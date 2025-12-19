FEATURED: Environmental Health Sciences- Press For Transparency and Accountability from the FCC on Cell Tower, Cell Phone, and Wireless Radiation Risk

The FCC has not complied with the 2021 federal court order to explain how its radiation guidelines for cell towers and cell phones adequately protect the public and the environment from harm. Freedom of Information requests reveal the FCC withheld cell phone test data measuring high radiation from several court filings. Now the FCC is refusing to release its Apple iPhone 12 radiation test results. PRESS RELEASE Excerpt from the Letter:

The FCC Provides Misleading Assurances of Safety While Lacking Active Federal Health Oversight of Cell Tower Radiation The wireless industry has repeatedly invoked FCC authority and its assurances of safety despite the reality that federal health and environmental agencies are not reviewing the totality of the scientific evidence to ensure public health and environmental protection. There is no FCC-required premarket safety testing of wireless technologies for health effects, nor post-market health surveillance. New technologies are given the green light so long as RF emissions meet 1996 limits, despite such technologies and frequencies not even being in existence at that time.

In a letter opposing proposed wireless safety bills in Massachusetts, CTIA asserted that “the FCC’s oversight of these issues was confirmed in October 2018 by FCC Commissioner Carr,” quoting his statement that “the FCC, as well as other agencies that are experts in health and safety issues, are always looking very closely at these issues, staying up to date on the latest science… and have reached the determination that these are safe.” CTIA further claimed that “the consensus among health experts is that the weight of scientific evidence shows no known adverse health effects to humans from exposure to wireless antennas or devices.” Neither of these statements is accurate, yet the FCC has taken no action to correct or disavow these representations.

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: The big wrinkle in the multitrillion-dollar AI buildout (chips)

There’s a giant question hanging over the tech industry: How long will its massive investments in AI infrastructure really last? Tech giants are shelling out hundreds of billions of dollars on artificial intelligence infrastructure — mainly, data centers and the chips that power them. It’s an investment they say will set the stage for AI to overhaul our economy, our jobs and even our personal relationships. A portion of that will almost certainly put a recurring strain on companies’ balance sheets. And for companies hinging their future on AI, the question of how frequently they’ll have to upgrade or replace advanced chips is a critical one — especially since there’s growing skepticism of whether AI will produce returns large or quickly enough to recoup both existing investments and cover future infrastructure costs. That’s fueling concerns around an AI bubble — worries that the hype around and spending on AI is out of sync with its true value. Those worries come as the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks make up around 35% of the value of the S&P 500, raising questions about what an AI crash would mean for the economy. “The extent to which all of this build out is a bubble partially depends on the lifespan of these investments,” said Tim DeStefano, associate research professor at Georgetown’s McDonough business school.



AI: Trump Media to Merge with Nuclear Fusion Company that Wants to Power AI Fusion technology has been seen as a long way off but tech companies view it as a promising way of powering their energy-hungry AI data centers.

AI FUTURISM: Private ChatGPT chats are being harvested and sold for profit

AI: AI Psychosis What “AI psychosis” is, why it’s showing up, and how it connects to core unsolved problems in AI.

AI: GUARDIAN Third of UK citizens have used AI for emotional support, research reveals AI Security Institute report finds most common type of AI tech used was general purpose assistants such as ChatGPT and Amazon Alexa

AUTOMOBILES: 16 states sue Trump administration again over billions in withheld electric vehicle charging funds

AUTOMOBILES: FUTURISM “Just another day in Austin.” — An unsuspecting Austin driver, watching chaos unfold in their streets. Waymo Spotted Driving Wrong Way Down Busy Street

AUTOMOBILES: Waymo Paralyzed by Parade, Blocks Traffic for 45 Minutes “All the pedestrian activity just made it shut down, though folks weren’t directly in the way.”

BROADBAND: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS BEAD on Hold? we don’t live in normal times, and this Administration is currently ignoring the rules of the Congressional Records Act in many other venues and programs. So what does this mean? It may mean nothing, and NTIA might just ignore this GAO decision. This might trigger action from Congress. There has been a lot of unhappiness that the amount of grant awards was trimmed so drastically. This decision certainly gives an actionable reason for anybody who wants to take NTIA to court to halt the BEAD process during litigation. Like everything associated with BEAD, awards made under the new rules are going to be under a cloud, and that makes everybody uncomfortable.

