FEATURED: Video and Resources: The FCC and Congress Proposals To Strip Local Control Over Cell Towers: A Law and Policy Conversation -Theodora Scarato

The FCC has released a sweeping new proposed rulemaking – WT Docket No. 25-276 – which is intended to strip local control over the siting of powerful, ugly, industrial wireless telecommunications equipment. At the same time, Congress is considering H.R. 2289, a bill that would similarly strip local control and exempt numerous wireless telecommunications facilities from environmental and historic preservation reviews. This deregulatory effort comes despite the FCC’s failure to comply with the D.C. Circuit’s 2021 EHT v. FCC court order and an ever-growing body of peer-reviewed scientific evidence linking wireless radiation exposure to serious adverse health impacts. In this law and policy webinar, leading experts discuss the proposals and the need to preserve local control to ensure public health protection.

FEATURED: EDUCATION TECH-ED EMILY CHERKIN My Testimony to the NTIA My warning to a federal agency about EdTech (video and text)

I was invited to share my thoughts on EdTech at an NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration) Listening Session on EdTech’s harms. Many from orgs claiming to be supportive of schools and children also spoke-- but they take funding from Big Tech. So I made sure to warn the NTIA that such speakers should be scrutinized. I did not hold back. []EdTech will not “close the achievement gap.” It will widen it. The solution to overcrowded class sizes and teacher burnout is not more tech. More tech does not mean “better learning.” EdTech products destroy focus, steal attention, and displace relationships. Students need teachers, not technology. EdTech creates new “digital divides.” Safer versions of EdTech cost more. Monetizing safety and privacy means under-resourced schools receive less safe versions of the product. This is inequitable and means that privileged children get human teachers, while poor children get chatbots .

FEATURED: National Council on Disability re those disabled by EHS (Libby Kelley, Susie Molloy, Magda Havas, Sheena Symington):

https://www.electrosensitivesociety.com/national-council-on-disability-ncd-ehs-mcs-presentation-may-12-2022/

FEATURED THE POWER COUPLE: Is influenza an electrical illness? EMF Pandemics | Solar storms Here’s what we’ll learn:

FEATURED: Danish Ekstraordinært nyhedsbrev: december 2025 (Extraordinary newsletter: December 2025) Ombudsman cases

Right now we have two Danish Ombudsman cases and an EU Ombudsman case, which mutually support each other, now bringing the threads together. The common theme: Conflicts of interest, incompetent advisors and gross violations of existing law. But legal assistance in ombudsman cases costs money. We therefore now need financial support to complete the two Danish Ombudsman cases so that they can be submitted as soon as possible. Briefly about the three cases:

1) The People’s Movement VITA (Formerly the People’s Movement No to 5G in Denmark) complained about 2½ years ago to the Danish Health Authority about their long-standing (since 2006) use of unqualified advisors (i.e. advisors with close ties to the telecommunications industry) in connection with electromagnetic radiation (EMF).

This is illegal both in terms of international and national legislation. It is contrary to the Administrative Court, where public authorities have a duty to sufficiently clarify a case before making decisions, and it also contradicts the Danish Health Authority’s own impartiality policy. But the Danish Health Authority never responded. The People’s Movement then complained to the Ombudsman about the lack of response from the Danish Health Authority. The Ombudsman actually responded, just not officially, but by whispering in the Danish Health Authority’s ear. The Danish Health Authority has now finally sent a NON-REPLY, which is why the case must again be appealed to the Ombudsman.

2) The Council for Safe Telecommunications has submitted a complaint about the Executive Order on the national planning directive for permits for the installation of mobile towers in the open countryside (from 2023). Prior to the implementation of such new legislation, an environmental assessment of the effect on flora and fauna of the new legislation in question must be prepared. In 2023, the Council complained that the environmental assessment prepared was misleading and extremely deficient regarding the harmful effects of radiation on humans as well as flora and fauna. Remarkably, radiation effects on flora and fauna are not mentioned at all! This is an exceptionally gross violation of habitat legislation, where the state/authorities have a duty to document that no damage occurs. In this case, it is obvious to everyone that the authorities are turning a blind eye – then we see no damage! The complaint to the Environmental and Food Complaints Board was rejected after 1½ years, following extremely inadequate handling by only one representative of the board, and the authorities are thus continuing to break the law. Therefore, this complaint must now also be resubmitted to the Ombudsman.

