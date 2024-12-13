I discovered a way to include smaller text in the news as I did under smart meters for those who want to skip over that topic…but its automatically bolded…I hope it’s helpful.

Thank you to everyone actively contributing, sharing etc. You know who you are!

FEATURED:

KEITH CUTTER, EMF REMEDY Snake Oil Salesmen One of my least favorite things in the world is people who prey on ‘my people’ – those who’s lives have been marked by much suffering from synthetic EMF exposure.It’s hard enough for one to make their way through the labyrinth of reversing electromagnetic poisoning without those who empty pockets by promoting useless products and wacky health hacks through forever EMF Summits. Daniel Vasku and I talked about the ‘snake oil’ salesmen during our recent conversation.

FEATURED:

Farmers Say Intelligent Tractors "Acted Like They Were Demon Possessed" After Signal Out of Space Solar storms are driving farmers "crazy." FUTURISM

NEWS AND NOTES

AI CHILDREN: Chatbots urged teen to self-harm, suggested murdering parents, lawsuit says Parents suing want Character.AI to delete its models trained on kids' data.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Casey (Newton) Strikes Out His continued skepticism of AI skepticism continues to miss the mark

AND: PARIS MARX Dismissing critics has “real and dangerous” consequences Casey Newton’s diatribe against AI skeptics illustrates a broader issue in tech journalism There are few things tech critics know better than being dishonestly denigrated for pushing back on the narratives of industry and its boosters. We’re used to being cast as Luddites as if it were a term of shame, instead of a badge of honor whose history the industry tried to rewrite to turn people off a righteous struggle. We’re also frequently excluded from the conversation until a technology’s harms become too obvious to ignore — or often reverse. Some skeptics even experience severe career consequences for pushing back on the hype their colleagues are all too eager to embrace, while the industry cultivates its own critics who obscure the root of the problem. Last week, we were treated to yet another example of this when Platformer owner and establishment tech journalist Casey Newton launched a broadside against AI skeptics, and cognitive scientist Gary Marcus in particular.

AI: Humanity’s “Oh shit!” AI moment? Not yet, but it could come sooner than you think. Not because we are close to AGI, but because we already have machines that can say one thing and do something else altogether. [] There’s a lot of anthropomorphism here in this paper that I find hard to take, but it is in other ways a smart and carefully considered paper — and ought to be a wakeup call. The longer we delay in regulation, the more risk we are incurring.

AI: Google Unveils AI Agent That Can Use Websites On Its Own

AI: YouTube “Enhances” Comment Section With AI Slop YouTube’s rollout of AI tools shows nonsensical AI-generated audience engagement and AI slop thumbnails.

APPLE: Apple hit with $1.2B lawsuit after killing controversial CSAM-detecting tool Apple knowingly ignoring child porn is a "never-ending nightmare," lawsuit says.

AUTOMOBILES: GM Gives Up on Robotaxis Company says Cruise unit will be folded into its own development team

BIG TECH Ted Gioia: Are Social Media Platforms the Next Dying Malls?It was cool to hang out at the mall—until it wasn't

CENSORSHIP: PEERS PUBLIC EDUCATION AND EMPOWERMENT This week we've summarized key news articles on: a Facebook insider's warnings over the platform's use of AI censorship, changes in Google's search algorithm that favor huge websites and exclude independent voices, the US government's many new high-tech efforts to censor everything, a major magazine's refusal to publish a piece that cast the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative championed by Robert Kennedy Jr. in a positive light, the American Academy of Sciences and Letters awarding its top intellectual freedom award to the heavily censored Stanford Professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, police departments across the US now using AI to write crime reports, the public inquiry into dozens of undercover UK police who formed romantic relationships with political activists in order to manipulate their political movements. No sharable link: Sign up here www.WantToKnow.info - Reliable, verifiable information on major cover-ups

CHILDREN: Startup will brick $800 emotional support robot for kids without refunds Embodied says it will try to refund recent purchases but makes no promises. Parents are determining how to tell their kids that their robot friend will stop playing with them. Startup Embodied is closing down, and its product, an $800 robot for kids ages 5 to 10, will soon be bricked.

