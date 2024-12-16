I am sending a quick update today (3 items and a correction) because of the time-limited action item for a federal bill for Americans.

FEATURED: ACTION ITEM:

URGENT! FCC MUST COMPLY WITH 2021 COURT ORDER; AMEND HR 5009 TO REQUIRE COMPLIANCE A bill in the Senate, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) HR5009, set to be voted on early this week, would authorize the FCC to license more wireless spectrum. We are recommending that HR 5009 be amended to condition FCC spectrum licensing authority on FCC's compliance with a 2021 court order.

In 2021, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the FCC in its failure to examine 11,000 pages of scientific studies showing biological effects within its wireless limits for human exposure. The court ordered the FCC to examine those studies for long-term public exposure, especially for children and the environment. The FCC has failed to do so.

Please ask your Senators to amend HR 5009. Please also send this alert to your email lists. You have two U.S. Senators.

Find out who your U.S. Senators are, call 202-225-3121 Capitol switchboard or click https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials?iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1 Call the telecom staffer with the below talking points AND Get the telecom staffer's email for each of your U.S. Senators and send the attached letter, copy hello@thenationalcall.org and cfroh@yahoo.com If you already had meetings with your Senators' offices, please send the attached letter in the latest email chain that you or Charles Frohman sent to the Senators' staffers

Talking points:

Amend the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) HR5009 to condition FCC spectrum licensing authority on FCC's compliance with the 2021 court order. In 2021, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, the second most influential court after the U.S. Supreme Court, ruled against the FCC when it refused to update its outdated 1996 wireless limits on human exposure (Environmental Health Trust et al v FCC . The court found that the FCC violated federal law when it ignored 11,000 pages of scientific studies showing biological effects within its wireless limits, and mandated that the FCC examine those studies for long-term public exposure, especially for children and the environment. The FCC has failed to do so. The FCC’s limits are out of synch with the current science for public safety.

Sincerely, Odette Wilkens, Lisa Smith, The National Call for Safe Technology

NEWS AND NOTES

CELLPHONES HEALTH Phonegate: A Chinese study confirms the dangers of waves for male fertility A new Chinese animal study, published in November 2024 in the journal Reproductive Toxicology, highlights the harmful effects of microwaves on male reproduction. The research, conducted by a team led by Dr. Ruiyun Peng of the Beijing Institute of Radiological Medicine, provides new scientific evidence of the risks associated with wireless communication technologies.

An electromagnetic environment at risk

Microwaves are widely used in mobile communications, particularly in the 1.5 GHz (L-band) and 4.3 GHz (C-band) frequency bands. These frequencies are close to those used by 4G and 5G technologies, as the authors point out in this study:

“Yet in reality, due to the complexity of the electromagnetic environment, the human body is exposed to several microwave frequency bands. These include global mobile communication systems, widely used 4 G and 5 G cell phones, and commonly used frequency bands including L-band and C-band, [2, [3-. Therefore, it is essential to explore the biological effects of combined L- and C-band microwave exposure.”

The study shows significant impacts on reproduction

Testicular damage: testicular tissues of exposed rats showed histological and ultrastructural alterations.

Reduced sperm quality: significant decrease in sperm viability and motility.

Hormonal disturbances: reduced levels of testosterone, LH, FSH and inhibin B.

Increased oxidative stress: higher levels of lipid peroxidation and reduced activity of antioxidant enzymes.

Identical risk with single or combined exposure

Chinese researchers were able to show that individual or simultaneous exposure to both frequency bands caused comparable damage. Oxidative stress and disruption of energy metabolism appear to be the main mechanisms behind the damage to male fertility.

“Don’t put your cell phones in your pockets any more”.

For Dr Marc Arazi, President of Phonegate Alert, it’s time to act:

“This study is further proof of the risks associated with carrying cell phones in the pocket, especially for young men. It joins other recent Swiss and American studies. To minimize the risks of infertility our NGO strongly advises users to avoid carrying their cell phone in the pocket, particularly close to the reproductive organs.”

A Chinese study confirms the dangers of waves for male fertility

DRONES: THE POWER COUPLE Drones and AI Killware The Lord of the Rings of satellites | The myth of the Space Race | Brain space as the final frontier

1. Where is the Space Race headed, and why should we care?

CORRECTION OF TRANSLATION OF EINAR’S WORK

THE SUSTACK POST December 15,16 Safe Tech International News and Notes has commentary of recently published criticism of the World Health Organization’s EMF project, including a comment from Norway, which was auto translated. Thank you to Einar for the correction:

The phrase "He uses it to substantiate his criticism of the entire WHO office's major investment, and shows that every research study that has come out of this investment so far is plain and tendentious craftsmanship that primarily serves a political purpose: to defend today's obsolete limit values for non-ionizing radiation."

in its Norwegian original actually means

"He uses it to substantiate his criticism of the WHO office's entire major initiative, and shows that every research study that has come out of this initiative so far is poor and biased craftsmanship that primarily serves a political purpose: to defend today's obsolete exposure limits for non-ionizing radiation.

Sorry for any confusion.

ALL ARE INVITED: