FCC Actions

QUICK SIGN CHD FORM: FCC Moves to Silence Communities and Flood the Country with Cell Towers • Children’s Health Defense

and

QUICK SIGN Env. Health Sciences; Petition to the FCC: Don’t Fast Track Cell Towers Near Homes- Preserve Local Control

and

How to Submit Comments To the FCC

More Information: FCC Publishes Cell Tower Fast Track Plan 25-276 in Federal Register, Triggering 30-Day Countdown on Major Cell Tower Deregulation - Environmental Health Sciences

Resolutions? My 2026 ‘Posture’ - Inspired by Amanda: I’m “slightly despairing”

My reframe for 2026 resolutions is to embody the phrase one of my favorite colleagues used on a recent call, when Amanda described her reaction to something, in her beautiful UK accent, as “slightly despairing.” It’s been with me for days.

When I summarize the news, I make sure I am in a positive state of mind, because I realize that my energetic frequency carries to the reader and is real…If I get tired, overwhelmed, or too far behind, I stop and regroup, unlike like last week when I was not feeling well and the power kept going out, and it showed, - rushed and stressed. I am grateful for the Substack community, and determined to maintain a higher state of integration. My teacher says that we won the lottery to be born into this time, because there is so much that can be done - outwardly, and also as souls. I am thankful for my tribe and for you.

And a Comments Course Correction

I made a choice early on not to heed the comments and reader stats for fear of becoming too attached to positive feedback, but if “A Midwestern Doctor” can take the time to read hundreds of comments, I can read comments too…and thank you to those taking the time to post your thoughts and input. It's a frequency- of growing community.

The Calendar - Weaponized

On Dec. 23, 2013, the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Utilities published its initial investigation into smart meter deployment.

Complaints were immediately filed by the public about the timing of the order and the 2-week comment deadline which spanned the holidays. (The deadline was extended, but that record of correspondence is not posted.) Thanks in great deal to Carol Bedrosian, the editor of Spirit of Change, New England’s holistic magazine, a post went out to readers who may not have ever heard before of “smart meters” but who were well enough versed in energy medicine and holistic health to realize that the concerns about health harm and the environment were real. When I looked back at the docket, I remembered that Amy Dean, Olle Johansson, Don Maisch, and others in the international community responded to the call for help 12 years ago, and that many on the list, including Linda Kurtz in Michigan, are still working on this issue. (Also a number of commenters are no longer with us, including Dr. William Rea, Peter Tocci and Lance McKee.)

The only environmental group opposed was the Berkshire-Litchfield Environmental Council - Starling Childs and B. Blake Levitt This is still a problem. Of the 120 comments, 20 were in favor, and 100 opposed to smart meters deployment. And thus began the 12-year community activist’s delay of MA smart metering, in a state where climate/sustainability/clean energy brainwashing still abounds.

The reaction of MA ratepayers to the intrusion over the holidays was visceral, and we at Safe Tech International would not be intruding here if the stakes were not so high…Please sign on to any of the actions (some only 5 seconds) for the FCC proceeding.

The media never covered comments of concern about health and the environment submitted to the recent FCC Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding.

A large presence regarding precaution in this docket may have far reaching consequences, for example as the testimony in the 2013-2019 FCC proceeding did, providing the basis for a subsequent lawsuit.

Teachings of Steiner and the 12 Nights:

One way that technocracy has been imposed over the populace is via control of the calendar, with the church placing most holy days near to celestial phenomenon and obscuring the Laws of Nature.

The earth’s orbit around the sun in not a circle, but is slightly elliptical, therefore the distance between the earth and the sun varies throughout the year, and the elliptical orbit is also moving. “At its nearest point on the ellipse that is the earth’s orbit around the sun, the earth is 91,398,199 miles from the sun. This point in the earth’s orbit is known as the perihelion, and it occurred on January 5 in 2020, The earth is farthest from the sun (aphelion) on July 4, 2020, when it is 94,507,635 miles from the sun. (Maybe that explains some things about ungrounded, out of control US policies?)

Eleana Freeland just wrote: Twelve Holy Nights, December 25 - January 6 At the coldest time of year in the Northern Hemisphere, it was observed thousands of years ago that these nights were ripe with DREAMS of an instructive, wise nature for the year ahead -- a dream theme a day, you might say. Pay attention, even write them down. I don’t remember dreams very well, particularly when I have a book in my head! But do your best to pay attention. Stay warm and hold to what is best in your humanity!

Rudolf Steiner: "In our time, the most important thing is to bring forward truths - put plainly, to give lectures about truths. What people then do about this is up to their freedom. One should go no further than to lecture on, to communicate truths..." - Secret Brotherhoods and the Mystery of the Human Double, 7 Lectures in St. Gallen, Zurich and Dornach, 1917

Elana also wrote: Odysee and YouTube Julianne S. Arbor (Treegirl), my video archivist who publishes photographic and microscopic investigation and research into Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology (Un-Hackable Animal's Substack | FreedomWarriorWoman has organized pretty much every presentation I’ve done on geoengineering AND a few on MK-Ultra at Odysee and is working away on YouTube.

A Few News Items

AI; FUTURISM Is an AI-Powered Toy Terrorizing Your Child? You better watch out.

AI: GARY MARCUS The AI bubble is all over now, baby blue

Whether it all falls apart suddenly, or gradually, I do not know. And LLMs will continue to exist.

But the economics don’t make sense, and never will, in large part because of the core technical problems that I have stressed repeatedly here and elsewhere since 2019. Without world models. you cannot achieve reliability. And without reliability, profits are limited.