BROADBAND: INDUSTRY Wicker, Capito Introduce Bill to Ensure Use of Non-Deployment Funds The bill would allow states to spend the money on wholesale fiber, workforce development, and mobile wireless infrastructure, among other things.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES: EDUCATION WEEK These Schools Restricted Cellphone Use. Here’s What Happened Next At least 32 states and the District of Columbia now require schools to ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones, according to an Education Week tally. Limiting cellphone use during instructional time, and in some cases, throughout the whole school day, has improved student engagement in class and resulted in fewer disciplinary issues, educators report and some preliminary studies confirm. No cellphones in class helps teachers, too—early research has indicated that cellphone bans can reduce rates of teacher burnout. []Early research confirms this observation: A survey of 20,000 teachers from across the country found that policies that require students to store their phones in pouches or lockers—rather than in their pockets or backpacks—are linked to more focused classrooms.

CHILDREN INSPIRATION GREECE DIANA KORDAS: A Hopeful Sign?

CHILDREN: JON HAIDT How Tech Companies Rig Parental Guilt Platforms profit from children’s attention while parents absorb the blame

DATA CENTERS: Feds Allow Big Tech to Plug Data Centers Right Into Power Plants Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Thursday order could be a blueprint for Trump administration requests to ensure that data centers get power as quickly as possible.

DATA CENTERS: Bernie Sanders Calls for Halt on Construction of New Data Centers “This process is moving very, very, quickly, and we need to slow it down.”

ENVIRONMENT/CLIMATE: The climate word of the year

FCC: Is the FCC an Independent Agency? Legal Experts Say Yes Experts dispute FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s denial of agency independence Communications law experts pushed back Thursday after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and Republican Commissioner Olivia Trusty asserted the Federal Communications Commission is not an independent regulatory agency. Citing Supreme Court precedent in Wiener vs. United States and the commission structure Congress established in the Radio Act of 1927 and the Communications Act of 1934, former FCC chief counsel Bob Corn-Revere and Public Knowledge senior vice president Harold Feld said Congress deliberately designed the FCC to operate independent from executive influence.

FCC: FCC Must Prioritize Public Interest in Future Spectrum Auctions, Senators Say Sen. Schumer and colleagues push FCC to put consumer protections first in upcoming allocations Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and 13 other senators urged the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to prioritize public interests, like affordability, consumer protections, and competition, in upcoming spectrum auctions.

FCC: Senators Press FCC Chair for First Time Since Kimmel Controversy Senators confront Carr on broadcast influence, consolidation, and FCC independence “The FCC is not an independent agency because –,” Carr said, before being cut off by Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., for repeatedly speaking over senators. Minutes after the Senate Commerce Committee concluded, the word “independent” had been stripped from the FCC’s website.

FCC; Is the FCC at Fault for Rising Connectivity Prices?

Congress directed the FCC to protect consumers and promote competition. However, current policies are steering the communications marketplace toward concentration and opacity rather than competition and affordability. Without a course correction, these warning signs can harden into a permanent reality where essential digital connectivity becomes more expensive, less reliable, and increasingly out of reach for millions of families. “The American people deserve an FCC that protects them from hidden fees and promotes affordability,” said Sen. Cantwell. “The FCC though, is, in my mind, doing just the opposite in allowing consolidations that reduce competition and can help drive up costs.”



FIRES: Contributor: Sandra Lambe, Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena Repair Stories The forces behind the legal operations of Los Angeles County have decided to launch another investigation, this time it is directed at the largest Homeowner Insurance Company in California, which is State Farm Insurance. The news release stated the investigation will center on the misdeeds concerning the California Unfair Competition Law, and how State Farm has decided to ignore the rules they don’t like. I could go on and on listing the problems that have arisen from the fact that the Smart Meters that service 99% of the homes in Pacific Palisades and Altadena are not properly grounded, to the fact that low-ball estimates are being used for the basis of claim payments being made to the State Farm Insureds.[] “If this is ‘a good neighbor,’ I’d hate to meet a bad one.”

