I try to read widely, especially re: health.

Dr. Malone shared a few posts recently from a new AI platform with summaries prepared by Alter.systemsAI about him and RFK. (I remain concerned about energy and water consumption) Another writer mentioned the perception that we have another few years with RFK at the helm to move forward on many issues. IMO we need to give health agencies justification/momentum to question wireless exposure guidelines, and the FCC proceeding is an opportunity not to be missed. Thanks for all you do.

EHS HOUSING FRANCE - UNDER HOUSING

At the request of the P.R.I.A.R.T.E.M association (to Collect, Inform and Act on the Risks Related to ElectroMagnetic Technologies), ABA was entrusted with a preliminary reflection on the construction of housing adapted to Electro-Hypersensitive people. The construction project will be carried out by a municipality in the inner suburbs of Paris and a social landlord mandated for this purpose.

In parallel with the development of this first set of specifications drawn up by ABA and the search for contacts with partners (specialised companies, sociologists and researchers), a steering committee is being set up integrating the City Owner of the Client, the housing department, a social landlord, the P.R.I.A.R.T.E.M association, the architect (ABA) and a sociologist. This project is unprecedented in France and includes only rare examples abroad, none of which are in this form and destination.

It is a complex project to carry out because there is no reference framework; Studies on electro-hypersensitive people are heterogeneous and controversial and the forms that this habitat can take, as well as the materials or technical methods of construction, have to be invented.

Nevertheless, based on the observation of the growing number of people suffering, it is necessary to do everything possible to offer solutions that allow people to find decent housing or to live better despite this disability.

FEATURED: You can still file a public comment with the FCC! Courtesy Theodora, Environmental Health Sciences

Action in 1 minute Our one-click comment tool lets people submit directly to the FCC in minutes, no account required. Your comment will be filed into the official record for WT Docket No. 25-276.

Link to share in your community with those who want a 1-click action tool.

Prefer to file on your own? You can also submit directly through the FCC’s ECFS system. File online here: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs

Enter WT Docket No. 25-276, upload your comment, and submit. Environmental Health Sciences has instructions on how to comment and example text you can use to ensure you have key arguments included in your comment at this link.

See examples of what other cities and organizations have filed here.

Thanks to all! Theodora

FEATURED: The petition supporting Snowflake AZ residents against the Verizon cell tower

https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-white-antelope-cell-tower-in-snowflake-az

https://nowhiteantelopecelltower.com/

This is a disabled community (many of the people are EMS-disabled.). Protect this very vulnerable community.

FEATURED: Nyheter från Strålskyddsstiftelsen (News from the Radiation Protection Foundation)

includes Exposure to 5G during pregnancy damages testicles A new study in which rats were exposed to 5G-like radiation only during the fetal period shows that the animals suffered damage that persisted into adulthood to testicles, sperm and even DNA damage. Nevertheless, the exposure was significantly lower than the levels that the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority claims do not cause any harmful effects. The aim of this new study was to investigate whether exposure to 5G before birth leads to long-term structural, functional and cellular damage in the reproductive capacity of male rats one year after birth, i.e. when they reached adulthood and without further exposure after birth. The researchers from Istanbul Medeniyet University in Istanbul. Turkey, therefore, exposed rats during the fetal period to modulated 5G radiation at 3.5 GHz. One group was exposed during the entire fetal period (3 weeks) and a second group during the last two weeks. A third so-called control group was not exposed at all. The exposure was 28 V/m, which is less than half of the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority’s reference value of 61 V/m, and it lasted for 2 hours every day,

Sources: Gelenli Dolanbay E, Mert T, Caliskan Bender G, Bektas H, Uslu U, Fernandez-Rodriguez CE, Dasdag S. Male Reproductive and Cellular Damage After Prenatal 3.5 GHz Radiation Exposure: One-Year Postnatal Effects. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 2025 Oct 23. doi: 10.1111/nyas.70116. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 41128732; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41128732/

