Dear RFK Jr.,

I developed acute-onset adult autism at the age of 52. It wasn’t caused by Acetaminophen, or an injection.

It’s also called type 3 diabetes and early Alzheimer’s.

I know what caused it, and what is still causing it, for me. So do others.

Before any more animal testing is conducted, let’s ask knowledgeable adults who are in the trenches about harm.

Toddlers newly diagnosed with autism and laboratory test animals have one thing in common. They can’t verbalize to researchers what they are experiencing.

This is not the case with the individuals, many of whom are women, who have experienced the same types of injuries as newborns with autism, (although there are differences in the impact on the developing brain in childhood vs. the impact on an adult.)

There are countless (uncounted) adults who can speak honestly, accurately, and skillfully about their experience, whose symptoms can be validated by medical testing, who have been systematically ignored.

This population can help medical science to more quickly and effectively address the concerns of MAHA.

Give them a voice and a choice.

A tremendous amount of wisdom borne of real-world experience is available.

You just need to ask.

We could begin by accurately counting the reports of harm that have not been quantified by any state or federal agency, by design. Sleep interference is a symptom and not a cause, and lack of quality sleep is clearly a factor that destroys health. This condition has also been dubbed “early Alzheimer’s” and is also associated with other forms of dementias. The inability to control blood sugar, and so-called diabetes type 3, also associated with Alzheimer’s is also a symptom and not a cause. “Type 3 Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease: What You Need to Know - Type 3 diabetes is a term used by some researchers to describe the theory that insulin resistance and insulin-like growth factor dysfunction in the brain may cause Alzheimer’s disease. More research needs to be done to understand the link between diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.” - HealthLine This condition also manifests as infertility, as a symptom and not a cause. This condition is widely dismissed as tin-foil hat syndrome, and nocebo.

What Dr. William Rea Knew, That Can Help Now: “Avoiding the triggering agent leads to health improvements and/or resolution”

Many parents of autistic children and many individuals suffering from a variety of health symptoms have already come to the same conclusion as I did.

Avoiding the triggering agent leads to health improvements and/or resolution.

The changes have been quantified in a medical setting using medical testing procedures, for example at the Environmental Health Center in Dallas by the late Dr. Willliam Rea. They have been experienced directly by many who were able to reclaim their health.

Over a decade ago, WCCA television in Worcester MA hosted the first local television show in the nation devoted to the issue of smart meters. With the support of visionary director Mauro DePasquale, with my colleague Clare Donegan, we broadcast videos sourced from across the country about issues related to wireless technologies. (This community-based show has continued at WCCA since 2023, Techsafe, with over 60 shows hosted by Cece Doucette of MA4SafeTechnology)

From the WCCA archives, I can share a video of Dr. Rea addressing early thought leaders quantifying the harm that they were witnessing as the result of electrical pollution.

About Smart Meters Dr. William Rea American Academy of Environmental Medicine Part 1 EHS Triggering Agents of Electromagnetic Sensitivity, a presentation and Q&A by Dr. William Rea, M.D.. Dr. Rea presented his compelling evidence and recommendations for a healthier world at Creating Safe Havens in a Toxic, Electromagnetic World, a conference hosted by the International Institute for Building-Biology & Ecology. http://building-biology.org, March 2015 Posted November 21st 2015 12:39pm.

The original youtube video link is no longer valid, and the domain itself is no longer active, but very fortunately, it is still available here: About Smart Meters: About Smart Meters #36 - WCCA TV 194

Exclusion Zones: An elimination challenge or trial involves removing one or more potential triggers from a person’s environment, diet, or routine to observe whether symptoms improve or resolve. - Keith Cutter

A year ago, on September 26, 2024, Keith Cutter of EMF remedy published his article “EMF Challenge Facilities: A Vision to Change Lives and Heal the World”

Depending on when you were born, you may have never experienced the richness of life in a pristine electromagnetic environment—one free from synthetic electromagnetic toxins. Do you remember a time of inner peace, a calm mind, sharper intellectual abilities, boundless energy, no ringing in your ears, and deep, restful sleep? Perhaps it reminds you of how you felt visiting your parents’ home in the country, on a camping trip, or before the era of cell phones and WiFi.