HAVANA: NEWSMAX: GOP Chair Urges Review of Havana Syndrome Report

The chair of a House intelligence subcommittee is renewing criticism of the intelligence community assessment (ICA) that a foreign adversary was not responsible for injuries suffered by hundreds of U.S. personnel in Havana Syndrome cases, calling on the Trump administration to reexamine the findings. House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford, R-Ariz., released a statement Thursday standing by his committee’s findings from last year while sharply challenging conclusions reached by the Biden administration’s intelligence community. “I stand by my original statements from last year that the 2023 ICA was developed in a manner inconsistent with analytic integrity standards, and I strongly encourage my colleagues in the Executive Branch and the IC to reassess the ICA,” Crawford said in the statement. []the subcommittee report also criticized the intelligence community for trying to thwart its investigation “at every turn.” “I have discovered that there is reliable evidence to suggest that some anomalous health incidents are the work of foreign adversaries,” Crawford wrote last year. “Sadly, the IC has actively attempted to impede our investigation, but ... I have reason to believe that its claims of environmental or social factors explaining AHIs are false.”



HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor What Vaccine Injuries Reveal About the Root Causes of Disease The zeta potential concept is foundational not only to vaccine injury but also health and longevity Story at a Glance:

•Vaccines often cause various side effects, making it hard to identify common causes—many of which overlap with other mysterious and “incurable” ailments.

•Neurologist Andrew Moulden discovered that vaccines frequently trigger microstrokes, which can lead to a myriad of acute and chronic diseases.

•Forgotten research from the 1960s shows that blood cell clumping is a root cause of many diseases—a belief also shared by Chinese Medicine.

•Colloidal chemistry and zeta potential science reveal that positive charges around blood cells cause clumping. Agents with concentrated positive charges, such as aluminum and the COVID spike protein, are especially problematic.

•Improving the physiologic zeta potential benefits a wide range of acute and chronic illnesses. A strong case can also be made that many conventional and holistic therapies work in part by enhancing zeta potential.

Remember this image from the SMART METER Documentary film Take Back Your Power? WATCH FREE ONLINE

METEOROLOGY/CLIMATE/WEATHER/SCIENCE The US is on the verge of meteorological malpractice

On Tuesday afternoon, the risk of wildfire in northeastern Colorado had risen high enough that Xcel Energy, the state’s largest utility company, announced that it would shut down power in much of the area the following day. Expected high winds, combined with the current dry conditions, meant that a downed electrical line could spark a catastrophe. Local institutions responded by announcing closures yesterday, among them the Boulder, Colorado–based National Center for Atmospheric Research , or NCAR. Shortly after the Xcel announcement, USA Today broke the news that the Trump administration planned to “dismantle” the center. Climate scientists know NCAR as one of the largest weather-and-climate-research institutions in the world; Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, described it as “one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country.” NCAR had already reduced its staff in anticipation of drastic budget cuts at the National Science Foundation, which provides about half of the center’s funding. [] The dissolution of the center could disrupt climate science and its applications in more fundamental ways, interfering with access to the center’s supercomputer facility in Wyoming , the cross-disciplinary collaborations essential to climate science, and recent partnerships with insurance companies and other businesses whose profitability depends on a predictable climate. Without ongoing research on climate change, forecasters would be less able to predict deadly weather events such as last week’s flooding in the Pacific Northwest and heavy snow in the Midwest and Northeast . And they might not have seen the Colorado winds coming in time for electric utilities to take preventive measures. Swain signed off his livestream yesterday as the wind picked up in Boulder. By noon, Xcel Energy had shut off power to nearly 100,000 of its Colorado customers. By 4 p.m., the weather station at NCAR’s Mesa Laboratory was measuring wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour.