CHILDREN YOUTH SCREENAGERS: A Smart Guide to Simple (Dumb) Phones and Watches As the gift-giving season approaches, many parents consider buying their kids their first phones or connected watches. Before diving into this decision, I want to share my perspective: delaying this purchase as long as possible is often the best approach.

CHILDREN: “Chatbots told my son to kill me.” (Texas mom speaks out) Posted by Nicki Reisberg You may have heard about the AI chatbots who suggested a teenager kill his parents over screen time limits. I was able to connect with his incredibly strong mother who is speaking out to warn other families of this threat. An important lesson here is: Jace's story is not an anomaly. Millions of children are being sexually and emotionally abused by chatbots in Character.AI and according to attorney Laura Marquez-Garrett, "These harms don't take months, they take minutes." Watch or Listen In response to this horrifying story, parents everywhere are banding together to get Character.AI shut down. Please join us by signing this petition. It takes just a few seconds and your information will not be saved.

CHILDREN: NEW Resource! Is Screen Use Affecting Your Child’s Sleep? Screen use can disrupt children’s sleep health at any age or developmental stage. But which devices have the greatest effect and which specific sleep health challenges are linked to different types of screen use? Children and Screens’ latest Research-at-a-Glance on “Sleep and Screens” provides a quick, printable, and accessible resource with current and quality research on screen media’s effects on children’s sleep health.

CHILDREN YOUTH: Freya India from Girls The Need For Adults Parents aren't protective enough

CHILDREN politics KIDS ONLINE SAFETY ACT NEWS: Over the weekend, we witnessed major progress in support of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). After being stalled in the House with little progress since this summer, the bill has a real chance of getting across the finish line before the end of the year. X (formerly Twitter), led by Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino, publicly endorsed KOSA, legislation that provides greater online protections for our kids. The company worked with Congress on changes to the bill to strengthen it while safeguarding free speech online and ensuring it is not used to stifle expression. These changes should eliminate, once and for all, the false narrative that this bill would censor Americans. It’s now clear that this landmark legislation has overwhelming bipartisan support from Congress.

and Congress Must Pass KOSA By Christmas. The Only Obstacle Seems to be Meta’s Influence Now that Elon and X have addressed the last free speech concerns, Congress should pass the bill

CHILDREN THE GUARDIAN: The device destroying children’s lives is hiding in your pocket Knowing the risks of screen time for toddlers, we cannot allow any more young children to fall victim before they even start school[] last sentence: we must treat the impact of screens on toddlers as a national emergency.

CHILDREN HEALTH; Zaid K. Dahhaj and The Meta Warrior from The Circadian Classroom How To Protect Your Children From Myopia

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Keep Screens From Stealing Your Holiday Ideas to swap toxic screen use for family togetherness this season

DATA CENTERS: Data centers drive economic development, but at what cost? The burst in states is being accompanied by an enormous need for electricity. []New transmission lines would also allow for power sharing between utility territories during peak times, which would help keep prices down, said Michelle Solomon, a senior policy analyst at Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan think tank. “Typically, when there is a peak in electricity demand, not everywhere is peaking at the same time,” Solomon said. “So if you’re able to share that electricity, you can reduce costs for customers.” Solomon said states should make it easier to site clean energy projects. She referenced Michigan, which last year enacted legislation to block localities from rejecting large wind and solar projects. States could also require tech companies to make improvements to the existing grid, such as applying grid-enhancement technologies, Solomon said. Those technologies include a raft of hardware and software tools that help increase the capacity of the power grid without building new lines. Andrew Chein, a computer science researcher at the University of Chicago, said the data center trend is a complicated issue that will need creative solutions, and that, unfortunately, lawmakers do not have much time to get up to speed.

