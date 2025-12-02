I am sending this early due to a packed Wednesday.

The start of the month always features recent news summaries from different groups, this time from Giorgio Cinciripini, Newsletter della Rete Noelettrosmog Italia in Italy. Momentum is growing. Many thanks to everyone involved in these efforts, and the audience that makes the efforts worthwhile.

“5G networks coverage remains uneven, with 84 per cent of people in high-income countries having access to 5G, compared with only four per cent in low-income countries.” - not a reason for expanding 5G

FEATURED: WATCH The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear the appeal of the Pittsfield cell tower case on Wednesday morning. (order of cases for the day not yet certain)

Will the court determine the local Board of Health indeed has jurisdiction over health and environmental harm once a cell tower goes live? Or will the court defer to the industry-captured Federal Communications Commission once again? - MA4SafeTechnology https://youtube.com/@sjcarguments?si=FAqan4QACeyl0-Vh

AND: Giving Tuesday: Pittsfield, MA Supreme Judicial Court Case Please Help Fund this Groundbreaking Case! A message from the EMR Safety Network: Dear Friends,

Amelia Gilardi was just 12 years old when the Verizon cell tower made her, her little sister, her mom and 17 of her neighbors sick. Despite a lengthy investigation and a finding of harm from the Pittsfield Board of Health , the 115’ cell tower is on and still harming and displacing Shacktown residents to this day.

FEATURED: [704NoMore Coalition] REPLAY- X-Space Live: FCC’s New Power-Grab: A Hill To Die On link to recording: https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1995693221607825806

X Space brings together powerful voices who are sounding the alarm on what this means for every neighborhood in America: Miriam Eckenfels – Director, CHD EMR & Wireless Program Reinette Senum – Advocate, Author of The Hill to Die On, Irena Mavridis – Safe Tech Researcher & Community Organizer, Kelly Ryerson – Environmental Health Advocate

FEATURED: November newsletter NoElettrosmog Italia network auto-translated, no newsletter link

www.retenoelettrosmogitalia.it email: esmog.free.italia@gmail.com includes:

Investigation of EMF effects on children in Mexico City for nervous system cancer risk Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields and Childhood Brain Tumors

This case-control study conducted in Mexico City (2017-2022) investigated the association between exposure to Extremely Low Frequency Magnetic Fields (ELF-MF) and the use of Radio Frequency (RF) devices https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935125021103?via%3Dihub

Environmental Research Volume 286, Part 2, 1 December 2025, 122858Extremely low-frequency magnetic fields (ELF-MF) and radiofrequency: Risk of childhood CNS in a city with elevated ELF-MF exposure This case-control study conducted in Mexico City (2017-2022) investigated the association between exposure to Extremely Low Frequency Magnetic Fields (ELF-MF) and the use of Radio Frequency (RF) devices with the risk of developing Central Nervous System Tumors (CNSTs) in children under 16 years of age.

1. Methodology

Participants: 200 patients with CNST and 793 controls.

ELF-MF Measurement: Residential measurements taken over 24 hours.

RF Measurement: Assessed by the total duration of mobile calls and the use of electronic devices (tablets, with and without internet).

2. Key Findings

High exposure to ELF-MF: A significant proportion of children in Mexico City (5.1%) are exposed to levels of ELF-MF $\ge 0.3 \mu \text{T}$, which is higher than global averages.

ELF-MF and CNST Association: A high exposure to ELF-MF (starting at $\ge 0.4 \mu \text{T}$) was associated with a significantly increased risk of CNST:

Adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR): $2.39$ (95% Confidence Interval: $1.15-$5.00).

Tablet Association and CNST: Prolonged use of tablets (both with and without an internet connection) was significantly associated with an increased risk of CNST (aOR up to $3.53$).

Use of Mobile Phone: Mobile phone use showed no association with increased risk of CNST.

3. Conclusion of the Study The study concludes that children in Mexico City have high exposure to ELF-MF. Both high residential exposure to ELF-MF and prolonged tablet use were significantly associated with an increased risk of developing central nervous system tumors in children.

examines the effects of radiofrequency radiation (RF-EMR) , often associated with devices such as cell phones and Wi-Fi, on male reproductive health and the underlying biological mechanisms. Effects on Male Reproductive Health Here is a review by researchers from the University of Delhi https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41161550/

Here is a summary of the contents of the article entitled “The effects of radiofrequency radiation on male reproductive health and potential mechanisms”: Article Summary The article is a review that examines the effects of radiofrequency radiation (RF-EMR), often associated with devices such as cell phones and Wi-Fi, on male reproductive health and the underlying biological mechanisms.

