“accessing the internet at lightning fast speeds shouldn't threaten human health, privacy, or the environment.” - The National Call (blog coming soon)

Katie Singer's Substack It’s just before midnight—and I need skills

Announcing: A Symptom Checklist for Residential Smart Meters Helping Households Detect a EMF-Related Health Decline You may have to subscribe to view: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more. There is a page in the handout which gives some specific ‘next steps' for people who realize their health decline might be due to EMF-overexposure, such as from a newly installed ‘smart meter’.

AI: MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW AI’s emissions are about to skyrocket even further Data center emissions have tripled since 2018. As more complex AI models like OpenAI’s Sora see broad release, those figures will likely go through the roof.

AI: AXIOS What Apple's AI knows about you

AI COMMENTARY INSPIRATION Charles Eisenstein: Standing in the Center of the Unknowing as the World Cries. What to Do?

AI: FUTURISM Former Google CEO Warns We Need to Pull the Plug on AI If It Starts to Evolve"The technologists should not be the only ones making these decisions."

AI: AI’s search for more energy is growing more urgent | MIT Technology Review

AI: FOREIGN POLICY AI Is Bad News for the Global South The coming wave of technology is set to worsen global inequality. Artificial intelligence is changing the structure of our global economy, but it’s unlikely that everyone will benefit. Advocates for AI celebrate its potential to decode intractable global challenges and even end poverty, but its achievement in that regard are meager. Instead, global inequality is now set to rise. Those countries that are home to AI development and readily able to incorporate these technologies into industry are set to see rising economic growth. But the rest of the world, which faces critical barriers to adopting AI, will be left further and further behind.

AI POLITICO: Congress' AI report leaves some tech-watchers on edge The report recommends the government “reduce administrative burdens and bureaucracy,” exactly the goal of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s “Department of Government Efficiency” that will offer suggestions for cutting the federal budget. Despite that symmetry, the report’s ambiguity about how to achieve that aim has some tech-minded reformers worried Congress won’t do it. More broadly, tech watchers say the report’s incremental recommendations are too loose to create a stable regulatory regime for AI, leaving instead a confusing patchwork of state regulations.

AI: AI is changing how we study bird migration | MIT Technology Review

AMAZON; BUSINESS AND HUMAN RIGHTS: BUSINESS & HUMAN RIGHTS IN FOCUS AMAZON UNDER FIRE: The father of a disabled Amazon warehouse worker in the USA has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that it failed to protect his daughter from sexual assault by a supervisor. Despite reports of prior complaints against the supervisor, Amazon allegedly delayed action and did not cooperate with police during his arrest. In a statement, Amazon said the alleged perpetrator was an hourly employee, not a supervisor. The company said it helped police identify and arrest him. Meanwhile, thousands of Amazon workers in New York, Chicago and Atlanta have voted to strike at the peak of the holiday season, claiming that the tech giant has refused to recognise their union and negotiate contracts with its members. Workers are pushing for improvements to pay, safety and job security. This comes at the same time as a Senate investigation accusing Amazon of prioritising speed and productivity over employee health. The 18-month probe found that Amazon’s injury rates are nearly twice the industry average due to ‘uniquely dangerous’ conditions and unsustainable quotas. Amazon has rejected the findings as ‘fundamentally flawed’ and based on ‘outdated information’. Amazon is also one of the major companies, alongside Google, Sony, Philips and Starbucks, facing scrutiny over potential links to gold sourced from illegal mining operations in the Amazon, including Indigenous territories. Read the companies’ responses here.

BROADBAND POTS AND PANS: Government Lien on BEAD Assets The headline of the blog isn’t entirely accurate because of the use of the word lien. However, the government maintains what it calls a property trust relationship in assets constructed with federal grant dollars, which is similar to, but not the same as a bank lien. In the case of BEAD, the government interest in grant assets would be held and managed by each State Broadband Office, under the auspices of the NTIA. The trust will last through the useful life of the asset, as determined by the government. The useful lives of assets for BEAD are not the same as the depreciation lives of the assets. NTIA has set the longest life for BEAD at 10 years. Normally, per the federal guidelines the lives are fiber (20 years), buildings and large huts (20 years), power equipment (10 years), towers and poles (20 years), general fiber and wireless electronics (7 years), software systems (10 years), vehicles (5 – 10 years). Other assets like customer modems and computers have short lives of 3 – 7 years. [] I helped an ISP buy a fiber route that was originally funded by BTOP. It took almost a year to get permission from NTIA for the transaction, which included having to get an appraisal of the asset. This means that there will be at least some BEAD reporting every year for the useful life of the assets. The issue matters to some ISPs, and I’ve known ISPs who have not pursued federal grants due to this one issue.