EMF/HOUSING/BUILDING BIOLOGY: A new companion Substack blog: Bio-Safer Housing Building Biologist in Massachusetts, USA POSTS: How We Think About EHS, Five Years Into It (Part I) There is Light At the End of This Tunnel AND The Technology of Smart Meters (Part I) What You Need to Know to be Better Informed

ENVIRONMENT OT: Biocentric with Max Wilbert Meet the Native American Mother Being Sued by a Multinational Corporation “I'm just a Native mom who disagrees with open pit mining on my ancestral homeland.”

ENVIRONMENT OT: Scientists advise EU to halt solar geoengineering

ENVIRONMENT OT: Feds Move to Protect Monarch Butterfly Threatened designation could have major consequences for large landowners

FCC: FCC Opens Entire 6 GHz Band To Very Low Power Device Operations The Federal Communications Commission adopted new rules to expand very low power device operations across all 1,200 megahertz of the 6 GHz band alongside other unlicensed and Wi-Fi-enabled devices. This added flexibility in the 6 GHz band will bolster a growing eco-system of cutting-edge applications like wearable technologies and augmented and virtual reality, which will enhance learning opportunities, improve healthcare outcomes, and bring new entertainment experiences. The FCC has, in recent years, expanded unlicensed use between 5.925 and 7.125 GHz, helping to usher in Wi-Fi 6E, set the stage for Wi-Fi 7, and support the growth of the Internet of Things.

5G INDUSTRY: Subdued 5G activity leaves Open RAN in limbo Open RAN revenues took a nosedive in the first nine months of 2024, according to new stats from Dell'Oro. The analyst firm said they fell 30% year-on-year, primarily due to muted activity in the US and Japanese 5G markets, and the commercial readiness or otherwise of the O-RAN uplink performance improvement (ULPI) specification. The current malaise in the broader RAN market has been well documented. Dell'Oro last month reported that revenues fell between 10% and 20% year-on-year in the first nine months, and that Q3 was the sixth consecutive quarter of decline.

AND: Mobile share of total internet traffic seems to be declining US connectivity cloud provider Cloudflare has published its annual review of Internet trends and it shows a small decline in the proportion of total internet traffic accounted for by mobile devices.

HAVANA SYNDROME (MAINSTREAM?): The Right Questions on Havana Syndrome and Where to Go from Here Those who are skeptical that any real injuries have occurred repeated various arguments (e.g. mass hysteria; environmental causes; crickets). The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) restated its earlier conclusion that “Most Intelligence Community (IC) agencies have concluded that it is very unlikely a foreign adversary is responsible for the reported AHIs. IC agencies assess those symptoms reported by U.S. personnel probably were the result of factors that did not involve a foreign adversary. ”This article does not attempt to resolve these competing viewpoints. It does accept the February 2022 findings of the Intelligence Community Experts Panel on AHIs that the signs and symptoms of AHIs in a number of U.S. government officers are genuine and compelling, and cannot be easily explained by known environmental or medical conditions, and could be due to external stimuli. The Experts Panel also concluded that “pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radiofrequency range, plausibly explains the core characteristics” of the AHI victims, while acknowledging that information gaps exist. This core group of AHI victims appears to be U.S. government (USG) officers who were attacked while overseas. The Experts Panel did not examine questions related to attribution. In addition to the Experts Panel, this article also accepts that the nature of the weapon used in these attacks, and the identity of the attacker, remain unknown. The following is an attempt to identify several questions related to AHI in the hope that this might lead to a better understanding of why this issue has been so controversial within the IC, and why victims of the attacks continue to feel betrayed by the IC’s response. The first question is whether attacks directed at USG personnel have occurred. Question 2: Has the CIA fulfilled its obligations towards the injured? Question 3: Has CIA’s investigation been credible and thorough? Question 4: Is there a better alternative approach? Where do we go from here? One problem is that a conclusion that has a significant logical flaw, from an Agency that initially was not forthcoming in protecting its people, and whose victims believe that leadership first ignored and then denigrated the idea that its officers were being attacked, is starting from a position where victims are going to be skeptical about the good faith effort of any study. A better approach might have been to create a small team within the National Security Council to deal with the problem. This would have made sense because the victims include not only CIA officers, but officers from State, DOD, Commerce, the Department of Justice, and possibly FBI as well. This would have allowed for a whole of government approach and the ability to consult outside experts without the weight of the “not invented here” syndrome that can characterize parts of any bureaucracy. That, however, seems not to have been the chosen path.

