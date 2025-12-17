REMINDER: The comment period for the FCC Docket 25-276 ends December 30th. From Moms Across America:

Stop the Telecom power grab and oppose the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking at FCC 25-276 that will eliminate local control and that will introduce a parade of horribles. It’s really critical to file comments in this docket. See instructions on how to file here. There are two types of comments that you can submit:

Express comments where you type your comments onto their form, and Standard comments where you attach a document

Type in 25-276 for the proceeding (see images below), then follow the instructions in the above hyperlink which also has sample language to use. Comments are due by December 31, 2025. Please send in your comments. We want to flood the FCC with comments. Reply comments are due January 15, 2025. That refers to your reply to comments submitted by others. It’s your chance to reply to comments you agree with and comments you disagree with.

FEATURED: Amelia

This seven-minute documentary chronicles a Verizon cell tower that went up atop Amelia’s Shacktown neighborhood, causing illness and forcing many out of their homes.

In 2020 a Verizon cell tower made 17 Pittsfield, Massachusetts children and adults ill with electromagnetic radiation syndrome (EMR Syndrome). They turned to the MA Department of Public Health for help, and the DPH abandoned them.

After two years of citizens, doctors, scientists, engineers and legislators educating Pittsfield public servants on the biological effects of wireless radiation, in April 2022 the Pittsfield Board of Health became the first in the nation to issue an Emergency Order of discontinuance and abatement to Verizon to turn off the cell tower: Pittsfield-Health-Board-Cell-Tower-Order-to-Verizon-April-11-2022-FINAL-REDACTED.pdf

Verizon went to the courts for an injunction, and Mayor Tyer and Solicitor Pagnotta refused to give their own Board of Health the funding to take this to court to bring these families safely home. The citizens have had to sue.

The Massachusetts Association of Health Boards filed an amicus brief in the civil suit against Pittsfield in support of the injured citizens: INTEREST OF AMICUS CURIAE

The court deferred to the FCC; the citizens filed an appeal and the court once again deferred to the FCC. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has now taken up the case to potentially reinstate the Board of Health’s powers. See the filings and amicus briefs including another from the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards, Physicians for Safe Technology, Environmental Health Trust, Massachusetts for Safe Technology, as well as industry: Mass Appellate Courts - Public Case Search

Please go to https://www.704nomore.org/takeaction to take action to hold the FCC and Congress accountable for halting actions that would allow cell towers to go up in your neighborhood too. The time to act is NOW. There is no cavalry coming to protect you and your neighborhood, we must all raise our voices together to cement the public record of opposition. CHD has produced quick action alerts to make our part easy: https://www.704nomore.org/takeaction Thank you for caring and taking action!

FEATURED: 24 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health

Electromagnetic Radiation Safety December 15, 2025 Joel has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,500 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html

Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: Merriam-Webster’s word of the year delivers a dismissive verdict on junk AI content Dictionary codifies the term that took hold in 2024 for low-quality AI-generated content. (SLOP)

AI BIG TECH POLITICS GUARDIAN: How the tech industry’s embrace of Trump may be paying dividends An AI order favors tech, OpenAI chases Google and data centers look beyond Earth The tech industry got what it paid Trump for

Donald Trump’s executive order, which prohibits states from passing laws regulating AI and threatens punitive action like the withholding of federal broadband funding, is a win for tech industry leaders and lobbyists who have fervently campaigned against AI regulation. It’s also a sign that the tech industry’s embrace of Trump, which has included CEOs presenting him with gifts , attending dinners at Mar-a-Lago and donating to the construction of a new White House ballroom, may be paying dividends.

While tech leaders such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman previously talked about the existential dangers of AI, the industry has shifted messaging during the second Trump administration. Tech companies and their lobbyists now argue that their technology will spur unprecedented economic growth while simultaneously warning that regulation will gift China the lead in the AI arms race. Firms such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Nvidia have spent millions of dollars on lobbying efforts, and executives have advised Trump against letting state laws rein in their companies.

