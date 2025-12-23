I noted earlier that researchers investigating bi-polar did not find one bi-polar gene, despite it being one of the most inheritable conditions. Instead they found a constellation of involved genes that include a vulnerability in ion channels, and in the ability to repair DMA damage.

Now autism researchers have discovered that there is no gene for autism, and in looking at environmental influences, have flagged electromagnetic radiation. I believe that autism is similar to EHS/EMR-S; but that the damage to the electromagnetically active fetus and developing brain differs from the damage to an adult brain. But both are forms of damaging assault.

FEATURED: Autism Not a Genetic Disorder, New Peer-Reviewed Study Shows

A new peer-reviewed paper, based on a review of 519 studies, challenges the long-standing belief that autism is primarily a neurological condition stemming from a genetic brain disorder.

The authors, who include Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, concluded that autism may arise from a far more dynamic — and potentially modifiable — set of biological drivers.

Those drivers include immune system disruption, environmental exposures and gut-brain physiology.

Instead of trying to locate autism solely in the genes or inside the brain, the authors suggest examining the entire constellation of immune, neurological, gastrointestinal, metabolic, and environmental influences that shape human development.

They called for precision medicine: personalized interventions informed by each individual’s unique mix of exposures, immune markers, microbiome composition, metabolic patterns and genetic sensitivities.

This could include nutritional and metabolic therapies, microbiome interventions, anti-inflammatory strategies and mind-body approaches aimed at rebalancing the body’s regulatory networks.

The paper, published Dec. 20 in Molecular Neurobiology, covers decades of research across the fields of immunology, toxicology, neurobiology and environmental health.

Written for a broad audience, the paper explains how autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is driven by — and affects — multiple body systems, including the immune, digestive and central nervous systems.

“This paper solidifies the immunological aspects of the etiology of autism and refutes any past notion that the disorder does not stem from neuroimmune activation and autoimmunity,” Hooker said. “It’s time to throw away old notions based on the lies of vaccine profiteers.”

Martha Herbert, M.D., Ph.D., one of the paper’s authors, told The Defender in an interview last year that a “whole-body” approach is imperative to understanding complex chronic illnesses such as autism.

Over $1 billion in research — and still no autistic’ gene identified

According to the new paper, most autism research has overlooked a key player: the immune system. The authors detail a large and growing body of evidence showing chronic neuroinflammation — including abnormal activity in the brain’s immune and support cells — in people with autism.

They describe studies documenting shifts in inflammatory cytokines, changes in T-cell and B-cell activity, and autoantibodies that target brain tissue. Some evidence also points to maternal immune activation during pregnancy as a potential trigger that can shape neurodevelopment long before birth.

Understanding these dynamics, they argue, “gives us a platform for not only examining the role of the immune system in the etiology, pathogenesis, and pathophysiology of ASD but also understanding social and higher-level processes of consciousness for individuals on the spectrum.”

The publication comes as federal health agencies have begun to investigate the environmental drivers of the disease, including vaccines.

Autism emerges from cumulative environmental pressures

Rather than describe autism as the result of a single trigger, the review frames the condition as emerging from the cumulative pressure of environmental stressors — everything from heavy metals and industrial chemicals to pesticides, medications used in pregnancy, electromagnetic radiation and endocrine-disrupting compounds.

These exposures can overwhelm the body’s ability to maintain “allostasis” — the neurobiological adaptive balancing act that keeps biological systems stable — the authors said.

To revisit the bipolar research, which I believe is related, see Dr. Courtney Snyder on Substack:

The Cause of Bipolar Disorder - by Courtney Snyder MD 1 hour 10 minute interview with Dr. Walsh and

Dr. William Walsh’s Comprehensive Theory (Explaining the Cause of Bipolar, the Reason For Switching From Mania to Depression & Treatment Implications) Shared at the Society of Neuroscience 18 minutes

The number of neurological conditions that may respond to a clean, healing, natural electromagnetic environment is unfathomable.