HAVANA RELATED POLITICS: A high-ranking official from MINREX denies the existence of Chinese espionage bases in Cuba: "Find another lie!" The statements from the senior official of MINREX come at a time when reports of increasing influence from Beijing in the Caribbean have intensified, raising concerns in Washington. His statements arise in the context of renewed diplomatic tension between Cuba and the United States, following the release of a report by U.S. intelligence agencies asserting the presence of Chinese infrastructure on the island, which is used for the collection of sensitive data about the United States.

HEALTH EHS: Mechanistic Understanding of Human Magnetoreception Validates EHS “A Mechanistic Understanding of Human Magnetoreception Validates the Phenomenon of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS),” International Journal of Radiation Biology, December 9, 2024. To understand EM hypersensitivity (EHS), we must apply what has been learned from magnetoreception, say Denis Henshaw and Alasdair Philips. “We recommend that the WHO properly reevaluates its understanding of EHS to align it with the substantial body of available scientific literature showing mechanistic evidence of interactions of all forms of life, including humans, with low levels of electric and magnetic fields.” Open access. Courtesy Microwave News

This protocol was recommended by a health care professional, reasonably priced hair testing (or fur for animals) HEALTH: Bioresonance Intolerance Testing is a trusted technology around the world Results created for you At UCARI, it's all about YOU - and so are your results! UCARI uses cutting-edge bioresonance technology for intolerance testing to help you take control of your daily wellness and live your best life! Bioresonance therapy is one of a number of procedures including homeopathy, acupuncture and other naturopathic procedures within the area of empirical healing. This therapy was invented in Germany in 1977 by Franz Morell and his son-in-law, engineer Erich Rasche. It is a safe, non-invasive, form of assessment for energetic alignments in the human body. The premise is based on biophysics and quantum mechanics. All particles of matter share the characteristics of both waves and particles and emit electromagnetic waves. Each person, microbe, food substance, or toxin has its own unique wavelength or frequency with individual characteristics. This includes all the cells in the body as well as substances such as pollens, toxins, viruses, bacteria, food, etc. A machine measures the electromagnetic signals coming from within your body captured through your hair sample and compares them to an extensive database of stored frequencies of items you may eat or come in contact with. These outside frequencies can sometimes interrupt the body's communication system and result in one or more symptoms of an intolerance. UCARI is wellness made easy. https://www.ucari.com/pages/learn

HEALTH: Bowel cancer rates among under-50s in England soaring, Lancet study finds Studies are ongoing to work out why more younger people are developing bowel cancer, but experts believe poor diet, more ultra-processed foods, obesity, and a lack of exercise all play a part. A recent study by Ohio State University found that an imbalance in bacteria and an increase in inflammation in the gut, which can be caused by a diet high in sugar, were leading to “accelerated ageing” in the colon, with people under 50 developing bowel cancer cells that appeared to be 15 years older than their real age. no mention of RF but i like the sugar metaphor

HEALTH IONIZING RADIATION: GENDER AND RADIATION New report shows girls most at-risk group A new UN report by Amanda M. Nichols — Postdoctoral Researcher, University of California, Santa Barbara and Mary Olson — Founder, Gender and Radiation Impact Project entitled Gender and Ionizing Radiation: Towards a New Research Agenda Addressing Disproportionate Harm examines recent research on the correlation between harm from exposure to ionizing radiation and biological sex. The report contends that the mid- and long-term consequences from radiation exposure are currently less well understood, in part because they manifest differently for male and female survivors. Young children are especially susceptible to harm from radiation with girls aged 0–5 being the most at-risk group. The report proposes questions for a future research agenda that cover gender, radiation impacts and radiological protection standards.

