADIATION ON HAIR ROOT CELLS Single-strand DNA breaks in human hair root cells exposed to mobile phone radiation Pages 420-424 | Received 15 Sep 2011, Accepted 01 Feb 2012, Accepted author version posted online: 21 Feb 2012, Published online: 13 Mar 2012



This is also about protecting DNA and all the voltage gated calcium channels in the cell walls, but I am getting ahead of myself here.

So, I’ve been following Sayer Ji’s recent coverage of foreign influence and censorship, and a Constitutional Reckoning

Historic Policy Shift: The U.S. State Department has issued an internal directive instructing consular officers to deny visas to foreign nationals who participated in content moderation, fact-checking, or any activity constituting censorship of protected American speech —marking the first federal codification that speech suppression by foreign actors constitutes a threat to constitutional governance.

Transnational Censorship Exposed: Evidence now confirms that the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), co-founded by a strategist who serves as Chief of Staff to the UK Prime Minister, helped drive coordinated deplatforming campaigns against American citizens—with its CEO reportedly facing imminent visa revocation under the new policy framework.

Constitutional Reawakening: This policy shift signals the beginning of a “digital civil rights era” in which online speech protections are recognized as inseparable from founding constitutional principles—establishing legal and diplomatic consequences for those who participated in what courts have characterized as government-directed censorship.

There are moments in history when the ground moves beneath our feet —when a shift occurs so profound that it reshapes our understanding of the past, clarifies the present, and defines the future. We are living in such a moment right now.



So grateful that you are getting to the bottom of that dumpster fire.

You clearly are receiving a lot of advice from your military-industrial complex about threats posed by Russia and China. What about the Democrats and the FCC?

This ‘moment’ Sayer Ji references above is currently in the hands of the Republicans. Even if it’s helpful that you can revoke visas for foreign nationals for influencing Americans, there is another free speech debacle that needs attention.

Think Clinton, - 1996.

Remember 1996? Popular holiday gifts included cash, Beanie Babies, Nintendo 64, and anything Pokemon. Blue M&M’s were all the rage. ”In 1996, there was no Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Reddit. Similarly, there was no LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, Snapchat, or Flickr. Likewise, iPhones, camera phones, iPods, Blu-ray discs, Amazon Kindle, Skype, Gmail, Wikipedia, and iTunes did not exist yet.” “In the year 1996 as well, the words ad blocker, ad server, alt text, burner phone, cyber attack, DVR, flip phone, Gen Z, geotag, kiteboarding, live streaming, phish, phisher, phishing, procedure mask, senior moment, smartphone, smartwatch, snowboardcross, webisode, XML, and yoctosecond all appeared in print for the first time.” “In 1996, a loaf of rye bread cost 94 cents, Clementines were $5.99 for a five-pound box, and one pound of chicken legs or wings was 69 cents. A gallon of milk cost $3.30, eggs were $1.31 a dozen, and margarine was 49 cents for a 16-ounce container.”



Did you catch the “Senior Moment” listing? Juxtaposed with all that technology?

A not-at-all-funny thing happened on the way to wireless connectivity in the US almost 30 years ago

During the Clinton administration, the Democrats passed that Telecommunications Act of 1996 that is the haunting of the Ghost of Christmas past. But is it your ghost?

I personally believe that not one American of any political party wants to wake up and find a 5G tower looming over their property, (as shown here in FL: Residents push back as 5G towers rise steps from their homes CHANNEL 10 NEWS VIDEO “When Victor Rivero walked outside his home recently, he was stunned to see a 32-foot concrete 5G tower towering over his property line.”

There is no way that the Republicans should build on the momentum, or take the fall now for decisions made by the Democrats since 1996, including but not limited to the Telecom Act of 1996, Obama’s smart meters, and Obama’s Spectrum Act, - “an added section of the Payroll Deduction Act and called the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012 ” Read about it here (scroll down).

Physicians for Safe Technology explains Section 704 of TCA 1996; Instituted by Democrats nearly 30 years ago.

“No State or local government or instrumentality thereof may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations concerning such emissions.” Section 704 of The Telecommunications Act of 1996

This has translated to a gag order on health and environmental effects.

Some house Republicans think that they are winning points (?) with the promotion of even more pro-industry telecom bills and actions, including but not limited to FCC proceeding WT Docket No. 25-276, and attempted federal law-making HR 2289.

Why do you think that Biden never bothered to appoint an FCC commissioner?

