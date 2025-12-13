I am traveling off and on for a bit… sorry for the late and off-rhythm post….If I were a suspicious person I would say that the American news wants everyone to focus on health insurance and other social services, and not the FCC power, land, and air grab, by design

FEATURED: Environmental Health Sciences has updated its fact sheets on two major federal proposals that would significantly expand federal preemption over local authority for wireless infrastructure.

The updated fact sheets include letters and statements from cities, counties, public power agencies, and national local-government organizations warning that these proposals would undermine safety, due process, and community oversight. They also link to Environmental Health Sciences resources on the health and safety issues of cell towers.

H.R. 2289 – Federal Preemption of Local Control Over Cell Towers

The H.R. 2289 fact sheet includes opposition letters from the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and multiple public power agencies, documenting widespread local government concern. As the National League of Cities and allied organizations warned, the bill represents an “unprecedented federal intrusion into established local decision-making processes, favoring large telecommunications companies at the expense of residents and taxpayers.”

FCC WT Docket No. 25-276 (“Build America”) – FCC Rulemaking to Preempt Local Authority

The FCC 25-276 fact sheet compiles letters from cities and counties nationwide describing how the proposal would eliminate meaningful local review and shift risks to communities. The City of Carlsbad, California cautioned that “weakening local control would allow companies to prioritize cost savings over compliance, increasing the risk of property damage, injuries, and lawsuits while shifting the financial burden of negligence onto local governments and taxpayers.”

How to Take Action on the FCC Proposal

Contact your local elected officials and request that they file reply comments with the FCC . The deadline for comments is December 31, 2025. The deadline for reply comments is January 15, 2025. Letters from local governments are important . Examples are in the factsheets.

Send a letter to your federal representatives via this one- click action tool.

FEATURED CHD Tell the Senate: No Wireless Expansion Until the FCC Complies With Court Order

This Wednesday, December 17, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will hold an FCC oversight hearing, and this is the moment to urge Senators to protect local rights and hold the FCC accountable. The FCC has still not complied with the 2021 D.C. Circuit court order in Envtl. Health Tr. v. FCC, 9 F.4th 893 (2021) requiring it to review its RF exposure guidelines.

Until the FCC completes this court-ordered review, the agency should not accelerate wireless expansion. Senators must ensure the FCC does not adopt new rules in FCC Docket 25-276 or take any related regulatory actions until it complies with the court order.

The Senate should also block H.R. 2289, H.R. 1343, H.R. 1588, H.R. 1665, H.R. 1681, H.R. 1731, and H.R. 6046, as well as any other federal legislative actions that would expand wireless infrastructure before the FCC completes the required review of its RF exposure guidelines.

Tell your Senator that this hearing should be used to demand accountability, protect local decision-making authority, and ensure the FCC complies with the court order before taking any further steps that impact communities, public health, and the environment.

Important: Who Can Take Action Through This Form Only residents of states represented on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation can send emails directly to their Senators through this action form. Eligible states include: Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

If you do not live in one of these states and would like to leave a comment for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, please visit the committee’s contact page for phone numbers and use the script below. Call Script: Hello, my name is ________, and I’m calling to urge the Senators to take action at the December 17 Senate FCC oversight hearing. The FCC still has not complied with the 2021 D.C. Circuit court order in Envtl. Health Tr. v. FCC, 9 F.4th 893 (2021) requiring it to review its RF exposure guidelines. Until that court-ordered review is completed, the FCC and Congress should not advance any new rules or laws that accelerate wireless expansion. I’m asking the Senators to:

Press the FCC on its failure to comply with the 2021 court order , and make clear that no new rules should move forward until the required review is complete.﻿

﻿ Block new rules in FCC Docket 25-276 and stop the FCC from adopting any related regulatory actions.﻿