BROADBAND POTS AND PANS: Grant Funding for Government-Owned Networks The State of New York recently awarded $140 million in grants to support publicly-owned open-access networks. These projects will cover more than 60,000 homes with broadband. The funded projects include $30 million for fiber to pass 4,000 locations in Schoharie County, $26 million for fiber to pass 6,600 locations in Cayuga and Cortland Counties, $30 million for fiber to pass 14,000 locations in the City of Jamestown, $30 million for fiber and a wireless tower to pass 22,000 locations in Sullivan County, $13 million for fiber and fixed wireless to pass 1,500 locations in Franklin County, and $11 million for fixed wireless to serve 11,000 locations in Orleans County. (who gets fixed fiver and who gets wireless)

BROADBAND MILITARY Broadband Provisions in the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 This week, Congress passed the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025, this year's version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The law authorizes $895.2 billion for Department of Defense programs, defense-related activities, and national security programs in the Department of Energy and the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board. Included in the law are provisions to rural telecommunications networks more secure and internet access service affordable for members of the armed service while addressing issues around artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

CELLPHONES SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA DHS Says China, Russia, Iran, and Israel Are Spying on People in US with SS7 The Department of Homeland Security knows which countries SS7 attacks are primarily originating from. Others include countries in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. []SS7 is used to route messages when a phone user roams outside of their area of normal coverage. But it is also leveraged by governments, surveillance contractors, and financially motivated criminals to target phones too. These malicious parties gain access to SS7 through legitimate telecommunications companies or even operating their own. They lease access to a Global Title, which is essentially an address to route messages with. With that access, attackers may be able to track a phone and person's location, or intercept their communications armed with just their phone number. SS7 attacks are also used to deliver malware that can then infect the target’s mobile device itself. [] SS7 is used to route messages when a phone user roams outside of their area of normal coverage. But it is also leveraged by governments, surveillance contractors, and financially motivated criminals to target phones too. These malicious parties gain access to SS7 through legitimate telecommunications companies or even operating their own. They lease access to a Global Title, which is essentially an address to route messages with. With that access, attackers may be able to track a phone and person's location, or intercept their communications armed with just their phone number. SS7 attacks are also used to deliver malware that can then infect the target’s mobile device itself.It is different from other acts of espionage against U.S. telecommunications networks, like the recent hacks by suspected Chinese spies of Verizon and AT&T reported by the Wall Street Journal. Earlier this month, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Tech Anne Neuberger told reporters that China hacked “at least eight” U.S. telecoms, freelance journalist Eric Geller reported. SS7, meanwhile, does not require hacking in the traditional sense, instead relying on fundamental issues in the network and protocol that treats any connection request as legitimate, even if carried out by a malicious party. For that reason, SS7 is a much more available spying tool to governments around the world.

CHILDREN INSPIRATION: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family You Are Your Family's 'Content Creator' And your children are the most important followers.

CHILDREN AFTER BABEL: Applying The Bradford Hill Criteria To Social Media Use and Adolescent Mental Health Anna Lembke discusses how the nine criteria used to demonstrate causality in the Surgeon General's 1964 advisory on smoking can improve our thinking about the effects of social media

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Why Your Middle Schooler Doesn’t Need a Smartphone for Christmas There’s still time to return it! Here’s why you should.

CHILDREN: The Kids Online Safety Act’s last stand

CHILDREN & SCREENS: Is social media use affecting your teen’s body image? Find out in Episode 7 of Screen Deep! How is digital media use influencing your teen’s body image and mental health? On Episode 7 of Screen Deep, host Kris Perry discusses this critical topic with leading adolescent health expert Dr. Jason Nagata. Learn how social media platforms are shaping body image, eating disorders, and other mental health concerns in teens–plus what parents and caregivers need to watch for. In this episode, you’ll learn: What the groundbreaking ABCD study tells us about adolescent screen use and its impact on health. The mental health symptoms most associated with high amounts of screen use. How gender and demographic influence screen habits and health in adolescents. What aspects of screen use are most impacting body image and eating disorder symptoms in youth. The hidden ways body image pressure is affecting teen boys-and how their symptoms differ. Warning signs to watch for that exercise and screen use may be tipping into unhealthy territory. Listen Now 40 MINUTES AUDIO Learn more about Screen Deep on the Children and Screens website.