Cordelli E, Ardoino L, Benassi B, Consales C, Eleuteri P, Marino C, Sciortino M, Villani P, Brinkworth MH, Chen G, McNamee JP, Wood AW, Belackova L, Verbeek J, Pacchierotti F. Corrigendum to “Effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic field (RF-EMF) exposure on male fertility: A systematic review of experimental studies on non-human mammals and human sperm in vitro” [Environ. Int. 185 (2024) 108509]. Environ Int. 2025 May;199:109449. doi: 10.1016/j.envint.2025.109449. Epub 2025 Apr 22. Erratum for: Environ Int. 2024 Mar;185:108509. doi: 10.1016/j.envint.2024.108509. PMID: 40268655. AND

Nearly 60 studies show that cell phone radiation impairs memory The Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation has compiled research that shows that there is extensive evidence that microwave/radiofrequency radiation impairs memory and learning ability. In October 2025, an article was published showing that memory problems among children and teenagers in Sweden and Norway have increased sharply over the past decade. Read more Factsheet presenting the research AND

New video from the Radiation Protection Foundation This video presents the nearly 60 individual studies that show the harmful effects of mobile phone radiation on memory. Feel free to share it with friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Many still believe that there would be no research that has shown risks or that the risks would be insufficiently shown. We believe that the evidence of harmful effects on the human body and especially on the brain has long been sufficient. What do you think? Watch the video here. (IN SWEDISH) AND Fact sheet impact memory, WiFi, mobile towers, 5G, electricity meters. See our factsheets here

FEATURED YEAR END REVIEW: What We’ve Accomplished

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Stop the slop by disabling AI features in Chrome

AI: GUARDIAN Bernie Sanders criticizes AI as ‘the most consequential technology in humanity’ Republican senator Katie Britt also proposes AI companies be criminally liable if they expose minors to harmful ideas US senator Bernie Sanders amplified his recent criticism of artificial intelligence on Sunday, explicitly linking the financial ambition of “the richest people in the world” to economic insecurity for millions of Americans – and calling for a potential moratorium on new datacenters. Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democratic party, said on CNN’s State of the Union that he was “fearful of a lot” when it came to AI. And the senator called it “the most consequential technology in the history of humanity” that will “transform” the US and the world in ways that had not been fully discussed. “If there are no jobs and humans won’t be needed for most things, how do people get an income to feed their families, to get healthcare or to pay the rent?” Sanders said. “There’s not been one serious word of discussion in the Congress about that reality.” Days from being scheduled to help swear New York mayor-elect and democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani into office, Sanders said “the richest people in the world” were pushing the technology. He singled out tech moguls Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel while questioning their motives.

AI: FUTURISM After Outcry, Firefox Promises “Kill Switch” That Turns Off All AI Features “I’ve never seen a company so astoundingly out of touch with the people who want to use its software.”

AI: Nolan Higdon from Gaslight Gazette From Blue Books to Chatbots America’s Intellectual Crisis in the Age of AI

“Many professors cite the rising impact of AI and the speech of some prominent politicians as reasons to inoculate students against propaganda and falsehoods being mass produced and spread on social media,” according to a December 2025 report from Government Technology . This report highlights a nationwide push to integrate media literacy into educational curricula as a response to the pervasive use of AI.

Deborah Lee , Professor and Director of Research Impact and AI Strategy at Mississippi State University, noted in The Conversation that over the past three years, people have integrated ChatGPT into their daily lives as a quick way to look things up. For example, in December 2025, the New York Times reported that users are increasingly uploading their medical records to AI platforms to receive medical advice. So-called artificial intelligence (AI) has become so integrated into some users’ lives that a woman in Japan entered into a non-legally recognized marriage with an AI-generated character . AI is being used to create alternative sources of information, such as Tesla founder Elon Musk ’s AI-driven Wikipedia, which The Intercept describes as “the anti-woke Wikipedia alternative” aiming to produce a right-wing version of the truth. This platform reportedly refers to Adolf Hitler as “The Führer,” highlighting the dangerous potential of AI to distort historical narratives.