1. Main Effects on Male Reproductive Health Research highlights that exposure to RF-EMRs has potentially harmful effects, including:

Decline in Sperm Quality: A decrease in sperm motility and viability is observed.

DNA damage: Increased DNA fragmentation in spermatozoa.

Hormonal alterations: Exposure impairs testosterone synthesis and steroidogenesis .

Cell Phone Damage: The reproductive tissue suffers damage that leads to a reduction in the weight of the reproductive organs and an increase in abnormalities in the sperm heads.

AND RFR as Factor of Cellular Stress

https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2025-0104/html

Summary of the Review

Thank you for the analysis, Giorgio.

Comments are due December 31, 2025. Reply Comments are due January 15, 2026.

See more including Statement by Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences at link

The proposal also seeks to narrow the definition of aesthetics, override zoning laws, cap local fees, and block communities from requiring independent radiation testing. This is an industry-driven wish list, one the wireless lobby has been pushing for years. It amounts to a corporate takeover of public spaces, giving telecom companies the power to decide what gets built, where it gets built, and who must live with the consequences.

People deserve a voice. Cell towers can reduce property values, increase fire risks, create liabilities, contain hazardous materials, and emit radiation that hundreds of scientists say is not safe. The United States hasn’t updated its radio-frequency radiation limits since 1996. Although a federal court ordered the FCC to explain how those cell tower radiation limits protect children from long-term health effects, the agency has yet to respond.

Children and families should not be treated as collateral damage in the race to fast-track cell towers. Communities are not opposed to technology, they simply want safe cell tower siting, modern health protections, transparent cell tower radiation monitoring, and the right to participate in decisions that affect their lives. We need science-based protections, oversight, accountability, and transparency, not industry-driven federal preemption.”

Video Explainer: Keith Cutter of EMF Wisdom and Theodora: 34 minutes

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: POLITICO A bump on the road to OpenAI’s super app For more than a decade, the holy grail for Big Tech platforms has been to build a “super-app” — a unified front door for all the stuff humans do online. The prime example is China’s powerful WeChat, an app that has become an indispensable one-stop-shop for banking, shopping, health care and whatever else its users might need to live their lives. There’s no American equivalent, and the major Western platforms have tried to grow into super-apps in fits and starts. Meta has at various times endeavored to make Facebook into a gaming platform and a front door to the Internet, and even tried launching a payment system based on its proprietary Diem cryptocurrency. Snapchat made its own push to become a retail hub in 2020. Elon Musk, after buying Twitter, laid out a bold vision to transform X into a Western version of WeChat, which also hasn’t come to fruition. Now, OpenAI looks to be guiding ChatGPT down a similar path. The company has pursued partnerships to incorporate Target, Uber, Intuit, Zillow and a number of other online services into its signature chatbot. It has billboards in San Francisco advertising ChatGPT’s ability to help out in the event of a car breaking down. The vision seems to be to transform its question-driven AI interface into an all-purpose concierge for anything a user might want to do. Yet the same hurdles that blocked the Silicon Valley establishment from achieving app supremacy also stand in the way of OpenAI.

“One of the biggest regulatory hurdles that we think is going to exist for AI, and exists for all apps, has to do with the fact that the United States stands alone practically as one of the only countries that does not have comprehensive privacy legislation.”

AI: GUARDIAN AI’s safety features can be circumvented with poetry, research finds Poems containing prompts for harmful content prove effective at duping large language models

AI INSPIRATION: AI, Influence, and the Disassembly of Truth NATO Virtual Manipulation Brief

AI GUARDIAN: ChatGPT-5 offers dangerous advice to mentally ill people, psychologists warn Research finds OpenAI’s free chatbot fails to identify risky behaviour or challenge delusional beliefs

AUTOMOBILES BUILDING BIOLOGY INSTITUTE REPORT OF ARTICLE BY MICROWAVE NEWS: Wake-Up Call for EV Industry - Building Biology Institute “Astonishingly High” Magnetic Fields Compliance Protocol Ignores Peak Pulses Microwave News | WakeUp Call for EV Industry

AVIATION: EINAR NORWAY AUTO-TRANSLATED Why 6,000 Airbus planes had to be grounded….Have you heard why 6,000 Airbus planes had to be grounded recently? In a report by NRK and NTB, the problem was described as too much sun making a software upgrade necessary. But the reality was far more serious: a hardware malfunction due to cosmic radiation that can cause computer systems to behave completely incorrectly. This is evident from a couple of expert comments on LinkedIn. The case illustrates not only the vulnerability of computer technology, but also how wonderfully well our atmosphere usually protects us humans – as long as we don’t create too strong radiation sources here on the ground.

