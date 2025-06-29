Wikipedia notes: Sir David Frederick Attenborough born 8 May 1926) is a British broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and writer. First becoming prominent as host of Zoo Quest in 1954, his filmography as a writer, presenter and narrator has spanned eight decades; it includes the nine nature documentary series forming The Life Collection, Natural World, Wildlife on One, the Planet Earth franchise, The Blue Planet and Blue Planet II. He is the only person to have won BAFTA Awards in black-and-white, colour, high-definition, 3D and 4K resolution. Over his life he has collected dozens of honorary degrees and awards, including three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Narration. [] He is widely considered a national treasure in the UK, although he does not embrace the term.[3][4][5]

Beginning with Life on Earth in 1979, Attenborough set about creating a body of work which became a benchmark of quality in wildlife film-making and influenced a generation of documentary film-makers. The series established many of the hallmarks of the BBC’s natural history output. By treating his subject seriously and researching the latest discoveries, Attenborough and his production team gained the trust of scientists, who responded by allowing him to feature their subjects in his programmes.[43]

Innovation was another factor in Life on Earth‘s success: new film-making techniques were devised to get the shots Attenborough wanted, with a focus on events and animals that were up till then unfilmed. International air travel enabled the series to be devised so that Attenborough visited several locations around the globe in each episode, sometimes even changing continents in one sequence. Although appearing as the on-screen presenter, he restricted his time on camera to give more time to his subjects.[44]

Five years after the success of Life on Earth, the BBC released The Living Planet.[45] This time, Attenborough built his series around the theme of ecology, the adaptations of living things to their environment. [],

Life in the Undergrowth introduced audiences to the world of invertebrates.[49] [] At this point, Attenborough realised that he had spent 20 years unconsciously assembling a collection of programmes on all the major groups of terrestrial animals and plants – only reptiles and amphibians were missing. When Life in Cold Blood was broadcast in 2008, he had the satisfaction of completing the set, brought together in a DVD encyclopaedia called Life on Land. He commented: “The evolutionary history is finished. The endeavour is complete. If you’d asked me 20 years ago whether we’d be attempting such a mammoth task, I’d have said ‘Don’t be ridiculous!’ These programmes tell a particular story and I’m sure others will come along and tell it much better than I did, but I do hope that if people watch it in 50 years’ time, it will still have something to say about the world we live in. – Wikipedia

The Endangered UK Phone Box

The Action to Save the Phone Box in Combe Martin, North-Devon, in Devon Live! The Devon village where a quaint red telephone box is a Lifeline: https://www.devonlive.com/news/devon-news/devon-village-quaint-red-telephone-10092932

Every Phone Box is a National Treasure! Like You! Please Help Us Protect What is Useful, Precious, Sentimental, Nostalgic, Beautiful, and Irreplicable!

A true National Treasure studies the nearly extinct landline and phone box species!

Cherished Landline Phones Also Endangered! On Every Continent! Join Conservation in Action!

A mom in Maine found the perfect alternative to a smartphone for her 10-year-old daughter: a landline. As a mental health provider, she had seen firsthand how social media and screen time were affecting kids’ focus and well-being. She wanted her daughter to have some independence without the stress and pressure that comes with a smartphone. The solution was surprisingly simple and incredibly effective. Soon, other families in the neighborhood joined in, setting up their own landlines. What started as one mom’s creative solution quickly turned into a small movement rooted in connection, nostalgia, and peace of mind.

Will housing values increase in this Maine community?

We already know so many reasons why they will!

UK: Save our Copper Analogue Landlines Petition:

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access

There are hundreds of poignant comments by the signatories.

Telephone Action for Those in the UK!!!

1. Save your Phone Box: Organise a Save/Reinstate Our Phone Box Event and invite the local Press. If there is no Phone Box, demand it back. If it is still there, ensure that the Phone Box is used for the minimum 52 calls per year needed to be kept. If the phone doesn’t work, call BT on 0800345144 (the number is normally on the board next to the phone) and/or email: customer.serv.payphones@bt.com

2. Phone Home: If you are traveling, make a call or two from any phone box you can see!

3. Contact the Media: Contact the Media to express your concern about a Phone Box (or lack of one) near you and/or the general loss of the Phone Box + the phasing out of the analogue copper landline.