Media literacy, which is broadly defined as “the ability to access, analyze, evaluate, create, and act using all forms of communication,” is often cited as a necessary part of education to prepare students for engaging with dominant technologies such as AI. However, not all media literacy education is equally effective. Big Tech companies like Meta and Microsoft forge partnerships with faculty unions and schools that effectively turn media literacy curricula into corporate indoctrination. []

Big Tech’s AI Hype and the Coming Bubble Burst

Many AI apologists argue that the problems with AI are worth the hassle because it will make human lives easier and wealthier, but recent reporting casts doubt on that claim. Reuters has noted that companies investing heavily in AI are not yet seeing significant returns. What they are finding is that beyond menial tasks, it is wiser and more profitable for them to rely on human employees.

AI has facilitated new forms of market manipulation by enabling industries to circumvent anti-collusion laws. Reports suggest that meat producers have used AI-driven pricing models to raise prices through coordinated layoffs and plant closures. Similarly, landlords have deployed algorithmic tools to systematically increase rents.

Given these trends, economists like Ruchir Sharma warn that AI resembles a speculative bubble fueled by the hope of future profits rather than a sustainable long-term boom. Sharma compares current big tech AI spending to the dot-com overbuild before the 2000 crash. This was echoed by economist Gary Smith , who warned in late 2025 that the OpenAI bubble is set to burst just like Netscape did in the year 2000.

The Illusion of Knowledge: Cognitive Decline in the AI Era

Despite mounting research, educational institutions remain captivated by the corporate narrative that AI represents the inevitable future. They are rapidly establishing and promoting new AI programs , initiatives, and positions without sufficient scrutiny. Yet, some of the negative impacts of AI on learning are only now being understood. A recent study out of MIT reveals that as compared to non-AI users, ChatGPT users have lower brain engagement and decreasing brain activity over time when completing cognitive tasks. Another study suggests that AI users often mistake linguistic plausibility for evaluation, creating the illusion of knowledge without engaging in the intellectual labor necessary to determine whether they actually know anything. Furthermore, a recent Los Angeles Times reported that universities are struggling because “AI is rapidly eroding their monopoly on instruction, while young adults are experiencing historically high levels of loneliness.” Consequently, instructors are struggling to foster social connections alongside academics, both of which are critical to the learning process.

AI: Alter.systems AI is Refreshingly Different “Who is Dr. Robert Malone?” AND Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? A summary prepared by Alter.systems AI He founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD), an organization dedicated to exposing and litigating against corporate and governmental actions that harm public health—particularly those involving pharma, EMF radiation, pesticides, and environmental toxins. CHD has been instrumental in bringing lawsuits regarding vaccine injury transparency, EPA collusion with industry, and 5G safety testing.

AUTOMOBILES: FUTURISM Days After Mass Bricking Event, Waymo Fleet Shuts Down Again A run of bad luck Just days after its robotaxi fleet crumbled into complete disarray because of a city power outage in San Francisco, the company was forced to suspend all rides again in the Bay Area on Thursday in anticipation of a nasty storm, CNBC reported.

BROADBAND POLITICS US INDUSTTRY POTS AND PANS: Congress Active with Broadband Bills We’re near the end of the year, and Congress is recessed until the new year. That hasn’t stopped Congress from introducing interesting new bills related to broadband. Any bill introduced in the first year of Congress is not automatically carried over to the second year session, but I assume these new bills are meant for deliberation in 2026.