MINING BIG TECH POLITICS WAR: The U.S.-China trade war is dragging niche but indispensable parts of supply chains into the national spotlight, exposing the vulnerability of tech and other industries to future payback from Beijing. []China both produces a majority of the world’s rare earth minerals and reigns as the undisputed leader in processing them, thanks to its deals with mining operations in resource-rich countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Last week, Beijing countered Biden’s latest round of export controls — which the White House had touted as the strongest yet on China’s access to advanced microchips — by outright banning the export of germanium, gallium and antimony to the U.S. Those three critical minerals are used in military equipment like night-vision goggles and by American chipmakers. Some analysts pointed out that China specifically chose them as a warning because industry would feel the impact without being crippled. [] (The tech trade war isn’t just being waged on the mineral front: In recent days, China also launched an antitrust probe into Nvidia, the American AI chipmaker and world’s most valuable company, and it clamped down on the flow of drone supplies to the Ukraine war effort.) POLITICO

OCEAN UNDERSEAS CABLES INDUSTRY: IEEE Protecting Undersea Internet Cables Is a Tech Nightmare A recent, alleged Baltic Sea sabotage highlights the system’s fragility Clark says protecting undersea cables in the Baltic is actually one of the less-challenging situations on the geostrategic map of seafloor cable vulnerabilities. “In the Mediterranean and the Baltic, the transit lanes or the distance you have to patrol is not that long,” he says. “And so there are some systems being developed that would just patrol those cables using uncrewed vehicles.” In other words, while the idea of uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) regularly patrolling internet cableways is still in the realm of science fiction, it’s not that far removed from science fact as to be out of the realm of soon-to-be-realized possibility.But then comes the lion’s share of the undersea internet cables around the world—the lines of fiber that traverse open oceans across the globe. In these cases, Clark says, there are two regions of each cables’ path. There’s the deep sea portion—the Davy Jones’ Locker realm where only top-secret missions and movie directors on submarine jags dare venture. And then there are the portions of cable in shallower waters, typically nearer to coasts, that are accessible by present day anchors, submersibles, drones, and lord-knows-what-other kinds of underwater tech.

PLATFORMS TIKTOK: TikTok’s annual carbon footprint is likely bigger than Greece’s, study finds Average user generates greenhouse gases equal to driving an extra 123 miles in gasoline-powered car a year, data shows GUARDIAN

PLATFORMS BLUESKY: https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/12/11/1108476/bluesky-has-an-impersonator-problem/

SMART METERS/INDUSTRY RIDICULE: Deep Dive 8 smart meter protests that will shock you Published March 11, 2013 “As utilities continue to hit smart meter milestones and tout their energy-saving benefits, the wirelessly-connected devices continue to face criticism, sometimes with dangerous results. Smart meters are meant to streamline the grid and make utility services more efficient, but they also attract vehemently-expressed opinions regarding perceived health and privacy risks. Here are eight of the most extreme examples we’ve read about at Utility Dive in the past year: includes. 5. REFUSING A NEW METER AT THE RISK OF LOSING POWER Where: Western Ohio According to report on The Blaze, Brenda Hawk of western Ohio was told in October that a smart meter had been installed on her home. She then demanded that the new meter be replaced with her old one. Hawk, who is handicapped, was concerned that the radio frequencies emitted by the meter would interfere with her pacemaker and the breathing machine that she requires to sleep at night due to a brain injury. In January, Hawk reportedly received a letter from AEP executive Ralph Rocca, Jr. informing her that her power would be cut off if she didn’t accept a new meter, and her power was eventually cut off in February. Hawk’s power was turned back on following the intervention of Gov. John Kasich, but she isn’t the first—and probably won’t be the last—to refuse the meters over concerns about medical device interference.

