THE POWER COUPLE Our holiday feasting survival kit Oxalates | GAPS | Supplements Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch In today’s episode, we discuss: A brief history of holiday feasting What toll do holiday meals take on our health? What are the spiritual implications of gluttony? Our holiday feasting survival kit!

FEATURED:

A very short musical video highlighting the current Cosmic Invitation urgently calling upon us all to heal the cycles of war and division, and safeguard the interconnected life force of all beings, our planet, the cosmos and beyond.

War too has morphed over time from person-to-person combat, perhaps atop horses or on war elephants, to the current battlefield of AI-controlled systems that weave together Earth, sea, air, space, and cyber space. Invisible electromagnetic battles now take place through the airwaves, with cyber warfare a click away. Remote-controlled nuclear warheads boast speeds up to 20 times that of sound, and nuclear Armageddon is precariously locked in a global stalemate of mutually assured destruction – which, according to the Doomsday Clock, is currently 90 seconds before midnight. If we can find our eco-niche – our unique place in the web of life – we will interrelate with one another with respect, restraint, and love… and our actions – both individual and collective – will bring blessing, not war. Video by Amber Yang, Director of WantToKnow.info See: Finding Our Ecological Niche in the Web of Life Guest Post by Kate Kheel from Safe Tech International (for the Blessed Solstice) 1minute 21 seconds

AI REUTERS Exclusive-US data-center power use could nearly triple by 2028, DOE-backed report says

AI: Shocking Flaw Found in AI: Like Humans, it Shows Signs of ‘Dementia’ with Age Just as many of us worry about our aging relatives’ mental acuity, these researchers from Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University in Israel decided to put AI systems through their paces using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). It’s the same test that made headlines when President-elect Donald Trump said he’d aced it by remembering the sequence “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” The study, published in The BMJ, comes at a time when AI systems have been making waves in the medical community by outperforming human doctors on various medical board exams. These artificial minds have demonstrated remarkable capabilities in cardiology, internal medicine, and even neurology examinations. However, no one had thought to turn the tables and examine whether these digital doctors might themselves be experiencing cognitive issues.

AI NUCLEAR DATA CENTERS: AI goes nuclear Big tech is turning to old reactors (and planning new ones) to power the energy-hungry data centers that artificial intelligence systems need. The downsides of nuclear power—including the potential for nuclear weapons proliferation—have been minimized or simply ignored.

AI BRIAN MERCHANT BLOOD IN THE MACHINE: The Critical AI Report, December 2024 Edition Five important items for understanding the state of AI. READ THIS OR GET LEFT BEHIND. #1. Digging Into Generative AI’s Actual Impact on Workers So Far #2. How to Define ‘AI’ #3. How Generative AI is Impacting an Already Polluted Information Ecosystem #4. The AI-Generated Culture is Here #5. Closing Up Open-Source AI

AI GARY MARCUS; o3, AGI, the art of the demo, and what you can expect in 2025 OpenAI’s new model was revealed yesterday; its most fervent believers think AGI has already arrived. Here’s what you should pay attention to in the coming year.

AI: IEEE Will Even the Most Advanced Subs Have Nowhere to Hide? The scramble to preserve submarine stealth in an age of AI and all-seeing sensors

BATTERIES: Lithium Battery Incidents on US Flights Occur Weekly on Average, FAA Data Show Incidents triggered by lithium-ion batteries are now, on average, a weekly occurrence on U.S. flights, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with cabin crews expressing concern over the...

BROADBAND POLITICS: House Passes Trio of Last-Minute Broadband Bills Two bills target BEAD delays, one focuses on U.S. wireless leadership WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 – The U.S. House advanced three communications bills Monday, two of which focused on resolving delays lawmakers said could hinder the success of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

BROADBAND POLITICS: State Leaders Push Back on BEAD Sustainability Concerns State broadband officials advocated for a flexible, tech-neutral approach to serving the hardest-to-reach locations.

BROADBAND. CONSERVATIVE COMMENTS AEI: 2024 Tech Year in Review In other judicial branch developments, the Supreme Court’s Loper Bright decision was a pivotal event for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other federal agencies. Repealing Chevron this past summer, the Court reclaimed the judiciary’s power to “say what the law is” and restored Congress’s role as a lawmaker. For four decades, the Chevron doctrine required courts to defer to agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes. Among the first ripples of this monumental decision are the FCC’s net neutrality and digital discrimination rules, whose legality was insulated by Chevron but which faced significant judicial skepticism in the post-Chevron era. The Biden administration’s efforts to regulate broadband likely exceeded statutory authority in the resurrection of net neutrality and the micromanagement of states and private broadband providers under National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment effort. This approach caused delays, higher costs, and reduced rollout efficiency. Key errors included a fiber-first policy that dismissed technological alternatives including low Earth orbit satellites, slow approval of state plans and broadband maps, and efforts to impose price controls. Moreover, social and climate agendas were inappropriately embedded into broadband policy.

BROADBAND POTS AND PANS: Why Customers Choose FWA It’s been interesting to watch cable companies downplaying FWA cellular wireless. For example, in September, Comcast President Mike Cavanaugh said that FWA wireless is a ‘near term’ issue that is competing for the lower end of the market. CEO Brian Roberts was quoted this year about competing against FWA saying, “Three companies are all simultaneously within a short period of time are all offering a home connectivity product by their own admission a lower speed, more easily congested network.” And yet, the carriers selling FWA continue to sell at astounding numbers. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have consistently added 900,000 customers per quarter since the second quarter of 2022. The big cable companies have been fighting back by significantly lowering the prices of their slowest bandwidth products, and this seems to be stemming the losses due to FWA. But those lower prices come with a cost with lower margins and average revenues per customer. I think that what has been missing from the discussion of FWA of how the technology compares to the alternatives. Consider the following table that shows average speed tests for a 12-month period in three rural counties for all broadband technologies. There is nothing unusual about these counties – they are just three places where I happened to recently do some analysis. Each county has a county seat and a few towns with cable broadband and some fiber, but rural areas are largely still not served with any fast broadband. [] The big limiting factor for FWA in rural markets is the broadband footprint and good speeds like those shown in the above table are only available within a few miles of cell towers. [] Starlink speeds are consistent with the national average numbers I’ve been seeing – but Starlink has the most erratic variance in speed tests with a range of tests between a few Mbps and several hundred Mbps. In the three counties, the speeds on fixed wireless (from WISPs) are relatively slow since the WISPs have not upgraded to faster radios. There are counties where WISP speeds are much faster. The speed that might surprise some folks is DSL. As the copper networks have emptied of customers, the remaining customers are seeing faster speeds than just a few years earlier.

CANADA PARIS MARX: The conservative-tech alliance is coming to Canada Shopify executives want to emulate the right-wing project of their Silicon Valley peers, Shopify’s leadership circle a hotbed of hard-right politics

CENSORSHIP: Victory for Public Voice: How Citizen Journalism and High-Profile Opposition Defeated the CR Bill Amidst a wave of public dissent and strong opposition from figures like President-elect Trump and Elon Musk, the controversial CR Bill collapses, showcasing the power of citizen engagement and social

CHILDREN BUSINESS INSIDER For Gen Alpha, learning to read is becoming a privilege Literacy rates are tumbling, and the panic is driving parents with means to private schools.

CHILDREN MEDIA ETHICS AFTER BABEL JOHN HAIDT: Smash The Technopoly! Neil Postman, Marshall McLuhan, and The Anxious Generation Zach and I thought that we need scholars writing for After Babel who can apply the ideas of these men to our time. A month ago, we put out a call for academic collaborators who would be interested in working with us in a variety of capacities, and Nicholas Smyth was quick to reach out. Nick is an Associate Professor in the philosophy department at Fordham University who has been teaching data ethics and the philosophy of the internet for the last four years. Nick has his students read The Anxious Generation, in addition to the works of Marshall McLuhan and Neil Postman. We invited him to write an essay for After Babel about his experiences teaching this course with students and helping us situate The Anxious Generation within the lineage of McLuhan and Postman... and what he sent is profound. It’s about the changes we need to make to ourselves, intentionally, to preserve our humanity as we are carried along into this next (or final?) phase.

