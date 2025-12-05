I am liking the EU Ombudsman’s term “Maladministration” although not yet applied to wireless, and the Uk’s decision to revisit Tim Arnold’s petition.

FEATURED: Charles Frohman: Here’s what happened to wireless preemption in committee, and how to stop it in the House; Even Dems Ignore Wireless Health Effects But we need a few Republicans to defeat Preemption on the House floor

Property owners lost their informed consent today, to cooperate with local officials to zone wireless radiation-emitting cell towers safely far from our bedrooms, nearby parks and kids’ classrooms. But bills have many stops before signage into law by Trump, including the House floor vote which will happen at anytime. At this link is a short video and article explaining our (fairly dire) situation, and how you can email and call your politicians to defeat preemption on the House floor. If you want to restore local discretion on where safely to zone Telecom’s antennas, please participate. Scroll down for the email to send and call to make, to prevent passage on the House floor anytime of HR 2289, which passed today out of the Committee on Energy and Commerce. That is, if you want to retain the ability to cooperate with your local govt to zone wireless radiation-emitting towers safely far from your neighborhoods or where we work, play or study.[] P.S. To be apprised of updates on this and other Health Freedom issues, mark the calendar to join NHF’s monthly brainstorm noon ET every 3rd Friday. For the zoom join our eList. Even Dems Ignore Wireless Health Effects

FEATURED: NANTES, INTERNATIONAL MANIFESTO: THE RIGHT TO BE OFFLINE COURTESY RADIATION RESEARCH TRUST

https://radiationresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Manifesto-for-deconnection.pdf

We are neither technophobes nor techno-worshippers. We just want the freedom to use or not to use the Internet to manage our daily lives. We want to be able to talk to competent public officials or technical staff instead of relying on an “app,” a “chat,” a “chatbot,” or the robot of a call center that often doesn’t understand our question. Many people are losing access to their rights out of discouragement in the face of falsely “simplified” online administrative procedures. Digital connectivity should be an option, not an obligation.

FEATURED UK: TIM ARNOLD UK PETITION TO RECEIVE MORE RESPONSIVENESS TO CITIZEN CONCERNS FROM UK GOVERNMENT:

Since June, we covered the efforts of UK musician Tim Arnold’s Petition effort regarding securing the right to certain services without a digital device. Because he reached the threshold of 10,000 signatures the Govt was compelled to respond, but the response began ‘Digital inclusion can transform people’s lives for the better’

The UK petition process is overseen by a separate committee.

Petitions Committee requests a revised response from the Government

“The Petitions Committee (the group of MPs who oversee the petitions system) has considered the Government’s response to this petition. They felt the response did not respond directly to the request of the petition. They have therefore asked the Government to provide a revised response. When the Committee receives a revised response from the Government, we will publish this and share it with you.

Thanks, The Petitions Team House of Commons’

FEATURED: Roman S Shapoval and Kola Adetu Heliobiology Kola Adetu: light, mental health & the neurobiology of stress I HOUR INTERVIEW

Kola Adetu is a clinical hypnotherapist, circadian biology advocate, and quantum biology enthusiast dedicated to empowering individuals through an integrative approach to human potential. Blending heliobiology, neuropsychoendocrinology, brainwave studies, and the neurobiology of stress, Kola guides people toward resilience, emotional regulation, and peak cognitive performance.

FEATURED: NTP Lite: The Japan–Korea Collaborative RF Exposure Toxicity Project [Health Matters] (James C. Lin)

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=11230169&isnumber=11230136

[] the coordinated projects are not distinctive either as a confirmation or replication of the NTP rat study. It is a scaled-down version with a single exposure level at a whole body SAR of 4 W/kg, instead of the NTP’s SARs ranging from 1.5, 3.0, to 6.0 W/kg. An SAR of 4 W/kg is lower than 6 W/kg. Given that an SAR of 4 W/kg is the basic restriction in the currently promulgated ICNIRP guide lines [7] and IEEE-ICES standards [8] for safe exposure, perhaps, it represents a subtle attempt to reaffirm the status quo for the current exposure limits. It is noteworthy that, if so, even in the event of a negative result of no cancer from the collaborative project, it would not be in any position to challenge the impact of NTP evidence of gliomas and schwannomas at 6 W/kg. An SAR of 4 W/kg is one-third lower than 6 W/kg. That’s a very thin mar gin for safety given the vagaries of biological variabilities and uncertainties of microwave power density or SAR measurements in practice.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Brian Merchant Journalists win a key battle over AI in the newsroom PLUS: Artists fight for an AI transparency law in the belly of the beast, a Spotify mass deletion event, and an interview with a top video games journalist about AI and labor.