Mapping Our Technosphere/Discovering Our Biosphere

Talk by Katie Singer on Hart Haagen's Climate Café

December 9, 2025 26 MINUTES

AI: The AI doomers feel undeterred. But wish people would take their warnings seriously

AI: UK GUARDIAN UK actors vote to refuse to be digitally scanned in pushback against AI |

AI BENTON: Why Trump’s AI executive order could crumble in court Maria Curi, Ashley Gold | Axios Summary on Benton.org

President Trump’s executive order targeting state AI laws faces long odds in the courts, setting the stage for the real battle to play out on Capitol Hill. The order could immediately face legal hurdles around separation of powers as the president tries to override states without explicit congressional authorization. The executive order aims to gut state AI laws by launching legal challenges through a new “AI Litigation Task Force” and conditioning federal grants on compliance. It’s not yet clear how any of those processes will work in practice. The order relies on the Dormant Commerce Clause, a doctrine that prohibits states from enacting laws that unduly burden interstate commerce. “The core of the dormant commerce clause argument they seem to have in mind requires discrimination by one state against other states — laws designed to benefit in-state companies at the expense of out-of-state companies,” Jed Stiglitz, director of the Center for Law and AI at Cornell University, said in an email. Stiglitz wrote that it’s “difficult” to see discrimination as the purpose behind state regulations that are “driven by concerns such as public safety, consumer protection, and bias.” The order also threatens to withhold internet access grants as leverage for a potentially unrelated AI policy goal — a strategy that could clash with the Constitution’s Spending Clause, which gives Congress, not the executive branch, the power to allocate funds, per legal experts.



AUTOMOBILES/AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: NBC NEWS Waymo blocking roads during SF power outage AND VIDEO: Mishaal Abbasi on X: "bad day to be a Waymo in SF during a PG&E-induced power outage https://t.co/3SwEP993zn" / X

AUTOMOBILES: SLIDESHOW The used EV crisis: Why no one wants to buy your second-hand Tesla

The average price of a Model Y for sale dropped by 25.5% between January of 2024 and January 2025, and the price of the Model 3 dropped by 25%, according to data from CarGurus. Compare that to traditional vehicles during the same timeframe. In that same time frame, the average price of a Nissan Maxima only dropped by 5.2% and a Ford Mustang by 5%.

That’s a staggering difference, one that’s leaving Tesla owners underwater on their loans and regretting their purchase decisions. For Tesla owners in the U.S., their 2023 Model Ys are worth 42% less than what they paid two years ago, while a Ford F-150 truck bought the same year depreciated just 20%. This isn’t just about normal depreciation anymore. It’s about watching your investment evaporate faster than you can pay off the monthly note.

Tesla saw the steepest average decline across its lineup, with used models losing an average of 10.1 percent, or $3,541, in value compared to the previous year.



CHLDREN/YOUTH: Katherine Martinko Where Can Teens Go? Our communities are designed to exclude an entire demographic.

CHILDREN: The Amazing Generation is the Book Parents Have Been Asking For Our new guide for kids ages 9–12 comes out Dec. 30.Jon Haidt and Catherine Price



DATA CENTERS CHIPS: Chipwrecked: Can Nvidia avoid the crash? Nvidia has built an empire on circular deals for chips. Can anything knock it down?

The AI data center build-out, as it currently stands, is dependent on two things: Nvidia chips and borrowed money. Perhaps it was inevitable that people would begin using Nvidia chips to borrow money. As the craze has gone on, I have begun to worry about the weaknesses of the AI data center boom; looking deeper into the financial part of this world, I have not been reassured.

Nvidia has plowed plenty of money into the AI space, with more than 70 investments in AI companies just this year, according to PitchBook data. Among the billions it’s splashed out, there’s one important category: neoclouds, as exemplified by CoreWeave, the publicly traded, debt-laden company premised on the bet that we will continue building data centers forever. CoreWeave and its ilk have turned around and taken out debt to buy Nvidia chips to put in their data centers, putting up the chips themselves as loan collateral — and in the process effectively turning $1 in Nvidia investment into $5 in Nvidia purchases. This is great for Nvidia. I’m not convinced it’s great for anyone else.

There has been a lot of talk about the raw technical details of how these chips depreciate, and specifically whether these chips lose value so fast they make these loans absurd. While I am impressed by the sheer amount of nerd energy put into this question, I do feel this somewhat misses the point: the loans mean that Nvidia has an incentive to bail out this industry for as long as it can because the majority of GPU-backed loans are made using Nvidia’s own chips as collateral. []What I do know is this: If several neoclouds collapse, the market is flooded with whole data centers of chips. Nvidia took a hit during the crypto bust of 2022, but that will look like sea-foam compared to the tidal wave of chips that might surface if multiple large neoclouds default on their GPU-backed loans. And Nvidia will be in no position to bail anyone out.

So that’s a problem for private lenders and for everyone whose money they’re using — universities, pension funds, family offices, hedge funds, endowments. Those losses mean effects on other parts of the economy. And since private lenders are connected directly or indirectly to banks, it’s also a problem for the banks. “Couple it with gaps in regulation and transparency, and you can see immediately how this becomes a risk to the banking sector itself,” says Duke’s Raskin. “The parallels to the financial crisis are interesting — it’s rhyming in a number of ways.” Maybe the question isn’t how the music stops. It’s when — and what happens afterwards.