Support for Non-Deployment Funds . Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) introduced the Supporting U.S. Critical Connectivity and Economic Strategy and Security for BEAD Act . This legislation would authorize States to use any remaining BEAD non-deployment funds that were not used to build infrastructure. The bill directs NTIA to give these funds to States to support functions like enhancing public safety, improving network resiliency, strengthening national security, and developing a qualified workforce for emerging technologies. This is a major issue since non-deployment has grown to over 21 billion, which is half of the $42.5 billion BEAD funding.

To some degree, this law feels redundant because it reiterates the same use of non-deployment funds that was directed in the original IIJA legislation that created BEAD. The need for this bill is only an issue because NTIA has been referring to the monies not used for broadband deployment as ‘savings’, which they want to return to the U.S. Treasury. If enacted, this would be Congress’s way of emphasizing that it meant what was written in the original law. If enacted, it also means that a lot more of the BEAD funding could have been used to build fiber and other long-term technologies instead of going to satellite broadband.

Expand Mental Telehealth . Representatives Andrea Salinas (D-OR) and Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) reintroduced the bipartisan Home-Based Telemental Health Care Act . If enacted, the legislation would expand access to telehealth services, including mental health and substance use care. The legislation is aimed at rural Americans who have barriers to in-person care, especially for individuals working in the farming, fishing, and forestry industries.

The legislation would create a new grant program that would provide funding for mental health and substance use care for people living in designated Health Professional Shortage Areas. The grants would be managed by the Department of Health and Human Services in consultation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Funding could be used to expand telemental health services, including providing broadband access and devices to use telehealth technology. The grants would also explore the feasibility of expanding the program to in-person services. The bill authorizes $10 million in grants for fiscal years 2025 through 2029.

Sunset Section 230 Immunity. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ashley Moody (R-FL), and Peter Welch (D-VT) introduced the Sunset Section 230 Act . The legislation would repeal Section 230 of the FCC rules two years after the date of enactment. Section 230 was created in 1996, as a part of the Communications Decency Act. The purpose of Section 230 is to grant limited immunity to online platforms for user-generated content. Section 230 also shields online platforms from any damages from good-faith efforts to moderate or block objectionable content.

The stated purpose of the new legislation is to allow the public to hold platforms accountable for allowing illegal content, child exploitation, and misinformation, based on the underlying premise that the big web platforms currently have near-immunity for damages that arise from their “profits over people” operating model. This is going to be a controversial law, and opponents of the legislation argue that the law will stifle free speech, force platforms to over-censor to avoid massive lawsuits, harm small online platforms, and fail to address underlying issues of harmful content amplification by big tech.



CHILDREN: SCROLLING TO DEATH New Episode: The Education Crisis (and how we get our lawmakers involved) with Congressman Chris Deluzio "

Ed Tech is just Big Tech in a sweater vest," to quote Emily Cherkin . Today on Scrolling 2 Death , Nicki sits down with Congressman Chris Deluzio—a dad of four and a fierce advocate for safer, healthier schools—to unpack one of the most urgent issues facing American families: screens in the classroom.

Rep. Deluzio recently released ⁠a major report on smartphone use in schools⁠ after months of research and conversations with teachers, administrators, and parents across Western Pennsylvania. He breaks down what he found, why phone-free schools are gaining bipartisan momentum nationwide, and why Pennsylvania has struggled to pass similar legislation.

Nicki and the Congressman go deeper, expanding the conversation beyond smartphones to the overlooked risks of school-issued devices , lack of oversight, and the growing push to introduce AI chatbots into middle-school classrooms . From data privacy to compulsive design to tech companies lobbying to stop states from regulating AI, this episode exposes the full ecosystem of digital harm entering our children’s schools—often without parents’ knowledge.

The conversation ends with a call for bipartisan cooperation and real accountability: parents, educators, and lawmakers working together to ensure that technology in schools actually supports learning instead of undermining it. If you care about what your kids are exposed to at school, this is an episode you can’t miss. For additional resources to advocate for safer use of school-issued technology, visit the Tech-Safe Learning site here.