Despite bipartisan backlash to blocking state regulation and widespread public concern over AI’s threats to the power grid and copyright law, Silicon Valley’s efforts appear to have won out. While state officials have questioned the legality of the executive order, and it’s likely to be challenged in court, the message from the White House to AI companies is that growth is more important to the administration than safety.



AI: AI boom will overwhelm today’s networks, says Nokia

AI GARY MARCUS: “A case for AI models that understand, not just predict, the way the world works” Terrific interview at Marketplace Tech

AI: Trump tries to block state AI laws himself after Congress decided not to Trump claims state laws force AI makers to embed “ideological bias” in models.

AI: FUTURISM AI Industry Insiders Living in Fear of What They’re Creating Must be hard.

AI: As Controversy Grows, Mattel Scraps Plans for OpenAI Reveal This Year “We don’t have anything planned for the holiday season.”.

AI BACKLASH: CNN Anti-AI marketing CUE THE BACKLASH

BIG TECH: Oligarch Watch Why Sam Altman is getting into the pornography business

On Thursday, the same day that Disney and OpenAI announced their content partnership, Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s chief executive of applications, said that ChatGPT’s “adult mode” would launch in the first quarter of 2026. Simo added that OpenAI is already testing the mode in several unnamed countries, with the goal of better differentiating between its adult and underage users before debuting in the US.

A survey of 3,000 adults from the right-leaning Institute for Family Studies released in February found that 16 percent maintain weekly sexual conversations with chatbots. That number would likely grow significantly if ChatGPT — which has 800 million weekly users, making it the largest chatbot platform in the world — allowed for erotic conversations.

Why OpenAI would turn to AI pornography may have something to do with its precarious financial standing.

Despite the widespread adoption of ChatGPT, OpenAI is hemorrhaging billions of dollars and has a difficult path to profitability. Its growth strategy involves an unprecedented commitment of well over $1 trillion over the next few years on graphics processing units, data center facilities, and other infrastructure.

Jim Reid, a Deutsche Bank analyst, estimated in a note this month that OpenAI’s losses between 2024 and 2029 would amount to $140 billion. OpenAI’s own estimates put the company’s losses at $74 billion in 2028 alone, according to the Wall Street Journal. OpenAI does not expect to become profitable until 2030, with that expectation being based on a long-shot revenue projection of nearly $200 billion.

AI pornography, meanwhile, is a relatively small but growing business.



BIG TECH ENTERTAINMENT: Paris Marx Netflix can’t be allowed to buy Warner Discovery It would be the next step in the degradation of culture to serve commercial ends

The prospect of Netflix acquiring one of the most recognizable US film studios feels not just like the culmination of the past nearly twenty years of Silicon Valley’s entry into and disruption of the film industry, but also a much longer process of the attempt to capture and commercialize culture — transforming it in the process to serve the ends of corporate tyrants rather than its essential function as a means of social enrichment. In that sense, Netflix is a problem because it’s both the product of a deeper rot in society and culture, while helping to extend its effects even further. [] The false promise of streaming

For the past fifteen years, we’ve watched as the supposed “streaming wars” played out in front of our eyes. Tech companies moved into film and television, promising they could do it better than the old guard entertainment companies. Free to spend like drunken sailors, because investors valued them well above traditional companies and gave them free reign to lose money as they saw fit, they splashed out on prestige television and expensive auteur films to prove their bona fides, win some degree of industry support and acclaim, and get viewers on board with quality content and low prices — promising they would last forever.

But that was not to be the case. The streaming model upended the economics of film and television, drying up once-lucrative licensing revenue streams while further imperiling the collective theatrical experience in favor of the even further individualized viewing at home, which even shifted from the television to a laptop or phone screen. I’m guilty of watching in those ways too — well, not on a phone screen; I’ve never done that — but that doesn’t mean I think they’re the best ways of experiencing visual culture. [] More than anything, culture needs to be seen as the public good that it is — and proper funding given over to ensure it can flourish and enrich our lives, even when it doesn’t present the prospect of corporate profits. That’s not a project Netflix — or any of these corporate behemoths — will be an ally to achieve.