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN EdTech Companies are Surveillance Companies.How persuasively designed tech entered the classroom and why it matters.

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Australia’s Social Media Ban for Kids Explained

CHLDREN SMARTPHONE FREE SOUTH AFRICA: We’re just getting started And your voice matters more than ever! we’ve created a simple, guided 30-day family digital detox to help you reconnect, reduce screen time, and make real memories these holidays.

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Australia’s Audacious Social Media Ban Is Almost Here Millions of kids will be kicked off familiar social media platforms next week.

CHILDREN: GUARDIAN European parliament calls for social media ban on under-16s MEPs pass resolution to help parents tackle growing dangers of addictive internet platforms

CHILDREN: POLITICS, SCROLLING TO DEATH KOSA and COPPA in their current forms do not sufficiently prioritize children over Big Tech. Go back to the versions from last Congress. 19 online safety bills are being discussed today

2 of the 4 witnesses (Kate Ruane and Paul Lekas) work for non-profit organizations that have publicly disclosed that they take money from Big Tech.

Many of these bills have been influenced by Big Tech, especially the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and Children’s Online Privacy & Protection Act (COPPA).

We cannot let versions pass that become a gift to tech and harmful to kids.



DATA CENTERS; Litigators build toolkit to fight AI data centers The Trump administration’s plans to advance data centers and the energy to support them are sparking a legal backlash.

DATA CENTERS: Amazon data center linked to string of rare cancers “The historical precedent here is Flint, Michigan.” For the hundreds of communities who’ve been saddled with data centers in recent years, the bulky fixtures are sources of unbearable noise, soaring energy prices, and plenty of electrical fires. Add another grim possibility to that list: debilitating rare cancers. Reporting on the “data center boom” in the state of Oregon, Rolling Stone tells the story of Jim Doherty, a cattle rancher and former county commissioner of Morrow, in eastern Oregon. Doherty’s story began when he noticed a rise in bizarre medical conditions among the county’s 45,000 residents, linked to toxins in the local water. Working with the county health office, the rancher-turned-official began a survey of 70 wells throughout his jurisdiction — 68 of which, his testing found, violated the federal limit for nitrates in drinking water. Of the first 30 homes he visited, Doherty told RS that 25 residents had recently had miscarriages, while six had lost a kidney.

FCC; industry On Pole Attachments, Industry Groups Battle Over Cost Caps and Utility Control Comcast cited 13,000 Virginia locations facing delayed deployments from pole disputes.

5G: 5G sluggish coverage heightens global inequality Despite the hype about the almost limitless possibilities of the fifth generation (5G) technology adoption, its coverage and use have remained dismally low at three per cent in Nigeria and just four per cent in low-income countries. According to latest stats from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), only three per cent of Nigeria’s internet subscribers (just over 4 million users) are on 5G, while 4G remains the dominant network at 44.96per cent, ahead of 2G at 43.53per cent and 3G at 9.32per cent. Similarly, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) said 5G networks coverage remains uneven, with 84 per cent of people in high-income countries having access to 5G, compared with only four per cent in low-income countries.

HEADLIGHTS: Ban Blinding Headlights! Notice of 75,000 Signatures Dear Supporters, On November 28, 2025, we reached 75,000 signatures. Never before in history has NHTSA received anything close to this number of safety defect reports. All 75,000 signatures and over 4,700 petition comments (minus personal identification) have now been submitted to both NHTSA and the FDA. The Soft Lights Foundation submitted a letter to the FDA and NHTSA…

INSPIRATION: Pilgrims in the Machine The Cartographer of Uncharted Waters A Reflection on Peco Gaskovski’s Exogenesis

The novel’s central thematic architecture rests on a deceptively simple question: What is essentially human, and how much of it can we change before we become something else entirely? But Gaskovski approaches this question from multiple angles, creating a kind of philosophical kaleidoscope.