AI: FUTURISM Microsoft’s Attempts to Sell AI Agents Are Turning Into a Disaster Yikes. More on Microsoft: Windows Users Furious at Microsoft’s Plan to Turn It Into an “Agentic OS”

AI FUTURISM: The Number of People Using AI at Work Is Suddenly Falling Is that good?

AI: POLITICO Trump may be undermining his own AI goals []Ramzanali says that corporate influence has led to an excessive national focus on the large language models that tech companies have been investing in. He told DFD that the White House is “boosting technology companies that have been loyal to the president and to the administration, and those companies happen to believe that LLMs are the future.”

AUTOMOBILES: IEEE INDUSTRY Could Terahertz Radar in Cars Save Lives? Startup Teradar’s tech combines lidar’s precision with radar’s simplicity

A few years ago, Matthew Carey lost a friend in a freak car accident, after the friend’s car struck some small debris on a highway. The accident happened under conditions that render nearly all of today’s car-mounted sensors useless: fog and bright early-morning sunshine. Radar can’t see small objects well, lidar is limited by fog, and cameras are blinded by glare. Carey and his cofounders decided to create a sensor that could have done the job—a terahertz imager .

Historically, terahertz frequencies have been the least utilized portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. People have struggled to send them even short distances through the air. But thanks to some intense engineering and improvements in silicon transistor frequency, beaming terahertz radiation over hundreds of meters is now possible. Teradar , the Boston-based startup Carey cofounded, has managed to make a sensor that can meet the auto industry’s 300-meter distance requirements.



AUTOMOBILES: “How do electric cars affect passengers?”, https://emraustralia.com.au/blogs/news-1/how-do-electric-cars-affect-passengers The amazing Lyn McLean at EMR Australia has recently published a new entry based on several articles, including my recent one, Johansson O, ”Cars, humans, laws, artificial electromagnetic fields … but what about the future?”, Newsvoice.se 9/8, 2021 [enclosed as a pdf], https://newsvoice.se/2021/08/associate-professor-olle-johansson-artificial-electromagnetic-fields-future/ - COURTESY OLLE J.

BIG TECH INDUSTRY: POTs and PANsRead on blog or Reader Predictions for 2026 By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting Federal Regulators Will Continue to Ignore Congress. Federal broadband regulators will continue to ignore Congressional legislation. This past year, the FCC ignored a Congressional edict to lower inmate calling rates. NTIA is ignoring Congress by withholding grant funding for the Digital Equity Act, and is likely to provide little or no funding for BEAD non-deployment funds. Expect similar actions in 2026. Further Erosion of BEAD, Major Spectrum Battles, FWA Will Have Another Strong Year, Universal Service Fund Reform Will Stall, Big ISPs Will Have Record Cash Windfalls, Big ISPs Will All Raise Rates, A Federal Regulator Will Declare that the Rural Broadband Gap has Been Solved

BUSINESS AND HUMAN RIGHTS CENTRE: EU: OT: NGOs welcome EU Ombudswoman’s finding that Commission committed maladministration in rolling back key environmental & human rights protections

The Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho today found that the EU Commission’ handling of Omnibus I on corporate sustainability rules and the 2024 “simplification” of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) violated fundamental principles of good administration, including transparent, inclusive, and evidence-based law making...

The Ombudswoman’s investigation led to sharp criticism of the Commission for:

Skipping the required impact assessment to weaken the law, and claiming that ‘urgency’ made bypassing these evaluations justifiable.

Limiting stakeholder consultation required by the EU Treaties, holding meetings dominated by industry representatives while effectively excluding most civil society actors.

Failing to provide evidence that they had carried out the climate-consistency assessment mandated by the European Climate Law.

AND

EU: Coalition of 11 largely US-based multinationals has allegedly worked to dilute CSDDD, according to leaked documents obtained by SOMO “The secretive cabal of US polluters that is rewriting the EU’s human rights and climate law”

Leaked documents reveal how a secretive alliance of eleven large multinational enterprises has worked to tear down the EU’s flagship human rights and climate law, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). The mostly US-based coalition, which calls itself the Competitiveness Roundtable, has targeted all EU institutions, governments in Europe’s capitals, as well as the Trump administration and other non-EU governments to serve its own interests. With European lawmakers soon moving ahead to completely dilute the CSDDD at the expense of human rights and the climate, this research exposes the fragility of Europe’s democracy.

