The interview/conversation with Keith Cutter and Olle is wonderful in part due to the depth of knowledge between the two, but also Keith's technical abilities. Don't miss the auditory files of Wi-Fi vs. the Woodpecker, and Olle's analogy about how we would be testing guns if we tested them the way we test wireless safety.

This would be a great conversation starter with loved ones, (including elders who remember the illnesses and deaths of the Moscow embassy staff, long before Havana Syndrome was “a thing”)

Courtesy Sidnee, EMF SAFETY NETWORK: Submit Comment to FCC Docket 25-276

Hi Friends, Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences has offered to submit a letter for the FCC docket commenting on 25-276 on your behalf, in your name. It’s a good letter! If you’re having trouble submitting directly into the docket, she can send it for you here. Just fill in your name, address, etc., as required by the FCC (see form and letter here).

You can add you own sentence or two, or even short paragraph if you wish, but it’s not necessary. She will be mailing your letter and a duplicate copy as FCC requirements. It will not be an express comment but an actual letter, scanned and added to the docket.

Important! She will be mailing them off by Friday, Dec 26th since she’s sending via US Postal Service and not submitting them into the docket electronically. But your letter will be viewable in the docket!

If you want to submit it directly into the docket (via online form), your initial comments must be added by Dec. 31st.

From 5G Free CA: How You Can Take Action (Only Takes a Minute) Click this link for 4 quick actions you can take — 704 No More™ Action Page:​

​https://www.704nomore.org/takeaction​

QUICK SIGN CHD FORM: FCC Moves to Silence Communities and Flood the Country with Cell Towers • Children's Health Defense

Or you can submit here by DECEMBER 26th :​

With an easy one-step online tool , EHS will take your FCC comment and deliver it by mail to the official FCC record for you.



FCC Strips Local Authority https://ehsciences.org/fcc-fast-track-cell-towers-25-276/ ​ Health, Safety, and Liability of Cell Towers Near Homes and Schools https://ehsciences.org/top-10-health-safety-and-liability-risks-of-cell-towers-near-homes-and-schools/ ​

Factsheets https://ehsciences.org/ehs-wireless-health-effects-resources/

Alert Your Local Officials About the FCC’s New Rules T ell your mayor, city council members, zoning and planning board members, as well as any additional officials whom you know personally, about the FCC’s new proposed rules in FCC Docket 25-276. Ask them to submit comments on your community’s behalf. Our sample letter (available in Microsoft Word , Google Doc , and PDF format) can be adapted to the particulars of your community.

Olle Johansson and Keith Cutter’s Colossal Interview, neurodegeneration, entrainment, infertility (2 HOURS)

In this long-form conversation, I speak with Olle Johansson, a neuroscientist and former associate professor at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, whose research has focused for decades on the biological effects of electromagnetic fields. Our discussion ranges across brain entrainment and frequency-following effects, sleep disruption, immune activation, fertility decline, neurodegenerative disease, and the broader biological implications of continuous exposure to synthetic, information-bearing electromagnetic fields. We also explore historical systems such as Duga (“the Russian Woodpecker”) alongside modern Wi-Fi, asking questions that are rarely addressed in public forums. This is an extended, unscripted conversation intended for careful listening and reflection.

Davida van der Walt’s interviews with Professor Olle Johansson here: In the Know

Support Professor Johansson’s research and ongoing work: https://research.radiation.dk

NEWS AND NOTES



AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Two takes on AI and the future of America Speculation is meeting reality [] needless to say, the speculative America, buying chips and building data centers on the hope that it will pay off, is at odds with the growing disappointment. We could easily wind up with too many data centers, and a lot of chips that rapidly lose their value. In the worst case, as I have warned before, we may hear shouts of “too big to fail” and calls for government bailouts. And, honestly, I think that is the most likely scenario.