CHILDREN: End of (Emotional) Support: $800 Smart Toy Bricked After Manufacturer Ceases Operations Embodied, which makes the Moxie emotional support robot for kids, said it is shutting down, rendering its robots inoperable. Also: industry groups urge Trump to cancel right to repair.

CYBERSECURITY: CISA issues updated draft of national cyber incident response plan | nextgov

ENVIRONMENT (GREENWASHING) BIOCENTRIC WITH MAX WILBERT 2024 in Retrospect Resurfacing and reflecting on this year's best pieces INCLUDES: Green Jobs or Greenwashing? Unequal exchange, extractivism, and colonialism in the new energy economy AND How to Stop Worrying and Love the Bulldozer The mainstream environmental movement is unintentionally re-creating Dr. Strangelove, a cautionary tale about the perils of unexamined beliefs and one of the greatest films in cinematic history AND MORE

FARMING UPDATED Dec. 16: ‘Demon-possessed tractors’: Solar storm wreaks havoc on GPS-reliant US farmers These disruptions can be costly for farmers, as planting delays can reduce their crop yields and overall income.

FCC: BROADBAND BREAKFAST FCC’s Authority on Digital Discrimination Intact: Legal Experts Legal experts also debated FCC's authority on net neutrality and Section 230 enforcement. WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission still retains the authority to enforce rules against digital discrimination, though its framework faces legal challenges, said Gigi Sohn, senior fellow and public advocate, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society and a former FCC nominee.

HAVANA SYNDROME: LANSING INSTITUTE Havana Syndrome Revisited: Foreign Actors, Microwave Weapons, and the Attack on U.S. Institutions A recent interim report by the House Permanent Select Subcommittee on the CIA suggests that a foreign adversary is “increasingly likely” responsible for the mysterious health incidents known as Havana Syndrome, which have affected U.S. military, diplomatic, and intelligence personnel since 2016. The conclusions of the latest report stand in stark contrast to the findings of the previous investigation, which determined that foreign actors were not involved in the so-called Havana Syndrome. [] In May 2021, we published the results of our independent analysis based on declassified CIA data regarding similar incidents in Moscow during the Cold War, where U.S. Embassy personnel were targeted. Our report also referenced Soviet research into microwave weaponry, the effects of which align precisely with the symptoms observed in Havana Syndrome cases. [] Ultimately, the denial of Russian involvement reflects the tension between political pragmatism and the pursuit of truth, particularly in cases where attribution remains complex and politically explosive. However, the use of microwave weaponry within the United States indicates that a foreign actor has smuggled and deployed some form of weapon against American citizens, including in the nation’s capital, near government facilities.The deployment of such weapons against U.S. diplomats, intelligence agents, and military personnel worldwide—and even on the grounds of the White House—undeniably constitutes an act of international terrorism and a direct assault on U.S. institutions. INCLUDES IMAGE OF PSYCHO-ELECTRONIC WEAPON EFECTS (IMO the benefit of this article is the image)

HEALTH EPOCH TIMES: Your Brain Flushes Out Waste Every Night–Here’s How to Help It Clean Up The brain’s cleaning system is most active during deep sleep, potentially protecting us from fatigue and cognitive impairment. (Note the newly discovered glymphatic system does not work as designed when the skull tightens at night in order to protect the brain from EMF/RF POLLUTION, nor does it work correctly when the blood brain barrier is damaged. Our epidemiology needs to move to recognize the biological damage and decline, years before the diagnosis of disease. The widely reported symptoms already being reported of brain fog and sleep interruption alone should be enough to warrant urgent action)

HEALTH GARY SHARPE: Chronic Stress and Sequestration (Poor Elimination) of Toxins Lessons from Hair Mineral Analysis In order for the body and brain to optimally detoxify, or to address inflammation, we need to be in the calm/relaxed state for as much time as possible. Some say at least 80% of the time in order to stay healthy. The detoxification and anti-inflammation pathways are not needed during experiences of acute stress, so are down-regulated and deprioritized in fight, flight or freeze. Thus, when we are chronically stressed, and stuck in our survival instincts, we are largely exiled from these restorative, restful states, for long periods of time. So what happens to any toxins which we ingest, or come into contact with, when we are stuck in our stress responses? They get sequestered in the body, to await a time when the body can relax enough that they can be safely processed and dealt with. If we never spend enough time in calm rest, these sequestered toxins build up in body.