﻿ Oppose federal wireless-expansion bills , including H.R. 2289, H.R. 1343, H.R. 1588, H.R. 1665, H.R. 1681, H.R. 1731, and H.R. 6046 , until the FCC complies with the court order and completes its review of RF exposure guidelines.﻿

﻿ Defend local decision-making authority and prevent federal overreach into state and local land-use control. Thank you for taking action! The CHD EMR & Wireless Team

Summary The French authority in charge of access to administrative documents, CADA, has upheld our request and cleared the way for the transmission of non‑compliant specific absorption rate (SAR) test reports that had until now not been published by ANFR. Despite opposition from manufacturers relayed by ANFR, CADA confirms that 30 reports of SAR tests not published on the DATA ANFR website, concerning 29 mobile phones and one tablet, are communicable. This decision marks another significant step forward for transparency on electromagnetic radiation affecting public health. Implications for public health The decision should lead ANFR to transmit these reports to us and, better still, to make this data publicly available, enabling the public to verify the risks associated with all non‑compliant radio equipment. It also reinforces the need for systematic publication of SAR test results. Dr Marc Arazi , President — « This victory breaks through the opacity imposed by ANFR and the manufacturers. Transparency on SAR must now become the rule! » Dr Aranzi’s book:

FEATURED EUROPEANS FOR SAFE CONNECTIONS: Welcome to ESC Newsletter December 2025 WG

White Zone We have established a page on which the White Zones in Europe will be listed: esc-info.eu/a-list-of-white-zones If you have any knowledge of White Zones not on the list - please contact: schriver.ehs@protonmail.com Newsletters from our members We would like to draw you attention to some newsletters of our members.

FEATURED: The December 2025 ES-UK Winter newsletter is now available from the website link at: Winter 2025 ES-UK Newsletter

Michael Bevington has shared a link to his recent October 2025 Open Access Government article: ‘ Confirming Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) ‘ by Michael Bevington (Open Access Government, October 2025)

FEATURED: Elektrosmog Report on ICBE-EMF critique of WHO RF systematic reviews

Elektrosmog report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G5DVsoWkNjVlQ6xMHObSZ7BadlwI5msE/view?usp=drive_link PAGE 11-16

The new issue of ElektrosmogReport 4 / 2025 has been published in English on the EMF-portal. It discusses 11 news studies. The new issue of ElektrosmogReport is available for download here (English, German): https://www.emf-portal.org/en/article/61620 ElektrosmogReport - Issue 4 / 2025

2G radiation affects brain development â— Bluetooth affects human neural stem cells â— Wi-Fi and Alzheimer’s? â— High voltage and cognition â— High-voltage transmission lines and honeybees â— 900 MHz exposure damages bone cells in vitro â— RF radiation changes metabolism in testicular cells â— Review of genotoxicity â— RF-EMF studies commissioned by the WHO: Authors biased? â— RF radiation has genetic effects â— Fundamentals of biological effects of EMF

FEATURED: New Swedish Case Series Links 5G Base Stations to “Microwave Syndrome”: Seven Reports Raise Questions About Real-World Exposure

TrialSite Staff, TrialSite News, Dec. 10, 2025 Making Biomedical Research Evidence Accessible to All Citation: Hardell L, Nilsson M. Summary of seven Swedish case reports on the microwave syndrome associated with 5G radiofrequency radiation. Review of Environmental Health . 2024; 40(1):147–157. DOI: 10.1515/reveh-2024-0017. Open access: https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2024-0017/html Impact Factor: 5.3

FEATURED: Effects of Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields: Thirty years of research

Electromagnetic Radiation Safety December 11, 2025 The preponderance of research published from 1990 through November 2025 has found significant effects from exposure to radio frequency radiation as well as to extremely low frequency and static electromagnetic fields. Dr. Henry Lai, Professor Emeritus at the University of Washington , Editor Emeritus of the journal, Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine , and an emeritus member of the International Commission on the Biological Effects of EMF , has compiled summaries of the research on the biological effects of exposure to radio frequency (RFR) and extremely low frequency (ELF) and static electromagnetic fields (EMF). His set of abstracts which cover the period from 1990 to November 2025 constitute a comprehensive collection of the research. Dr. Lai reports that the preponderance of the research has found that exposure to RFR or ELF EMF produces oxidative effects or free radicals, and damages DNA. Moreover the preponderance of RFR studies that examined genetic, neurological and reproductive effects has found significant effects. Among hundreds of studies of RFR, 71% to 89% reported significant effects. Among hundreds of studies of ELF and static fields, 78% to 91% reported significant effects.