CELLPHONES SPACE: Roman Shapoval The Starlink Mobile Takeover Elon Musk spoke at the All-In Summit in early September and made it clear he wants to morph Starlink into a global mobile wireless carrier that leverages both satellites and ground-based spectrum. When Chamath Palihapitiya of the All-In podcast asked Musk: “Elon, is your vision that instead of having an AT&T account and then roaming when you’re in the UK or India, we could have one direct deal with Starlink that works all over the world? Maybe not today, but eventually — is that the end goal?” Musk responded: “Yes.”

CHILDREN: House Panel Advances 18-Bill Kids’ Online Safety Package Democrats warn the proposals would override stronger state privacy laws.

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS A Three-Step Game Plan for Video Gaming and Winter Break I brought in Dr. Jared Cooney-Horvath for a second visit. He recently released a new book called The Digital Delusion: How Classroom Technology Harms our Kids’ Learning — and How to Help Them Thrive Again

In today’s Scrolling 2 Death episode, we unpack:

Do screens actually improve learning—or impair it?

Why grades may be rising while real learning collapses

What happens when screen-based education meets generative AI

And the question every parent is asking: What can we actually do?

This isn’t ideology. It’s brain science.



CHILDREN JON HAIDT: Strong Public Support To Restrict Social Media for Children in Germany A huge majority of adults favors a minimum age for social media – and even adolescents themselves see harm from social media.

CHILDREN FAMILIES CHRIS ROWAN; [] there is a path out of this mess.

Put down the phone NOW and do something nice for those around you. Dig deep to find your lonely and aching heart and let it guide you toward multiple and frequent Acts of Kindness . Your world will immediately change for the better. Do it now.

Science supports Acts of Kindness with prolific research showing positive benefits. Anna Lembke describes in her book Dopamine Nation an increase in the neurotransmitter dopamine when people pick up their phones, but dopamine is also released when people do Acts of Kindness , e.g., when they do something nice for themselves or others. Dopamine makes us feel good, alive, stimulated, and entertained. Humans like dopamine.

Anna Lembke describes how screen use over time causes a chronic depletion of dopamine resulting in depression. Alternatively, Acts of Kindness result in a homeostasis of brain chemicals. Reaching out to and helping others balances brain chemistry, refueling and rejuvenating the brain. A quick review of brain neurochemistry will help us understand and apply this concept of Acts of Kindness daily to significantly improve and enhance our lives.

The brain is bathed in chemicals. Some are neurotransmitters like dopamine, and some are hormones such as adrenaline. Whenever we engage with our phones or do a random Act of Kindness , dopamine and adrenaline are released, which give us that good feeling. What happens with excessive and prolonged screen use, as opposed to Acts of Kindness , is there’s too much dopamine in the brain, and the brain responds by downregulating the production of dopamine, resulting in what is termed a “dopamine depletion” state. Depression and anxiety are two results of dopamine depletion.

Fortunately, the brain has evolved to consistently strive toward homeostasis and does this by up-regulating or down-regulating the brain’s own endogenous chemical bath. If there’s too much of one neurotransmitter (dopamine) in the brain, the brain slows down production of that transmitter. If there’s too little, the brain upregulates production. Too much dopamine and adrenaline can increase risk of heart attack, stroke, and even cancer. So the brain acts to preserve and protect itself by slowing production of dopamine and adrenaline.

This down-regulation causes us to need higher frequency, longer duration, or increased potency or intensity of screen stimulus to achieve the same dopamine effects. This is the neurochemical process that drives screen addiction.

Along comes Acts of Kindness . Whenever you look lovingly into the eyes of your children, do an act of kindness, call a friend, or reach out to your family to repair relationships, the brain releases dopamine but does not reach a dopamine-deprived state as it does with screen overuse. What if we could get our hit of dopamine in a healthy way—one that wouldn’t harm our bodies or brains, but would improve relationships, moods, physical and mental health, and even cognition?