3) The European Ombudsman case, which is directed against a report from SCHEER – an expert panel set up by the EU Commission. The report forms the basis for the EU to raise existing limit values, making us even more exposed.

In the Ombudsman case, it was pointed out that there was:

• Conflicts of interest: Members of the SCHEER group had connections to industry or industry-funded research.

• Lack of balance: Experts who hold critical views on the health effects of radiation from wireless technology were excluded, despite the presence of many qualified candidates from reputable institutions.

• Selective documentation: The report excluded most scientific studies that showed harmful effects at radiation levels below the existing limit values.

The EU Ombudsman has now launched a formal investigation into the EU’s handling of the expert report (see more HERE )

FEATURED: UK PETITION DATE: UK Government Petitions Committee were not satisfied with the government’s response to our petition after we surpassed 10k signatures.

The committee have asked the government to provide a revised response. You can read their statement here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/725049 (ensuring non-digital access to services is not just for people who cannot use digital devices, but to protect people who choose not to.)

Sorry we didn’t publish in time to promote Kate Singer’s talk again, but here is her most recent post: Free webinars today and tomorrow Katie Singer with a few news items

AI: AXIOS Exclusive: New OpenAI models likely pose “high” cybersecurity risk, company says

AI TECHNOCRACY NEWS: MIT Study: AI Initiatives Fail 95% Of The Time

AI FUTURISM: Google CEO Says We’re All Going to Have to Suffer Through It as AI Puts Society Through the Woodchipper “We will have to work through societal disruption.”

AI: TECHNOCRACY NEWS: KaBoom! Big Tech’s AI Debt Will Crash The Economy

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Has the Chinese government figured out the fact that GPUs ≠ AGI? And what does it mean if they figured this out before the US?

AUTOMOBILES: BUSINESS AND HUMAN RIGHTS Car and battery makers opted not to act, despite knowing that lead recycling factories in their supply chains were poisoning people

AUTOMOBILES: Oligarch Watch How Tesla bilks taxpayers

BROADBAND BILL/FCC INDUSTRY: Summary on Benton.org

House moves on broadband permit reform: What you need to know The broadband industry has long complained about cumbersome permitting processes, but the legislative gears are starting to turn on reform. The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee approved a batch of seven broadband permitting bills, which will advance to the full House for a vote. Most of the legislation is geared toward improving the permitting process on federal lands, but one bill— H.R.2289 , the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2025—aims to overhaul permitting across the federal, state and local levels. That bill would establish shot clocks for state and local permitting processes and exempt certain projects from National Environmental Protection Act and National Historic Preservation Act reviews. If a state or local government “fails to take final action” to grant or deny a permitting request within the applicable timeframe, that project would be deemed approved.

FIERCE: House moves on broadband permit reform: What you need to know The House’s move to advance permitting reform sparked mixed reactions Rep. Pallone opposed a bill that mandates deadlines for state and local permit review Legislation may have minimal BEAD impact, a consultant told us []We’ll have to wait and see if the legislation can make its way through the House and eventually the Senate. Nevertheless, telecom trade groups ACA Connects , WIA and WISPA praised the Committee’s passage. Permitting is “essentially a crippling, hidden tax,” WISPA Director of Communications Mike Wendy told Fierce. “So, anything that decreases the time, cost and complexity there is welcome.”[]The House Committee also advanced the Broadband and Telecommunications RAIL Act, which seeks to make it easier for ISPs to deploy across railroad tracks – often regarded as one of the biggest permitting hurdles. AND