4. Contact your MP: If you haven’t done so already, please contact your Political Representative for a visit and request that the Copper Analogue Landline is protected in UK Law. Gladly present the “Save our Copper Analogue Landlines” Petition, which now stands on well over 2:600 signatures: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access

Tanja Rebel Talks Wireless Technology and the Necessity for Keeping Copper Wired Analogue Landlines:

The first part (twenty minutes) covers Copper Analogue Landlines, Telephone/Phone Box Action, the recent passing of Arthur Firstenberg and his Legacy, such as Global Radiation Emergency: https://radiationemergency.org/ and his iconic book “The Invisible Rainbow” as well as his last work – updated just before his passing – “The Earth and I.”

The second part (twenty minutes) zooms in on Digital Surveillance (Digital ID, Digital Currency) and the need to act on this, for example by joining/supporting Big Brother Watch: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/

Here is a Draft Email for you to adapt and use for your MP:

Dear ….. We are writing to request a meeting regarding plans to phase out the analogue copper Landline network which is critical for National security and which urgently needs to be protected in Law. Our copper analogue landlines are literally Lifelines. They provide a reliable, high quality, secure and affordable voice service, which is essential for the Electro Hyper-sensitive, the elderly, businesses and many others who have chosen not to use Wireless Technology and who do not want an Internet connection. Dismantling landlines will cost us safety, health as well as jobs and cut off critical emergency communications access to millions of people. Re-investing in our copper telephone landline network will be beneficial for Public Health, Security and Ecology. Copper landlines serve as a necessary, reliable and safe alternative to power-grid dependent, energy-hungry communications systems like VOIP. During a Power cut, VOIP will not be available which will be a direct danger to life. It will also require the modem to be kept on 24/7 for round the clock access, which will be an energy usurper and hence environmentally detrimental. Mobile back-up systems in their turn are not as secure and they would be harmful to health. Battery back-ups are only temporary (one hour guaranteed) and they are not an option for those suffering from Electrohypersensitivity (EHS). People with EHS (now also called EMR-Syndrome) are the Canaries in the Coalmine: All Humans are Electrosensitive and there is no longer any question whether wireless Radio Frequency (RF) radiation – used in mobile phone communications and wireless devices – is harmful to Humans and Wildlife. Commonly identified health consequences of short and longer term exposures include insomnia, headaches and fatigue, as well as other serious and life changing ailments.Tens of thousands of scientific papers (linked herein) have cited connections to the role of EMFs in a multitude of adverse health effects, including depression, infertility, cancer, damage to DNA/gene expression, oxidative stress, pregnancy complications, Melatonin production, neurological disorders, immune dysfunction, Alzheimers/dementia, leukaemia, and many, many more. Over 1,600 scientific papers can be found here: https://www.powerwatch.org.uk/science/studies.aspdarren Another 4000+ studies can be found here: http://www.bioinitiative.org And another 23,840 studies are linked here: www.EMF-portal.org Finally, here is a recent compilation of the vast number of known biological effects from wireless radiation: https://www.5gfrequencyfreefairbanks.org As this issue is urgent, we kindly ask for an appointment at the earliest available opportunity. We look forward to your reply, Yours sincerely, Name(s) Address Telephone number

Postcards are available to send to:

Peter Kyle at The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology: 100 Parliament Street, London, SW1A 2BQ, United Kingdom and/or an Organisation of your choice.

A Charity/Organisation of your choice,

Your MP

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology: 100 Parliament Street, London, SW1A 2BQ, United Kingdom

NB: If your country has already lost the copper analogue landline, change the word “save” to “reinstate.” Remember, wherever you live, please make sure that you sign your cards before sending them –

Best to you all from the Telephone Rebel

The Copper Analogue Landline is a benign and secure form of communication which needs to be kept.

VOIP and WIFI are not secure. In case of a country-wide Power Cut or Cyber Attack, how will we communicate?

The Copper Analogue Landline urgently needs to be protected in Law as critical infrastructure for National – and International – Security.

People should have the choice whether they want to retain their safe and secure form of communication and should never be forced onto an inferior service.

For more information, kindly see: Save our Phone Boxes and Copper Landlines Public Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1612096892892600

Please share this post very widely! With love!