Key findings Leaked documents reveal how a secretive alliance of eleven companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Koch, Inc., has worked under the guise of a “Competitiveness Roundtable” to get the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) either scrapped or massively diluted.



CHEMICALS: The Brockovich Report It’s Time To Stop the Spray California Crop Fields Have Been Showered with Millions of Pounds of PFAS Pesticides, While EPA Keeps Approving New Ones.

CHEMICALS: Carey Gillam from UnSpun Monsanto ghost-written research is retracted But Bayer gets good news

Twenty-five years after it was published, the journal Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology has formally retracted a sweeping scientific paper ghost-written by Monsanto scientists assessing the safety of Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide and its active ingredient glyphosate. []The research was held up by the company as a defense against conflicting scientific evidence linking Roundup to cancer. The fact that it came from outside the company, from independent researchers, gave it added validity. Except it didn’t. []On the flip side, Bayer got a huge boost this week when the US Department of Justice filed a brief with the US Supreme Court supporting Bayer’s efforts to turn back a tide of litigation brought by people claiming the company failed to warn them of cancer risks associated with the weed killers

CHILDREN YOUTH: AXIOS Teen phone crackdown goes global

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday endorsed the idea of cellphone bans in high schools, becoming the latest world leader to back restrictions on teen tech and social media use.

Why it matters: Data continues to suggest a correlation between children’s smartphone use and poor mental and physical health.

On Monday, a new study to be published in a forthcoming issue of the journal Pediatrics found that preteens who own smartphones are likelier to have depression, obesity and insufficient sleep than their peers, per Axios’ Maya Goldman.

State of play: Australia this month will become the first major democratic nation to ban children under 16 from popular apps such as TikTok and Instagram.

Australia’s move, which has faced pushback from teens and some consumer groups, has been heralded by other world leaders, who say they are eyeing similar reforms.

France’s Macron has indicated that cellphones would likely be banned from high schools next year. The country already imposed a ban on middle schoolers.

South Korea earlier this year passed a measure to ban cellphones in schools.

The European Commission last week passed a nonbinding resolution banning children under 16 from social media without parental consent.

Denmark’s government last month said it also planned to ban access to social media for minors under 15.

Brazil in September passed a new law that requires children under 16 to link their social media accounts to a verified guardian who can impose restrictions on their accounts.

New Zealand’s parliament passed a measure to ban cellphones in schools in 2024. Its government says research shows the ban is working to deliver better student outcomes.

Zoom in: In the U.S., federal measures meant to protect kids online have failed in recent years to become law, in part due to heavy lobbying and pushback citing kids’ First Amendment rights.

While more than a dozen states have introduced their own measures around ideas such as online age verification, there haven’t been any substantial measures passed at the federal level.

The Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that state lawmakers can keep forcing porn websites to verify users’ ages, paving the way for more age-verification efforts to be upheld in courts nationwide.

Yes, but: There’s new momentum in Congress around the issue.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee just last week released a new package of more than a dozen bills designed to protect kids online and will host a hearing Tuesday to debate the measures.

The package notably includes a measure that would require app stores to verify the ages of users as a signal to app developers.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say the study will be published in a forthcoming issue of Pediatrics (not that it was already published).

CHILDREN: Kids Who Get Cellphones Before Age 12 at Higher Risk of Obesity, Depression, Poor Sleep

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: Emily Cherkin Neither Essential nor Safe: Predators and Porn on School-Issued Laptops. Real-world harms caused by giving children internet-connected devices “for education.”

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack 10 Things I’m Thankful For Because I Grew Up Without Toxic Screens by Evan Hempe

DATA CENTERS: As data centers flock to Michigan communities, what protections exist for residents? Local pushback grows as utilities, regulators and lawmakers grapple with how to power — and police — Michigan’s data center rush.

DATA CENTERS; Nearby Residents Say Elon Musk’s Gigantic Supercomputer Is Making Them Sick “We have to put our lungs up in exchange for profit.”