Canadian Cris Rowan is an occupational therapist, biologist, international speaker and author who is passionate about changing the ways in which humans use and interact with technology. From one to one consultation to international public speaking, Cris is an established leader in the technology management movement. Over the past 30 years Cris has been helping kids, parents, teachers and workers disconnect from screens and reconnect with their families, classmates, co-workers and communities.

Newsletter – crisrowan.com

CHILDREN FUTURISM: The Future Is The Utopia That Is Your Secretly Psychotic Child’s Joyous Imagination Armed With AI The Things Young Kids Are Using AI for Are Absolutely Horrifying “We have a pretty big issue on our hands that I think we don’t fully understand the scope of.”

EHS FIRST PERSON/UK NEWS ARTICLE PRESS READER: POLITICIANS MUST GRASP EHS ISSUE: AJ FITZGERALD, WISER WIRELESS WALES

FCC Expedites Comcast Pole Attachment Dispute Against Appalachian Power Comcast says ​​utility’s policy could delay construction to roughly 13,000 Virginia locations.

FCC: Federal Drive to Fast-track Wireless Networks Looks to Narrow Local Authority Documented Risks - GOOD ARTICLE

While wireless expansion is often framed as purely technical, its real-world impacts are well documented. CHD , EHS and other advocacy groups have cataloged risks associated with cell towers and network densification.

One central concern is radiofrequency radiation exposure. Emissions from cell towers may adversely affect health, with children considered particularly vulnerable due to developing bodies and longer lifetime exposure. Some wireless companies, including Crown Castle , acknowledge potential radiation-related liabilities in filings to shareholders.

Beyond radiation, organizations point to physical safety and environmental risks. Towers have fall zones. Equipment failures occur. Ice shedding and falling debris pose hazards to nearby properties and pedestrians. As towers grow taller, these risks increase, even as many projects receive reduced scrutiny by being classified as minor modifications.

Fire risk is another factor. Towers rely on electrical systems and backup power equipment that can fail, requiring a response from local emergency services.

Hazardous materials, including batteries and electronic components, add environmental risk if damaged or improperly handled.

Visual and community impacts are also cited. Towers permanently alter neighborhood landscapes and community character, often with limited public input.

Related to this, property values are another concern. Proximity to cell towers is sometimes associated with significant declines in home values, an effect acknowledged within real estate markets.



HEALTH OT: HHS Secretary Kennedy Takes Aim at Lyme Disease

Jim O’Neill, HHS Deputy Secretary and acting Director of the CDC, added, “All of us at HHS are working hard to fulfill all 120 commitments from [the MAHA Commission Strategy Report]. One of those directives calls on HHS to use artificial intelligence to reduce the economic burden of chronic disease, and this event shows that we’re not waiting until the New Year to act.”



HEALTH AUTISM CHARLES EISENSTEIN MOMENT OF TRUTH: Spellers In Their Own Words: Panel from 2025 Children’s Health Defense Conference

This is a recording of a panel moderated by Charles, which includes three nonverbal autistic people known as spellers. These people were once thought to have cognitive impairments, but actually do not. Their impairments relate more to fine motor control, so when given the proper tools to communicate, they demonstrate full cognitive capabilities. During the panel, there are long periods of silence during which the spellers are spelling out their answers. The feeling of anticipation in the room was palpable. The choice was made not to speed up these portions of the video, as to try to best capture the experience of being in the room. A lot is lost when viewing a recording instead of the in-person live event, so if it gets boring you can always skip ahead. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/ 45 MINUTE VIDEO



HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Binder + Sweat Protocol Why using binders around exercise or sauna can be a smart detoxification multiplier (and how to do it without wrecking your gut)

HEALTH WIRED Scientists Thought Parkinson’s Was in Our Genes. It Might Be in the Water New ideas about chronic illness could revolutionize treatment, if we take the research seriously.