The other thing I read this morning was about some dude who went all in on Tesla – and lost, timing it badly, in a CBC story called “Bank denies allegations it gave bad advice to Tesla investor who lost $415M.” The bank’s defense is arguing, perhaps with good reason, that the guy should have known better. The bank claims the client “was already a highly sophisticated and experienced options trader, including with the use of significant margin” and pointedly observes that “plaintiffs had numerous opportunities throughout the relevant period to follow [the bank’s] investment advice by diversifying and derisking the mix of assets in their investment accounts.” Good advice for individuals investors; good advice for a nation.

AI: FUTURISM AI data centers are forcing dirty ‘peaker’ power plants back into service

AI: Gen Z Terrified of Losing Their Humanity to AI Pure terror. Former McKinsey analyst turned Dartmouth University professor Scott Anthony told Fortune that one of the feelings he’s seeing more and more among college students isn’t excitement for the AI future, but utter terror. “One of the things that really surprises me consistently is how scared our students are of using it,” Anthony said of large language models (LLMs). The fear isn’t just over typical academic issues like cheating, he told Fortune, but about losing their critical thinking skills to the machine — they’re “scared full stop.” “There’s something about AI where people, I think, worry that they’ll lose their humanity if they lean too much into it,” Anthony explained. “History teaches me very clearly that in the middle of a change like this, it’s very messy.”

AI: FUTURISM Man Describes How ChatGPT Led Him Straight Into Psychosis “My interactions with ChatGPT ruined my life.”

Starting in November 2024, Duncan said he began isolating himself from his friends and family, while ChatGPT encouraged his decisions to cut them off.

What really sent Duncan off the deep end, though, was when the AI recommended he take pseudoephedrine — a decongestant that can be abused as a recreational drug — for his allergy symptoms. Duncan told the bot he was hesitant because of his past drug addiction, but the AI then deployed its silver-tongue.

“It is completely understandable to feel cautious about taking medications, especially with your past experiences and sensitivity to stimulants,” ChatGPT said in an interaction Duncan shared with Newsweek. “Let me break this down to help you feel more at ease about taking a medication that contains pseudoephedrine.”

AUTOMOBILES: Slate’s design chief explains why the startup built its electric truck without screens, stereos, or power windows

EV startup Slate unveiled its no-frills, affordable electric truck earlier this year.

The “mid-$20,000s” truck’s minimalist base version comes without screens, stereos, and power windows.

Slate’s head of design told BI it’s aiming to woo drivers fed up with digital controls and unwanted features.



AUTOMOBILES: MERCURY NEWS: Waymo robotaxis blink out and block traffic in SF blackout. What happens in the next emergency?

CELLPHONES: (TRANSLATED) Swedish Minister urges people not to buy a smartphone for Christmas "The technology, with both the time and the content, cuts straight into families. It cuts into all the gaps in life. He believes that we will look back on the past 15 years with "some horror", as the connection between phones and children's health becomes increasingly clear

CHLDREN: Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette The Militarization and Weaponization of Media Literacy NATO Invades the Classroom This essay was originally published by Project Censored [] NATO’s foray into media literacy education represents a new frontier in militarized pedagogy.

FCC: Law360 has reported: ​Localities Say FCC Exceeding Powers Could Lead To Suits; White House Looks To Open More Spectrum Bands (both are paywalled, hyperlinks are not active)

Local officials warned the Federal Communications Commission that extensive litigation could result if the agency tries to expand its power in easing permit approvals for high-speed deployment projects, an authority they say is not provided in federal statute. Four groups representing entities ranging from counties to villages filed a reply Dec. 18 in the FCC's effort to slash local permitting hurdles. [] FCC Chair Brendan Carr has said he wants to build on the FCC's 2018 "small cell" rules that were passed during the first Trump term.

[] "Those reforms worked; many state and local governments became key partners in accelerating 5G builds," Carr said in September, adding that "two years after we adopted our reforms, investment in wireless infrastructure surpassed the previous seven years combined, and since 2018, the number of cell sites in service has more than doubled."

In their recent filing focused on just the wireline inquiry, the local government groups argued that regardless of how services are classified, part of Section 253 "clearly indicates Congress's intent to preserve local governments' right to manage public rights-of-way and to receive fair and reasonable compensation for their use."