DATA CENTERS: Georgia Regulators Approve Huge Electric Generation Increase for Data Centers The approval follows recent elections where two Democrats won seats on the commission. Those Democrats oppose the plan but don’t take office until January.

ENERGY WIND: AXIOS The Trump administration’s pause on leases for offshore wind projects marks a fresh broadside in the president’s war on wind power, Axios’ Ben Geman reports.

The Interior Department says that offshore wind farms’ giant turbines can create radar interference called “clutter,” potentially jeopardizing national security.

“This pause will give the [Interior] Department, along with the Department of War and other relevant government agencies, time to work with leaseholders and state partners to assess the possibility of mitigating the national security risks posed by these projects.”

Today’s move comes after a federal judge threw out President Trump’s previous order against wind projects. Five Atlantic Coast efforts are affected: Vineyard Wind 1 off Massachusetts; Revolution Wind off Rhode Island and Connecticut; Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind; and Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind off New York. If completed, the projectscould help power millions of homes on the eastern seaboard. Offshore wind opponents are welcoming the move. Robin Shaffer , president of Protect Our Coast New Jersey: ”This is an incredible Christmas gift for our thousands of supporters — hard-working fishermen, small business owners, and families who value reliable, affordable energy over climate virtue signaling.” Backers say that the Trump administration is finding reasons to thwart projects approved in the Biden era, fueled by President Trump’s distaste for offshore wind. National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito: “Every project under construction has already undergone review by the Department of Defense with no objections.” Windmills are “so pathetic and so bad,” Trump told the UN in September, saying they ruin oceanside views. (Video) What’s next: Court battles, almost definitely.



FCC: Is the FCC an Independent Agency? Al Gore Certainly Didn’t Think So It was Gore who told FCC Chairman Reed Hundt that his failing cable TV regulations needed a makeover.

FCC: Is the FCC an Independent Agency? Legal Experts Say Yes Experts dispute FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s denial of agency independence

FIRSTNET EMERGENCY SERVICES: FirstNet Authority to Expand Network, Boost Coverage For Public Safety with More Sites, Satellite Connectivity

Press Release | First Responder Network Authority

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) will further expand FirstNet and strengthen wireless broadband coverage for first responders, including public safety agencies serving rural, remote, and hard-to-reach areas. Through strategic investments, the FirstNet Authority is directing the network contractor, AT&T, to deploy more than 135 new, purpose-built cell sites across the country. These sites will add more coverage to the initial FirstNet nationwide buildout, completed in 2023, and to the 1,000 sites launched in 2024 and 2025 to further expand Band 14, public safety’s dedicated lane of connectivity. In addition to adding new purpose-built sites, the FirstNet Authority will continue to invest in solutions that improve indoor coverage on FirstNet. Based on public safety feedback, the FirstNet Authority has invested in the deployment of more than 14,000 miniature cell sites. These cell sites strengthen coverage inside public safety’s critical facilities at no cost to the public safety agencies. The FirstNet Authority also is upgrading the dedicated FirstNet network core to support future public safety-specific satellite-to-device capabilities, such as priority and preemption on Band 14, as well as mission-critical push-to-talk. Once available, these solutions will complement the terrestrial network and enable first responders to access FirstNet in remote and hard-to-reach areas, helping them stay connected during emergencies and after disasters.

Summary on Benton.org

HAVANA: Home Depot Deploys Havana-Style Sonic Weapon Against Day Laborers

While federal agents working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are running up on migrant workers in Home Depot parking lots , the home improvement corporation has decided to take a stand — against the migrant workers. Reporting by The Guardian reveals a cruel new initiative being rolled out to one high-traffic Home Depot location in Los Angeles’ Cypress Park: high-pitched noise machines meant to shoo away day laborers. The Intituto de Educacion Popular del Sur de California (Idepsca), an advocacy group for migrant workers , is calling for the removal of three sonic devices they say are causing migrant workers to suffer headaches and nausea.

SPACE: Russia developing weapon to hit Musk’s Starlink, NATO suspects

SURVEILLANCE: POLITICO The CEO of Flock downloads on his surveillance cameras

When police finally located the suspect in the shooting at Brown University and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, it was partly thanks to a surveillance technology that has been drawing backlash from local governments.

