FEATURED: Dec. 8 Join the Live Webinar: FAQs on Cell Towers Fast-Track Tower Push - Environmental Health Sciences

Federal Actions That Will Strip Local Control Over Cell Towers

What Communities and Local Government Officials Need to Know with telecommunication lawyers Robert Berg, Zoe Berg, and policy expert Theodora Scarato

WEBINAR INVITE

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm Eastern Time

Zoom Registration Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-H9fXu9NRhaOFKGBbXZ2Fg#/registration

The FCC and Congress are advancing major actions intended to gut local control over the siting of cell towers and wireless telecommunications infrastructure. If the wireless industry has its way, it will soon be harder to get a permit to build a dog house in your backyard than it will be to install a 150-foot cell tower in your neighborhood.

The FCC has released a sweeping new rulemaking—WT Docket No. 25-276—proposing to federalize decisions about where cell towers and 5G can be placed, significantly limiting local authority over siting, safety, aesthetics, and community input. At the same time, Congress is considering H.R. 2289, a bill that would similarly strip local control and exempt most wireless facilities from environmental and historic preservation reviews.

This webinar will walk you through what’s happening on the federal level and how you can activate your local and state legislators.

Together, these proposals represent a major power grab by the telecom industry. The time is now or never to get educated about what’s at stake.

Presenters : Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences

Robert J. Berg, Esq. Principal, Law Office of Robert J. Berg PLLC

Zoe Berg, Esq. Of-Counsel, Law Office of Robert J. Berg PLLC

Robert and Zoe are telecommunications lawyers and staunch advocates for preserving state and local authority over the siting of wireless telecommunications infrastructure. RobertJBerglaw.com

We Will Cover:

What the FCC’s new rulemaking is and why it matters

What H.R. 2289 and related bills would do

Key deadlines for public comment

How to submit effective comments

Download Our Resources

Download Our Resources

Stay updated by joining the science and policy newsletter of the EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences. We are working every day to protect you and your family.

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a rule that would strip away local control and force residents to accept more cell towers in their neighborhoods. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are advancing a 100-page bill that would accomplish the same goal.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and federal lawmakers are pushing to make it easy for telecom companies to erect cell towers in communities without residents’ consent — even if the tower isn’t really needed to close a coverage gap in cell service.

If either the agency or Congress succeeds, communities will lose the right to keep unwanted towers and other wireless infrastructure away from their homes and schools, according to Miriam Eckenfels, director of Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program.

“This is the most aggressive push we’ve ever seen to override local zoning, erase public participation, and force dense wireless infrastructure into residential areas under the guise of streamlining wireless infrastructure deployment,” Eckenfels said.

On Wednesday, the U.S House Committee on Energy and Commerce advanced H.R. 2289, the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2025, in a 26-24 vote along party lines, with Democrats opposing it. A floor vote has yet to be scheduled as of press time.

CHD encourages people to send three strategic messages. “Each one will only take 45 seconds, and they are all important,” Eckenfels said.

One action alert lets people send a message to FCC commissioners and Congress, so they hear loud and clear that the public opposes the FCC’s proposed rule.

Another walks people through how to submit a comment in the FCC docket objecting to the proposed rule. The FCC’s public comment window closes Dec. 31. These comments can be used as evidence in a future lawsuit if groups challenge the FCC’s possible adoption of the rule, Eckenfels said.

A third action alert makes it easy for people to urge their U.S. representatives to vote against H.R. 2289.

Although some lawmakers receive campaign money from wireless companies, we the people can have a “much bigger voice,” Wilkens said. “We just have to come out in large numbers — tens of thousands — to call,” email and schedule appointments with our legislators.

(There are more suggestions at the bottom of this email for action for the U.S.)

FEATURED: Camilla Rees in Weston Price Foundation Quarterly: Wireless Radiation Health Effects

Camilla Rees, Nov 8, 2025 (This article appeared in Wise Traditions in Food, Farming and the Healing Arts, the quarterly journal of the Weston A. Price Foundation, Fall 2025)

Wireless Exposures Must Be Reduced There are signs that a serious evaluation is under­way, well overdue, to assess the roots of chronic illness. As a long-time health and environmental activist, this is music to my ears. It has long been obvi­ous that for health care to be sustainable, the industry must move out of a “symptom suppression” model of care and begin looking in earnest for the underlying sources of imbalance that cause biological dysregulation and disease. As the old adage says, “If we do not look, we cannot see.”