Don’t take the bait. Flip the narrative back where it belongs. Enforce the 2021 Court Ruling Against the FCC

It won’t cost you or the public anything to turn the tables and question rather than enable the FCC, because even an unsolicited AI assistant chugging all the planetary water and electricity already knows:

As the Environmental Health Trust noted, “The court found the FCC ignored numerous organizations, scientists and medical doctors who called on them to update limits and the court found the FCC failed to address these issues:

impacts of long term wireless exposure

impacts to children,

the testimony of people injured by wireless radiation,

impacts to wildlife and the environment

impacts to the developing brain and reproduction.”



- EHT Wins in Historic Decision, Federal Court Orders FCC to Explain Why It Ignored Scientific Evidence Showing Harm from Wireless Radiation Aug 16, 2021



These problems belong to the Democrats.

The court already looked at the 11,000 pages of evidence.

Voters in the Berkshires looked at the wagon filled with the 11,000 pages of real science evidence, and real-world experience, and didn’t want 5G towers all over tarnation either.

- photo courtesy Kathryn Levin



A child Is being hurt in her own house! Because of that stupid German Cartel!

Every time Carmen sees a picture about the Pittsfield tower abuse she sobs a bit. Most Democrats in MA have not helped the state’s voters with any wireless issues.



Because of the Demorat gag order about health harm put into law in 1996, an obscene court case recently took place regarding the Pittsfield tower debacle. The local board of health was unable to advocate for residents who were harmed by the installation and activation of a cell tower because health harm is still being treated as irrational fear, that we can’t talk about.

Speaking of rats, do you know how the exposure guidelines were set?

Sayer Ji notes that speech suppression by foreign actors constitutes a threat to constitutional governance. Doesn’t speech suppression by a captured, corrupted American regulatory agency also create a threat?

What about Amelia and her sister and her hair, her DNA, her voltage gated channels in the cell walls that protect her neurological health? Their house is white too!

Carmen Miranda Banana is attempting to stop the flow of tears, having learned that her grief quickly turns to anger and reduces her ability to reason, and that she should not scream at the POTUS. She loves Jenny, Amelia and Jess, and also David in Texas so much. And birds and bees too,

What about Germany????? Home of ICNIRP?

Aren’t you the least bit concerned about the fact that for its ‘intelligent metering” for its electric grid, Germany, where ICNIRP is located, is not installing a wireless transmitter on the homes of most ratepayers who do not have load to shed in response to pricing prompts?

What the hell is this bait and switch where Americans are told that they need a smart meter so that they can have more control over their usage, when the grid is about controlling them with punitive pricing? Who has out of control appliances? Who let all the so-called renewables pollute the grid and the household wiring?

ICNIRP is telling the world that non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation do not exist, and getting the rest of the world to ignore Jess and Amelia in Pittsfield? And David and Jenny?

Remember the Volkswagen Debacle? Germany?

What About the UK?????? What is a UK company doing collecting the personal private electric usage of Americans?

I want to tell you one more thing about what is happening it Taxachusetts, my home state. When National Grid ran its corrupt deceptive, mostly off-books expenses, decision-based evidence making. propaganda smart meter pilot program, they made a point of announcing that they are based in Waltham, MA. What gives with that? Any idiot can look it up?

Even Wickedpedia knows: National Grid plc is a British multinational electricity and gas utility company headquartered in London, England. Its principal activities are in the United Kingdom, where it owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission networks, and in the Northeastern United States , where as well as operating transmission networks, the company produces and supplies electricity and gas, providing both to customers in New York and Massachusetts . [4]



And they told the world that the pilot showed that smart meters could result in the need for less power generation, because a few people let them turn off the pool pump for a little while in a heat wave.

Now National Grid is installing new Landis and Gyr smart meters in MA, and the meters reportedly have a component that tells the utility exactly what appliance/device is being used in the household and when. They will know that my light was on at 4:30 am to write to you today - when I was awoken by the cell towers being ramped up, because AI is already finetuning all the infrastructure, but AI will not be able to tell you that wireless is messing up sleep because guess what? When you don’t collect the data, you have no data!

Isn’t it a threat to the nation’s security for a UK company to know about all this private info? (whether you washed your hands after using the toilet, or opened the freezer and the oven after seeing a tv commercial for pizza?) Isn’t that the reason we are making a BIG DEAL out of removing Chinese components from infrastructure (rip and replace) and passing the costs to the voters and ratepayers?

You have been scrutinizing a lot of clean energy narratives. Why not the meters, when people have reported being harmed in every state?

Remember when the Redcoats tried to take over here before?

Do the Republicans just want to spy on voters and pocket industry bribes?