DATA CENTERS: THE POWER COUPLE Data Center comes to Camp Verde AZ Water | Economic & Ecological Costs Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

ELECTRICITY Why Your Electric Bill is a Bank Bailout by Ethan Faulkner, Common Sense Rebel THE WAR ON ILLUSION: EPISODE 4 - THE VAMPIRE GRID To understand why the lights are flickering, you have to understand one simple, terrifying fact: Your utility company does not make shareholder money by keeping your life stable. In the United States, the monopoly utility operates under a perverse incentive structure most people never see because it lives in rate cases, spreadsheets, and footnotes. It has a polite name—Rate-of-Return Regulation—but the logic is brutal:

THE COLD OPEN: THE LIFE-SUPPORT POD It is February 14th. The temperature outside is 12 degrees. And then the silence hits. In the old world—the world of your grandparents—a power outage was an inconvenience. You lit a candle. You threw a log in the wood stove. You cooked on the gas range. You called your neighbor on a copper-wire landline that carried its own voltage. The house was a fortress with multiple, redundant lifelines. But you don’t live in a fortress anymore. You live in a “Smart Home.” And when the silence hits today, it feels different. It feels like the airlock just opened. In the electrified future they are building for you, the silence is total. Your heat pump dies and the house instantly begins losing the fight against the cold. Your induction stove becomes a sleek black brick on the counter. Your electric vehicle is locked in the garage at 12%—a two-ton paperweight. Your internet is dead, severing your connection to the Cloud, your bank, your job, your maps, your “support.” If you went fully ‘smart,’ you’ll learn real fast whether you kept the physical key…or whether your front door is now just another subscription endpoint that needs permission to work. You haven’t just lost “power.” You have lost your biology. [] To understand why the lights are flickering, you have to understand one simple, terrifying fact: Your utility company does not make shareholder money by keeping your life stable. In the United States, the monopoly utility operates under a perverse incentive structure most people never see because it lives in rate cases, spreadsheets, and footnotes. It has a polite name— Rate-of-Return Regulation —but the logic is brutal: 1. They are allowed to earn a guaranteed return on new infrastructure . 2. They earn essentially nothing on maintaining old infrastructure . This is the split that defines everything.



ELECTRICITY: Georgia Regulators Approve Huge Electric Generation Increase for Data Centers The approval follows recent elections where two Democrats won seats on the commission. Those Democrats oppose the plan but don’t take office until January.

5G: CHD Children’s Health Defense, Los Angeles County Settle Lawsuit Over 5G Towers The settlement was reached after two years of litigation by CHD and a coalition of community and environmental groups advocating for safe technology. Los Angeles County officials must ensure that new cell towers and 5G antennas meet strict fire risk safety standards and that residents are given a two-week notice and comment period before the county approves new tower applications, according to a legal settlement released last week.

The settlement, filed Dec. 4 in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, is the culmination of over two years of litigation by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and a coalition of community and environmental groups advocating for safe technology. CHD funded the suit.

CHD and the other plaintiffs didn’t get everything they wanted, but the settlement was “overall a success,” according to Miriam Eckenfels, director of CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program.

FCC: INDUSTRY Broadband Industry Wants FCC to Mandate 60-day Shot Clock for Local Permits Local governments oppose the idea. “Decades of fragmented policymaking across disparate federal agencies, states, and localities have enabled overburdensome and unnecessary procedural requirements that hinder important infrastructure deployment projects,” eight trade groups wrote in a joint filing Wednesday. The letter was signed by USTelecom, NCTA, CTIA, and INCOMPAS, among others. They asked the agency to institute a 60-day shot clock for state and local permitting agencies to respond to standard permit and rights-of-way requests, after which the applications would be deemed granted

FCC: WIRELESS ESTIMATOR Local governments warn FCC expansion of permitting authority could trigger litigation

Local governments are warning the Federal Communications Commission that attempts to expand its authority over broadband and wireless infrastructure permitting could result in court challenges, according to the most recent filings in the agency’s ongoing “Build America” proceedings.