"As the level of government closest to the people, we oppose heavy-handed federal regulatory overreach into local land use, permitting, and franchise negotiation decisions," they said.

On top of that, the groups criticized the FCC's including a line of inquiry regarding artificial intelligence and related infrastructure as a "clear overreach of congressional intent."

Along with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, groups on the filing include the National League of Cities , National Association of Counties and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors.

TEXT COURTESY 5G FREE CA:

5G/6G: INDUSTRY DOUG DAWSON POTS AND PANS Let the 6G Hype Begin

Before describing a few of the promises I’ve been reading for 6G, let me remind you of some of what we were promised with 5G that never really materialized. [] Just like with 5G, the real-life implementation of 6G will be determined by the functions that wireless carriers can monetize. 5G is outperforming the hype in some areas, and most urban 5G networks today are considerably faster than the 100 Mbps goal included in the early 5G hype, yet most of the promised 5G functionality never materialized when carriers found that customers prefer free WiFi to paying for more cellular subscriptions. The same is going to be true with 6G. It’s hard to imagine that introducing 6G will automatically trigger widespread use of multi-sensory telepresence or somehow bring cell towers to rural America. But you can’t blame the vendors who want to get carriers excited about 6G and be willing to pay for the upgrades.



HEALTH IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The autism community is attempting to address the programming that unfolded as the result of pandemic narratives, with implications for EHS/EMR-S. see: Autism Not a Genetic Disorder, New Peer-Reviewed Study Shows • Children’s Health Defense includes EMF Autism Not a Genetic Disorder, New Peer-Reviewed Study Shows A new paper, based on a review of 519 studies, challenges the belief that autism is a neurological condition stemming from a genetic brain disorder. Instead of trying to locate autism in the genes or inside the brain, the authors, who include Children’s Health Defense scientists, suggest examining the entire constellation of immune, neurological, gastrointestinal, metabolic, and environmental influences that shape human development.

The task before MAHA? Critical Thinking?

See also CHD's newest book, "Total Load Theory: Transforming Lives in Autism, ADHD, LD, SPD, and Mental Health." Patricia Lemer doesn't just describe the problem, she gives you a roadmap out. For over four decades, she has helped families untangle the cumulative effects of:

Heavy metals

Medications like Tylenol and antibiotics

Pesticides and plastics

Electromagnetic exposures

Nutritional deficiencies

The daily stressors that quietly compound over time

See also CHD’s newest book, “Total Load Theory: Transforming Lives in Autism, ADHD, LD, SPD, and Mental Health.” Patricia Lemer doesn’t just describe the problem, she gives you a roadmap out. For over four decades, she has helped families untangle the cumulative effects of:

Heavy metals

Medications like Tylenol and antibiotics

Pesticides and plastics

Electromagnetic exposures

Nutritional deficiencies

The daily stressors that quietly compound over time

INSPIRATION: SHORT VIDEO, BRETT SCOTT How to free your mind from Big Tech propaganda Digital enclosure is not progress Every day we’re told that AI, digital tech, automation and cashless society represent progress, and that they’re leading humankind to an ever higher score in the great game of history. In this video I’ll explain how this ‘high score’ mentality works, why it benefits Big Tech, and how to free your mind from it. 13 MINUTE VIDEO AT LINK

Tech isn’t a relaxant. It’s an accelerant

INSPIRATION:

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Mark Baker Interview with Clayton Morris on Redacted Clayton Morris hosts a popular podcast called Redacted. He interviewed me about LED lights and published the podcast on December 23, 2025. - Mark Baker

“In just 8 hours, the podcast has nearly 100,000 views and 1,470 comments, many about LED headlights.”