Elon Musk’s pet AI chatbot, Grok, is a world-beater when it comes to generating vile racist remarks on an enormous scale. Who can forget over the summer when, unprompted, Grok dubbed itself “MechaHitler,” and started “recommending a second Holocaust”?

Sadly, all that digital hate speech come s at a high price: the health of those unfortunate souls who live next to the data center that makes Grok possible. []Located in the Memphis neighborhood of Boxtown, Tennessee, xAI’s “Colossus supercomputer” data center has been mired in controversy ever since its inception, pumping noxious gasses into the air and drying out local faucets . For Musk, it’s the key piece of infrastructure behind AI ambitions — the facility keeping him in the AI race with other tech magnates like Sam Altman and Mark Zuckerberg.

For the predominantly black residents of Boxtown, however, Colossus is turning their neighborhood into a putrid nightmare.



DISABILITY RIGHTS BILL HEARING, MASSACHUSETTS: Massachusetts has one of the best civil rights laws in the country, but it needs to be brought current! Thank you to Senator Paul W. Mark for sponsoring a bill to update the law to reflect how people access the world today. S.1175 An Act prohibiting injurious operations or offering services or products that discriminate against or injure protected classes. (https://malegislature.gov/Bills/194/S...) While this bill does not specify particular protected classes, it would codify that those with EMR Syndrome (Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome), Multiple Chemical Sensitivities (MCS) and all other disabilities have a right to ask for reasonable accommodations. See spoken testimonies by:

2:04:20: Courtney Gilardi

2:07:48: Amelia Gilardi

2:09:57: Dr. Charles Ahearn

2:13:16: Janet FitzGerald

2:15:45: Shelley Wright (Note: there were technical difficulties during the hearing so she has re-recorded her testimony here: https://1drv.ms/v/c/2ff4624bc7546634/...

2:18:23: Cece Doucette

ENERGY: Rare Win for Renewable Energy: Trump Administration Funds Geothermal Network Expansion A first-in-the-nation heating and cooling network in Massachusetts is set to double in size

FCC 5G NextNav Urges FCC to Advance Rulemaking on 5G-Based GPS Backup Public safety leaders split over NextNav’s bid for a 5G based GPS backup

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Why Most Aestheticians Are Still Lost on Circadian Biology The uncomfortable truth about an industry built on surface level thinking while ignoring the circadian biophysics that actually runs the skin

HEALTH: Natural Eye Care How the Eye and Brain Handles Removal of Natural Waste Chronic Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

When inflammation becomes chronic, the body produces higher levels of oxidative molecules, 3 signaling proteins (chemokines and cytokines), and immune-related substances such as bradykinin, serotonin, and histamine. Over time, this inflammatory “overdrive” can contribute to insulin resistance in the brain (and potentially the eyes), setting off a chain reaction that harms otherwise healthy neurons.

Chronic inflammation 4 5 also increases the permeability of blood vessel walls and can cause them to widen. Together, these changes weaken the blood-brain barrier, allowing unwanted substances to leak through and promoting swelling in the brain (cerebral edema). These processes can ultimately compromise both brain and visual health. 6

Exaggerated oxidative stress in Alzheimer’s disease, 7 leads to overproduction of amyloid beta protein-associated free radical production and cell death, 8 causing yet more oxidative stress, 9 a dangerous cycle.

Inflammation is now widely recognized as an important risk factor for degenerative brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia . 10 The pathophysiology of CIRS (chronic inflammatory response syndrome) includes effects that are relevant to all three types of Alzheimer’s disease.

Neuroinflammation has been closely linked to both the progression and severity of Alzheimer’s disease. In this condition, misfolded and clumped proteins activate the brain’s immune system, setting off an inflammatory response that contributes to nerve cell death and ongoing cognitive decline. 11 12

Misfolded proteins are strongly associated with a number of eye conditions because they place cells under stress and can eventually lead to cell death. In cataracts, for example, crystallin proteins in the lens begin to clump together, causing the lens to become cloudy. In retinitis pigmentosa, inherited genetic mutations often cause rhodopsin in the retina to misfold, gradually damaging the light-sensitive cells. Misfolded proteins are also implicated in glaucoma, where certain mutations disturb normal protein balance in the trabecular meshwork and retinal ganglion cells, contributing to rising eye pressure and progressive loss of vision.