Even for those old enough to recall such a life, the buildout of the synthetic EMF grid has been so gradual and incremental that many of us didn’t notice the creeping decline in vitality or the rise in chronic illnesses. Today, nearly everyone seems to have one or more chronic conditions—it’s become the new normal.

For others—perhaps the fortunate ones—the contrast between living ‘with’ and ‘without’ synthetic EMF was sharper and more pronounced. They experienced a clear, undeniable difference, making them acutely aware of what has been lost in this modern, strangely radiated world.

In my work, I constantly meet people who are on the path to becoming survivors of chronic synthetic EMF exposure. The pattern is always the same: a sudden realization that life is better without synthetic EMF. The specifics vary, but the stories follow a familiar theme. A school teacher falls ill when WiFi is installed in her classroom. A man gets sick after setting up a WiFi router meant for a warehouse in his small apartment. A homeowner moves to a beautiful country home, only to have her health instantly depleted by radar sweeping the area. A woman’s life is forever changed after solar panels are installed on her roof. These are just a few of the many stories I’ve heard from my clients. []

Since the ability to sense a contrast—living with vs. without synthetic exposures—teaches us best, can we help others achieve that ‘with vs. without’ experience? Let’s explore the concept of a medical “challenge.”

A medical “challenge” involves deliberately exposing patients to a substance or stimulus to observe and assess their physiological response, often to diagnose or confirm a condition. This is commonly used in allergy testing, where a patient is given a small amount of a suspected allergen under controlled conditions to see if it triggers a reaction. Challenges are also used to diagnose food intolerances, drug sensitivities, or other immune responses.

The concept makes sense: exposing someone to a toxin in a controlled way helps us understand what might be harming them. However, with involuntary environmental exposures like synthetic EMF, we are continuously exposed, whether we like it or not. This brings us to another medical challenge called an elimination challenge.

An elimination challenge or trial involves removing one or more potential triggers from a person’s environment, diet, or routine to observe whether symptoms improve or resolve. This approach is commonly used for suspected food intolerances, allergies, chemical sensitivities, or other conditions where specific exposures may be causing harm.

In each case, lives are transformed in obvious ways upon exposure to synthetic EMF. Nothing teaches like this kind of experience—a clear and undeniable contrast between life with and without synthetic EMF exposure. _Keith Cutter



With the support of medical professionals like Dr. William Rea, and the support of EMF mitigation experts including Keith Cutter, and via the expertise sourced from the community itself, many individuals have been able to reduce the adverse effects of EMF exposures that they can control.

In fact, many parents of autistic children have created dramatic improvements in the lives of their children by adopting EMF hygiene. (See my recent article here: MAHA Autism/Acetaminophen Inquiry vs. EMFs, Is There More Than One Elephant in the Room? “EMFs---radiated and conducted emissions (2-150 KHz)--- need to be included in all MAHA studies, including autism.” – with Nancy Van Dover DVM, OMD, Lic Acupuncture)

But the world is becoming increasingly polluted, and humans are becoming increasingly electromagnetically poisoned.

It can be characterized by many different names and syndromes, but we need to look for the common link. Humans are not the only species being impacted.

As you know and other decisions makers know, smart meter health science is, literally, tobacco science, (and smart meters are not the only problem).

Let’s not do this again.

We could save ourselves a tremendous amount of time, energy, and resources by studying more than one elephant in the room in regard to autism. There are those ready, willing, and able to help.

Thank you for all you do.

Image (cropped) courtesy Barb Payne Barbara’s Substack | Barbara Payne | Substack and its -Epic Electromagnetic Pollution Canada Foundation



These tips are courtesy Barbara’s Substack | Barbara Payne | Substack

