In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time?

Jess Kingsford PHD of Australia was one of the speakers for our Unplug to Uplift webinar…She speaks at about 16 1/2 minutes, following Emily Cherkin who is also included in this news summary (Jess graciously joined us at 4 am Australia time) This week, she gives good advice below about the downsides of bribing, although she is talking about kids and not politicians.

Re: Texas sues biggest TV makers, alleging smart TVs spy on users without consent Given that the Texas AG is suing the biggest TV makers for spying on users without consent, why haven’t any AGs sued Landis and Gyr and other smart meter companies that shifted from collecting billing data to collecting all personal electric consumption data?

The Auto-generated Transcript About That Nifty New Electric Meter - IS JUNK!

“People are changing how they think about and manage their home’s energy resources.

For utilities to be successful they can’t afford to be blind to what’s happening behind the meter.

Sense gives utility customers a new understanding of what’s happening in their home and helps them find ways to control energy costs.

We use high resolution energy monitoring and machine learning algorithms to identify devices in the home and provide detailed insight on how they are being used.”

My longer diatribe published Nov. 28 is here: ‘Remembering’ the ‘Sense’ Revelo ‘Smart’ Meter - with your personal private consumption coming to a data center near you MINDSPACE, and other industry tools of manipulation

FEATURED: U.S. and International Scientists Urge Senate Oversight and Halt to FCC Fast-Tracking of Cell Towers Over Health Concerns

Washington, DC — The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), an international consortium of physicians and scientists, has formally cautioned Congress and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that U.S. wireless safety guidelines are outdated and scientifically unsupported and fail to protect public health.

In a letter submitted to members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation ahead of the FCC oversight hearing, ICBE-EMF urged lawmakers to question the FCC’s continued reliance on radiofrequency (RF) exposure limits for cell towers and wireless unchanged since 1996.

“The FCC’s exposure limits, unchanged since 1996, are not science-based and do not protect the public. They ignore decades of peer-reviewed research showing biological harm at levels far below those that cause heating.”

In parallel, ICBE-EMF submitted detailed scientific comments to the FCC opposing its proposed rulemaking, “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments” (WT Docket No. 25-276) cautioning that fast-tracking cell towers would significantly increase public exposure to RF radiation.

John Frank MD, ICBE-EMF Chairperson; physician and epidemiologist, University of Edinburgh; Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto

“Current government limits for wireless exposure based on the FCC and ICNIRP do not ensure safety. Based on hundreds of studies published over the past 30 years showing adverse effects at non-heating levels, far lower than the regulations allow, the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields is calling for a halt to the introduction of new technologies and immediate action to reduce public exposure. We caution all governments that the science clearly demonstrates that both the U.S. FCC and ICNIRP limits are fundamentally flawed.”

Dr. Joel Moskowitz, ICBE-EMF Commissioner, Director of the Center for Family and Community Health at the School of Public Health at the University of California Berkeley and Commissioner of the IInternational Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields

“The FCC’s current limits for cell‑tower and wireless‑device radiation were developed decades ago and do not reflect today’s real‑world patterns of continuous exposure. These limits also do not incorporate considerations for children’s heightened vulnerability or the growing body of peer‑reviewed research reporting neurological, reproductive, immunological, and environmental effects at exposure levels below current FCC thresholds. From a public‑health standpoint, governments should take steps to reduce population‑wide exposure, with particular attention to protecting children.”

Ronald Melnick Ph.D. Past Chair, ICBE-EMF, now Senior Advisor; former Senior Toxicologist, National Toxicology Program, National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences

“The current human exposure limits for wireless radiation, established by the FCC in 1996 are based on behavioral studies of a single effect from the 1980s, in which small groups of rats and monkeys were exposed to a limited number of sessions for no more than one hour. At that time, the prevailing assumption was that no adverse effects would occur if increases in body temperature were less than one degree centigrade. These studies are inadequate for setting health protective exposure limits.”

“Until science-based exposure limits are properly established, especially for vulnerable populations, such as children and pregnant women, health agencies need to educate the public and promote practical ways to reduce exposures. In addition, public areas with low wireless radiation levels need to be established for susceptible and highly sensitive individuals.”