POLITICS: Tech moguls close to President Trump see the midterms as a path to long-term power Nitasha Tiku, Gerrit De Vynck, Elizabeth Dwoskin, Cat Zakrzewski | Washington Post Summary on Benton.org

There is a battle set to play out across the country as super PACs backed by Trump-supporting tech moguls and the social network giant Meta try to use the 2026 midterms to reengineer Congress and state legislatures in favor of their ambitions for artificial intelligence. The groups aim to wrest control of the public narrative around AI, just as politicians in both parties have started warning that the industry is moving too fast . The largest of the pro-AI super PACs, Leading the Future, has a war chest of more than $100 million from prominent investors and executives. It has an affiliated nonprofit that launched a $10 million campaign pressuring Congress to pass regulation that would unleash American AI companies to innovate faster and challenge China. The Silicon Valley push hopes to dramatically extend the gains the tech industry has reaped from the second term of President Donald Trump. He has struck down AI restrictions introduced by his predecessor Joe Biden and last week signed an executive order threatening to sue states that pass laws on AI. State lawmakers introduced more than 1,000 laws regulating AI in 2025, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. By knocking down candidates who favor regulations and boosting industry sympathizers, the tech-backed groups could signal to incumbents and candidates nationwide that opposing the tech industry can jeopardize their electoral chances.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Oligarch Watch TikTok’s new boss

TikTok has reached an agreement to spin off its US operations into a new company controlled mainly by American investors in accordance with a law passed in 2024. Among its new owners will be Oracle, the software company led by Donald Trump ally and centibillionaire Larry Ellison. The new US entity will manage TikTok’s powerful algorithm and the extensive user data the app has gathered from the more than 150 million Americans who have used it. But the algorithm itself will reportedly remain under the ownership and maintenance of Beijing-based ByteDance, with oversight from American auditors, although details regarding that arrangement remain murky. The deal is scheduled to close on January 22, according to an internal memo reviewed by Axios . The new ownership group, including Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake, and UAE state investment firm MGX, will collectively control 45% of the new US TikTok company. Current ByteDance investors will hold roughly one-third of the new entity, while ByteDance itself will retain about 20%. The company will be managed by a seven-member board of directors, the majority of whom will be US citizens. The information landscape in the United States has reached a crisis point. Billionaires are using social media platforms and media outlets to advance their political and financial interests.

Google paid Trump $25 million to settle a bogus lawsuit.

The Washington Post used editorials to advance the financial interests of owner Jeff Bezos

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg installed a Republican operative as head of policy

CBS, recently aquired by the son of the world’s second-wealthiest man, hired an anti-woke pundit to lead its news division. [] The only way to fight back is to build up independent media that is free from the influence of billionaires and corporate America.



SPACE: AN ORBITAL HOUSE OF CARDS: Satellite congestion in Earth orbit is reaching dangerous levels. A new study warns that solar storms could trigger a catastrophic collision within days if operators even temporarily lose control of their spacecraft. Learn about the CRASH Clock @ Spaceweather.com. image at link

The Study: An Orbital House of Cards: Frequent Megaconstellation Close Conjunctions Sarah Thiele, Skye R. Heiland, Aaron C. Boley, Samantha M. Lawler

The number of objects in orbit is rapidly increasing, primarily driven by the launch of megaconstellations, an approach to satellite constellation design that involves large numbers of satellites paired with their rapid launch and disposal. While satellites provide many benefits to society, their use comes with challenges, including the growth of space debris, collisions, ground casualty risks, optical and radio-spectrum pollution, and the alteration of Earth’s upper atmosphere through rocket emissions and reentry ablation. There is substantial potential for current or planned actions in orbit to cause serious degradation of the orbital environment or lead to catastrophic outcomes, highlighting the urgent need to find better ways to quantify stress on the orbital environment. Here we propose a new metric, the CRASH Clock, that measures such stress in terms of the time it takes for a catastrophic collision to occur if there are no collision avoidance manoeuvres or there is a severe loss in situational awareness. Our calculations show the CRASH Clock is currently 2.8 days , which suggests there is now little time to recover from a wide-spread disruptive event, such as a solar storm. This is in stark contrast to the pre-megaconstellation era: in 2018, the CRASH Clock was 121 days.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT AND COMMENT:

Winter Solstice 2025; We Have to Learn/Remember, Again, How to Use the Light Is Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome Just Another Name for Electromagnetic Poisoning? Sickness is a Voltage Drop.... And Caring Communities Are Growing

In response, my colleague Nancy, an acupuncturist, sent this resource: TCM Body Clock: Why Do We Wake Up or Feel Ill at a Certain Time of Day?