In reply comments filed December 19, 2025, municipal organizations and local officials argue that the FCC lacks apparent statutory authority to impose additional federal preemption, including shortened permit timelines or “deemed granted” approvals if local jurisdictions fail to act within federally prescribed deadlines. They contend that such measures exceed the agency’s powers under the Communications Act and would almost certainly invite litigation.

The warnings were submitted in response to the FCC’s twin permitting dockets — WC Docket No. 25-253 (wireline broadband deployment) and WT Docket No. 25-276 (wireless infrastructure siting) — which seek comment on whether state and local permitting practices unlawfully delay network construction. Local governments counter that zoning, land-use review, and public safety oversight are core municipal functions that Congress has not delegated to the FCC.

Several filings caution that weakening local review authority could expose municipalities to increased liability and shift risk and cost away from infrastructure developers. Commenters also note that disputes historically resolved in court could increasingly be forced into federal administrative proceedings, setting the stage for judicial appeals.

The filings echo concerns reported earlier by Law360, which noted that local officials believe aggressive FCC action could lead to “extensive litigation” if the agency moves beyond its statutory limits.

With the reply comment phase now closed, the FCC is expected to review the record and determine whether to advance formal rulemaking in 2026 — a move that local governments signal would likely be met with legal challenges if federal preemption is expanded.



FCC CONSOLIDATION: Deborah Lathen: Does the FCC’s Commitment to the Public Interest Withstand Scrutiny? The proposed Nexstar-TEGNA merger, which would far exceed statutory caps, threatens higher consumer costs, newsroom consolidation and local journalism. [] Nexstar is assuring investors it can extract at least $135 million more from American TV viewers each year for the privilege of watching the same channels they already receive.

Just as troubling is what this merger means for the integrity of local journalism. Viewed alongside Sinclair’s bid for E.W. Scripps, the deals would place unprecedented control over local newsrooms in the hands of two corporations that only months ago demonstrated their willingness to comply with a de facto federal censorship order. Rewarding that behavior with even greater editorial power raises profound concerns about the independence of local media.

This is precisely why federal communications law prohibits any single company from owning stations that reach more than 39 percent of American homes. Even leading conservative legal luminaries have emphasized that the FCC has no legal authority to waive or eliminate the ownership cap Congress wrote into statute.

Congress established these caps in part to guard against the chilling of speech that follows when broadcast station owners become so large they cannot afford to anger Washington. When regulators hint at consequences and broadcasters fall in line, it is viewers – and the principles of a free press – that ultimately lose.

Make no mistake: A Nexstar-TEGNA merger would shrink newsroom staffs and leave local newscasts more vulnerable to both corporate and political influence – all while raising costs for families.

The FCC’s mandate is not to grant favors, waive statutory limits, or prioritize corporate ambitions. Its mandate is to safeguard the public interest and uphold the law to ensure consumers are treated fairly, journalists can work freely, and local communities retain access to robust, independent reporting.

Those principles are now being tested. The American public deserves an FCC willing to uphold them.

Deborah Lathen, President of Lathen Consulting, LLC is the former head of the FCC Cable Services Bureau (now Media Bureau) and a seasoned communications and business attorney with vast experience and knowledge about broadband policy.



FINANCE: Brett Scott from Altered States of Monetary Consciousness 2025, in summary The AI-Trump nexus, and my top pieces this year [] The long-term trend is the ongoing march of capitalist automation, which is currently manifesting in a near-obsession with AI, and all-out gold-rush between all the giants of big tech, who have long since dropped any pretence of having any social responsibility or doing no evil. The short-term topic is Trump, and all the reactionary stuff his team has been unveiling this year. 1) The global money system in 10 pictures 2) Making capitalism bad again 3) Against the factory farming of creativity 4) An open letter to all those building AI in 2025 5) How to turn your phone addiction into a ripped body