FEATURED: Theodora Scarato at Environmental Health Science - EXAMPLE OF SCIENCE BASED NEWS COVERAGE Dec 11, 2025, Subscribe to this Newsletter

No other major environmental /green energy/ clean energy/climate group that I am aware of has even admitted that wireless/EMF/RF is an issue.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: FUTURISM OpenAI Researcher Quits, Saying Company Is Hiding the Truth This data could be very, very damning.

AI: ARS TECHNICA Chatbot-powered toys rebuked for discussing sexual, dangerous topics with kids “… AI toys shouldn’t be capable of having sexually explicit conversations, period.”

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI A sad day for America Trump goes all in on Silicon Valley, leaving US citizens, and even his own party behind.

AI: FUTURISM AI “Companion Bots” Actually Run by Exploited Kenyans, Worker ClaimsYes, even the conversations you really don’t want other humans to know about.

AI COMMON DREAMS: Trump Gives Big Tech Friends an Early Christmas Gift With Order Against State AI Regulations

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at preventing state-level regulation of the burgeoning artificial intelligence industry, a gift to tech corporations that bankrolled his inauguration and are currently funding his White House ballroom project. Trump’s order instructs the US Justice Department to establish an AI Litigation Task Force with a single mandate: sue states that enact AI laws that the administration deems “onerous and excessive.” The order also threatens to withhold federal funding from states that implement AI regulations.

AND: White House Issues Order Pledging to Withhold BEAD Funds From States With ‘Onerous’ AI Laws Order tones down language of leaked draft, but continues restriction on dispensing remaining BEAD funds to states with ‘onerous’ AI laws.

AND: Trump’s AI Executive Order Triggers Concern Lawmakers object to plan that could let White House sue states over AI laws

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT The Devil’s Plan to Ruin the Next Generation I asked ChatGPT how it would destroy America’s youth. Its answers were unsettling — and all too familiar. This essay was originally published in The Free Press on Tuesday, November 25th.

CHILDREN: Follow the Funding: EdTech is Bad Enough. But EdTech’s “advisory” groups are funded by Big Tech too. Guest essay by Denise Champney, Speech Language Pathologist, and her testimony to the NTIA Listening Session on December 10, 2025

CHILDREN: Clare Morell from Preserving Our Humanity Understand Australia’s New Social Media Ban in 2 Minutes

CHILDREN FAMILIES: How to Protect your Kids from Wifi Radiation | Ingenious Baby 12 MINUTES

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: ARS TECHNICA How to break free from smart TV ads and tracking Sick of smart TVs? Here are your best options.

DATA CENTERS: To Feed Data Centers, Pennsylvania Faces a New Fracking Boom A rash of data centers planned for western Pennsylvania has residents and environmentalists on edge. The sprawling complexes will be powered by plants that burn fracked natural gas, whose production has caused air and water pollution in the region and has known health risks.

EHS First Person Ken Gartner Bio-Safer Housing An EHS Gift-Giving Guide Gifts Geared To The Electrically Sensitized Party Like Its 1699 Of course, many gifts do not require any electricity and these are to be most encouraged. A low-EMF lifestyle will be running counter to the current obsession with cheap battery-powered baubles whose short lifetime and long discard cycle are unfriendly to planetary resources.