HEALTH DR. MERCOLA: New Autism Statistics Are Out, and They’re Shocking Why Is California an Autism Hotspot? Autism has soared in recent years, but why do Californians get it more than 3x than this state? Why is one gender diagnosed 3x more? And why are these races more at risk? Are mothers consuming too much of this? Story at-a-glance

Recent data shows autism rates increased 26% from 2018 to 2020, with 1 in 30 children ages 3 to 17 diagnosed, and higher prevalence among Black, Hispanic and Asian children

The economic burden of autism is staggering, with lifetime social costs per individual at $3.6 million and total U.S. costs projected to reach $5.54 trillion or more by 2060

Research links high levels of linoleic acid metabolites in cord blood to increased autism severity, raising concerns about processed foods and seed oils in modern diets

Studies reveal that infant gut microbiome composition, particularly decreased beneficial bacteria like Akkermansia and Coprococcus, correlates with later autism development

EMF exposure from devices may contribute to autism through disruption of voltage-gated calcium channels in the brain; practical steps help reduce exposure

HEALTH: Short video from Dr. Magda Havas: "Does your microwave oven leak?"

HEALTH: Male fertility alert! A recent Chinese study reveals that microwave exposure from smartphones (4G/5G) damages testicular tissue and reduces sperm quality. Dr Marc Arazi, President of Phonegate Alert, says: “These results underline the risks of using cell phones close to the body, and add to other Swiss and American studies.”

Protect your health: avoid keeping your phone in your pocket!

To find out more, read our press release (REPOSTING)

INSPIRATION LOCAL FUTURES; If all life mattered, what would decision-making look like? [] communities have respected rivers, mountains, forests, lands, seas, plants and animals, believing that they have agency of their own. They have grounded themselves in intuitive and embodied knowledge of the territories they inhabit, living in accordance with natural rhythms and rules, aware of consequences if these are broken. This is by no means universal, and indeed Indigenous peoples have also caused extinctions. But, for the large part, and especially in comparison to “modern” societies, they have predominantly conducted their affairs within the limits of nature. [] Ecological narratives are being co-opted by corporations who will claim to hold a seat for nature on their boards, while continuing to mine sacred landscapes across the Global South.

INSPIRATION LOCAL FUTURES OT: The Globalized, Industrialized Food System Is Destroying the World

INTERNET THE VERGE: How to disappear completely The internet is forever. But also, it isn’t. What happens to our culture when websites start to vanish at random?

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY: WCCA-TV: TECH SAFE 44: Elana Kirschenbaum & Protect Greenfield Greenfield Recorder: Greenfield residents launch GoFundMe to fight cell tower proposal WCCA-TV: Tech Safe 43: Doe Kelly, Longmont for Safe Technolo

POLITICS: Sen Warren Presses Trump for Answers on Elon Musk’s Glaring Conflicts of Interest On December 16, Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote to President-Elect Donald Trump to express concerns about the roles played by Elon Musk in the Trump transition, and the conflicts of interest presented by a frequent federal contractor serving as "unofficial co-president." She wrote, "As a key adviser to you and a high-profile policymaker in his role as co-chair of the DOGE Committee, Mr. Musk appears to be playing an extraordinarily influential role in the transition, and it appears that he is poised to continue doing so after you assume office on January 20, 2025. He should be held to the ethics standards that you have established for your transition team and should provide clarity about his role and his activities in order to reassure the American public that he is working solely on their behalf and not using his role in the transition as an opportunity to fatten his own wallet."

ROBOTS: FUTURISM Boston Dynamics Lays Off Human Employees, Says It's "Burning Through Cash" "However, we are also burning through cash at a rate that exceeds our commercial progress to date..."

REGULATORY/POLITICS: Post-Chevron Could be ‘a Real Mess’: Klobuchar The Supreme Court ended the practice of deferring to agency interpretations of ambiguous law this summer.