INSPIRATION: DO THE MATH Ditching Dualism #4: Going Mental

Since this series aims to confront dualism in its primary form as a mind/matter split, we should devote some time to mental matters. What are the central arguments for mind —or associated consciousness—as a phenomenon unto its own, not “reducible” to mind-numbingly complex material interactions (just reducible to a label of “mind,” apparently; simpler!). What is it, in fact, that we do with our brains, and how much of it depends on matter (i.e., physiology)? [] Because our form of language is not shared among other species, we have far less insight into the quality of their experiences. It is understandable, then, that a default position could emerge that only chatterbox humans possess minds. Thankfully, only the hard-core supremacists still hold firm to the idea that only humans have “mindful” experiences, which is becoming less culturally tolerated. But we still have a long way (back) to go. It’s worth noting that lack of explicit communication did not stop animists from assuming that every animal, plant, river, mountain, and rock has experiences (that it is “like” something to be a rock, for instance). [] For now, I just wanted to represent the standard take that mind/consciousness arguments rest heavily on this elusive concept of qualia: perhaps not the firmest of foundations. Optical (and other) illusions are a good way to illustrate that our mental perceptions are not correct , yet still utterly convincing. Dreams are another place where it becomes clear that our brains are perfectly capable of producing convincing non-realities. [] mental models become mistaken for core truths, even when overtly wrong.



INSPIRATION: Pruning for the Future Loosening the Grip of Sunk Cost Nate Hagens This essay is adapted from last week’s Frankly video monologue titled “Sunk Cost and the Superorganism.” In the future, we’ll be adapting more Frankly videos to written versions and continuing to post them on Substack, so stay tuned for more.

Have you ever gone to a movie, realized it was terrible halfway through, and yet stayed until the end because you’d already invested time and money into it? If so, this experience was an example of the macroeconomic behavioral dynamic called sunk cost, which I think has large implications for us personally and for our culture in the coming decades. Today, I want to talk about sunk cost not as just an economic term from textbooks, but as a real force shaping our lives, our homes, our careers, and the way civilization reacts to the Great Simplification. What Is Sunk Cost? By definition, sunk cost is any past expense – time, money, effort – that cannot be recovered. If we were totally rational as people, or as a species, logic would tell us that sunk costs should be ignored. We cannot regain any of what we’ve lost by continuing to spend more on that same thing. At the same time, continuing forward with the same past actions will only hurt us and make it harder to change course in the future. Instead, if we were truly logical, we should make decisions based only on our present situations, circumstances, and expected future payoffs. Of course, this is easier said than done because humans have memories, emotions, and social status – all things that we’ve tied our sense of identity to. We protect past investments as if they were living things, as if they were literally us . Sunk Cost in Our Identities, Built Environments and Sunk Cost, Lifestyle Choices, Stories We Live By, Leveling the Playing Field, Practices to Shift Perspective



INSPIRATION: Can Humanity Trust TIME’s “Person” of the Year? From blackboards to black vestments, experts’ “blah blah” words, inevitability, and digital theophanies The architects of AI have been declared “Person of the Year” by Time magazine. The CEO of Nividia, Jensen Huang, declares, “Every industry needs it, every company uses it, and every nation needs to build it.”

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Mercedes Shows Everything Wrong with LEDs This December, 2025 video from Mercedes shows everything that’s wrong with the switch to LEDs.

Distracting pixelated LED grill lights.

6500K CCT blue-rich light that is a photobiological hazard.

Sharp beam cutoff.

Extreme glare.

Bicyclist using hazardous blue-rich, high-glare bicycle light.

Excessively bright LED taillights.

Exorbitant costs.