FCC LAWMAKING-OHIO: Grassroots Group Meets with Rep. Latta Team on HR 2289, A Bill Allowing Telecom to Supersede Sovereignty AND Federal Drive to Fast-track Wireless Networks Looks to Narrow Local Authority The federal government is moving to accelerate wireless infrastructure deployment nationwide. Two parallel initiatives are now advancing that would significantly weaken state and local oversight. The first comes from Congress in the form of H.R. 2289, the Proportional Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act. The bill exempts many wireless facility upgrades from environmental and historic preservation reviews. The second is proposed rulemaking by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which would broadly preempt state and local authority over cell-tower siting, design, and operation. AND Trump’s FCC Seeks To Strip Even More Local Control Over 5G Rollout The videos of Derrick interviewing Brenda Carr from 2019 amidst the 5G rollout! On September 30, 2019, Commissioner Carr and other FCC officials were in Houston to discuss the future of 5G. I interviewed Carr about the concerns regarding his connections with the wireless industry, as well as the implications of the “Captured Agency” report. Unfortunately, Mr Carr had no interest in addressing these concerns. He refused to answer my questions and only stated, “We’re excited about the 5G build out and working with local leaders.” AND 360 LAW Localities Worried Over FCC Preemption On Rights Of Way Cities are protesting a legal effort underway at the Federal Communications Commission to potentially override local decision-making when it comes to the use of publicly owned rights of way for high-speed internet deployment projects. A key advocacy group for local officials, the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors, said it was concerned the federal agency was set to supersede local reviews through a pair of initiatives. Although the agency plans are still in the early stages — one is an inquiry, the other a proposed rule — the FCC agreed in September to at least consider how federal preemption could be exercised to speed along broadband projects. AND NLC, USCM, NACo and NATOA Jointly Oppose preemption bills NLC, NACo, USCM and NATOA also filed our Joint Comments on the FCC proceeding, Notice of Inquiry - Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireline Deployments, WC Docket No. 25-253 to share our position on the Commission’s questions regarding local permitting processes, timelines, and compensation for rights-of-way access, as well as the Commission’s broad mischaracterization of local rights-of-way management. We included with the House letter a copy of the NOI filing.

5G INDUSTRY: NextNav to Test 5G GPS Backup in San Jose The test is planned to run through Dec. 1, 2027. VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT

5G/6G: Trump Goes on Stunning 6G ‘Camera’ Riff to Tech Honchos — Who Laugh Along Without Correcting Him

5G INDUSTRY: 5G protocol testing explained Protocol testing can eliminate choke points, unlocking infrastructure maturity as 5G scales at full speed Earlier this year, someone started a viral trend of asking ChatGPT this question: If you were the devil, how would you destroy the next generation, without them even knowing it? Chat’s responses were profound and unsettling: “I wouldn’t come with violence. I’d come with convenience.” “I’d keep them busy. Always distracted.” “I’d watch their minds rot slowly, sweetly, silently. And the best part is, they’d never know it was me. They’d call it freedom.”

HAVANA: Raising cover-up fears, Department of War moves to weaken Havana Syndrome team

HEALTH: Dr. Andreas Kalcker Cells Are Electrical Systems — Not Just Biochemical Reactors Sickness Is a Voltage Drop: CDS and the New Biophysics of Healing The cell membrane behaves exactly like a capacitor. Inside the cell we find a strongly negative charge (−), outside a positive charge (+). This separation creates the membrane potential:

–70 mV in neurons, –90 mV in muscle cells, –40 to –80 mV in most other tissues, and in highly active stem cells or embryonic tissue even up to –100 mV or more. And here comes the central point of the last twenty years of my work: this process is reversible — not by adding more biochemistry, but by removing the pathological factors that drain the charge and by supporting the natural electromolecular dynamics of the organism. This is precisely where Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) — the pure aqueous solution of ClO₂ gas that I have researched, patented (and released freely to humanity), and applied in clinical settings since 2007 — demonstrates its extraordinary value.