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE Digital Detox Retreat SURVEY We’d like your input Roman S Shapoval

HEALTH: Dr. Brian Grimm When the Brain Loses Its Light You’re not supposed to know this part yet. They think it’s a SECRET! Before I go any further, let me tell you why this matters. It’s not just about Alzheimer’s. It’s about how the body holds itself together. We’ve been taught to think in terms of chemicals and anatomy, but there’s a deeper layer underneath all of that — the layer that gives tissues their rhythm, their timing, their shape. If you understand that layer, suddenly a lot of disorders start making sense in a way they never have before. So if this is your first time reading me, this is the on-ramp. You’re stepping into the bigger picture that ties everything together. []What I keep noticing is that the entire internal field of that Alzheimer’s brain looks dim and disorganized, almost like the system can’t hold its shape anymore. The healthy one feels intact. The Alzheimer’s one feels like the geometry has come apart. Healthy tissue holds a rhythm you can almost feel if you’ve spent enough years with patients. Most clinical conversations stop at “atrophy,” but the deeper shift begins long before any scan picks it up. You can sense it in patients who feel foggier, more easily overwhelmed, slower to organize thoughts, and less resilient to stress. They haven’t “lost memory.” They’re losing the field that memory depends on.

HEALTH: Dr. Brian Grimm The Morning Light Protocol That Rebuilds Your Mitochondrial Rhythm Why five minutes of sky can change ATP, water, immune timing and the way your brain keeps time. [] Morning light is not a wellness trick. It is how the body sets phase. The retina sends a time stamp straight to the suprachiasmatic nucleus which then sets the oscillations for the entire system. If you delay that signal or send a weak one the whole field drifts. Over time this looks like mood changes sleep fragmentation metabolic lag and drifting focus. It also shows up in vision biology because the retina uses spectral shifts to regulate growth signals in the back of the eye.

HEALTH: MERCOLA The Hidden Reason Your Body Keeps Storing Fat Obesity Causes and Solutions Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola

HOUSING FRANCE: PRIARTEM: "PROJECT/RESEARCH FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF HOUSING ADAPTED TO ELECTRO-HYPERSENSITIVE PEOPLE COURTESY OLLE

The French organization PRIARTEM - together with several others - are aiming at constructing homes/housings adapted to electrohypersensitive persons/families. This is a very important task, and I recommend everyone to write to PRIARTEM if you have details to add to their project (for a presentation of their project as well as finding the entry for comment

LOGEMENTS EHS - Contact - PROJECT/RESEARCH FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF HOUSING ADAPTED TO ELECTRO-HYPERSENSITIVE PEOPLE Initiating Association / PRIARTEM Location / PARIS REGION Project Management Partner / EURO MC At the request of the association PRIARTEM (Rassembling, Informing, and Acting on Risks Related to Electromagnetic Technologies), ABA was commissioned to conduct a preliminary study for the construction of housing adapted to electro-hypersensitive individuals. The construction project will ultimately be managed by a municipality in the suburbs of Paris and a social housing provider mandated for this purpose. Alongside the development of this initial set of specifications by ABA and the search for partners (specialized companies, sociologists, and researchers), a steering committee is being formed, including the City (the project owner), the housing department, a social housing provider, the P.R.I.A.R.T.E.M. association, the architect (ABA), and a sociologist. This project is unprecedented in France and has only a few examples abroad, none of which are in this form or for this purpose. It is a complex project to complete because there is no existing framework; studies on people with electromagnetic hypersensitivity are heterogeneous and controversial, and the forms this housing can take, as well as the materials and construction techniques, are yet to be invented. Nevertheless, given the growing number of people suffering from this condition, it is essential to do everything possible to offer solutions that allow these individuals to live with dignity or to improve their quality of life despite this disability. EHS HOUSING

INSPIRATION: MAX WILBERT ICELANDIC FILM REVIEW: Woman at War A fictional tale of militant action against industrial infrastructure Halla leads a double life. Her apparently tranquil existence hides her true mission, a campaign against heavy industry that is destroying Iceland. The film follows a one-woman ecosabotage campaign against the Icelandic aluminum industry.

