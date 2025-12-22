IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Wireless Tech Hazards— & Solutions Better safe than sorry— wise educators are limiting cell phones on campus (or at least requiring airplane mode) and wiring up students’ laptops and tablets so they can turn off the WiFi. - Lauren Ayers, Escape the Box

FEATURED: ATTACHMENTS/LINKS/DOCS YOU CAN SUBMIT TO THE FCC WITH YOUR COMMENT, BY DEC. 30

U.S. policy on wireless technologies and public health protection: regulatory gaps and proposed reforms Advancing regulatory reforms is not just a matter of good governance but an ethical imperative. The consequences of ignoring the growing science on non-thermal impacts could be severe, not only for irreversible health impacts, but also for economic impacts, worker productivity, educational outcomes, and environmental damage. The U.S. should take a leadership role in technology safety by putting children, vulnerable groups, and environmental protection at the center of our decision-making process. Open access: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1677583/full

Scarato T. U.S. policy on wireless technologies and public health protection: regulatory gaps and proposed reforms. Front. Public Health, 18 December 2025. Volume 13. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1677583. Theodora Scarato is Director of the Wireless and Electromagnetic Field Program at Environmental Health Sciences. She previously served as Executive Director of Environmental Health Trust. She is also a Special Expert to the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields. Learn more about Theodora Scarato here.

INSTANT ACTION ITEM Last Push, Please Act on FCC DOCKET 25-276 quick link, Please share This is a hill to die on. The comment period for the FCC Docket 25-276 ends December 30th, so please act today.

FYI Although it has not happened to everyone, many people have had trouble posting comments to the FCC over the weekends.

FEATURED DANISH: Preben Kastrup: Nyhedsbrev fra Videnscentret for elektro-forurening - December 2025 (Newsletter from the Knowledge Center for Electropollution - December 2025)

Right now we are raising money so that we can have two cases sent to the Danish Ombudsman . 1. The complaint that the Danish Health Authority has used advice from unqualified advisors since 2006. 2. The complaint about the Executive Order on the National Planning Directive for permits for the installation of mobile towers in the open countryside (from 2023).N The two Danish Ombudsman cases must be sent to the OMBUDSMAN OF THE DANISH PARLIAMENT as soon as possible.

The EU Ombudsman has already initiated a similar case. NEWS INCLUDES: The recently published research article “Flora and Fauna: How Non-Human Species Interact with Natural and Man-Made Electromagnetic Fields at the Ecosystem Level and Public Policy Recommendations,” summarizes decades of evidence showing that non-human species are particularly sensitive to non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in Danish, APPEALS you will find examples and links to over 65 appeals, declarations, etc. from scientists and doctors from all over the world over the past decades. Some of the appeals can still be signed, some of them also by ordinary citizens. CHILDREN: Children’s screen use and increased risk of ADHD and subtle brain changes A recent research study that analyzed thousands of children found that intensive screen use at ages 9-10 was associated with higher ADHD symptoms two years later. The Translational Psychiatry study also identified subtle brain abnormalities – including a smaller cortex, which is involved in attention and higher-order thinking – among children who spent more time in front of screens. From the study:

“The study is the first to examine the relationship between screen time, ADHD symptoms, and brain structure from a developmental perspective. Our results provide evidence that longer screen time is associated with increased ADHD symptoms and brain structural development.”

Additionally, the study is the first to identify cortical volume as a partial mediator in the relationship between screen time and ADHD symptoms in cross-sectional analyses, suggesting that reduction in cortical volume may contribute to this association.

“These findings expand our understanding of the association between screen time and ADHD symptoms, as well as the neural mechanisms underlying ADHD.”