Some officials, lawmakers look to speed up permitting for broadband projects Chris Teale | Route Fifty Summary on Benton.org As state and local governments wrestle with the major investments and planning needed to build out broadband internet, permitting for those projects is emerging as a key issue. States are desperate to spend the money they have available from the federal government’s $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, but equally desperate to make sure those projects aren’t bogged down in years of red tape and permitting problems. Broadband represents a major component of states and localities’ future economies. But getting the projects going is perhaps one of their biggest obstacles.“Too often, broadband deployment is prevented or delayed because of burdensome, opaque, and expensive permitting processes that exist at every level of government—federal, state, and local,” Rep. Richard Hudson, a North Carolina Republican who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, said during a recent hearing . “These unnecessary obstacles not only increase costs for deployment, but they also delay progress for communities that have already waited far too long.” That subcommittee hearing , where lawmakers marked up more than two dozen bills designed to “streamline” broadband permitting, saw a variety of proposed solutions.

CHILDREN AND SCREENS: New Screen Deep Episode: How Phones Are Making Us More Lonely and Addicted

Are smartphones and social media making us less connected, more lonely, and addicted to the endless videos on our feed? On this episode of Screen Deep , host Kris Perry discusses the ways people are becoming more attached to their phones and less connected to others with Dr. Meredith David, Associate Professor of Marketing at Baylor University. Dr. David shares evidence on how social media use contributes to feelings of loneliness and FOMO, how design features of popular short form video platforms facilitate addictive behaviors, and how “phubbing” – phone-snubbing – negatively impacts a myriad of social relationships. LISTEN 41 MINUTES

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel Australia’s New Social Media Regulations Put Childhood First Why raising the minimum age to 16 is a breakthrough for families and child safety

CHILDREN: THE FREE PRESS We Gave Students Laptops and Took Away Their Brains Decades of data show a clear pattern: The more schools digitize, the worse students perform. When people think about excessive technology in schools, their minds usually go to phones. But according to a new book from neuroscientist Jared Cooney Horvath, we’re overlooking the true culprits: the laptops sitting on students’ desks. In “The Digital Delusion: How Classroom Technology Harms Our Kids’ Learning—and How to Help Them Thrive Again,” Horvath explains why consuming information through screens leads to falling performance, fractured attention, and the slow erosion of rigorous thought. We’re proud to publish an exclusive, adapted excerpt from the book, answering an urgent question: Why, after generations of progress, are today’s children less intellectually capable than their parents? —The Editors The culprit lies in the meteoric rise of educational technology

CHILDREN AXIOS: A group of 42 state attorneys general are giving the world’s biggest companies a deadline to address chatbot risks to children. In a letter sent to more than a dozen AI companies on Tuesday, which POLITICO’s Brendan Bordelon was the first to report, the AGs called out chatbots for feeding “sycophantic and delusional outputs” to young users. “Failing to adequately implement additional safeguards may violate our respective laws,” they write. The officials set a Jan. 16 deadline to respond to a lengthy list of demands.

CHILDREN TEENS: Teens, Social Media and AI Chatbots 2025 Michelle Faverio, Olivia Sidoti | Research | Pew Research Center Summary on Benton.org

Even as teens express mixed feelings about social media’s impact, these sites remain a key part of their lives, with some using them “almost constantly.” Now, AI chatbots, like ChatGPT and Character.ai, are getting teens’ attention. Roughly two-thirds report using chatbots, including about three-in-ten who do so daily, according to a new Pew Research Center survey of 1,458 U.S. teens ages 13 to 17. Young people turn to a variety of platforms, but YouTube stands out for being used by nearly all teens. Roughly nine-in-ten report ever using it. Teens widely use three other platforms: About six-in-ten or more say they use TikTok and Instagram. A somewhat smaller share say they go on Snapchat (55%). Fewer use Facebook (31%) and WhatsApp (24%). And no more than about one-in-five say the same of Reddit or X (formerly Twitter).



CHILDREN AGE-GATING SOCIAL MEDIA UK: Being willing to have difficult conversations

Why those fighting against BigTech need to get comfortable arguing against those who are disabled Arguments from disability are going to be some of the hardest to respond to, for those of us arguing for measures to protect children from BigTech, such as age restricting social media.