The high-tech society represents one answer: humanity is fundamentally material, improvable through engineering, and best served by maximizing individual choice and technological capability. Children are optimized before birth, families are restructured for efficiency, and algorithms handle moral decisions. This isn’t presented as a dystopian nightmare but as a logical extension of contemporary values—personal autonomy, scientific progress, and technological solutions to human limitations.

The traditional communities offer a competing vision: humanity has essential characteristics tied to natural processes, family structures, and spiritual dimensions that resist technological manipulation. Here, children are born through natural pregnancy, families remain intact across generations, and moral decisions emerge from community wisdom rather than algorithmic analysis.

What elevates the book beyond simple binary thinking is its exploration of the costs and benefits of both approaches.

PHONES INDUSTRY: Debra Berlyn: Modernizing Phone Network Allows Older Adults to Hold On Providers are modernizing phone networks from copper to broadband, allowing older adults to keep cherished home numbers with better service. [] Moving the landline phone network to broadband, while a significant shift for some older adults, comes with a host of benefits that were highlighted in an article I wrote for the National Council on Aging (NCOA) last year, Moving off the Landline Phone Network for Broadband Access: What Older Adults Need to Know.

ACTION ITEM If you feel empowered by taking action and supporting others

Early on in the smart meter debacle, about 15 years ago, the citizen science was in its infancy, (and there is no biologically based industry health and safety science). Information was scarce and much was antecdotal….I remember one activist in another movement advising that we send what he called “flaming arrows” - correspondence that could begin to create a formal record of who knew what when. These action items are invitations., not mean to pressure…we all do what we can when we are able.

ACTION ITEM: RI: EMF/RF AIR POLLUTION TESTIMONY

(you do not need to be from RI)

The deadline for submitting public comments is 4 p.m. on December 8, 2025.

From Sheila Resseger, M.A. RI4SafeTech www.ri4safetech.org I recently found out about this opportunity to provide input to the RI Department of Environmental Management/Office of Air Resources regarding renewal of a draft Operating Permit for sources of air pollution at a campus in Cranston, RI (my town) that encompasses 35 state buildings. The sources of air pollution in the draft document are the usual ones--engines, turbines, power plant, etc.--that emit carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, particulates, etc. RI4SafeTech would like to encourage people to send in a public comment to enlighten the DEM/OAR that fixed wireless and 4G LTE/5G antennas on the campus also emit air pollutants . I have written up the details that explain the situation and how to send a comment. If you have any questions, please let me know. Here is the link:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wXa-R9An6Ch1ahdt8zBBv4DvJ_i1QqXR/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=117887468440586969116&rtpof=true&sd=true

FEDERAL

On Wednesday Dec 3 at 10am EST, the House Energy & Commerce Committee will vote on HR 2289.

We need your help to stop this dangerous bill.

“Deceptive,” “Insidious,” and “Evil.”

That’s how telecom attorney Andrew Campanelli described the version in the prior Congress – “It’s actually designed to strip all powers from state and local governments…over the placement of [wireless] facilities.”

CLICK HERE to tell your member of Congress to stop this legislation. Forward this email, with the attached doc and this link to your family and friends, and your email lists.. Call on Dec. 2nd the 6 key Congress members, especially if you are a constituent, listed in the attached document. If they oppose the bill, there may not be enough votes for it to pass out of E&C. The goal is at least 200 calls and 2000 emails to each:

Florida: Kat Cammack – 3rd Cong’l District – 202-225-5744 christina.lassiter@mail.house.gov

Laurel Lee – 15th Cong’l District – 202-225-5626 Nick.Adams@mail.house.gov

Idaho: Russ Fulcher – 1st Cong’l District – 202-225-6611 Steve.Ackerman@mail.house.gov

Iowa: Marianette Miller-Meeks – 1st Cong’l District – 202-225-6576 Ken.Clifford@mail.house.gov

Ohio: Mike Rulli – 6th Cong’l District – 202-225-5705 Ryan.Culross@mail.house.gov

Virginia: Morgan Griffith – 9th Cong’l District – 202-225-3861 Davis.Michols@mail.house.gov

The message:

“Please oppose HR 2289, 1343, 1588, 1665, 1681, 1731 and 6046 because we don’t want cell towers installed in front of our homes, children’s bedrooms and our schools, and we don’t want big government in Washington DC taking away our local rights on if or where to install them.”

