OFF is a global movement dedicated to combating rising technological alienation and reclaiming control over our lives — together. Since technology has infiltrated every aspect of human existence, digital anaesthesia has numbed human autonomy and the capacity for critical thinking. It is urgent to reinvent the OFF button that has disappeared from our lives and reclaim the right to use technology without being used by it.

From Americans for Responsible Technology:

On January 6th, please join our national webinar and help change the trajectory of social media. If you’re like us, you’re deeply concerned about the power of social media, how it has undermined social norms, fueled mental health issues, spread misinformation and disinformation, amplified the voices of hate, and hijacked the time and attention of many of our kids, leading to depression and even suicide.

That’s why ART is enthusiastically embracing a worldwide campaign to significantly reduce the use of social media during the month of February. During “OFF FEBRUARY,” participants are asked to remove social media apps from their phones for 28 days and experience life without being tethered to their devices.

“OFF FEBRUARY” is an initiative launched by the Off Movement, the brainchild of Diego Hidalgo, a renowned French-born entrepreneur, diplomat and author, who, together with an international network of advocates and supporters, is driving this worldwide initiative. Read Diego’s biography here.



On Tuesday, January 6th, ART is sponsoring a free national webinar with Diego to talk about the harms of social media and the “OFF February” campaign. He’ll answer your questions, and we’ll discuss techniques for promoting the campaign in your local community. Please join us for a live and lively discussion about social media and the “OFF February” campaign, and learn how you can be part of it!



Tuesday, January 6th 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific

TURN OFF YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA

TURN ON YOUR LIFE

In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time?