AND: Scandal worldwide – Wireless radiation and DNA damage Réza Ganjavi, MBA, gives an urgent message to world leaders about the pulsed electromagnetic radiation, which not only causes DNA damage, but has a wide range of other biological effects. AND Cancer Denmark has the most new cancer cases in Europe year after year – no one asks why ? Senior advisor at Incisive Health Hans Martens wonders in an article in Sundhedspolitisk Tidsskrift that none of the many reform plans in the healthcare area address one of the most overlooked problems: Year after year, Denmark has the highest incidence of new cancer cases in Europe. International data shows that both the disease and mortality rates are significantly higher than in neighboring countries – yet almost no one asks why. The post here references his article and comments on the current excerpts from the OECD report in relation to “The Elephant in the Room” : The effects of the mobile phone and the associated radiofrequency radiation in relation to cancer. HEALTH: Glioblastoma and electromagnetic radiation: Between therapeutic potential and health risks A new therapeutic breakthrough from Wayne State University reveals a major ambivalence: When radiation is used in a controlled manner, it can help treat some tumors; while uncontrolled exposure, particularly through cell phones and wireless devices, can increase the risk of glioblastomas. Glioblastoma is an aggressive and incurable brain tumor. It grows rapidly, is difficult to treat, and the symptoms vary depending on the location of the tumor. Alarming increase in glioblastomas A French report revealed a worrying increase in glioblastoma in the age group of 15 to 39 years, with a significant increase of +6.11% per year between 2000 and 2020. A total increase of around 233% over 20 years. A 2018 report found a 4-fold increase in the number of glioblastomas in 30 years (i.e. a 300% increase in the period 1990-2018) in the general population. Read more about the study here:

https://nejtil5g.dk/glioblastom-og-elektromagnetisk-straaling-mellem-terapeutisk-potentiale-og-sundhedsrisici/ AND HEALTH: Memory loss and brain fog are exploding, having nearly doubled in 10 years A study published in Neurology (2025) found that cognitive problems in young adults nearly doubled from 2013 to 2023, while the incidence among older adults remained flat or decreased. Researchers say that chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure—exacerbated by modern lifestyle stressors—interfere with brain energy and drive inflammation. Read the full translated article written by Dr. Joseph Mercola, here from The Defender on November 20, 2025:

https://nejtil5g.dk/muimmenstab-og-hjernetaage-ekploderer-er-naesten-fordoblet-paa-10-aar/ AND Alzheimer’s Wi-Fi, oxidative stress and a possible link to Alzheimer’s Exposure to 2.4 GHz electromagnetic fields emitted by Wi-Fi devices may have an indirect impact on the regulation of genes involved in Alzheimer’s disease, particularly those related to oxidative stress and cellular homeostasis. In general, during an oxidative process, reactive oxygen species (ROS), such as free radicals, are generated. These ROS have the potential to damage DNA, proteins, and cellular lipids, which in turn can lead to mutations and contribute to the development of diseases, including cancer and leukemia. This is evident from a recent study by Laván et al. 2025: ‘Review of the evidence for the influence of Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz radiation on oxidative stress and the possible association with Alzheimer’s disease’.

Those affected are getting younger and younger Alzheimer’s currently affects more than 55 million people worldwide and is expected to increase to 152 million in 2050 . Early dementia (before the age of 65) is also exploding all over the world . Globally The number of cases has increased from 3.7 million in 1990 to 7.8 million in 2021. and the number of new cases has increased from 0.6 million to 1.4 million during the same period. In France is there around 33,000 cases of Alzheimer’s and related diseases in people under 65. Of these are 5,000 patients under 60 years of age . In Denmark It is estimated that there are 4,200 people under the age of 65 with dementia, of which Alzheimer’s is one of the most common causes.

Read here a larger excerpt of the study translated into Danish:

https://nejtil5g.dk/wi-fi-oxidativ-stress-og-en-mulig-sammenhaeng-med-alzheimers/

REMINDER: Denmark is regarded as the most digitalized society in the world and in fact is phasing out the delivery of letters by the post office (now packages only). The cancer statistics are important

We had a tremendous response to our request for readers to contribute their anachronistic practices [] One thread that carried through many responses was thankfulness for the encouragement to continue to swim against the digital deluge, regardless of how weird or anachronistic it may appear [] The comments amounted to over 40 printed pages, which I (Ruth) reviewed carefully, checking off each named action while noting it down by hand. [] The practices seemed to fall naturally into five overlapping, yet distinguishable categories:

Technology use (reducing, altering, removing, replacing)

Self-sufficient, minimalist practices

Embodied & mental practices

Children and family

Spiritual and relational practices We then sorted each of the practices that readers shared into these general categories.