SATELLITES INDUSTRY: When satellites fall short: How 5G and GNSS team up for reliable urban positioning Peer-Reviewed Publication Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Finding accurate locations in dense cities has long challenged satellite-based navigation, where tall buildings and signal blockage often lead to large errors or complete service loss. A new study presents a deeply integrated positioning approach that combines commercial 5G New Radio (NR) signals with Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) to overcome these limitations. By strengthening 5G signal tracking and deeply fusing it with satellite measurements, the method significantly improves both ranging stability and positioning accuracy. Real-world tests show that the system maintains reliable performance even in heavily obstructed environments and when only a few satellites are available, offering a promising solution for robust urban navigation. []The findings point to a wide range of applications in urban navigation and location-based services. Autonomous vehicles, delivery robots, smart transportation systems, and connected infrastructure could all benefit from more reliable positioning in challenging environments. Because the method leverages existing commercial 5G networks, it can be deployed without major changes to current infrastructure. As cities become more connected and navigation demands increase, deeply integrated 5G–GNSS solutions like this one may play a key role in enabling safe, accurate, and continuous positioning for next-generation intelligent systems.



SATELLITES/PROTEST/UNITED KINGDOM LOCAL NEWS COVERAGE

North Devon residents join global appeal to Elon Musk to ‘stop the satellites’

A global movement that includes members in North Devon is calling for a halt to low earth orbit satellites and 5G such as those from Elon Musk’s Starlink.

North Devon residents joined people around the world on the Winter Solstice weekend to call for an end to low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, which they say are harmful to the planet and all who live on it.

The Global Action to Stop 5G group believe the many thousands of low orbit satellites cause all manner of issues, both in the atmosphere and on the ground.

North Devon residents joined people around the world on the Winter Solstice weekend to call for an end to low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, which they say are harmful to the planet and all who live on it.

North Devon resident and co-ordinator Tanja Rebel said: “The LEO satellites are one of the most serious and overarching environmental issues of all: they cause sky debris, harm the view of our night sky and disturb astronomical as well as weather observations through light pollution and electrosmog leakage.

“What’s more, they harm the ozone layer, the magnetosphere and the ionosphere - ie the electric circuit essential for all life on earth. The satellite launches also have a huge ecological footprint - in the air and on the ground - where new spaceports are destroying swathes of pristine areas - and they are blanketing the planet in electrosmog, which is not only disturbing meteorological and astronomical observations, but which is harmful to all biological life.

“To top it off, once complete, the satellites will form an inescapable planetary electronic surveillance grid.”

The campaigners are calling for an end to 5G and the forthcoming 6G, set to be rolled out around 2030.

They say there should be a return to hard-wired connections and point out the copper analogue landline works during a power cut and should be protected in UK law. They said it would be critical and important infrastructure during serious power cuts or cyber attacks.

Tanja added: “How can we rely on these satellites when we know that solar activity can and no doubt one day will cause complete havoc? Will we stand waving our phones in the air in the hope of a connection?”

The group’s figures claim Starlink already has more than 9,400 operational satellites in orbit and that it aims to deploy up to 42,000 more.

They say Amazon’s Project Kuiper has 3,000 planned, China is planning up to 15,000, Eutelsat (OneWeb with 650 satellites already launched), the European Union (IRIS - 290 planned), Telesat (Lightspeed), Hanwha and various small commercial companies, notably in India, Japan and Canada.

A recent study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that in 2019 about 13,700 objects (including space junk) zoomed around the planet in low Earth orbit (LEO), at altitudes below 1,200 miles.

It said that number has since risen to 24,185 objects in 2025, an increase of 76%. By the end of this decade, it is thought some 70,000 satellites may be in LEO.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) existing advice that exposure to radio waves from 5G base stations is well below set guidelines.

The UK government has said 5G poses no consequences for public health, although the UKSHA will continue to monitor the use of 5G and other radio wave technologies.

Thanks for being here.

Blessings to everyone observing, celebrating, gathering, and practicing digital sobriety as the solar year comes to a close…Its not only the economy that needs emptiness. May the movement for IRT IRL -in real time, in real life - continue to grow and find a home in you.

UK’s Tim Arnold’s T-shirt design

Re the FCC- it’s our turn to make the fire.