This voltage is the true engine of life. It drives:

nerve conduction (action potentials),

muscle contraction,

active transport of nutrients and waste,

protein synthesis and folding,

mitochondrial ATP production (which itself depends on a proton gradient of ≈ –180 mV),

intercellular communication via gap junctions and synaptic transmission.

When this potential drops — as it inevitably does with age, chronic inflammation, persistent infections, heavy-metal burden, glyphosate, electromagnetic stress, and micronutrient depletion — the cell enters a state of energetic collapse. Sodium leaks in, potassium leaks out, calcium floods the cytoplasm, ATP production crashes, and repair mechanisms shut down. Clinically we observe chronic fatigue, brain fog, slow regeneration, immune dysregulation — in short, accelerated functional aging.

I have repeatedly seen membrane potentials below –30 mV in chronically ill patients. These cells are literally “flat batteries.”



HEALTH/RANT/INSPIRATION: Don’t call my chronic disease a ‘journey’ I have long Covid. Don’t call my chronic disease a ‘journey’

I would sooner call the experience a bad trip Swenson is professor emeritus in the Yale University Department of Political Science. []People with other such complex chronic diseases, and of course cancer, also read and hear their experiences referred to as “journeys” by well-meaning sympathizers. The treacly word triggers my gag reflex, and I’m far from alone. This should give users of the word pause. Virtually every one of 352 reader comments on a 2024 New York Times article by Lisa Miller called “ When Did Everything Become a Journey? ” expressed varying degrees of displeasure about the word’s use in both medical and non-medical contexts. The five most recent comments included “cringeworthy,” “repulsively fussy and flowery,” “pretentious,” and “yoga babble.” Colorful and occasionally cruder objections appear in chats among eye-rolling disease sufferers in the internet forum Reddit. “A bullshit word” said one person; others said it “makes my teeth clench and skin crawl” and “makes me throw up a bit in my mouth.” Another said, “If someone asks about my cancer journey, I will cut them and ask how their bleed-out journey is going.” More recently, author, political activist, and breast cancer patient Barbara Ehrenreich skewered the sticky sentimentality and infantilization of “breast cancer culture,” aided in its propagation and advertisement by the cancer-industrial complex and the cosmetics industry. Such swag as teddy bears wearing pink ribbons and turbans (to hide hair loss) is accompanied by tropes about the curative “power of positive thinking.” Cancer with its “redemptive power” can be a “growth opportunity” allowing “creative self-transformation,” “spiritual upward mobility,” or otherwise make you a better person. Clearly, there is something sweetly seductive going on for many, but far from disease sufferers and their consolers. It helps explain why the J-word, because it is not disease-specific, and therefore very portable, has spread like wildfire. Swenson is professor emeritus in the Yale University Department of Political Science.



HEALTH LIGHT GREEN MED INFO: Dawn and Dusk Wavelengths: Evolutionary Keys to Wellness in the Modern World

HEALTH CIRCADIAN: Zaid K. Dahhaj Metabolism × Circadian: The Temporal Metabolic Partitioning Framework Why when you eat is just as important as what you eat CAUTION: THIS SUBSTACK INDUCES EYE STRAIN

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE: Isabel Friend: 6 ways to get hydrated 1 HOUR 20 MINUTES INTERVIEW How EMFs alter our bio-water, The spiritual aspects of water as a healer, Kneipp1 therapy, and the hydraulic network of our body, How does water use its memory to become more resilient?, Why deuterium-depleted water can affect our health, Isabel’s 6-step process to get our hydration back on track

HEALTH MERCOLA: Stress Alters Metabolic Hormone with Health Consequences, Study Shows

Research from Columbia University shows that psychological stress changes a key metabolic hormone, linking emotional strain directly to energy production and overall health

People with healthy mitochondria experience a drop in this hormone under stress, while those with mitochondrial dysfunction show an increase — demonstrating how cellular energy capacity shapes stress resilience