I mean, who wants to be ‘that guy’?! The one who says, to someone such as Ezra Sholl (pictured in Guardian article ), your situation is obviously so difficult and the stories you share, of interacting with sports and film, so affecting, yet, despite this, I think age restricting social media is the right thing to do. []Here goes, I’ll make two points.

First, as Ezra makes clear in the article, referring to the hate speech and bullying he receives on social media, BigTech companies such as Snap and TikTok can be the most disgusting of places and they have steadfastly refused to clean up their act.

Second, there has to be another way. Surely, there has to be a way that allows young people, such as Ezra, to enjoy some of the pleasures of online communities, without the X-Insta-Threads hellscape that children are currently subjected to? I have read before of the huge mistake made when BigTech corporations were allowed to seize the public sphere in the way that they have, and to then turn it into a monetized casino of unregulated eyeballs, attention, rage and abuse. [] I believe there is a third way, that allows us to regulate, to innovate, and recapture the very best of our societies whilst integrating technology that is purposeful and life affirming and supports those less fortunate. It will be a bit slower, a bit more expensive, perhaps, but it will be better, so much better. I have read that non-profits, for example, could be supported in creating alternative communication platforms that put ethics and fairness at their heart. This doesn’t seem such a crazy proposition.

CHILDREN FUTURISM Social Media Is Absolutely Nuking Children’s Brains, New Research Finds “Our study suggests that it is specifically social media that affects children’s ability to concentrate.”

DATA CENTERS: AXIOS Data centers are the next space oddity

Big Tech’s insatiable demand for AI infrastructure is already starting to hit resource limits, slurping up land and energy, turning the technology from a growth opportunity to a political liability . In the quest for out-of-the-box solutions, tech giants are eyeing a new home for their server warehouses: space. [] The problems of building big new things in space are nearly endless, as the expensive and messy history of the International Space Station will attest. A data center doesn’t have to support human life, but a massive cluster of sensitive, high-powered computer processors creates its own issues. Companies will need to protect their hardware from constant bombardment of radiation, much stronger than on Earth. A working data center would require massive solar and cooling panels, which create a huge physical target in an increasingly cluttered environment. Everyday business problems, like upgrades, become their own massive engineering challenges in space. With new generations of chips every year, it would require a tremendous amount of launch capacity simply to keep an orbital center up to date. Companies say these hurdles are not insurmountable. And if the appetite for computer processing truly keeps curving upward, the industry may reach a point where it has no choice.



ECONOMICS COMMON DREAMS: Richest 0.001% Now Own Three Times More Wealth Than Poorest Half of Humanity Combined

A landmark report on global inequality published Wednesday shows that the chasm between the richest slice of humanity and everyone else continued to expand this year, leaving the top 0.001%—fewer than 60,000 multimillionaires—with three times more wealth than the poorest half of the world’s population combined.5G: INDUSTRY SDX: Another chipmaker makes a 5G exit as NXP closes Arizona plant A case of wham, bam, thank you GaN as chip firm decries low uptake



5G Dutch chipmaker NXP is exiting the 5G market with closure of its U.S. based fab.

As reported by Light Reading , the firm is closing its ECHO Fab in Chandler, Arizona, which manufactured power amplifiers (PAs) for 5G equipment based on gallium nitride (GaN) chips. NXP puts its decision down to poor 5G uptake, telling Light Reading : “5G rollout declined in recent years due to a lack of return on investment for mobile operators and global 5G basestation deployments have been well below original estimates.” “Given the market realities with no outlook for recovery, the RP business no longer fits into the company’s long-term strategic direction,” NXP continued. “Therefore, NXP has made the decision to ramp down its Radio Power product line.” As reported by SDxCentral , telecom operators have bemoaned the return on their 5G investments.