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER EMF REMEDY “The Colossal Interview” with Professor Olle Johansson Brain Entrainment, Neurodegeneration, and the Question of Long-Term Survival

Does the brain—like any other receiver—exhibit a frequency-following response as a biophysical reality? We explore how this possibility might intersect with sleep disruption, loss of restorative phases, cognitive fatigue, and the now-common experience of people who cannot rest while surrounded by active wireless systems. The comparison to Duga is not rhetorical. It serves as a historical anchor, reminding us that large-scale, pulsed electromagnetic systems with similar modulation characteristics have existed before—and were powerful enough to be heard across continents.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Gary Marcus Six (or seven) predictions for AI 2026 from a Generative AI realist 2025 turned out pretty much as I anticipated. What comes next? []Despite all the hype, agents didn’t turn out to be reliable. Overall, by my count, sixteen of my seventeen “high confidence” predictions about 2025 proved to be correct. (You can see the full list here) Here are six or seven predictions for 2026; the first is a holdover from last year that no longer will surprise many people.

AI: UK OpenAI is the latest to make a political hire as big tech spreads its tentacles around the world. So what’s the attraction?

George Osborne getting a new job isn’t exactly news. Since leaving frontline politics, the former chancellor has served as the chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership , edited (not entirely successfully) the Evening Standard, advised asset manager BlackRock, joined boutique advisory firm Robey Warshaw, been appointed as the chair of the British Museum and taken on roles including advising crypto firm Coinbase . Oh, and like any white man of a particular age, he co-hosts a political podcast. But Osborne’s latest job is the most eye-opening – and is an alarming augur of what is to come. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has become the latest organisation to employ Osborne . He will run OpenAI for Countries, a unit tasked with working directly with governments while expanding the company’s Stargate datacentre programme beyond the US. At least it was announced with a tweet , rather than a LinkedIn post.

“It’s a serious moment, because it’s another sign that the biggest AI firms are starting to behave less like normal companies and more like quasi-governments. They’re negotiating “national” partnerships, pitching a values-led vision of “democratic AI” and hiring former senior politicians as their diplomatic corps. It’s a similar path we have seen from other industries, including oil, pharma and defence, in previous decades – which is why it’s important to try to recognise the risks and head them off before AI companies can repeat the same trick.”

AUTOMOBILES: Waymo suspended in San Francisco after traffic jams during blackout

Self-driving car service Waymo has temporarily suspended service in San Francisco after the autonomous cars caused major traffic jams during a citywide power outage, according to reports. Waymo halted service in San Francisco as of Saturday at 8 p.m. after its vehicles snarled traffic during a nasty blackout that left traffic lights across the city down. Blackouts hit some 125,000 homes and businesses throughout the day, according to Mission Local.



AUTOMOBILES: Rivian proves why lidar should be mandatory for self-driving cars

The company’s upcoming R2 and updated R1 models are built around an integrated lidar system that sits alongside cameras and radar, rather than relying on cameras alone. Instead of treating lidar as an optional sensor bolted on for premium trims, Rivian is positioning it as a core part of the perception stack that lets the vehicle understand distance, shape, and motion with far more precision than vision-only systems can reliably deliver in the real world, especially at highway speeds. []Why cameras alone keep failing the real-world test . The core of the lidar debate is not about ideology, it is about physics. Cameras are powerful tools for recognizing lane markings, traffic lights, and signs, and they are essential for reading the visual cues human drivers rely on. But cameras are passive sensors that depend on ambient light and clear sightlines, and they struggle when glare, darkness, fog, or heavy rain degrade the image. Radar can help with distance and speed, yet it lacks the fine-grained spatial resolution needed to distinguish a plastic bag from a cyclist or a stalled vehicle from a shadow. Lidar, by contrast, actively measures distance using pulses of laser light, building a 3D map of the environment that is far less sensitive to lighting conditions.