Chronic stress overstimulates classic stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, disrupting blood sugar control, promoting fat storage, and exhausting your mitochondria — the engines that power every cell



HEALTH HOLIDAY GIFTS: ROSALITO: Newsletter n°5 - Décember 2025

NO WIRELESS TOYS FOR XMAS! 2 1/4 MINUTES SUBTITLES

HEALTH INSPIRATION: MIDWESTERN DR. Seeing Truth in the Age of Information Overload How the filters we adopt shape the flow of practice of medicine, our success in life, and the flow of society A recurring theme in human society is how frequently groups of people will hold viewpoints that are diametrically opposed to another group yet both groups will be absolutely certain they are completely correct and the other is completely wrong. In each instance, this means that at least half of the people involved are wrong and incapable of seeing evidence repeatedly presented to them which shows this.

Early Prognoses Throughout my life, I’ve had the experience of being able to see what was in front of me, noticing that most people couldn’t regardless of how critical it was to observe. Eventually, after getting so fed up with men talking down to me when I raised these obvious observations (to make me submit to their worldview) I switched from being inclined to follow the crowd to being inclined to assume whatever the crowd followed was probably incorrect and prioritizing scrutinizing beliefs of that nature. This confidence allowed me to begin seeking out others with a similar perceptual framework to my own (which I found constituted around 10% of the population) and to trust the implications of subtle patterns I was seeing.



INSPIRATION TED GIOIA: What Happened to the Library? And why we need physical books more than ever

LANDLINES; UK launches national campaign in transition from legacy phone lines to digital networkshttps://networkingplus.co.uk/news-details?itemid=6913&post=uk-launches-national-campaign-in-transition-from-legacy-phone-lines-to-digital-networks-229871

LIGHTING: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! Submit Stories to NBC5 Chicago Dear Supporters, One of our supporters contacted the Consumer Investigation department at NBC5 Chicago and was informed that if several people submitted their stories about blinding LED headlights, then NBC5 would do a story. Here is the link for your submission. (https://www.nbcchicago.com/consumer-form/) The most effective voices will be those individuals in the Chicago or Illinois area, but...

NATURE PETITION: Thousands of manatees threatened by Jeff Bezos’s company

These gentle, slow-moving animals depend on the Indian River Lagoon for food and shelter. But now Blue Origin wants to dump up to 500,000 gallons of industrial wastewater a day into one of the most biodiverse estuaries in the country — a move that could destroy the manatees’ food source. Can you help me save the manatees of Indian River Lagoon? Sign now with a click My local government has spent millions of dollars protecting manatees’ food sources. Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled to protect manatees from residential pollution that had already resulted in 1,200+ of these beautiful creatures starving to death. Advocates found manatee carcasses and bones littering the beaches, including the skeleton of one with an unborn baby skeleton still inside her. Since the ruling, we’re seeing the seagrass start to grow back, and manatee deaths have fallen since that alarming number. But Jeff Bezos’s company could reverse this progress overnight, polluting the water and destroying the very habitat that we fought so hard to grow back. All so they can continue to launch rockets into space. These animals cannot simply move somewhere else — the lagoon is part of their lifeline. We owe it to them to protect the waters they depend on. Please add your name today to protect the manatees and defend the Indian River Lagoon before it’s too late. Patricia, sign now with a click



SPACE/TECHNOCRACY: Galactic Brain: US Firms Plan Space-Based Data Centers The space cult wants to take AI and power generation to run it, well, to space. This is the first step toward their futuristic vision of conquering the universe with AI, tapping into the data flows to understand how it works. Hard-core space cult leaders include Elon Musk (who wants to colonize Mars with Technocracy), Eric Schmidt (member of the Trilateral Commission), and Jeff Bezos. Harvesting power from space using solar panels to beam it back to Earth and to power AI data centers in space seems to be the next logical step for these kooks. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

SPACE Oligarch Watch REPORT: INCLUDES