DATA CENTERS ENERGY: Exclusive-US data-center power use could nearly triple by 2028, DOE-backed report says NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. data center power demand could nearly triple in the next three years, and consume as much as 12% of the country's electricity, as the industry undergoes an artificial-intelligence transformation, according to an unpublished Department of Energy-backed report seen by Reuters. The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory report, which is expected to be released on Friday, comes as the U.S. power industry and government agencies attempt to understand how the sudden rise of Big Tech's data-center demand will affect electrical grids, power bills and the climate. By 2028, data-center annual energy use could reach between 74 and 132 gigawatts, or between 6.7% and 12% of total U.S. electricity consumption, according to the Berkeley Lab report. The industry standard-setting report included ranges that depended partly on the availability and demand for a type of AI chip known as GPUs. Currently, data centers make up a little more than 4% of the country's power load.

(Some useful insights but beholden to the clean energy/carbon/renewables narrative and grid modernization and does not address nuclear….) DATA CENTERS ENERGY EARTH JUSTICE: Managing the Growing Energy Demands of Datacenters and Crypto Mining How states, utilities, and regulators can address digital energy demands to strengthen the grid The projected amount of growth in demand for electricity from digital loads could stymie grid decarbonization and increase electricity rates, but it doesn’t have to No one knows how much energy is currently consumed by crypto mining in the U.S. because unlike other major energy-using industries in the country, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) does not collect that information for crypto mining. But in Texas alone, crypto miners requested an additional 39 GW of power by 2027. Now, many crypto miners plan to diversify into AI hosting.[]We are beginning to see utilities propose large load tariffs in fossil-heavy places like West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana to effectively balance these interests. Earthjustice attorneys will continue to appear before Public Utility Commissions to protect residential and small business owners and to ensure that clean energy remains a key consideration in regulators’ decisions. []Many states that initially welcomed data centers and crypto mining are reconsidering tax breaks and incentives that encouraged massive facilities in their communities. Host communities suffer from increases in local air and water pollution, electronic waste, and excessive noise pollution, as well as increased electricity costs. []Sierra Club recently published a report, Demanding Better, that calls on leading tech companies, manufacturers, and electrifying industries to implement best practices to not delay the clean energy transition. [] Proposals for data centers should include the development of sources of new clean energy such as solar, wind, geothermal, and batteries. Companies should not be permitted to use unbundled renewable energy credits and carbon offsets, which have been shown to be ineffective and allow companies to greenwash their operations, and often result in ‘permission to pollute’ in already overburdened communities. [] Demand response programs must be designed so they do not unfairly compensate data center and crypto mining companies over people, as they have in Texas. This is worsened by the fact that many areas do not offer residential demand response programs, do not adequately compensate for them, or ban demand response projects from participating in wholesale electricity markets. []The public should not subsidize data centers’ and crypto miners’ electricity. For years, state public utility commissions offered data centers and crypto mines subsidies, such as economic development rates, discounted power purchase agreements, and energy service agreements, among others. On top of that, many local and state governments offer data centers and crypto mines major tax breaks. These economic incentives led to huge influxes of data center activity in certain states, notably Virginia, Georgia, and Wisconsin and influxes of crypto miners to Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Georgia. []Good Jobs First reported that for every job that data centers create, they cost state and local governments over 2 million dollars. A data center near Grand Rapids, MI promised in 2015 to create 1,000 jobs in 10 years but by 2022 the company had only hired 26 people.

DRONES: What’s happening with the “Drones” in our skies? Humanity Rising Special: Day 1049

FCC: Rosenworcel Proposes New Spectrum Allocation for Space Launches FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the allocation of additional spectrum resources necessary for space launch

HEALTH: Smartwatch bands could expose wearers to PFAS

HEALTH: 2 surprising jobs appear to protect against death from Alzheimer’s disease BOSTON — Mentally-stimulating jobs have previously been found to defend the brain against Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. Now, a new study has discovered a pair of jobs that may keep people from dying of severe cognitive decline. It turns out that the biggest weapon in the fight against Alzheimer’s may be your car’s steering wheel. The research suggests that taxi and ambulance drivers could hold a surprising secret to brain health. Researchers from Mass General Brigham and Harvard Medical School uncovered a compelling link between jobs requiring intense spatial navigation and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease mortality. By meticulously analyzing nearly nine million death certificates, they discovered that professionals who spend their careers constantly solving navigation puzzles might be giving their brains a powerful protective workout. “The same part of the brain that’s involved in creating cognitive spatial maps—which we use to navigate the world around us—is also involved in the development of Alzheimer’s disease,” explains lead author Vishal Patel in a media release.