SMART METERS At Smart Meter Science Substack - RECENT POSTS

Welcome to Smart Meter Science An Overturned Cart Ahead Warns the One Behind- Chinese Proverb It is never too late to put the right information in front of the right people. Includes resources from Einer, and an interview with Keith Cutter and Sean Polacik. How harmonics, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards and residential load imbalances are driving inflation from electrical overhead

What is AMR/AMI/Analogue and What is All the Fuss About an Electric Meter? It's not just a meter, here's a good place to start: A meter guide w/ brief history of harm; Truth About Smart Grids, & what dairy cows say about dirty electricity Brief history of electric meters, brief history of health complaints from AMR and AMI meters, AAEM position on smart meters, Website EMF Safety Network , Website Truth about the Smart Grid aka Smart Grid Awareness, David Stetzer - Dirty Electricity and Ground Current and video, Website EI Wellspring “We have 21st century technology and a 19th century distribution system.” -David Stetzer

Smart Meter Science: If It's a Digital/Electronic Meter, It's a Problem Please don't walk up to your electricity meter, - take a picture from a distance if needed. Unless a meter reader has been coming to your house over the years, it's an electronic meter. The NYSPSC ignored the importance of performing appropriate safety testing for digital meters. Had testing for fire risks, electrical interference and RF radiation been done, the meters could not have been approved. Proper tests would have revealed that digital meters pose electrical fire risks and intolerable transmitted and conducted RF radiation emissions.

Digital Meters That Look Like Analogues The Snowflake Tower, The Trojan Meter, The Stealth Meter, and Holy Moly- Is my meter a MEDUSA? The fact that Arizona recognized that there was a need for environmentally protected housing 3 decades ago demonstrates that it is possible to put the right information in front of the right people.

Public Utility Commissions - Responsible for Safe and Reliable Electricity? Houston, we have a (no good, horrible, terrible, bad awful) problem Rather than investigating and addressing the possibility of a “very expensive mistake,” utility regulators, in lock step with politicians and clean energy advocates, have reduced the meter safety issue to the question of opt out fees for health vulnerable customers, across the country. Some states, including Pennsylvania, have ignored the health and safety issues all together. Here is a snapshot of some recent developments. NY. NM. RI

Real Smart Meter Safety Science Started with Real World Symptoms and Suffering No Premarket Health Safety Studies (None) or Post Market Monitoring; The Value of 'Citizen Science' including Sleep Stories, (Sudden Onset Challenges 'Cured' by a Clean EMF/RF Environment)

Some ratepayers may be learning belatedly that they were harmed years ago. This is Paul’s Story. When the Arizona utility company came to install a new ‘smart’ meter on Paul Harding’s home over 10 years ago, he welcomed it, because he thought that it would enable him to save money. Then, the next morning, he was awoken abruptly at 3:12-3:15 am, “from a dead sleep to 100 MPH.” When it happened again at the exact same time the next morning, not sleeping, with the smart meter mounted 3 feet from his head, Paul got up and took out his computer. He typed in a search for “smart meter sleep problems.” [] In 2009, Smart Energy.com reported , “Salt River Project in Arizona is no stranger to smart meter technology, having been deploying smart metering for over a decade .” Paul thought back to the wrecking ball that hit his home and his neighborhood years back – his soon-to-be ex-wife’s bloody noses, their migraines, the kids always being sick, their irritability, and the impact on other homes in the area, with divorces, health issues including cancers, and early deaths. “No one was well in that neighborhood. They ruined our lives.”