Wireless radiation Health Effects - Weston A. Price Foundation

See also Keith Cutter in Weston Price: Reducing Your Family’s Exposure to Man-Made Radiation in the Home July 2022 and 5G Negative Health Effects Feb. 2025

Dears all, Our friends Ecologistas en accion are distributing our Manifesto in Spanish. It is a very active federation with many members and contacts in South America.

The good news keeps coming. As part of the debate and reflections on the hyper-digitisation process and its impact on the current eco-social crisis, which includes the rights to disconnect and to protection and preservation from exposure to environmental pollutants such as wireless radio frequencies, the Digitalisation and Electromagnetic Pollution department at Ecologistas en Acción has translated a Manifesto for the universal and constitutional right to be disconnected sent by the Nantes Citizen Observation Collective, in the context of the right to be disconnected. This manifesto is about freedom of choice. It reminds us that digital connectivity should be an option, not an obligation. The authors refer to some of the areas in which our ‘hyperconnected’ society is affected: Autonomy and human relationships (constant screen use undermines memory, attention and social interaction), Health (highlights the increase in people with environmental illnesses such as electrohypersensitivity -EHS-), Environmental sustainability (highlighting the energy-intensive, extractive and water- and material-depleting nature of digital infrastructure and data centres), Social and economic equity (showing how digital dependence increases the social divide and inequality, as well as labour and child exploitation -mining-). The manifesto warns that the push for universal connectivity through smartphones, digital IDs and smart systems threatens not only our health and environment, but also our freedom, privacy and democracy itself. ‘We will connect when and if we, as citizens, consciously decide to do so.’ It calls on us to reclaim our human sovereignty in order to restore real connection, autonomy and community. It is time to defend our right to choose disconnection, to preserve what makes us human. Here’s the URL for both the French and English version.



Open Access Government, Nov 12, 2025 Sarah Scott is a freelance journalist and Acting Trustee for the UK charity MCS-Aware, which supports people with environmental illness. Here, she discusses potential health threats inherent in the rapidly growing global reliance on wireless technology and why more research is urgently needed to better understand the effects of EMF exposure. Revising guidelines to address potential non-thermal health effects

Whilst many thousands of studies (including those referenced) have found a clear association between low-level RF exposure and negative health impacts, in both humans and the natural world, some others (especially industry-sponsored research) have not. This has allowed governments and international protection bodies (such as ICNIRP, the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection) to continue to maintain that, overall, the ‘balance of evidence’ suggests that ‘health effects are unlikely to occur if exposures are below international guideline levels.’ (22 23)

However, ICNIRP has faced criticism from many within the scientific community for perceived bias towards the tech industry, (24) for consistently failing to appoint members prepared to fully consider the existence of non-thermal effects at lower exposure levels, (25) and for setting international guidelines accordingly. (26)

https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/the-challenge-of-rapidly-increasing-electrosmog-and-emf-exposure/198766/

QUICK ACTION ITEM: Stop the White Antelope Cell Tower in Snowflake, AZ!!

This 120 foot Verizon cell tower would be installed near a community of people that are disabled by EMF-RF emissions. The community was created specifically to provide safe, accessible housing where residents could escape toxic exposures that cause them debilitating symptoms. In addition to being an eyesore and reducing property values, this tower could pose severe health risks to the residents. There is apparently no gap in coverage, so the tower is not needed for telecommunications purposes. Please show your support of Snowflake residents by signing their Change.org petition, which will be used to let the Navajo County Board of Supervisors know that the opposition to this tower is strong and growing. Sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-white-antelope-cell-tower-in-snowflake-az

UPDATE: Funding update to Protect the National Quiet Zone-Good news!

We are currently at $11,571.70! We are well on our way to making the $15,000 fundraising goal by January. Just $3428.30 let to go. Donate

HEALTH: FASCIA: A Living Universe Beneath Our Skin Our Body’s Secret Web of Sensation, Memory, and Light Yolanda Pritam Hari Fascial fiber orientation repatterns itself in response to how we use our body, and what it endures.

HEALTH: Radiofrequency radiation from mobile phones and the risk of breast cancer: A multicenter case–control study with an additional suspected comparison group Conclusion: Prolonged mobile phone use was associated with higher odds of breast cancer, but this does not imply causation. Given self-reported exposures and potential residual confounding, findings should be interpreted cautiously. Larger prospective studies with objective exposure assessment are warranted.