The technical problems are not new. And a trillion dollars or so of investment hasn’t remedied them.

What is new that they have at last become widely recognized, not just as the transitory “bugs” the industry wanted you to think of, but as inherent limitations that flow from the very design of LLMs they really are. This cold reality in turns undermines a large fraction of the use cases that people initially fantasized about.

Once the implications are fully appreciated, the whole thing will begin to unwind.



AUTOMOBILES: Report: Tesla door failures linked to 15 crash deaths

Fifteen people have died in crashes where Teslas reportedly became death traps, not because of the initial impact, but because doors would not open when seconds mattered most. The pattern that emerges from lawsuits, federal records, and crash investigations is not a single freak defect, but a recurring vulnerability in how the company’s sleek electric handles and power latches behave in violent, power-cutting collisions. I see a growing clash between a design language built around software and flush hardware, and a safety culture that still assumes a human being may need to claw their way out of a burning car. At the center of the controversy are electric door systems that can fail when batteries are damaged, wiring is severed, or software locks up, leaving occupants and rescuers struggling to find or operate mechanical backups. The reported 15 deaths tied to inoperable doors span multiple models and years, and they now sit alongside a broader federal probe into Tesla door handles, a wave of civil suits, and renewed scrutiny of how regulators sign off on unconventional hardware that behaves very differently from the levers and latches drivers have used for decades.

DATA CENTERS Utility CEO on the data center crunch: America’s ‘check engine light’ is on and ‘no one’s going to pay attention until it breaks down’

The rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence and data centers is pushing the U.S. electrical grid into uncharted territory, prompting one of the nation’s top utility executives to issue a stark warning to regulators: The system is flashing warning signs that can no longer be ignored. “We are telling policy makers the warning lights are on,” Butler said. It’s like you’re driving your car, the check engine light is on, and you just don’t want to take it into the shop. “You’re like, I’m going to keep pushing this and no one’s going to pay attention until it breaks down,” Butler told Brady. From his perspective, he sees a malfunction as inevitable. “I’m telling you on that hottest day or that coldest day, you might have a supply crunch and people are going to suffer. I’m telling you, you have to fix it now.” Butler’s warning comes, of course, amidst a historic surge in electricity demand as AI usage gobbles up compute, which in turn gobbles up energy across the country. There’s a bit more to it than that, Butler said, with pressure coming from a “convergence” of factors, including the onshoring of manufacturing and the broader electrification of the economy.



DATA CENTERS WATER: The Cloud is Drying our Rivers: Water Usage of AI Data Centers | EthicalGEO The Cloud is Drying our Rivers: Water Usage of AI Data Centers by Charlotte Jennings July 23, 2025 Cloud computing is drying out our rivers, lakes, and oceans. The average 100-megawatt data center consumes about 2 million liters of water a day, equivalent to the water consumption of 6,500 American households. Globally, data centers consume around 560 billion liters of water annually, or the equivalent of 224,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Not only do they consume massive amounts of water, but two-thirds of new data centers built or in development globally since 2022 are located in places already plagued by water stress. Even before the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, communities complained about data centers guzzling millions of gallons of water from cities without much to spare (Bass et al., 2025).

“HEALTH” CDC: Twitter User Uncovers Secret Link to Bizarre CDC Text File “This is like if you used a ouija board and the unabomber was on the other side.” Looking at the URL path, the site seems related to the CDC’s Mortality Medical Data System (MMDS), a program first developed in 1967 to automate entry, classification, and retrieval of cause-of-death information from death certificates. AND FUTURISM The Future Is a Beer Vaccine, a Chinese Flub on Christmas, and SkyNet Coming Down Your Chimney

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Request to DOT for Meeting Dear Supporters, Thank you to everyone who has already sent or committed to sending a letter to the US DOT (opl@dot.gov) requesting a hearing on LED headlights pursuant to 49 U.S.C. Section 30118. Your involvement is a HUGE help!

Today I submitted a request to the DOT for a meeting with a DOT official to discuss NHTSA’s failure to respond to three Soft Lights Foundation petitions related to LED headlights. (https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Soft-Lights-Mail-Request-for-Meeting-LED-Headlights.pdf) This is something you can do as well as a citizen. We don’t know how the DOT Office of Public Liaison is going to handle all these requests for hearings and meetings about LED headlights, but we know for sure that all of these submissions are having an impact, so please continue to write the OPL (opl@dot.gov) to request a hearing on LED headlights under 49 USC 30118, or a meeting with you personally to discuss blinding LED headlights. Sincerely,

Mark Baker President Soft Lights Foundation www.softlights.org

UK NEWS ACHES: ACHES 12 Days of Christmas Countdown Christmas 2025

Dr Lisa Hutchinson

12. Transport for London (TfL) 5G Case

11. Stephen Thomas vs Cheltenham Borough Council

10. Introduction of Digital ID before Parliamentary Consent

9. Ways to Resist Digital ID

8. 5G Masts Continue to be Refused

7. 100 Masts in Bristol Stopped: Local Campaigner Approach

6. Visit Groundology

5. Ditch the Screen: A Glimmer of Hope

4. Honour a Digital Detox…not just for Christmas

3. Let’s Get Monitoring…But No Surveillance

2. Stay Safer by Switching Off

1. Become an ACHES Member: 47 Million Reasons On the ACHES homepage , there is an alarming statistic that should chill readers more than any snow this Christmas. That is: the combined output of a single 5G mast array is a staggering 47 million milliWatts .

Image courtesy Flo Freshman

Share