And look at the discussion about EdTech that just took place in the United Kingdom which is also where John Haidt’s work addressing the smart phone free childhood caught fire!)

Why not in the U.S. when John Haidt lives here?

(We stop Carmen here from going on her fire rant, including Obama’s smart meters, because Jenny Miller wrote about it yesterda y) She asks, Have any meters caught fire in Germany???



While National grid is putting undisclosed spy meters on Massachusetts houses, a court in CA just ruled that SMUD (Sacramento’s utility) has to stop using its meters for citizen wide-scale surveillance.

Victory! Court Ends Dragnet Electricity Surveillance Program in Sacramento A California judge ordered the end of a dragnet law enforcement program that surveilled the electrical smart meter data of thousands of Sacramento residents.



Wasn’t it Obama who decided to collect “all the data” from everyone?

The National Academies

Honestly, Mr. President, for decades we didn’t bother to think about the chronic, cumulative, juxtaposed effects of different drugs and medications, but back in 2008 the National Academies told us that we were repeating the same cognitive error with RFR frequencies.

In 2008 the NAS also told us that we needed to be aware of sensitive populations. Like - kids.

A cell tower is not a banana. Given that this is a health issue, isn’t it time for the non-ICNIRP-controlled, non-industry, non-FCC indoctrinated politicians and health experts to weigh in?

In 2023 Patricia wrote, “Let’s not look to the industry for clarity, especially when the industry and its partners have dismissed health and safety concerns, for example, by likening the emissions from 5G, cell towers, and cell phones to bananas.

On the right is a banana, on the left is the Pittsfield cell tower.

The 2020 article, “What Is the Environmental Impact of 5G?” is by Marlese Lessing, writing for SDxCentral. “SDxCentral is the only B2B media company that delivers a 360-degree view of today’s tech landscape to facilitate digital transformation in all industries.” You guessed it, the link is dead. SDX Central debunked 5G concern by confusing the issue of ionizing vs non-ionizing RF with the issue of thermal vs. non-thermal effects of radio frequency radiation. (I don’t think this would fly in Germany.)

Good People Doing Good Work

Mr. President, you have some people already doing really good work - including Senator Cruz who realized right away that it’s not normal for an Eagle Scout to kill himself. He worked with the Molak family on the school bus Wi-Fi issue, another Democratic money-making wireless initiative that threw children’s well-being under the bus.

Matthew and Maurine Molak filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Mr. and Mrs. Molak are the founders of David’s Legacy Foundation , a non-profit dedicated to kids’ online safety and advocacy against cyberbullying. Sen. Cruz has introduced bipartisan legislation to limit children’s access to social media at school by requiring schools receiving E-Rate funding to prohibit access on subsidized services, devices, and networks. While existing law requires schools collecting E-Rate subsidies to certify that software is in place blocking or filtering access to obscenity, child pornography, and other harmful sexual content, there is currently no provision requiring schools to block access to distracting and addictive social media apps or websites.- Source



Please let your party lead on safety and human rights.

Accountability

Jess and Amelia live in Massachusetts, but not in their house in Pittsfield because of the cell tower.

Jenny Fry lived in England before her death via suicide. When Debra Fry was discussing her young daughter’s tragic suicide during the recent “Unplug to Uplift” webinar, she mentioned that Jenny’s school did not understand the sudden bladder urgency that accompanied Jenny’s reaction to the school’s Wi-Fi and would not allow her to use the bathroom.

After relentless bullying via social media, “David Bartlett Molak, age 16, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2016, in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. David had recently achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 809. David’s passions included hunting, fishing, and playing video games with his older brothers, Cliff and Chris. He was extremely knowledgeable about professional football and could lead any fantasy association to success. David never passed up on an opportunity for an outdoor adventure or a chance to dominate his family in Monopoly. His infectious smile and sharp wit entertained his peers to the dismay of his teachers, but all in good fun. More importantly, David was a good friend to many and genuinely cared for others.” Letters of Peace: A Grieving Brother’s Call for Kindness Within a couple of days of losing David, his loving brothers wrote a Facebook post sharing their feelings about David’s untimely death and calling on others in the community to join together to stop bullying. They commented that the only way to end the suffering in this nation, whether it is caused by bullying or discrimination, is not to highlight the differences between groups of people…

but to focus on the importance of the accountability and ultimately the character of people.”

Enforce the 2021 Court Ruling Against the FCC, Flip the House on HR 2289 and other reckless pro-industry bills, and stop the FCC’s WT Docket No. 25-276 now.