When one organ is at its peak energy, the organ at the opposite side of the clock, 12 hours away, is at its lowest function. For example, between 1-3 A.M., the liver reaches its peak, doing its work to cleanse the blood. At the same time, the small intestine (the organ responsible for the absorption and assimilation of nutrients) is at its lowest point of activity – a good reason not to stay up and eat in the middle of the night! What does this mean in the 21st century? First of all, as I mentioned it gives us a great explanation as to why you are taxing the system when it has to deal with late night meals and snacking. When we eat late at night, food is not well absorbed by the small intestine (since it is resting) and the liver is distracted from the opportunity to do its job of housekeeping. Furthermore, it allows us to use specific times of the day to our advantage, such as meditating between 5 and 7 P.M. when the kidneys are ready to rest and restore your energy.

The body clock used to be a useful diagnostic tool, before electrical pollution and before so many individuals began to experience microwave poisoning. I wrote about Paul Harding’s story here a year ago, in Dec. of 2024.

This is Paul’s Story. When the Arizona utility company came to install a new ‘smart’ meter on Paul Harding’s home over 10 years ago, he welcomed it, because he thought that it would enable him to save money. (New utility meters do not just record consumption data for monthly billing. They collect and transmit real-time data 24/7/365 to enable time-of-use billing, with peak, off-peak, and other rate schemes, including pre-pay, and widescale citizen surveillance. The data is sent either wirelessly or via the powerlines) Then, the next morning, he was awoken abruptly at 3:12-3:15 am, “from a dead sleep to 100 MPH.” When it happened again at the exact same time the next morning, not sleeping, with the smart meter mounted 3 feet from his head, Paul got up and took out his computer. He typed in a search for “smart meter sleep problems.”

I don’t wake up at 11 pm, 4:30 am, and 7 am because my meridians are speaking. My physiology is reacting to the high RF transmissions which will cause adverse health effects. Now the clock helps define what system is under assault, which also include damage to the one opposite in the wheel.

EVENTS:

REMINDER: The comment period for the FCC Docket 25-276 ends December 30th.

more info here

Dec 21: EarthRainbowNetwork Jean Hudon -Invitation to the Global Solstice Meditation: Journey Back to Source – December 21, 2025

You may download the recording (right-clicking with your mouse or trackpad) or stream it from HERE . A YouTube version will be available shortly HERE , and the link will be sent to you Saturday along with a reminder for this Journey Back to Source. Duration of 39 min 20 sec, the MP3 recording. To know when the actual culminating point of the solstice will be reached, you will hear, once, the chiming of a triangle at the 25 minute mark into the MP3 recording, which will therefore need to be started 25 minutes before the exact moment of this December solstice that will take place at 15:03 GMT/UT (Greenwich Mean Time/Universal Time) this coming Sunday December 21st.So you need to start playing the mp3 recording 25 minutes before 15:03 UT, i.e. at 14:38 UT on Sunday, December 21. This will correspond to:

- 06:38 in Los Angeles

- 09:38 in New York

- 14:38 in the UK

- 15:38 in most of continental Europe

- 02:38 in Sydney, Australia.*

* It will correspond to Monday, December 22 in Australia. For other time zones not listed above, you can find your corresponding local time at the following link on the World Clock website:

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?day=21&month=12&year=2025&hour=14&min=38



As indicated in the previous practical instructions , if you cannot join at the exact time set locally for this global event, participating at any other moment in the Time Continuum is an option, although doing this along with thousands of other souls, listening to the same guided experience at the same time, wherever they are around the world, potentially makes for a more intense feeling of Oneness Consciousness, creating a trim-tab effect stirring the soul consciousness of all humans towards this unifying feeling, and thus contributing to Peace, Unity and Global Renewal . We are grateful for your help in sharing this invitation, which is archived at https://www.earthrainbownetwork.com/FocusArchives/pdf/MeditationDecember2025.pdf and available HERE on Facebook. La version française est disponible ICI . (DISCLOSURE; the voices are provided via AI- see note below.)