HEALTH: Reversing Alzheimer’s — The Forgotten Causes and Cures Big Pharma Buried Analysis by A Midwestern Doctor

Rather than being a single disease, Alzheimer’s has multiple different subtypes (e.g., those due to insulin resistance, nutritional deficiencies, inflammation, infections, or concussions), each of which requires a different treatment

Impaired blood circulation to the brain and lymphatic drainage from the brain are often the primary trigger that initiates the degenerative process seen in Alzheimer’s disease. Factors which impair this circulation (e.g., poor sleep) hence roughly double the risk of dementia, while treatments which improve this circulation frequently produce remarkable improvements for cognitive decline and dementia

DMSO is an effective treatment for brain injuries like strokes, and well-suited to address many of the root causes of dementia and reverse the degenerative state that dying neurons get trapped in. Because of this, there are many reports of it reversing dementia and clinical trials in both humans and animals corroborating these improvements

This article will review the actual causes of dementias like Alzheimer’s and the forgotten therapies many have successfully used to cure them



HEALTH: Radiofrequency radiation from mobile phones and the risk of breast cancer: A multicenter case–control study with an additional suspected comparison group

HEALTH EHS: Julia Lupine from Julia’s Substack Lyme disease herbs for EMR Syndrome You may have noticed that if you “talk to your doctor” about your EMF issues, you will be met with either a blank stare, an argument, or a referral to a psychiatrist. So then you go to a “functional medicine” doctor, and they are more understanding, but their solution is always the same: a bunch of expensive supplements and a recommendation to do a parasite cleanse. -[] I made a different decoction every day in the crockpot; I tinctured; I made vinegars. The conclusion? There is no cure for EMR-S, besides getting out of the toxic environment.

HEALTH: CHD’s newest book, “Total Load Theory: Transforming Lives in Autism, ADHD, LD, SPD, and Mental Health” by Patricia Lemer. Instead of blaming genetics… Instead of dismissing parents’ concerns…Instead of offering another one-size-fits-all therapy…This book finally explains why today’s kids are struggling, and what you can actually do about it. Patricia Lemer breaks down how overlapping exposures and stressors accumulate over time:

Heavy metals

Medications like Tylenol and antibiotics

Pesticides, plastics, and household chemicals

Electromagnetic exposures

Nutritional deficiencies

Birth trauma and medical interventions

Screens and overstimulation

Family stress and emotional load



HEALTH: Yale Study: Wireless radiation increased the expression of autism-related genes in laboratory models - EHN

SURVEILLANCE TECHNOCRACY: Technocrat ‘Brain Weapons’ That Target Perception, Memory and Behavior

SURVEILLANCE CELLPHONES REUTERS INDIA: Exclusive: India weighs greater phone-location surveillance; Apple, Google and Samsung protest NEW DELHI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India’s government is reviewing a telecom industry proposal to force smartphone firms to enable satellite location tracking that is always activated for better surveillance, a move opposed by Apple, Google and Samsung due to privacy concerns, according to documents, emails and five sources. A fierce privacy debate erupted in India this week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was forced to rescind an order requiring smartphone makers to preload a state-run cyber safety app on all devices after activists and politicians raised concerns about potential snooping.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: SJC weighs whether Pittsfield board could act on cell tower health complaints under federal limits BOSTON — A case heard by the state’s highest court involving a controversial cellular tower in Pittsfield could clarify how far local boards of health can go when residents allege health problems linked to technology governed by federal law.

Wednesday, the state Supreme Judicial Court drilled into whether the Pittsfield Board of Health had the legal authority to push Verizon to address residents’ reports of illness from a South Street cell tower, or whether federal telecommunications law barred the board from acting at all.

The case arises from years of complaints by residents in a neighborhood off Holmes Road. They have reported experiencing headaches, dizziness, nausea, insomnia, skin rashes, palpitations and tinnitus since the tower, on adjacent property at 877 South St., began operating in 2020.

The Pittsfield Board of Health spent over a year investigating their complaints, and issued an emergency order in 2022 that found radio frequency radiation from the tower was making residents sick. It required Verizon to appear and “show cause” why the tower should not be shut down, or cease tower operations.

Instead, Verizon sued the board in federal court, arguing that federal law prevents local governments from taking any action based on reported health effects from cell towers operating within emissions limits set by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Board of Health rescinded its order shortly after, prompting Verizon to drop its federal lawsuit.