HEALTH SPACE: Scientists send brain cells to space — What happened next was a ‘big surprise’ LA JOLLA, Calif. — In a significant scientific advancement that bridges space exploration and neuroscience, researchers have discovered that human brain cells develop differently in the weightless environment of space compared to Earth. While scientists have long known that microgravity affects muscles, bones, the immune system and cognition, little was understood about its specific impact on the brain until now. The research sheds new light on our understanding of how the human brain adapts during space travel, and could even offer new perspectives for studying neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis. The study, published in Stem Cells Translational Medicine, documents the first successful growth and analysis of human brain tissue models – called neural organoids – on the International Space Station (ISS). These three-dimensional clusters of brain cells, measuring a few hundred micrometers in diameter, spent 30 days in orbit approximately 250 miles above Earth’s surface in what scientists call microgravity. []When analyzing the returned organoids, the researchers found distinct differences between the space-grown samples and their Earth-bound counterparts. “We discovered that in both types of organoids, the gene expression profile was characteristic of an older stage of development than the ones that were on ground,” says Loring. “In microgravity, they developed faster, but it’s really important to know these were not adult neurons, so this doesn’t tell us anything about aging.”(Let’s not pretend that these human brain tissue models devoid of interconnectedness to the body’s electromagnetic energies can tell us much of anything)

HEALTH: Family sues Amazon One Medical after death followed a virtual appointment

HEALTH POLITICS MERCOLA: Can RFK Jr. Take Down an FDA Gone Rogue? The FDA's War on America's Health

HEALTH: 7 Game-Changing Secrets from My Practice Announcing Dr. Stillman's 14-Day Reset The seven habits of Dr. Stillman’s 14-Day Reset are:

Start your day by putting on your X39 patch Send three texts to encourage, inspire, or compliment someone Take three ten minute walks Drink 64 ounces of spring water each day Eat a protein, root vegetable, green vegetable, and nut or seed at each meal Make your surroundings as dark as possible at sundown Go to bed by 9:30 pm at the latest

HEALTH: EHS/EMR-S UNINFORMED: FROM WEBSITE MDlinx: From Lyme to ‘wi-fi allergy,’ these 4 medical mysteries often evade diagnosis Patient Insights By Alpana Mohta, MD, DNB, FEADV, FIADVL, IFAAD | Fact-checked by Barbara Bekiesz | Published December 20, 2024

"I purchased a big wifi router last year and started to get worse brain fog, especially when [I'm] near it. I swear I feel better when I turn it off." — Reddit user @explodedgiraffe Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) EHS, the condition famously depicted by Chuck McGill in “Better Call Saul,” involves a variety of non-specific symptoms such as sleep disturbances, fatigue, cognitive impairment, headaches, dizziness, skin symptoms, and mood disorders. The patient links all these symptoms to electromagnetic fields (EMF) from devices in close proximity, like cell phones, wi-fi routers, and power lines.[6][7] Related:AirPods on blast for 'microwaving' your brain—and it’s worth a look at the science behind why people think so The term "EHS" emerged in the 1980s; the condition was initially called “microwave syndrome” in Sweden. Its prevalence varies globally, with reports suggesting 1%–10% of the population experiencing EMF sensitivity. To cope, some patients avoid electronic devices and public spaces or even go so far as wearing EMF-shielding materials or isolating themselves in remote locations. Despite patient claims, most clinical studies find no objective evidence of EMF as the cause. The WHO recommends classifying EHS as "Idiopathic Environmental Intolerance," implying an unclear origin. Theories about EHS origins are divided: some suggest EMF exposure; others see it as a response to beliefs about EMF or a coping mechanism for unrelated health issues. Despite the debate, the biological impacts of EMF, like oxidative stress and neurological effects, are documented, but whether these cause EHS remains unconfirmed. What this means for you For conditions such as these four, which the medical community views skeptically, validate patient symptoms, but avoid over-testing. In chronic Lyme cases with persistent symptoms post-antibiotics, evaluate immune dysfunction before extending treatment. For psychosomatic conditions like Morgellons, MCS, or EHS—whether self-diagnosed or labeled by alternative sources—consider prompt referral to psychiatry, psychology, and neurology. (its hard to read this kind of junk as its a reminder that we live in a Dark Age when this passes as expertise. I was not able to find more info about this group)