INSPIRATION: LOCAL FUTURES The benefits of buying local

[] communities anchored by local businesses tend to have lower crime, better public health, stronger civic participation and more resilient democracies. People know each other, vote more, and participate in the web of schools, churches, clubs and associations that make communities vital. Distinctive main streets and local food systems build pride in place, attract both creative workers and visitors, and reduce the urbanizing pull to leave. Local economies outcompete the bland homogeneity of corporate globalism to make life more meaningful and the world more textured. All of the above are backed up by dozens of studies outlined in our dear friend Michael Shuman’s work. Check out an excellent conversation with Michael in this episode of the Bristol Conversations . Podcast or video .

INSPIRATION: TOM VALOVIK Will the Unraveling of Globalization Lead to Re-localization?

We’re being told by the scions of global wealth and power that AI is the answer to all of humanity’s problems. But perhaps this in and of itself is just one more problem. Not only are we the most clever species but we appear to be “clevering” ourselves into even more havoc by depending on a technological advance that hasn’t proven itself. It’s a half-baked end product even in the corporate marketplace let alone as a solution to an ever-growing swath of global social and political problems, often categorized under the moniker of polycrisis. And how curious it is that we’re seeing AI applied more to war than to addressing critical issues such as climate change. In this journey into uncharted waters, we may be witnessing a head-on collision with the limits of an overly rational view of the world. AI systems are supposed to represent the epitome of intelligence, but is it an act of intelligence to create something that even its Big Tech creators admit might precipitate humanity’s demise? The struggle between a Western world dominated by rationality and a detached view of the natural world has been percolating in the collective for a long time. In the 18 th century, poet and visionary William Blake railed against “the dehumanizing idolatry of reason.” In one way of looking at things, AI is the apotheosis of reason, further leaving human emotion, compassion, and appreciation or the need to connect to the natural world in the dust as it races towards the Next Big Thing. It appears to be a kind of Trojan Horse to promote hyper-capitalism and limitless economic expansion to the exclusion of all else.



SMART METERS OPINION GREENFILED RECORDER: Ellen Landauer: ‘Old Faithful’ No, this isn’t about a dog, though those who know me will attest to how much I love dogs.

This is about the doggedly reliable, safe and sturdy analog electro-mechanical meter on my house that served through thick and thin.

My home is at the end of the electric line that runs up the road (neighbors further up are connected to a different line a mile up the hill). When you are at the end of the line, your wiring is more susceptible to damaging lightning strikes and power surges.

‘Old Faithful’ never failed once in its decades of service. Unlike a dog, it never needed any attention — ever! It stood guard in the face of the most vicious thunderstorms. With steel components and timeless quality of workmanship, it still runs like a boss.

Do you still have an ‘Old Faithful’ serving your home or business? One vital thing you should know is that this “endangered species” is equipped to protect your home from fires — unlike all digital or “smart” meters.

Just from a house fire risk standpoint, the new “smart” or digital meters are clearly a liability. Are you willing to take that chance?

Even if you opt out of a smart meter and are actually given a digital meter — neither of these have any fire protection mechanisms — not equipped with surge/lightning arrestors or circuit breaker protection! The lithium ion batteries of smart meters make any fire that starts much hotter and the fumes more toxic, as lithium is a chemical toxin! Smart meters need to be replaced every 5 – 7 years unlike analog meters which commonly last 50-plus years! Analog meters have been reliable and very safe for over 130 years! Will you allow your “Old Faithful” to be euthanized? An amazingly comprehensive article on smart meter dangers can be found here: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/cp/178515119 . Ask your state reps to Support the No Fee Smart Meter Opt Out Bills, Senate 2306 and House 3551. Also ask them to support S.1175 An Act prohibiting injurious operations or offering services or products that discriminate against or injure protected classes. For more local information, visit https://www.hilltownhealth.org/ Ellen Landauer Charlemont