HEALTH OT: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH from FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) Glyphosate “Safety” Study Ghostwritten by Monsanto Retracted After 25 Years of Deception Millions of pounds of glyphosate were approved, defended, and sprayed worldwide on the basis of a paper we now know was fundamentally compromised and scientifically invalid.

INSPIRATION/ESOTERIC: Is the Kali Yuga Ending in 2025? The Great Turning and What It Asks of Us | TCM #166 (Part 1) This podcast lays out the deeper cosmic, esoteric, and psycho-spiritual framework behind the state of the world today and why we are living through the most decisive threshold of the Great Year, also called the Yuga Cycle.

INSPIRATION: SAYER JI Astrology Explained: The Hidden Wave Mechanics of the Cosmos Shattering Old Paradigms with Sacred Geometry, Scalar Fields, and Quantum Resonance Geometry Written in the Sky

INSPIRATION: Technology Is Already ‘Out of Control’

LIGHTING: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! California Blue Light Awareness Day

LOCAL FUTURES/POLITICS/ECONOMICS: There are some really meaningful shifts in thinking happening – not just at the grassroots, where clear signs of a cultural turning have kept me going for decades, but in the centers of intellectual, political and economic power. Having lobbied The Guardian for more than 35 years to cover the central issue of trade deregulation, I’m delighted that George Monbiot has finally given it some proper coverage! GUARDIAN: Hello, foreign oligarchs and corporations! Please come and sue the UK for billions George Monbiot The case of a planned Cumbrian coalmine shows how governments around the world are being threatened by litigation in shadowy offshore courts

MEDIA CENSORSHIP POLITICS HEALTH: The Red Line: When the United States Finally Confronts Foreign Attacks on American Speech From UK-origin narratives to global censorship engines, Washington’s new doctrine changes everything.

MINING RARE EARTH MINERAL VS. RECYCLING: How a Little Known Technology Can Break China’s Rare Earths Stranglehold | Dr. James Tour How a Little Known Technology Can Break China’s Rare Earths Stranglehold | Dr. James Tour

In a few years, America may not need to buy critical minerals from China anymore, says synthetic chemist and nanotechnologist James Tour. Why? Because of a method called flash Joule heating that he and his team have been studying at Rice University. China currently has a near-monopoly on global processing capacity for critical minerals, including rare earths. These are essential to much of our modern economy, from electronics to defense to medical devices. The United States has access to plenty of rare-earth reserves, but minimal capacity to process and refine them. Rebuilding these incredibly complex supply chains independent of China is a major uphill battle. But Tour and his team have pioneered a process that allows for the quick extraction of rare earths from something we have in abundance: electronic and industrial waste. “We realized that we could take certain materials, say industrial waste like fly ash … flash it, and get rare-earth elements to come out,” Tour says. The same method can be used to extract rare earths from mine tailings—the leftover, toxic material from old mines that were once too expensive to process. “So there’s huge availability of this. And if you recycle it—metals are infinitely recyclable,” Tour says.



POLITICS BIG TECH: The billionaire-backed techno-utopia at the heart of Trump’s controversial pardon

While it’s unclear who exactly convinced the president to issue the pardon— Trump attributed the decision to “the people of Honduras” — Hernández and his associates were heavily involved in an experimental libertarian colony in part funded by Trump donor Peter Thiel.

Prospera, located on the Caribbean island of Roatan, Honduras, is a for-profit city-state that seeks to put libertarian economic and regulatory theories into practice. It is, in other words, a gated community for the global elite to park capital with little government oversight and low taxes. What sets Prospera apart from traditional tax havens is that it is directly governed by a US corporation, which has been allowed to write many of its own laws and regulations. The organization, incorporated in Delaware and also named Prospera, has received $120 million in investments, including from Silicon Valley billionaires Thiel, Sam Altman, and Marc Andreessen. Andreessen has also donated to Trump and served as an informal presidential adviser.



SMART METERS MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY: Thank you to everyone who joined me and our wonderful co-host, Building Biologist Ken Gartner, for this timely webinar! You’ll learn the facts about:

Wireless radiation in general

Specific hazards with “smart” electric, gas and water utility meters

Health symptoms to look out for

Solutions to reduce radiation exposures

Actions taking place in the courts and legislatures

Feel free to dive deeper into the links provided in our slides.