INSPIRATION/COMMENTARY/POLITICS PRO-KENNEDY: Maggie Russo Dissonance, Disability & Dementia Delay, deny, depose and drones Silence is complicity and denial of truth is a devilish coping mechanism [] Cognitive dissonance is a disability, and believing false narratives despite the evidence to the contrary is dementia. Although we may have been brainwashed into adopting these narratives in the beginning, there comes a time when these are illusions we stubbornly chose to believe and we justify ourselves by whatever means we can, such as through name-calling and patronization. [] Alternatively, although I suspect the drones are delivering Xmas presents, I wouldn’t be averse to an invasion of powerful miniature ETs who take over Earth governance if they get the poisons out of our water, food, air and medicines.

INTERNET: It’s the end of the internet as we know it—and I feel fine It’s been apparent for some time that Elon Musk and Donald Trump align on more than politics. Each has a, let’s say, robust sense of his own importance and an apparent need for others to recognize that importance. Both have a large fan base happy to offer that recognition. And both have a view of the world that is often untainted by what the world actually is. It’s fair to assume that the alliance that currently exists between the two is fragile, with any slight misalignment of how each wants to deploy his power leading to its rupture. But for now, it exists and it just scored its first political victory: submarining a compromise spending resolution on Capitol Hill. Musk and his allies quickly hailed the collapse of the agreement as a manifestation of the will of the American public. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy agreed with the sentiment, saying, “We the People won,” he wrote. “That’s how America is supposed to work.” It isn’t, actually. As Republicans long liked to remind people, America is a republic in which citizens elect representatives to make decisions about how the country should be run. We don’t subject everything to a national plebiscite. More importantly, though, X (and social media in general) is not in any robust sense “the people.”

PLATFORMS: Ted Gioia The Ugly Truth About Spotify is Finally Revealed A year-long investigation by an independent journalist reveals all In early 2022, I started noticing something strange in Spotify’s jazz playlists. I listen to jazz every day, and pay close attention to new releases. But these Spotify playlists were filled with artists I’d never heard of before. Who were they? Where did they come from? Did they even exist? Many of these artists live in Sweden—where Spotify has its headquarters. According to one source, a huge amount of streaming music originates from just 20 people, who operate under 500 different names. Some of them were generating supersized numbers. An obscure Swedish jazz musician got more plays than most of the tracks on Jon Batiste’s We Are—which had just won the Grammy for Album of the Year (not just the best jazz album, but the best album in any genre). How was that even possible? I continued to make inquiries, and brooded over this strange situation. But something even stranger happened a few months later. A listener noticed that he kept hearing the same track over and over on Spotify. But when he checked the name of the song, it was always different. Even worse, these almost identical tracks were attributed to different artists and composers. He created a playlist, and soon had 49 different versions of this song under various names. The titles sounded as if they had come out of a random text generator—almost as if the goal was to make them hard to remember. We now finally have the ugly truth on these fake artists—but no thanks to Spotify. What I uncovered was an elaborate internal program. Spotify, I discovered, not only has partnerships with a web of production companies, which, as one former employee put it, provide Spotify with “music we benefited from financially,” but also a team of employees working to seed these tracks on playlists across the platform. In doing so, they are effectively working to grow the percentage of total streams of music that is cheaper for the platform. In other words, Spotify has gone to war against musicians and record labels. At Spotify they call this the “Perfect Fit Content” (PFC) program. Musicians who provide PFC tracks “must often give up control of certain royalty rights that, if a track becomes popular, could be highly lucrative.”