SECURITY: Elon Musk and SpaceX Face Federal Reviews After Violations of Security Reporting Rules Elon Musk and his rocket company, SpaceX, have repeatedly failed to comply with federal reporting protocols aimed at protecting state secrets, including by not providing some details of his meetings with foreign leaders. Concerns about the reporting practices—and particularly about Mr. Musk, who is SpaceX’s chief executive—have triggered at least three federal reviews. The Air Force also recently denied Mr. Musk a high-level security access, citing potential security risks associated with the billionaire. Several allied nations, including Israel, have also expressed concerns that he could share sensitive data with others, according to defense officials. BENTON

SPACE OT: Earth's Magnetic North Pole Officially Has A New Position

SPACE OT: Stranded Astronauts' Trip Back to Earth Has Been Postponed Yet Again How long must these poor souls be made to wait?

SPACE INSPIRATION: What Would the Three Wise Men Say About Starlink? Guest post by Sarah Aminoff of Safe Tech International

SPACE INSPIRATION: What Would Van Gogh Paint if He Could Not See the Milky Way? Light Pollution and Starlink Guest post by Sarah Aminoff

SPACE FCC: Rosenworcel: Space Economy Growth Is ‘Astronomical’ FCC Chairwoman outlined priorities for innovation, sustainability, and competition in the New Space Age. CRYSTAL CITY, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 – The number of operational satellites has surged from just over 2,000 in 2020 to nearly 11,000 today, signaling unprecedented growth in the space economy, said Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel here on Tuesday. “Whatever numbers you use, the rate of growth of the space economy is astronomical (couldn’t resist),” Rosenworcel remarked in her keynote address at the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Space Command and Satellite Industry Association Commercial SATCOM Workshop.

SURVEILLANCE: ‘Big Brother’ Is Changing How Your Brain Works Technocracy defines itself as the “Science of Social Engineering,” and Technocrats figured this out long ago: that they can change the way your brain works, the way it is wired, and how it processes information. Now that AI is added to the surveillance mix, this transmogrification process is on steroids. The long-term social impact will be severe. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Residents of Nevada Town Score Temporary Win in Battle Against Verizon 5G Towers Residents of Minden, Nevada, have temporarily stopped Verizon from putting up two 5G cell towers in their community near where children learn and play. But the battle isn’t over, they say.

ACTION ITEM: National Defense Authorization Act (HR 5009)

SIGN ON: Oppose HR5009 Unless Amended! US Senate Voting on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which Authorizes the FCC to License Even More Wireless, Urgent! Oppose FCC wireless Federal Bill HR5009 Unless Amended This week the US Senate is voting on the National Defense Authorization Act (HR 5009) which would authorize the FCC to license even more wireless spectrum without review of scientific studies showing biological effects. This Bill has Already Passed the House--- ACTION

EVENT: CPUC meeting

MAKING A CALL IN TO THE OPEN TIME AT REGULAR CPUC MEETING REMINDS COMMISSIONERS THAT PUBLIC INTEREST IN THIS HISTORY-CHANGING ISSUE IS AS STRONG AS EVER. >>> Thursday December 19, San Francisco 11 AM (Calling in before 11 can help ensure an earlier speaking time.) Meeting call-in info: (800) 857-1917

9899501# Participant passcode

Information/further directions at www.cpuc.ca.gov on main page

Docket: R.24-06-012 Thank you for continuing to tell the CPUC how important landline service is to individuals, businesses and all Californians who depend on the reliability of legacy copper connections.

Also send written comments: https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/apex/f?p=401:56::::RP,57,RIR:P5_PROCEEDING_SELECT:R2406012 Click on Add Public Comments: (To access all the documents and comments filed so far in the proceeding click on tabs at the top.)