SPACE; HOW THE SUN GROUNDED 6000 JETS: Thanksgiving travelers were surprised last week when Airbus grounded roughly six thousand A320-family jets for an urgent software rollback. The cause? Fears of radiation from cosmic rays and solar storms. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

TOWER INDUSTRY: South Carolina tower tech dies after 100-foot fall in Wisconsin, marking troubling fifth industry fatality of 2025

Despite years of progress, 2025’s rising death toll raises new concerns over whether safety gains are slipping away Walden’s death marks the fifth tower technician fatality recorded in 2025, placing this year on pace to exceed the average annual death toll the industry has seen over the past decade. Although the sector has made notable advances in training, certification, and safety awareness, the numbers tell a sobering story, especially considering that the 5G build over previous years has cratered and the number of technicians in the industry has fallen. After a high of 14 fatalities in 2013, the industry appeared to trend downward, dropping to just two deaths in both 2023 and 2024—a level viewed by many as evidence that safety reforms were beginning to take root. Yet 2025 has already more than doubled last year’s total within the first 11 months, raising concerns that the industry may be slipping backward. Looking longer-term, the fatality count has fluctuated dramatically, from peaks such as 19 in 2006 and 15 in 2003 to an all-time low of one in 2012.



TOWER INDUSTRY: NATE and AT&T reach a landmark deal — What it means for the tower-contracting industry

Bigger Picture: Why This Matters for Wireless Infrastructure, the Workforce, and National Resiliency As base-station densification, fiber-to-the-tower upgrades, and 5G/6G rollouts accelerate, the demand for skilled tower technicians is growing — but only if contractors can survive economically. NATE has repeatedly warned that without fair compensation and stable contracts, small tower firms will exit, and the supply of certified technicians will erode. The new agreements with Verizon, T-Mobile, and now AT&T thus provide a pathway to preserve and rebuild that workforce. That is critical not just for network upgrades, but for network maintenance, emergency restoration, and national infrastructure resilience.



TOWER AND ANTENNAS: MA Supreme Judicial Court Oral Arguments December 3rd, 2025 PITTSFIELD TOWER AT 1 HOUR 7 MINUTES to 1:44 AT THIS YOUTUBE LINK: MA Supreme Judicial Court Oral Arguments December 3rd, 2025 (note as you listen to the arguments that this tower was NOT built at the address on the applications, FYI)

ACTION

FCC Publishes Cell Tower Fast Track Plan 25-276 in Federal Register, Triggering 30-Day Countdown on Major Cell Tower Deregulation Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences, Environmental Health Sciences, December 2025

The Federal Communications Commission has just published a sweeping new rulemaking in the Federal Register- WT Docket No. 25-276 –proposing rules that would pre-empt state and local authority for the siting, permitting and regulation of cell towers and wireless infrastructure nationwide.

The FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) is entitled Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments. If adopted, these changes would shift significant power from local governments to the federal government, dramatically reducing community input, zoning protections, and the ability of cities, counties, and residents to shape where and how wireless facilities are deployed.

Where can I find the proposal?

“Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments” is published in full in WT Docket No. 25-276 with a shorter, condensed version in the Federal Register.

Hundreds have already filed in opposition to the FCC proposal.

Although the NPRM was just published in the register, hundreds of people have filed in opposition, including several local governments. The City of Marietta, GA, and the Marietta Board of Lights and Water wrote to the FCC stating:

“…the proposals in this NPRM would eliminate virtually all meaningful local authority, forcing communities to accept unlimited installations with minimal review, inadequate cost recovery, and no ability to protect community character or public assets.

This represents a dramatic shift in the federal-state-local balance that Congress established.”

“The proposal to implement a “deemed granted” remedy for shot clock violations would eliminate due process and could compromise safety of the public.”

What is the timeline for comment?

Comments are due December 31, 2025. Reply Comments are due January 15, 2026.