It is with both gratitude and a sense of curiosity and not knowing in these complex times of planetary awakening that we share this Solstice meditation by Jean Hudon. Gratitude to Jean for his decades of contributing to the EMF awareness-raising movement as well as to many other environmental and peace initiatives. And gratitude for his deep commitment to helping humanity midwife the paradigm shift we all sense is on the horizon. For decades, Jean has offered guided meditations on the equinoxes. Until now, he has used his own voice with his lovely French Canadian accent for the narration. This year, he tried something new. He used a male and a female AI voices that were “cloned voices” of professional narrators. Jean understands the many problems with AI from the environmental to the psycho-spiritual aspects, and so we are confident he would want to know what your experience is of this meditation. Please share your thoughts and feelings as to whether and how this mediation touched you and we will pass your reflections onto Jean. In Jean’s words in the opening invitation: “So, through this collective act of consciousness self-exploration, we will open the gates of a new living reality, enabling countless other souls to walk this Golden Path of Light we will trailblaze, as pioneers of the new era of Love, kindness and peace that we are cocreating, for the Highest good of all as One.” -Kate Kheel



(Jean Hudon, in both English and French, administers the Safe Tech Int. FB page as well as Appel 5G Appeal - https://www.facebook.com/groups/766617397500133)

Dec. 21-22: Courtesy Tanja Katarina Rebel: From Global Action to Stop 5G Public Facebook Group: International Action to Stop the LEO Satellites and Accompanying Electrosmog 20/21 December 2025

We invite you to join an International Action to Shine a Light on Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites by holding Candle or Lantern Vigils in groups or individually. Let’s reclaim the Heavens from the tens of thousands of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites being launched into space in the name of “broadband for all”, AI, and war. If the number of satellites planned indeed comes to fruition, space would be rendered unusable due to congestion and space debris. Send your communique to your local media, the Facebook group, Global Action to Stop 5G, and to team@safetechinternational.org.

January 6th, Americans for Responsible Technology is sponsoring a free national webinar with Diego to talk about the harms of social media and the “OFF February” campaign.

He’ll answer your questions, and we’ll discuss techniques for promoting the campaign in your local community. Please join us for a live and lively discussion about social media and the “OFF February” campaign, and learn how you can be part of it! REGISTER Join Us | OFF: A Manifesto Tuesday, January 6th 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific (more below)

Wednesday, January 7 at 6–7PM ET, Virtual Join Gayle King, authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, comedian Amy Schumer and some surprise guests to celebrate the launch of the new book for kids

The Amazing Generation! During this special event, they’ll share practical, real-world advice on how families can step back from digital pressure, reclaim childhood, and set kids up to thrive. Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price teamed up to write a new book that gives kids ages 9–12 the tools they need to make their own choices about technology. REGISTER FOR FREE https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/wholeness/a69709763/gayle-king-the-amazing-generation/

JAN 24: FRANCE To help promote the “More Humans, Less Screens” charter in the run-up to the municipal elections Readers with your eyes raised, We are launching a call for volunteers

to distribute the charter of the Attention Collective, “More human interaction, less screen time”, which will be presented and distributed during the 4th National Conference on Attention, January 24th in Paris. MUNICIPAL CHARTER: Municipal Charter – Attention Collective 1. Warning the population of the dangers of digital technology 2. Train city officials in the risks of digital technology 3. Regulating the city’s digital equipment 4. Allowing the right to administrative non-login Join us on January 24th at La Bellevilloise, starting at 8:30 am for the 4th Attention Conference on the theme “Overexposure to screens: what can cities do?”. Remember to register: the room is filling up fast!

FEB. 2 Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles WEBINAR: “From Distraction to Action: How EdTech Harms Kids with ADHD and What Parents Can Do About It”

With Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, Andrew Liddell of EdTech Law Center, Michael McLeod of GrownNowADHD, and parent Meriwether Schas, facilitated by Emily Cherkin, The Screentime Consultant

Month of February 2025: After Dry January Comes “Off February”

In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time? OFF February “A Celebration, Not a Punishment”

(We realize that messaging could be about disengaging from wireless technologies and apps. But change happens slowly – and we (Safe Tech international) support this initiative because we see it as a first step for people to discover life after digital addiction and tech enculturation.) Join Us | OFF: A Manifesto

Happy New Moon.