The ICBE-EMF Letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; ICBE-EMF Scientific Comments to the FCC in 25-276 Build America

AI: MIT PRESS The great AI hype correction of 2025 Four ways to think about this year’s reckoning The big reset, 01: LLMs are not everything, 02: AI is not a quick fix to all your problems, 03: Are we in a bubble? (If so, what kind of bubble?), 04: ChatGPT was not the beginning, and it won’t be the end

AI: GARY MARCUS “New Ways to Corrupt LLMs” The wacky things statistical-correlation machines like LLMs do – and how they might get us killed

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: ‘Perfect storm’ in fiber supply threatens US broadband targets A shortage of fiber-optic cable equipment is blamed on AI data center demands as well as US protectionism.

CHILDREN: GUARDIAN AI toys are suddenly everywhere - but I suggest you don’t give them to your children Arwa Mahdawi

CHILDREN: Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles The Hard Truth About EdTech: What Administrators, Superintendents, and Principals Need to Know A Call to Action to the Leaders: We Need Your Help.

CHILDREN: AUSTRALIA Jess Kingsford (Ph.D) Why bribing kids can backfire! The Science Behind Human Motivation 🔍 Researchers Edward Deci and Richard Ryan, through their Self-Determination Theory, spent decades studying what really drives human behaviour, not just in kids, but in adults too. Their research highlights that not all motivation is created equal. Some motivators are what we call low quality, and others are high quality. Low quality motivators include things like:

• 😡 The fear of punishment or of disappointing an authority figure

• 🚫 The threat of losing privileges (e.g. “ No screen time if you don’t help! ”)

• 🍭 The promise of material rewards (e.g. “ Screen time if you DO help! “)

• 👀 Doing something just to look good in the eyes of others (i.e. mere self-promotion)

These types of motivators absolutely CAN get children to do things, (tidy their room, help pack up toys, even share with others), but research shows* they come with some pretty unhelpful ‘side effects’.

Children (and adults!) motivated by these low-quality drivers tend to:

➡️ not enjoy the activity very much

➡️ do it poorly or half-heartedly

➡️ give up quickly when it becomes challenging

➡️ avoid doing it again later when given the opportunity

Why? Because they come to see the reason for doing the task as external: “ I must have done it for the ice-cream/threat of punishment ,” not because the activity itself could have held any value or meaning.

High Quality Motivators 🌱 By contrast, high-quality motivators are essentially experiences that involve a sense of:

Autonomy : “I have some choices here and I kind of chose to do this!”

Competence : “I feel like I’m getting better at this!”

Relatedness : “I feel connected to the people I love, and what I do for others matters.”

When these needs are met, research shows that people (kids and adults alike) tend to:

➡️ enjoy the activity more

➡️ stay engaged for longer (and when the activity becomes challenging)

➡️ perform at a higher level

➡️ want to do it again (and again!)

That’s powerful. 💪

(Many countries and utility regulators have lost the way, but there are many initiatives taking place by those working to regain balance)

CONSUMER PRODUCTS/SURVEILLANCE: Texas sues biggest TV makers, alleging smart TVs spy on users without consent Automated Content Recognition brings “mass surveillance” to homes, lawsuits say. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued five large TV manufacturers yesterday, alleging that their smart TVs spy on viewers without consent. Paxton sued Samsung, the longtime TV market share leader, along with LG, Sony, Hisense, and TCL. “These companies have been unlawfully collecting personal data through Automated Content Recognition (‘ACR’) technology,” Paxton’s office alleged in a press release that contains links to all five lawsuits. “ACR in its simplest terms is an uninvited, invisible digital invader. This software can capture screenshots of a user’s television display every 500 milliseconds, monitor viewing activity in real time, and transmit that information back to the company without the user’s knowledge or consent. The companies then sell that consumer information to target ads across platforms for a profit. This technology puts users’ privacy and sensitive information, such as passwords, bank information, and other personal information at risk.”

DATA CENTERS: ARS TECHNICA Senators count the shady ways data centers pass energy costs on to Americans Senators demand Big Tech pay upfront for data center spikes in electricity bills. Senators launched a probe Tuesday demanding that tech companies explain exactly how they plan to prevent data center projects from increasing electricity bills in communities where prices are already skyrocketing. In letters to seven AI firms, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) cited a study estimating that “electricity prices have increased by as much as 267 percent in the past five years” in “areas located near significant data center activity.”