POLITICS REGULATION: House Passes Bill Speeding Permitting Review for Energy and Infrastructure The bill, known as the SPEED Act, would enact the most significant change in decades to the National Environmental Policy Act. It passed 221-196.

SURVEILLANCE TECHNOCRACY NEWS: TSA Starts Collecting ‘DNA’ With Law Now In Effect At US airports

Do you put up with TSA because they keep you safe when you get on an airplane? Well, forget that. There is no public evidence that TSA has caught any person actually carrying out or imminently attempting an Islamist terrorist attack at an airport checkpoint in the last five years, and experts generally note that TSA’s screening programs have not credibly documented a single terrorist caught at the checkpoint in their entire history. Now the door opens for the TSA to collect your DNA. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

The new rule targets non-citizens entering or leaving the US , according to government documents seen by Reuters. Travelers will now be subjected to facial recognition photos at the airport to help match them against existing records. Those facial recognition pictures will be stored for up to 75 years, according to the documents.

Under the new law, Department of Homeland Security officials may request additional biometric information, i ncluding fingerprints or DNA , from non-citizens. The updated security measures are meant to “deter the filing of frivolous claims and provide operational consistency,” according to the government .

The new biometric rules would also remove any age restrictions on facial recognition, meaning that any foreigner is now subject to the biometric measures. Up until now, there were restrictions on who could be scanned using facial recognition. Travelers under 14 years old and those over 79 years old were exempt from those requirements.

EVENTS

January 6th, Americans for Responsible Technology is sponsoring a free national webinar with Diego to talk about the harms of social media and the “OFF February” campaign.

He’ll answer your questions, and we’ll discuss techniques for promoting the campaign in your local community. Please join us for a live and lively discussion about social media and the “OFF February” campaign, and learn how you can be part of it! REGISTER Join Us | OFF: A Manifesto Tuesday, January 6th 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific (more below)

January 7th UPCOMING WEBINAR: CELL TOWER RISKS 101 What You Need To Know To Protect Your Community Webinar Date: January 7th at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences

Cell towers near homes and schools bring many health, safety, and liability risks. From fires, to the fall zone, property value drops and increased RF radiation exposure, Theodora Scarato will cover the key issues that communities need to understand when a cell tower is proposed in their neighborhood. With the federal government proposing unprecedented rules that would dismantle local government safeguards for cell towers, it’s more critical than ever to understand what’s at stake for local communities and families. Click HERE to Register Featuring: Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences Scarato is a leading expert in environmental health policy related to cell towers and non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. She will highlight key findings and policy recommendations from her latest publications and investigations during the webinar.

Wednesday, January 7 at 6–7PM ET, Virtual Join Gayle King, authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, comedian Amy Schumer and some surprise guests to celebrate the launch of the new book for kids

The Amazing Generation! During this special event, they’ll share practical, real-world advice on how families can step back from digital pressure, reclaim childhood, and set kids up to thrive. Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price teamed up to write a new book that gives kids ages 9–12 the tools they need to make their own choices about technology. REGISTER FOR FREE https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/wholeness/a69709763/gayle-king-the-amazing-generation/

FEB. 2 Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles WEBINAR: “From Distraction to Action: How EdTech Harms Kids with ADHD and What Parents Can Do About It”

With Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, Andrew Liddell of EdTech Law Center, Michael McLeod of GrownNowADHD, and parent Meriwether Schas, facilitated by Emily Cherkin, The Screentime Consultant

Month of February 2025: After Dry January Comes “Off February”

In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time? OFF February “A Celebration, Not a Punishment”

ALSO industry: Jan. 7 In Las Vegas CES Consumer Electronics Show