Tell Your Lawmakers: Protect Community Control For Cell Towers —File Comments on FCC Docket 25-276

Key Areas of FCC Proposed Federal Preemption for Cell Towers

The FCC is actively asking for public comment on the following sweeping changes:

Automatically Approve Cell Towers if Shot Clocks Are Missed: Under the proposal, if a local government fails to act within the shot-clock deadline, a tower application could be automatically approved or “deemed granted”—a major shift from current rules, where missing the shot clock deadline only constitutes a “failure to act” and allows the carrier to sue, but does not approve the application. Moving to automatic approvals would dramatically weaken local oversight, public input, and zoning protections Redefined aesthetics: The FCC is considering narrowing the meaning of concealment in ways that would significantly restrict communities’ ability to require towers to blend in, and maintain neighborhood character. Aesthetic and visual-impact conditions could no longer be used to regulate tower height, design, or location. Limits on Fees: The FCC wants to override and cap local governments current cost-recovery fees that fund safety inspections, notifications, and environmental compliance. This would lead to rushed approvals, impacting the ability for the locality to properly review applications and shift costs to taxpayers. Setback Preemption: The FCC refers to setbacks that distance towers from homes or schools as “regulatory impediments,” suggesting they may unlawfully restrict wireless deployment. The FCC then cites several cities that have setbacks but fails to note that many communities also include provisions that allow reduced setbacks when necessary, ensuring deployment is not hindered. Prohibit new conditions on permit renewals: The FCC proposes rules that would bar local governments from adding any new conditions when renewing permits for existing cell towers. This could prevent cities from updating and modernizing their standards or addressing new community concerns. No independent RF testing: The FCC points to community requirements for RF radiation testing asking if they should be preempted -removing a key safety assurance tool and leaving communities dependent solely on carrier self-reporting. Declare that blocking upgrades or densification is an effective prohibition: The FCC would treat any local action that slows network upgrades as an “effective prohibition of service,” overriding zoning even when no coverage gap exists. This would be a massive shift, because carriers have historically been required to prove an actual gap in coverage before overriding local zoning. Pre-empt state and local authority regarding AI: In the Notice, the FCC explicitly asks about overriding state and local level AI regulations, and whether local rules ‘prohibit or have the effect of prohibiting wireless services and providers’ ability to use AI tools. “Rocket Docket” Fast-Track Preemption: The FCC is considering creating an accelerated “rocket docket” process to resolve cell tower siting disputes under Section 253 of the Telecommunications Act, which prohibits state or local laws that “prohibit or effectively prohibit” telecommunications service. The FCC is asking whether it should adopt a rapid preemption process—and what that process should look like—because no specifics were provided in the FCC NPRM. Such a system would likely move disputes from the courts to the FCC, giving the agency a new fast-track mechanism to override local zoning decisions

What Can You Do?

Send a letter to your local officials requesting they send a letter to the FCC.

Tell Your Lawmakers: Protect Community Control For Cell Towers —File Comments on FCC Docket 25-276

Statement by Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences

“The FCC is proposing sweeping new rules that would fast-track cell towers into neighborhoods across the country, and they plan to do it by stripping away local control. Cities, counties, and states would lose much of their ability to ensure community driven protections like setbacks, aesthetic standards, environmental safeguards, and historic-preservation rules.

This is an unprecedented federal power grab. If these rules advance,cell towers could be automatically approved near homes and schools, even when residents, parents, and local officials overwhelmingly object. Local democracy is not a barrier to deployment, it is the foundation of accountable government. Community voices should never be treated as obstacles to be removed.

The FCC is even asking whether it should preempt state and local regulations on artificial intelligence, essentially claiming the authority to override AI rules that might affect wireless companies’ ability to use AI tools. That is far outside the agency’s traditional scope and raises enormous questions about accountability and public safety.

The proposal also seeks to narrow the definition of aesthetics, override zoning laws, cap local fees, and block communities from requiring independent radiation testing. This is an industry-driven wish list, one the wireless lobby has been pushing for years. It amounts to a corporate takeover of public spaces, giving telecom companies the power to decide what gets built, where it gets built, and who must live with the consequences.

People deserve a voice. Cell towers can reduce property values, increase fire risks, create liabilities, contain hazardous materials, and emit radiation that hundreds of scientists say is not safe. The United States hasn’t updated its radio-frequency radiation limits since 1996. Although a federal court ordered the FCC to explain how those cell tower radiation limits protect children from long-term health effects, the agency has yet to respond.

Children and families should not be treated as collateral damage in the race to fast-track cell towers. Communities are not opposed to technology, they simply want safe cell tower siting, modern health protections, transparent cell tower radiation monitoring, and the right to participate in decisions that affect their lives. We need science-based protections, oversight, accountability, and transparency, not industry-driven federal preemption.”

https://ehsciences.org/fcc-publishes-cell-tower-fast-track-plan-25-276-in-federal-register-triggering-30-day-countdown-on-major-cell-tower-deregulation/