DATA CENTERS; Data centers have a political problem — and Big Tech wants to fix it A growth engine for the economy is becoming a political albatross. Can messaging change that?

DATA CENTERS: Mapped: U.S. States With the Most Data Centers in 2025

EHS FIRST PERSON: Photo Essay: Projects around the Farm Julia Lupine The fridge works even if the sun isn’t shining, because it has batteries [] It is an old Sunfrost refrigerator from the 70’s. DC power is generally considered safe for electrosensitive people (technically, it’s more complicated than that because the motor still puts out a magnetic field- which is strongest on top of the fridge and by the charge controller panel mounted on the wall- but, it doesn’t bother me at all, whereas AC refrigerators give me a headache and nerve pain. I still prefer to keep it out here in the shed instead of in my living area, which, being a camper, wouldn’t have room for this thing anyway).

Follow/support Julia here: Julia Lupine

ELECTRONIC FREEDOM FRONTIER: Make, Mend, Repeat: A Holiday Rebellion The “Trash in America” report finds Americans produce 1,700 pounds of waste per capita each year. The fix for our “throwaway culture?” Make easier for people to reuse, repair recycle and repurpose!

HEALTH: Getting Less Than 7 Hours Of Sleep Linked To Shorter Life Expectancy Across America

HEALTH: SAYER JI The Most Powerful “Supplement” on Earth Why Full-Spectrum Sunlight—and Especially UVB—May Be the Missing Frequency in Modern Health VIDEO AT LNK

HEALTH: GERMANY Petition for Hospitals with rooms without mobile/Wi-Fi radiation Please sign to support this German petition. https://weact.campact.de/petitions/krankehauser-mit-zimmern-ohne-mobilfunk-wlan-strahlung

HEALTH: MERCOLA This Unknown Deadly Health Syndrome Affects Nearly 90% of US Adults — Could You Have It? Story at-a-glance

Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor for cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, a newly named but long-standing health crisis that links heart, kidney, and metabolic dysfunction

The American Heart Association warns that CKM often goes unnoticed until a major event like a heart attack occurs, yet most cases are reversible if identified early and addressed at the metabolic level

Critics in PLOS Medicine argue that CKM is less a medical breakthrough and more a rebranding of what’s already known — that mitochondrial failure, poor diet, and chronic stress drive the same interconnected diseases

True recovery starts by repairing energy production in your cells: lowering linoleic acid intake, restoring magnesium balance, eating real carbohydrates, and supporting hormonal and circadian health through sunlight and rest

By fixing mitochondrial function rather than chasing new labels, you help your organs work in sync again — stabilizing blood pressure, improving kidney filtration, and reigniting your metabolism from the inside out



POLITICS: AXIOS Scoop: Musk diving into 2026 midterms for the GOP

SMART METERS: Smart Meters: Correcting the Gross Misinformation Updated June 9, 2025. First published in 2012. Quebec-based magazine La Maison du 21e siecle asked physician David O. Carpenter, former founding dean of the University at Albany (NY)’s School of Public Health, to comment an open letter published in the Montreal daily Le Devoir on May 24 2012. This letter claimed wireless smart meters pose no risk to public health. More than fifty international experts endorsed the following rebuttal. (Lire la version française)

SPACE: MUSK’S RACE FOR SPACE Musk‘s companies have revolutionised the space sector, outpacing regulators. Sky News analysis shows that unauthorised use of Starlink is widespread. (Site uses bad color combination + eye/brain strain)

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE: Stop the Federal Cell Tower Takeover - IG Live With Kelly Ryerson 18 MINUTE VIDEO

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE: Digital ID Requirement Stopped + Protect the Radio Quiet Zone 29 MINUTE VIDEO Many legal and regulatory actions are being undertaken to protect privacy and wellbeing — in relation to the expansion of technology. For the Bottoms, this meant securing a digital-ID exemption in order for their son to continue playing NFL Flag Football without being forced to use a biometric tracking system. Andrew McAfee, on the other hand, is working to strengthen protections for scientific research and electrically-sensitive residents living in West Virginia’s National Radio Quiet Zone. Andrew begins speaking at 17 minutes

Protect National Quiet Zone

Protect the National Radio Quiet Zone Flyers

Preserving Radio Quiet Zone

FCC PROCEEDING UPDATE

Do you have a Senator on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Cmte? They have until close of Fri Dec 19 to submit more questions to FCC.