CHILDREN: GREECE DIANA KORDAS

DATA CENTERS: CHD Report Links Data Center to Rare Cancers, Raising Questions About Central Ohioans’ Safety + More NBC 4 reported:

A report linked Amazon data centers to miscarriages and rare cancers, drawing concerns about data centers’ presence in central Ohio. According to a report from Rolling Stone, officials in Morrow County, Oregon, linked dangerous levels of nitrates in the county’s water supply to the presence of an Amazon data center. The report alleged the data center’s immense water demands made nitrogen seep into the area’s underground water supply faster than it could be filtered out, leading to miscarriages, rare cancers and other health complications. Amazon strongly denied the connection. Data centers have been linked to health concerns far beyond the scope of Rolling Stone’s report, worrying some central Ohioans. According to DataCenters.com, Amazon has 28 data centers in central Ohio, mostly near New Albany, Hilliard and Dublin. In all, Data Center Map tallied 133 data centers in central Ohio, more than half of Ohio’s 215 total data center projects. “It’s been clear to me that there is a lack of understanding and a need for education,” Dublin resident and data center activist Amy Swank said. “What these really do, how they really impact our electricity, our water, our community noise pollution level, light pollution level, and then what are the economic benefits to having one? I don’t think people truly grasp that.”

5G: UK I finally got a 5G signal at home. It wasn’t worth the 6-year wait

HEALTH: EMR AUSTRALIA Massive rise in dementia linked to screen use

HEALTH: FEATURED: HEALTH: Multiple psychiatric disorders are actually due to the same genetic factors

Our understanding of mental illness is undergoing a major evolution, driven by recent advances in genetics. Rather than focusing solely on symptoms observed in consultation, research is now interested in the common biological foundations of several conditions. This approach could transform the clinical view of psychiatry. An unprecedented large-scale study, published in the journal Nature , provides key insights. By analyzing the genomic data of more than a million people with psychiatric disorders, an international consortium revealed that these pathologies share more hereditary characteristics than previously assumed. This discovery opens up perspectives for refining classifications and imagining new therapeutic approaches. Five genetic families redraw the psychiatric landscape The analysis allowed grouping 14 major disorders into 5 distinct categories, based on their genetic similarities. The first family brings together pathologies with compulsive characteristics, such as anorexia nervosa and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The second includes so-called internalized disorders, mainly depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Problems related to substance use form a third category. Neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism and ADHD, constitute the fourth group. Finally, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders, traditionally considered separate, share a large part of their genetic architecture and form a fifth distinct family. These groupings show that current diagnostic boundaries do not always reflect the underlying biological reality. [] Common biological mechanisms identified Beyond the grouping, the study linked each family to specific cellular processes in the brain. The genes associated with internalized disorders, for example, appear particularly active in oligodendrocytes, cells essential for protecting neuronal networks . For schizophrenia and bipolar disorders, excitatory neurons are mainly involved. The researchers also mapped over a hundred regions of the genome where genetic variants simultaneously influence the risk of developing multiple disorders. One of these areas, on chromosome 11, is linked to no less than eight different conditions. These genetic “hotspots” offer prime targets for future research. This work suggests that some of these common genetic factors act very early, during fetal brain development, while others exert their effects later. This detailed understanding of the mechanisms and their timing is important for considering preventive interventions or more targeted treatments, adapted to the biological pathways shared by several diagnoses.

As I have been noting, the similarities between EHS/EMS-S, Autism, Alzheimer’s, and Bipolar may be a genetic vulnerability in the electrical ion channels in the cell walls, in the ability to protect DNA, and in addressing oxidative stress. The solution is not gene therapies, but about restoring the natural EMF environment as the operating system for chronobiology and natural law.

HEALTH: A new eating disorder, orthorexia, is on the rise, according to therapists You may not have heard of orthorexia, but you’ve probably seen it. It’s an eating disorder that’s characterized as an obsession with only consuming “healthy” foods—and it’s on the rise, says Sadi Fox, PhD, a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in eating disorders.

NATURE: AMR AUSTRALIA Are you an animal lover? Or a lover of plants? Part 1 AND Are you an animal lover? Or a lover of plants? Part 2

SPACE: Starlink satellite breaks apart, now tumbling down from orbit A routine piece of SpaceX’s vast internet constellation has turned into a real-time stress test of how the world handles broken hardware in low orbit. After a serious malfunction, a Starlink satellite has fragmented, shed debris, and begun an uncontrolled descent that will end in Earth’s atmosphere, raising fresh questions about congestion in space and the risks that come with packing the sky with thousands of spacecraft.