SPACE: Potential Perturbation of the Ionosphere by Megaconstellations and Corresponding Artificial Re-entry Plasma Dust 500,000 to 1 million satellites are expected in the next decades, primarily to build internet constellations called megaconstellations. These megaconstellations are disposable and will constantly re-enter and be replaced, hence creating a layer of conductive particulate. Here it will be shown that the mass of the conductive particles left behind from worldwide distribution of re-entry satellites is already billions of times greater than the mass of the Van Allen Belts. From a preliminary analysis, the Debye length in spaceflight regions is significantly higher than non-spaceflight regions according to CCMC ionosphere data. As the megaconstellations grow, the Debye length of the satellite particulate may exceed that of the cislunar environment and create a conductive layer around the earth worldwide. Thus, satellite reentries may create a global band of plasma dust with a charge higher than the rest of the magnetosphere. Therefore, perturbation of the magnetosphere from conductive satellites and their plasma dust layer should be expected and should be a field of intensive research. Human activity is not only impacting the atmosphere, it is clearly impacting the ionosphere. [2312.09329] Potential Perturbation of the Ionosphere by Megaconstellations and Corresponding Artificial Re-entry Plasma Dust

SPACE: Planned satellite increase will damage Earth’s life conditions, blogpost/note, https://einarflydal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/EFlydal-ENordhagen-20200331-More-satellites-will-damage-the-conditions-of-Life-on-Earth-v1.4-1.pdf

SPACE/WARFARE: BLOG BY EINAR FLYDAL IN NORWEGIAN – A Cry for PEACE, at Least in Space Et rop om FRED – i det minste i verdensrommet! https://einarflydal.com/2024/12/10/et-rop-om-fred-i-det-minste-i-verdensrommet/ (TRANSLATES AT LINK)

SPACE INDUSTRY: Ranking the 25 coolest things in space so far during the 21st century Taking stock of spaceflight one-quarter of the way through the 2000s.

SPACE: NASA believes it understands why Ingenuity crashed on Mars Engineers are already beginning to plan for possible follow-on missions.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: What counties can and can't do about 5G cell towers -FL Residents 'prepared to fight 'til the end' over 5G cell tower in Martin County neighborhood NEWS VIDEO, SHORT ARTICLE

WARFARE: Russia takes unusual route to hack Starlink-connected devices in Ukraine Secret Blizzard has used the resources of at least 6 other groups in the past 7 years. Russian nation-state hackers have followed an unusual path to gather intel in the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine—appropriating the infrastructure of fellow threat actors and using it to infect electronic devices its adversary’s military personnel are using on the front line.

WARFARE: Britain unleashes futuristic weapon with limitless ammunition for first time in history | News UK | Metro News

EVENTS:

The National Call registration link, Friday December 13, 2024, 1-3pm ET Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsd-GvpzwqGtDRrem-fBdyuSFk-h9YYxbr *After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The agenda will be sent out later in the week.

CPUC Hearing re: phones Landline update, hearing Friday -- R.24-06-012 remains a secret proceeding, with no notices to the public that the fate of COLR and landlines is being discussed and debated. These issues affect all Californians and their future. There are just 30 public comments so far on the proceeding. -- CPUC Public Advocates Office seemed to support copperline continuance in the AT&T proceeding, but submitted alarming comments 12/6 on copperline retirement.

https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M548/K970/548970090.PDF

It's critical to repeat to the CPUC how critical copperline is and that retirement leaves Californians stranded in an emergency, especially when the power goes out. And this is the safest telephone system for those disabled by electromagnetic sensitivity and other EMF-sensitive medical conditions. -- Prehearing conference hearing for parties is Friday, and the public may listen in, but this is not a public participation hearing. https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/apex/f?p=401:56::::RP,57,RIR:P5_PROCEEDING_SELECT:R2406012

Docket https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M547/K538/547538292.PDF

Ruling with hearing details

Details The PHC will take place remotely, via WebEx.

The following is the access information:

WebEx URL: https://cpuc.webex.com/cpuc/j.php?MTID=m0c0b05d3a40d7ec76590e30 06f52150d

Meeting number (access code): 2498 599 6051

Webinar password: 12132024

Call-In Information: 1-855-282-6330

Webinar password: 12132025 when dialing from a phone or video system