Please see the attached letter submitted to Sen. Hickenlooper in connection with the oversight hearing which poses the QFRs (with footnotes).

What is the status of FCC complying with a court order issued by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit in 2021 to provide a reasoned explanation for retaining its 1996 limits for human exposure to radiofrequency (cell tower radiation)? What steps has the FCC taken to comply with the court order? (See page 6 below for description of the court order, which found that the FCC had ignored record evidence and failed to comply with its statutory obligations issued by Congress) What dollar amount in the FCC’s budget request is allocated for complying with the DC Circuit order? When does the FCC expect to comply with and satisfy the requirements contained in the court’s mandate? The FCC notice of proposed rulemaking (docket 25-276) would preempt state and local government discretion over the placement of wireless facilities, essentially mandating increased wireless radiation exposure upon Americans without their consent, without liability for injuries, and without any determination of safety from these exposures. Will FCC halt this rulemaking until it has updated its exposure regulations for wireless radiation to protect the public? Why hasn’t the FCC begun a rulemaking based on the latest science to update its human radiofrequency exposure guidelines? An up-to-date review would help reassure the public that the technology the FCC is rolling out (by expanding its power of preemption over local zoning authority) is safe for children, families, wildlife and the environment?

Current wireless exposure guidelines are largely based on the results of studies performed over 40 years ago of just 11 monkeys and 12 rats, which were exposed for less than one hour. GAO first recommended that the FCC revisit these limits back in 2012 and the FCC has not yet done so.

Why are there no measuring and monitoring of ambient cell tower RF levels nationwide? Many other countries have publicly posted cell tower radiation measurement data but the US has no RF measurement program, nor any public information on ambient levels.

Please confirm receipt.

Thank you, Odette

This is the list of Senators on the Cmte:

In Case You Missed It: After Dry January Comes “Off February”

A worldwide campaign from France to significantly reduce the use of social media during the month of February: What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time?

On Tuesday, January 6th, ART is sponsoring a free national webinar with Diego to talk about the harms of social media and the “OFF February” campaign. He’ll answer your questions, and we’ll discuss techniques for promoting the campaign in your local community. Please join us for a live and lively discussion about social media and the “OFF February” campaign, and learn how you can be part of it!

EVENT

Courtesy Tanja Katarina Rebel: From Global Action to Stop 5G Public Facebook Group: International Action to Stop the LEO Satellites 20/21

International Action to Stop the LEO Satellites and Accompanying Electrosmog 20/21 December 2025

We invite you to join an International Action to Shine a Light on Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites by holding Candle or Lantern Vigils in groups or individually. Let’s reclaim the Heavens from the tens of thousands of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites being launched into space in the name of “broadband for all”, AI, and war.

If the number of satellites planned indeed comes to fruition, space would be rendered unusable due to congestion and space debris.

Problems with satellites include space debris, depletion of the ozone layer, risk of devastating cyber attacks, pollution from rocket launches and from “dead” satellites burning up in the atmosphere, and collisions; plutonium and uranium spills from nuclear-powered satellites and space vehicles; progressively stronger geomagnetic storms and severe weather; increase in already harmful levels of electromagnetic radiation, compromise of the night sky, interference with both astronomical researchand weather forecasting; effects on wildlife including navigation, yet more tracking, surveillance and erosion of privacy; vastly more energy consumption and the “promise” to increase the lethality of war.

LEO satellites have also enabled the advancement of three new domains of warfare: Cyber Warfare, Electromagnetic Warfare, and Cognitive warfare.

For more on why many humans wish to curtail the deployment of LEO satellites, click HERE.

Whichever form of action you choose – collective or individual – take a picture or write/design a Save our Skies/Stop the LEO Satellites message. Add your country, and send your communique to your local media, the Facebook group, Global Action to Stop 5G, and to team@safetechinternational.org.

Enjoy this inspiring 3-minute video: Global Protest for Freedom on Earth, Space and in the Oceans.

Courtesy: EarthrainbowNetwork Jean Hudon -Invitation to the Global Solstice Meditation: Journey Back to Source – December 21, 2025

We are grateful for your help in sharing this invitation, which is archived at https://www.earthrainbownetwork.com/FocusArchives/pdf/MeditationDecember2025.pdf and available HERE on Facebook. La version française est disponible ICI.