SPACE: ‘Extreme risk’ for three passenger jets near Musk rocket explosion Three passenger jets faced an “extreme safety risk” after they were caught up in the aftermath of Elon Musk’s failed SpaceX test flight, a report has revealed. The seventh uncrewed Starship test flight destined for Mars was “destroyed” within 10 minutes of its launch over the Caribbean in January. [] The doomed mission occurred just days after Musk launched the Department of Government Efficiency in President Donald Trump's new administration. The FAA alleges that SpaceX failed to notify air traffic control on an official hotline in the immediate aftermath of the explosion. Air controllers in Miami are said to have only learned of the debris from the explosion after being alerted by other pilots forced to fly through it. The FAA opened an inquiry into improving responses to air debris in February and stepped up its efforts after another SpaceX test vehicle exploded in March. However, the review quickly ended, with the FAA determining that many of its recommendations had already been implemented and some required cooperation from outside the US.

SPACE: The “Prison Earth” scenario: How space debris could trap humanity on the planet The concept is deceptively simple yet horrifying in its implications. Kessler syndrome describes a situation where the density of objects in low Earth orbit becomes so high that collisions cascade, exponentially increasing space debris over time. Think of it like dominoes, except each domino that falls creates ten more dominoes. Even a bolt or paint fleck traveling at orbital speeds can puncture a satellite’s hull or destroy sensitive components, according to NASA’s 2023 debris risk assessment. []When a single collision happens, it doesn’t just disable two satellites. Each impact generates thousands of additional fragments, vastly increasing the likelihood of subsequent collisions. This compounding effect turns a manageable problem into an uncontrollable storm. Honestly, the speed at which this could unfold is what keeps space scientists awake at night. Recent simulations by MIT’s Astrodynamics Lab, published in 2024, show that in densely populated orbits, a single high-energy collision could lead to a self-sustaining cascade within a decade. Recent Near Misses Show We’re Playing With Fire []Despite improvements in mitigation, 2024 saw a net growth of the space debris population, with several major fragmentation events adding thousands of new debris objects. The sobering reality? Even without any additional launches, the number of space debris would keep growing because fragmentation events add new debris objects faster than debris can naturally re-enter the atmosphere, a process known as Kessler syndrome, requiring active debris removal to prevent certain orbits from becoming unusable. Let’s be real.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Milpitas residents raise concerns over neighborhood 5G small cell installations At present, there are over 40 fully permitted applications for small cell installations in Milpitas. And as networks continue to expand, additional applications are expected through 2026.

WARFARE: Russia and China Proposal: 80th Anniversary of WWII http://en.kremlin.ru/supplement/6310

Alice Slater wrote about Russia and China’s dismay at the Golden Dome. Are you all aware of the critical joint proposal offered by China and Russia on the 80th Anniversary of WWII calling for negotiations on their often proposed treaties, since 2008, to ban weapons and war in space!? Alice’s article https://worldbeyondwar.org/a-serious-proposal-russia-and-china-call-for-global-strategic-stabilit

As we oppose the awful explosion of militarism and space weapons work, we should always remind people that we have a genuine offer on the table from Russia and China that no one is discussing including the “arms control” community and the MICIMATT- Military Industrial Congressional Intelligence, Media, Academic Think Tank complex!! Let’s get the word out that there is another way besides ramping up war fever with huge expenditures by a corrupt congress and corporate marauders, making a killing on killing!!

Censorship Note: The Pot Calling the Kettle Black?

It is fascinating that Democrats were hammering Republicans about Jimmy Kimmel and Free Speech and the First Amendment at the FCC hearing…..given what happened when individuals posted about wireless during the Biden Administration. Our team at Safe Tech International was picked off one by one for account verification. My account was initially flagged as “having the ability to impact many readers” requiring me to receive a text to confirm my identity when I posted, when the algorithm probably knows that I do not have a cellphone. Facebook users, or at least this user, now have to take a video of themselves from several different angles to sign in, and I don’t have a camera on this computer, or a cellphone, not do I want Facebook monetizing my identity data. PS the account was previously frozen, and I tried several times over the years to sign in, now it’s gone. Both parties are culpable for censorship.

So, thank you for finding your way to our work on Substack.