The neighborhood residents challenged the health board’s decision to rescind its order. Then, a Berkshire Superior Court judge ruled federal telecommunications laws preempted the board’s authority to issue it in the first place, teeing up a subsequent appeal and Wednesday’s oral arguments before the state’s highest court.

Justices teased out the procedural posture of the case, and probed the issue both sides say sits at the center of it — whether federal law prevents local health officials from stepping in when residents report ill health effects from radiofrequency emissions coming from a cell tower operating within established federal parameters.

Attorney W. Scott McCollough, representing the neighborhood residents, told the justices that local boards of health have a statutory duty to investigate and eliminate threats to citizen well-being, including those caused by such emissions.

“This is a public health matter,” McCollough said, arguing that federal wireless rules must not preempt that mandate.

Even in choosing to drop the cease-and-desist order, members of the health board themselves continued to believe the tower was harming residents, McCollough asserted. But they felt “coerced” into backing off by the city when it refused to fund legal counsel to defend them against Verizon in federal court.

Buffy Lord, the Board of Health’s attorney, told justices the reason members backed down from the legal fight against Verizon was because they believed they would lose in court based on their understanding of the law.

Federal law is clear, she said, in that the Telecommunications Act “explicitly” prevents local governments from regulating wireless facilities based on “perceived” health effects.

Justice Scott L. Kafker appeared drawn to a plain reading of the statute, reciting a portion that states no “local government ... may regulate the placement, construction and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions.”

“It’s right there in black and white,” Kafker said.

But Lord said the statute clarifies that “environmental effects” includes potential health impacts.

Kafker said it would nonetheless be “troubling” if citizens had no recourse to seek relief from emissions-caused sickness from the federal government. Lord replied that complaints can be lodged with the FCC, which has also been ordered to investigate the emission limits initially set nearly 30 years ago.

The Environmental Health Trust , the nonprofit whose lawsuit resulted in the order to review emissions standards, filed a brief in support of the residents that argued the FCC is derelict in its duty to probe the adequacy of existing emissions limits.

The residents, meantime, argue the federal agency in fact offers no viable means of seeking relief, and the local board of health is obligated by state law to respond to public health issues.

Still, Lord said Congress entrusted the FCC with regulating cellular emissions. She asserted that allowing local officials to intervene “opens the floodgates” to conflicting regulations across thousands of municipalities nationwide.

This, she argued, would make it impossible for telecom companies to maintain consistent standards and could disrupt wireless service.

McCollough asserted that Verizon could have behaved in a way that balanced its commercial objectives with public health, suggesting the company could have lowered or reoriented tower emissions, rather than shutting the tower down.

The case represents a novel legal issue, according to McCollough. When Kafker said “Wireless is an area the feds have a lot of say in” and asked McCollough to cite previous cases that back up his position, McCollough responded that no other cases had explored the exact question before the court.

“This is a case of first impression in the country. I’m not aware of any other health board that was called upon to investigate this,” McCollough said.

The court took the matter under advisement, and the scope of the ruling that it will issue is unclear.

Toward the beginning of the hearing, justices Gabrielle R. Wolohojian and Dalila Argaez Wendlandt appeared to question whether the question before the court is narrowly centered around whether the Board of Health acted “arbitrarily or capriciously” when it pulled back its order requiring Verizon to come to the negotiating table or cease tower operations.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

TOWERS ANTENNAS: Residents push back as 5G towers rise steps from their homes CHANNEL 10 NEWS VIDEO When Victor Rivero walked outside his home recently, he was stunned to see a 32-foot concrete 5G tower towering over his property line.

3 MINUTES, FLORIDA, GREAT IMAGE WORTH A LOOK

TOWERS ANTENNAS:Reinette Senum

Fifteen Bills to Erase City Hall (Volume 6) A blow‑by‑blow of the Energy & Commerce markup that put Big Telecom & Big Energy a step closer to ruling your neighborhood. Washington’s plan: sideline local control, favoring corporate convenience.

MORE ACTIONS: FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT

COURTESY SIDNEE COX. EMF SAFETY NETWORK

Note: Please forward this email to your local government. You can remove my name and add your name to the bottom. Adjust as needed if you want.

Re: FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking NPRM 25-276: “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployment.”

Hello Mayor, City Council, and City Planners,



There is an alarming plan by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to remove all local control over telecommunications transmission cell towers and antennas.



This FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) is titled: “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployment.” WT Docket No. 25-276. On Dec. 1, 2025, it was published in the Federal Register and there is a 30 day comment period in the FCC docket which ends Dec. 31, 2025. Reply comments are due by Jan 15th.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/12/01/2025-21620/build-america-eliminating-barriers-to-wireless-deployments

The FCC is asking for responses. This NPRM 25-276 calls out a number of cities in the US who are specifically identified as creating “barriers to wireless deployment.” See list below. However, most county and city governments have telecommunications ordinances and zoning codes that could be considered barriers by this FCC rulemaking.



We are asking you to please submit a standard comment into the FCC docket 25-276, letting the FCC know that local zoning laws and ordinances for wireless deployments are absolutely needed to protect community character, aesthetics, setbacks, and to ensure applicant accountability, verify public safety regarding RF emissions, safeguarding environmental and historic review, and more. In addition, local gov’t must be allowed to set fees appropriate for the level of work required to process wireless applications. There is no one size fits all when it comes to placement of wireless infrastructure. Each placement must be determined on their own merits.

You can read some local government responses already posted on the FCC docket for 25-276. A few are also attached for your convenience.

Go to search filings : https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings

(Under Proceeding(s) type in 25-276. At the bottom under: Date Received Range, From: type 09/09/2025 (or you can use the pop-up calendar). To: type in today’s date (or use pop-up calendar).

Attach are pdf’s of:

Action Alerts FCC NPRM No. 25-276 dated Sept. 30, 2025 City’s responses to FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) 25-276 “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployment.” • City of Murrieta, CA • City of Carlsbad, CA • City of Encinitas Factsheets from Environmental Health Sciences for FCC NPRM 25-276, and Federal bill: HR 2289

To read FCC NPRM No. 25-276, (attached or go here): https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-25-67A1.pdf

To submit a standard filing: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/standard

Type in 25-276 under *Proceeding, then fill out the rest of the fields. Attach your letter.

[] To counter the inside track that telecom companies have with the FCC, we need substantial push back by cities and counties throughout the US to preserve local control over wireless infrastructure siting. We ask that you post a response to the FCC online docket.

Finally, attached is a letter from BB&K law dated May 9, 2025 on behalf of 12 local government commenters filed in FCC Docket, No. 25-133 titled “Delete, Delete, Delete” that includes info on wireless deployment that can be referenced for FCC 25-276: Specifically, see pages 8-14 discussing shot clocks, fees, RF emission guidelines as well as environmental and historic review.



Last but not least, there is also a federal bill, HR 2289 which is mirroring the FCC rulemaking that is now headed for a full House vote. It will codify the FCC rulemaking on reducing barriers to wireless deployment as Federal law! See factsheets attached.



We hope you will consider sending your FCC letter to your senator and Congressional rep, letting them know you oppose HR 2289 as well as the FCC rulemaking.

Thank you for your valuable time.



Best Regards, Sidnee Cox, Pres. and co-director EMF Safety Network (SUBSTITUTE YOUR NAME HERE)

From the National Call:

Stop the Telecom power grab and oppose the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking at FCC 25-276 that will eliminate local control and that will introduce a parade of horribles.

See instructions on how to file here.

There are two types of comments that you can submit:

Express comments where you type your comments onto their form, and Standard comments where you attach a document

Type in 25-276 for the proceeding (see images below), then follow the instructions in the above hyperlink which also has sample language to use.

Comments are due by December 31, 2025. Please send in your comments. We want to flood the FCC with comments.

Reply comments are due January 15, 2025. That refers to your reply to comments submitted by others. It’s your chance to reply to comments you agree with and comments you disagree with.

FROM CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE: Li ght It Up For Local Control!

It is time to Light It Up For Local Control! We have developed the below (neutrally branded) campaign for you to take grassroots action and share with your lists and communities. We need EVERYONE to get up and get out, protect our rights, educate others, and stop Congress and the FCC’s power grab! This is a grassroots, hands on campaign that we hope will spark conversations and lead to collective action. The materials are ready to be downloaded and you may use the message below to send to your supporters. The flyer guides people to CHD’s action alerts. They are an easy and efficient, automated way to make your voices heard through emails and phone calls. Should you feel more comfortable leading folks to your own alerts or have them send pictures for posting to your organization, do not hesitate to do so--as long as you get your supporters out to Light It Up For Local Control!

Miriam Eckenfels Director, EMR & Wireless Program Children’s Health Defense