SMART METERS: COURTESY SMART METER EDUCATION NETWORK

Pennsylvania Bill Would Give Customers the Right to an Analog Meter “If a customer opts out of a smart meter under paragraph (2)(ii) or (2.1), the electric distribution company shall install an analog meter.” Pennsylvania Senate Bill 600, sponsored by Senator Doug Mastriano (R) has been introduced in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The bill would give customers the right to have an analog meter installed. Current PA law has been interpreted by the courts as requiring all customers to have a smart meter. In fact, the law was written to require an opt-out if the customer requested it, as the legislative notes make clear. Currently, there is a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, brought by a law student, challenging the law as interpreted by the courts. SB 600 would amend Title 66 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes related to the electric utility industry and duties of electric distribution companies. SB 600 has been referred to the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee for consideration. If you are in Pennsylvania, be absolutely sure to write your state senators and state representatives. You should also organize and go to the State Senate and talk with senators there. This is how bills get passed. - Linda Kurtz

SMART METERS: How to Shield EMFs from Your Smart Meter and Your Breaker Box https://nodirtyelectricity.com/how-to-shield-emfs-from-your-smart-meter-and-your-breaker-box/ COURTESY SMART METER EDUCATION NETWORK

Did you know that no matter what kind of electric meter you have—smart, digital, opt-out, analog—you are subjected to

high magnetic fields

high electrical fields

if you are too close to the meter?

How far away from your smart, digital, opt-out, or analog meter do you need to be to be safe from EMFs?

If you can’t move your bed, your couch, or your kitchen sink, what do you do to be safe?

Here’s an in-depth guide on how to shield from smart, digital, and analog meter EMFs, covering radiofrequency fields, magnetic fields, and electrical fields.

(Please do your own research)

SPACE: Oh look, yet another Starship clone has popped up in China Chinese companies are no longer hiding their intent to clone SpaceX. They’re advertising it.

SPACE: THE NON-GRAVITATIONAL ACCELERATION OF 3I/ATLAS: New data from NASA’s Psyche spacecraft and ESA’s Mars Trace Gas Orbiter confirm that interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is not moving under the force of gravity alone. It has a “non-gravitational acceleration.” The effect can be explained entirely by cometary outgassing, and allows astronomers to weigh the comet from afar. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS CRS on LEO Broadband The Congressional Research Service (CRS), which is a nonpartisan research arm of the Library of Congress, recently updated a report titled Low Earth Orbit Satellites: Potential to Address the Broadband Digital Divide

The paper raised the question if there will be any need for future broadband grants if LEO satellite is considered as broadband. The paper uncomfortably cites me as the genesis of that idea due to a blog that asked that question. Anybody who has been following my blog knows that I think that there will be many millions of homes missed by BEAD, and I have to wonder if satellite will have the capacity to add the millions of additional customers it will take to fully solve the rural digital divide.

The paper also tries to address the satellite cellular issue and wonders if technology improvements might negate the need for some federal programs that provide support for the build-out of terrestrial cellular networks, such as the 5G Fund for Rural America . The paper does acknowledge that many industry experts question the ability of satellites to handle the volume of traffic handled by cell sites. It’s also going to take some interesting technology to allow people to communicate with satellites from indoors and from moving cars.



SURVEILLANCE: EFF Age Verification Is Coming for the Internet We all want young people to be safe online. However, age verification is not the silver bullet that lawmakers want you to think it is.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Crown Castle Hopes to Accelerate 900 MHz Deployments with Utility Tower Access Product

Crown Castle and Anterix, the nation’s largest license holder of 900 MHz spectrum, have introduced a nationwide tower optimization solution that is designed to help utilities deploy 900 MHz private LTE networks. The product, known as TowerX, provides a turnkey, streamlined path to 900 MHz private wireless network deployments, combining a portfolio of qualified tower sites with comprehensive site development, according to Anterix. Utilities participating in TowerX will have access to a broad network of tower infrastructure across the U.S. — including Crown Castle’s 40,000+ sites — enabling faster deployment of 900 MHz private wireless networks,” according to Scott Lang, Anterix President & CEO. “This collaborative approach provides a more efficient path to connect critical assets, strengthen operational resilience, and enable grid modernization at scale,” Lang said.