EVENT: DRONES, NEW PARADIGM INSTITUTE

Join us tomorrow—Thursday, December 19th—at 11 AM - 12:30 PM EST for a special livestream addressing the global wave of unidentified “drones.” This event will feature top experts from the New Paradigm Institute, MUFON, Humanity Rising, and other production partners! Join us for a Livestream tomorrow at 11 AM EST/ 8 AM PST as we address one of the most urgent and perplexing issues unfolding around the globe: the mysterious “drones” appearing in our skies. The New Paradigm Institute, in collaboration with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), Humanity Rising, Ubiquity University, the Paradigm Research Group, the Hollywood Disclosure Alliance, and ABQ UFOs, invites you to an in-depth discussion featuring a panel of leading experts. Together, we’ll explore the significance of the recent unexplained aerial events and chart a path forward for investigation and action. For those of you who don’t know, over the past month an alarming pattern has emerged: unidentified objects have been observed in the skies above the US, UK, and dozens of other countries worldwide—night after night, in significant numbers. While the media refers to these phenomena as “drones,” questions about their full scope are mounting. In New Jersey, pressure is rising as state legislators and mayors demand answers from federal authorities. Across the Atlantic, East Anglia’s skies in the UK—particularly over US military installations—have become a focal point of similar activity. Yet, government agencies remain largely silent, leaving the public and media to wonder: What are these objects, and what should be done? Our livestream tomorrow will bring together leading voices from the UAP disclosure community to share insights and perspective on this unfolding phenomenon. Feel free to share the link with your networks!

EVENT: SOLSTICE MEDITATION

Beloved souls, At this pivotal moment in Earth’s history, when so much hangs in the balance, we are invited once again to unite globally with Source to radiate Love and thus facilitate the transition to a new Golden Age for all the souls who live and will come to live on this magnificent planet. This guided meditation – in this new mp3 recording – has been designed to foster a deep recognition of our omniversal cosmic nature, as fractals of Source immersed in an intense formative experience. We are gently guided to embrace our role in sowing the seeds of Love, as beacons fanning the Light of Source in all souls, driven by the Flow of Life that thrives within us, as it does within Mother Earth. Sensing All That Is through Her loving presence in us, we embark on a journey of spiritual connection and entanglement with the entire omniverse.We stand in reverence before the fabulous evolution we are experiencing as we glimpse what came before and what lies ahead in our breathtaking odyssey through countless realms of existence, gathering evidence of our magnificence, as One with All That Is. Set on a powerfully evocative musical background, this life-changing experience will propel you to new heights, assist in shifting the overall vibe of our collective journey and help tilt the balance towards the highest expression of humanity’s potential.

* * * * * * *

PRACTICAL INSTRUCTIONS

This meditation is scheduled to take place as the Earth reaches the apex moment of the solstice at 09:20 GMT/Universal Time (UT) on Saturday December 21. The new mp3 recording of the guided meditation lasts 30 minutes and is designed so that when you hear the words Now is the time to Be All That We Are... for the Highest Good of all, as One, after nearly 7 minutes of inspirational music, you will know the climaxing moment of the solstice has been reached. So you need to start playing the mp3 recording 23 minutes before 09:20, i.e. at 08:57 UT. This will correspond to:

- 00:57 in Los Angeles

- 03:57 in New York

- 08:57 in the UK

- 09:57 in most of continental Europe

- 19:57 in Sydney, Australia.

For other time zones not listed above, you can find your corresponding local time at the following link on the World Clock website: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html? day=21&month=12&year=2024&hour=08&min=57

If, for any reason, it is not possible for you to meditate at the moment the solstice is happening, please pick any other moment that suits you best, and listen to the guided meditation while mentally projecting yourself at the exact moment when it is occurring in the Time Continuum, knowing that time is merely an illusion from our physical standpoint, and that the power of our focused intent can easily overcome this illusion.

It is recommend that, prior to this globally synchronized meditation, you ensure that the device you will be using to know the exact time when to press Play is set to the correct time. To verify this, go at https://www.timeanddate.com It is also a good idea to test the volume of the recording at least a few minutes before you start playing the mp3 file, and to set it at a comfortable level. It might be preferable also to set the equalization at the "flat" setting. You can do this meditation on your own in the privacy of your home, for instance, or in a group setting where, hopefully, you can be reasonably assured to not be disturbed and be comfortably seated. If you prefer, you can set aside a moment to start relaxing before 08:57 UT, and prepare some additional music of your choice to play after the meditation, or simply remain in silence, if you prefer to continue meditating after the 30 minute recording ends.

To download the mp3 recording at https://www.earthrainbownetwork.com/FocusArchives/mp3/December2024Meditation.mp3, hover directly over the start button on the audio bar on the screen. Then right-click if you have a mouse and select the "download" option. On a trackpad or touch screen, use two fingers simultaneously to access the same option. If you cannot download the mp3 ahead of the meditation, it can also be played directly from this link above. This mp3 recording is also available through this WeTransfer LINK or this ONE, this ONE, and this ONE. Eack link is good for up to 100 downloads and will expire on December 25.