Flock Safety, a company backed by the venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, sells cameras to thousands of cities and towns across the country. Those cameras are connected to an AI-enabled system that can track cars based on their license plates and descriptions. The idea of public cameras feeding information into a privately held AI system has drawn rebukes from digital privacy groups that worry about mass, invasive surveillance. More than a dozen cities have stopped using Flock’s systems, particularly after reports that local police have been sharing data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Curiously, police have also placed Flock’s cameras right outside Mar-a-Lago .) Cambridge, Mass., home to MIT, moved to end its contract with Flock earlier in December.

But the systems clearly can have an immediate public benefit — it was Flock’s AI technology that helped police figure out where the suspect in the recent shootings rented his car. A tipster provided a description of the car, which Flock’s system was able to use to sift through its footage. There have been [some] cities who’ve decided that Flock is a good fit for them. That’s out of 7,000. So it’s disappointing that places like Cambridge are not prioritizing safety, but that’s really their choice. The company has argued that it would be better for cities to regulate the technology’s use instead of a ban. What regulations would be a good idea here? There are really two things that you can flex up and down. One is data retention: how long is the data from a license plate reader stored? The second, probably most meaningful, choice you have as a city is who you share the data with. We have plenty of customers who choose to share it with no other cities. In that case, no other local law enforcement, no federal law enforcement, no state law enforcement would have any access or visibility into those cameras. Obviously, there’s a Fourth Amendment standard for all cities prohibiting unreasonable government searches. Do you think that requiring warrants and probable cause for police accessing Flock should be one of those safeguards? No. Time and time again, [...] courts have upheld that this would be a pretty inappropriate safeguard. This is a public road, it’s public information, the license plate is actually the property of the state. There’s an argument that if you intensify this tracking, like by using AI and placing cameras everywhere, you can paint an intimate picture of anyone’s life. Would Flock try to prevent it from getting to that point? It’s very difficult to predict the future. I view my job as building tools and then giving those which we elect democratically the control to decide how they’re implemented. How would we prevent Flock from helping to create a surveillance state like we see in China? The challenge with China is that they’re using that technology to target individuals based on their political and/or religious beliefs. The camera in and of itself is not evil. We thankfully have the Constitution to protect us from that. Do you worry about flock being used for dragnet surveillance? For example, police identifying all the cars in the vicinity of a protest ? Our contracts mandate that our products can only be used for criminal investigations. What you’re describing, would be based on an issue that you might not trust your local police department. [...] The police chief reports to a city council, a mayor, a city manager. My expectation is that if a police department was violating the Constitution or local legislation, that those individuals would be held accountable.



SURVEILLANCE: Flock Exposed Its AI-Powered Cameras to the Internet. We Tracked Ourselves Flock left at least 60 of its people-tracking Condor PTZ cameras live streaming and exposed to the open internet. Unlike many of Flock’s cameras, which are designed to capture license plates as people drive by, Flock’s Condor cameras are pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras designed to record and track people, not vehicles. Condor cameras can be set to automatically zoom in on people’s faces as they walk through a parking lot, down a public street, or play on a playground, or they can be controlled manually, according to marketing material on Flock’s website. We watched Condor cameras zoom in on a woman walking her dog on a bike path in suburban Atlanta; a camera followed a man walking through a Macy’s parking lot in Bakersfield; surveil children swinging on a swingset at a playground; and film high-res video of people sitting at a stoplight in traffic. In one case, we were able to watch a man rollerblade down Brookhaven, Georgia’s Peachtree Creek Greenway bike path. The Flock camera zoomed in on him and tracked him as he rolled past. Minutes later, he showed up on another exposed camera livestream further down the bike path. The camera’s resolution was good enough that we were able to see that, when he stopped beneath one of the cameras, he was watching rollerblading videos on his phone.

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS: ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack 20 December, 2025, Boy aged 14 with brain tumour: doctors dismissed his headaches, Solar and Wind: The NESO Green Agenda,

UPCOMING WEBINAR: CELL TOWER RISKS 101

What You Need To Know To Protect Your Community

Webinar Date: January 7th at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Cell towers near homes and schools bring many health, safety, and liability risks. From fires, to the fall zone, property value drops and increased RF radiation exposure, Theodora Scarato will cover the key issues that communities need to understand when a cell tower is proposed in their neighborhood.

With the federal government proposing unprecedented rules that would dismantle local government safeguards for cell towers, it’s more critical than ever to understand what’s at stake for local communities and families.

Click HERE to Register Featuring: Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences Scarato is a leading expert in environmental health policy related to cell towers and non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. She will highlight key findings and policy recommendations from her latest publications and investigations during the webinar.