In case you are not a constituent, an example of what you can say:

“I am representing the interests of your constituents and because the Congress member sits on the Energy & Commerce Committee, their vote not only affects their constituents, but all Americans across the country on this issue, including me, my family, my friends and my community.”

If you are asked if you are a constituent and our not a constituent:

In addition to the statements above, you can say something like: “I am representing the interests of your constituents and because the Congress member sits on the Energy & Commerce Committee. Their vote not only affects their constituents, but all Americans across the country, including me, my family, my friends and my community.”

If you are not directly asked if you are a constituent, there is no need to mention that you are not-

Another sample script from Attorney Zoe Berg; Law Offices of Robert J. Berg PLLC.

“I strongly oppose H.R. 2289.

H.R. 2289 is intended to gut local government control over where wireless facilities can be installed and to dismantle historic and environmental review processes that defend our shared heritage and natural resources. If wireless telecommunications companies get their way, it will soon be harder to get a permit to build a dog house than to install a 150-foot cell tower. This is absolutely ridiculous.

Local government officials know their communities best, and as such, are best positioned to balance the benefits of connectivity against the negative impacts of massive, 150-foot industrial steel structures on property values, neighborhood aesthetics, scenic corridors, public safety, sensitive ecological areas, and overall community character.

The telecom industry claims that local reviews are burdensome and present a hindrance to the deployment of its wireless equipment. But industry statistics and the FCC National Broadband Map tell a very different story. According to the Cellular Telecommunications Infrastructure Association (“CTIA”), over 417,000 cell sites were built by the end of 2020 – an increase of 35% since 2016. In 2024, CTIA stated that 432,469 cell sites are active in the United States. And these are just macro towers! Hundreds of thousands of “small cell” antennas have also already been deployed throughout the United States. These days, it feels like everywhere you look there’s another cell tower or wireless antenna. Clearly, local governments have not, and are not, meaningfully obstructing wireless buildouts.

We must not allow communities to get steamrolled by wireless telecommunications companies who don’t care about devaluing our properties, who don’t care about our historic areas, who don’t care about our sensitive ecological areas, and who don’t care about our scenic corridors. They just don’t care. But we do.

Oppose H.R. 2289. Thank you.” COURTESY PAM AND ANDY - a combination of information from The National Call For Safe Technology, Americans For Responsible Technology, The Law Offices of Robert Berg, and Safe Tech Forward

CORRECTION AND APOLOGY TO EINAR (NORWAY) FOR AUTO-TRANSLATE ERRORS

Einar wrote: Thank you for summing up and sharing so much valuable info! However, sometimes the summaries and translations end up as crap, so I think you should somehow issue a warning. This morning I found such a short example that might illustrate the problem of content getting not just lost, but completely changed in absurdum:

“EMF NEW BOOK: COURTESY EINAR NORWAY This is written by Iver Mysterud, editor of the health magazine Science and Reason. I have mentioned the book before, but I am reminding you of it now that the gifts are about to arrive: Else Nordhagen has written a fairly easy-to-read book called “Safer in a Brilliant Everyday Life”, with the subtitle “More and more people are concerned about health damage from mobile radiation and WiFi. This book explains why and shows what you can do - without disconnecting from your digital life”

1. What Iver Mysterud wrote, was not the new book, but a strong recommendation of the book written by Else Nordhagen.

2. The name of the magazine is “Helsemagasinet Vitenskap og Fornuft”, which in English reads “The Health Magazine Science and Reason”.

3. The title of the book contains a jeux de mots. More correctly translated to bring forward the main content of the title, it would be “Safer in a radiating everyday life” - while alluding that it could also be brilliant - the right measures taken.

4. “ now that the gifts are about to arrive” is a faulty translation of what more correctly would be “ now that the gifts shopping has to be done”.

5. The only link in the text is away from the source of the text. As you see, the summary in your daily is just nonsensical, and the nonsense it contains leads the reader astray on all essential points. I guess native English speakers with little experience in the risk of content getting lost in (automatic) translations, would just wonder why such nonsense should be republished. Still I read your summaries with much interest and am grateful for your work! All the best, Vennlig hilsen

Consider me mortified and I will work on labeling auto-translations. I appreciate being able to set the record straight when I post something erroneous. Thanks for patience with this process.