TOWERS AND ANTENNAS SNOWFLAKE: Navajo County Board of Supervisors to Reconsider SBA’s Permit Application Anna Parascando shared an update on Stop the White Antelope Cell Tower in Snowflake, AZ!!. Check it out and share with others: Navajo County Board of Supervisors to Reconsider SBA’s Permit Application Thank you to all who have signed the petition! We received an update from Navajo County, the BOS will be voting on SBA’s permit on January, 27, 2026. From the county manager’s email to us today - “Unfortunately, the circumstances under federal law make it very difficult for the Board to align the legal outcome with the priorities of the community. As I’ve shared previously—and as you’ve heard...



WIRELESS INDUSTRY: Inside the $300 million contracting scandal—apparently linked to a major U.S. carrier—that brought down ASG

Anthony Tepedino, CEO of Allstate Sales Group (ASG), is accused of orchestrating a six-year scheme involving shell companies, fake invoices, and commercial bribery that helped steer more than $300 million in work to his wireless infrastructure contracting firm. The federal indictment describes conduct consistent with major U.S. carrier contracting models. The ‘Victim Company’ might be Verizon, a key contractor for ASG. In addition, Tepedino set up a software and CAD company in Ireland to serve as a hub for expansion and oversight of its U.S. contracting. Although he said it would provide a gateway to Europe, it is also in the country where Verizon operates, managing all U.S. infrastructure contracts.

A Company Built on a Fault Line ASG was, on paper, a story of rapid success. More than 500 employees, major carrier clients, and a reputation as one of the busiest construction and engineering vendors in the Northeast. The company expanded into fiber, enterprise construction, and wireless deployments, frequently appearing on public bidding lists and job postings for AT&T and Verizon.

However, according to prosecutors, the company’s internal reality was far more fragile. Tepedino, who founded the company in 2008 and remained its sole owner, allegedly exercised personal control over all financial operations, creating the perfect environment for fraud. The indictment describes a culture in which invoices were approved rapidly, signatures were rarely questioned, and a small circle of insiders, Tepedino, and two other individuals identified as CC-1 and CC-2 held near-total control over approval pathways and contract flows.

This concentration of authority, prosecutors say, became the mechanism through which shell companies flourished, fraudulent documents were processed, and bribes were delivered.

EVENTS:

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Wednesday, December 17 Monthly Update Meeting! 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us on Zoom to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others. Hear updates on science, legislation, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. Meeting Registration - Zoom

April 1-5, 2026 Disconnect to Reconnect International Youth Conference in Dornach, SWITZERLAND (WALDORF COMMUNITY) Registration will open in January for the International Youth Conference at the Goetheanum in Dornach, Switzerland, from April 1-5, 2026. The conference, titled Disconnect to Connect: The Threads that Hold Us Together is a wonderful space where ideas and experiences from young people aged 16 to 30 from all over the world come together, enriching those who participate with multiple perspectives and ways of seeing life. The International Students’ Conference 2026 is structured around a thematic arc that unfolds over five days. We will begin by turning inward – exploring the realm of the inner life and what it means to be an individual in today’s world. As the days progress, our focus will gradually expand outward, moving from personal reflection to shared experience. We’ll examine our interconnectedness – how global supply chains link us economically, and how we can foster genuine human connection beyond the digital sphere. The conference will allow for a space where students can explore what it means to be a young person in today’s world, and serve as a container for impactful connections with other young people from around the world.

Contributions and Games Throughout the conference, a diverse group of experts – from e-waste strategists to world explorers to anthroposophical doctors – will share their insights and experiences. We’ll also explore each day’s theme through interactive games led by our contributors, using play as a way to build connections, spark friendships, and deepen our engagement with the topics at hand. Feel inspired to contribute and share your skills and passion? We warmly invite you to apply to lead a workshop at ISC26! Learn more and stay in touch here



5G Earth Day Countdown: Children — Amelia’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Cell Tower Days - Safe Tech International is the link to the article that Safe Tech International published in April of 2021 - referenced in the video from 704NoMore posted at the top of this email