POLITICS: Musk’s dangerous, exaggerated conflation of social media and democracy It’s been apparent for some time that Elon Musk and Donald Trump align on more than politics. Each has a, let’s say, robust sense of his own importance and an apparent need for others to recognize that importance. Both have a large fan base happy to offer that recognition. And both have a view of the world that is often untainted by what the world actually is. It’s fair to assume that the alliance that currently exists between the two is fragile, with any slight misalignment of how each wants to deploy his power leading to its rupture. But for now, it exists and it just scored its first political victory: submarining a compromise spending resolution on Capitol Hill. Musk and his allies quickly hailed the collapse of the agreement as a manifestation of the will of the American public. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy agreed with the sentiment, saying, “We the People won,” he wrote. “That’s how America is supposed to work.” It isn’t, actually. As Republicans long liked to remind people, America is a republic in which citizens elect representatives to make decisions about how the country should be run. We don’t subject everything to a national plebiscite. More importantly, though, X (and social media in general) is not in any robust sense “the people.”

POLITICS: Trump’s Second Term Will Change AI, Energy, and More Here’s your guide to how the incoming administration will impact tech IEEE SPECTRUM

POLITICS FUTURISM: Trump Seems Awfully Touchy About the Impression That He's Taking Orders From Elon Musk "President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop." AND Elon Musk Throws Tantrum, Ordering Congress to Shut Down Government "Our constituents, the people who elected us, are listening to Elon Musk."

POLITICS: Musk's new way to govern the country Elon Musk is doing exactly what a lot of observers worried (or wondered, or hoped) he would do when he jumped into politics this year: governing via X. With a flurry of posts he helped derail Congress’ deal to avert a government shutdown, seemingly even forcing Trump’s hand on the issue. At first it might just look like a new billionaire pulling the same old trick Donald Trump invented back in 2016, using Twitter to jawbone his enemies, surprise even his allies, and harangue Washington until he gets what he wants. But what Musk is doing is also new, with unpredictable power—an emerging form of governance that the world has genuinely never seen before. In buying the platform, shaping it around his ideas, and tweaking the system to boost his own voice, Musk has effectively become X. Its feedback loop, algorithmic incentives and populist bent have transformed Musk, and are still transforming him in ways that are hard to predict. Now, they’re seemingly transforming America too.

SMART METERS UPDATE FROM NEW MEXICO ARTHUR FIRSTENBERG: MY BOOK IS FINALLY IN PRINT, TO BE RELEASED JANUARY 7, 2025 and smart meter lawsuit

TOWER INDUSTRY WIRELESS ESTIMATOR: Opinion: The tower contracting industry is on life support — and carriers must act now Despite the long-standing nature of these issues, carriers have historically rebuffed trade association efforts to address them. In the past, a significant association initiated a campaign to highlight contractors’ concerns, particularly around unsustainable pricing. However, that effort was shut down under pressure from carriers, with one carrier representative even petitioning others to force the association to abandon its initiative. This rejection of dialogue and collaboration has only deepened the divide between carriers and the contractors they depend on. However, ignoring these concerns is no longer an option. The system’s cracks are widening, and a collapse of the contractor ecosystem would harm carriers just as much as the contractors themselves. To ensure the industry’s survival, carriers must set aside past business initiatives and take immediate action. AND The death of tower contracting from an insider: How industry practices are driving contractors to the brink Below is a summary of the many items that were added to the contractors’ plate that increased internal costs, made jobs take longer, and have slowly eroded business health: SAFETY: BUREAUCRACY: COMPLIANCE: CLOSEOUTS: TROUBLESHOOTING: DELAYED & DEDUCTED PAYMENT: INFLATION: For those interested in strategizing solutions, please share your thoughts at deathoftowercontracting@gmail.com. Also, you can send them to info@wirelessestimator.com. I hope we can all work toward a better future for tower and wireless contractors. An anonymous long-term tower & wireless contractor

TOWERS: 'Mystery Towers' in Decatur are part of 5G network Newly installed structures spark online discussion.

WARFARE UK DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS: "The vision of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) is to make Directed Energy Weapons a realistic choice for our armed forces, which can contribute a decisive edge and sustain strategic advantage." https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/defence-and-security-accelerator-dasa-open-call-for-innovation/ifa035-making-science-fiction-a-reality-future-directed-energy-weapons