HEALTH: Homeowner sparks controversial discussion after blaming illness on solar panels: ‘You should see a doctor’

Kristen Lawrence, TCD, Dec 8, 2025 When a homeowner complained of chest pain and insomnia after getting a solar panel system installed, Reddit users in the r/Solar community had a hard time believing the two were related, especially given that experts have busted the myth that electromagnetic fields are dangerous to humans. “The latter two symptoms usually subside when I leave home or at least try to get to an area of the home far enough away from the panels, but most of the home is close enough to either the panels or the wiring that it causes problems,” they said.[] “Your cell phone has more EMF radiation than the panels,” one user commented on the thread. “These symptoms, while they may be real, are NOT caused by the solar panels. You need to look into gas leaks, carbon monoxide and the like.” https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/articles/homeowner-sparks-controversial-discussion-blaming-070000148.html I have heard of other cases like this one. The source of the problem is most likely the “dirty electricity” emanating from the house’s wiring when the direct current (DC) produced by the solar cells is converted to alternating current (AC). According to Microsoft Copilot: Quick Answer: You can reduce or stop “dirty electricity” from solar panels by using proper inverters, installing line filters, ensuring correct grounding, and maintaining clean panels. Most concerns about dirty electricity come from misinformation—solar panels themselves don’t inherently produce harmful electrical noise if installed correctly.



HEALTH: PARKINSON Dopamine and Hand-Eye Co-Ordination Dopaminergic Benefits of Fine Detail Work and Art as Therapy

HOUSING: EMF WISDOM KEITH CUTTER Safe Today, Unlivable Tomorrow: How Terrain Shapes Long-Term EMF Survival A Case Study

The larger concern, however, was the county’s fixed-wireless internet infrastructure. Here, fixed service relies on directional antennas with integral transmitters powered by PoE, operating on either 5 GHz or 60 GHz—essentially a WiFi router mated to a directional antenna and aimed at a mountain-top WiFi node. Because these links depend on line-of-sight propagation, the mountain-top transmitter effectively illuminates the entire service area. For the electrically sensitive, this means that every place within reach of that node becomes difficult or impossible to inhabit; and, perhaps worse, non-sensitives receive no warning at all. The burden is compounded further by the close-range emissions from the directional antennas mounted on each participating home.

INSPIRATION KRIS DEDECKER LOW TECH MAGAZINE: Kris Dedecker takes inspiration from the past when we designed technologies that worked in concert with nature – technologies that allowed for the flow of time to inform our activities, and that heated or cooled one locality rather than an entire house. Kris posits designing technology with the mindset of designers of the past might help even 21st century humans to live more sustainably with Earth. The lecture “High-tech problems, obsolete technologies, and low-tech solutions” by Kris De Decker underscores the potential of past and often forgotten technologies and how they can inform sustainable energy practices. 2 1/4 HOURS OF THE REAL DEAL

INSPIRATION: Psychology says people raised in the 1960s and 70s developed these 8 mental strengths that are rare today If anything, the mental strengths of older generations remind us of a crucial truth: Progress doesn’t always make us stronger. Sometimes it makes us softer in the wrong ways.

LIFESTYLE: Online Nation Report 2025 Research | Ofcom Summary on Benton.org

UK adults spend an average of four and a half hours online a day – up by 10 minutes from 2024. Most time online is on a smartphone. One in 20 people remain without internet access at home. Half (51%) of time online is spent on services owned by Alphabet or Meta. Smartphone users use on average 41 apps in a month. Google is still the most-used search service, but Gen AI services are changing the sector. YouTube, Facebook/Messenger and Instagram are the top three social media services. WhatsApp is the top messaging app and is growing. Most (59%) UK adults use online intermediaries for their online news. Adults are less positive about the internet’s societal impact than they were in 2024. More people say they have seen something upsetting online than last year – but there has been a decline in exposure to potentially harmful content. Children aged 8-14 spend an average of nearly 3 hours online each day. Most children are happy with what they do online, though this is lower for older children. Many children use the online world to aid their wellbeing. Nearly all children say that being online helps them to learn about the world, develop new skills and build social connections. But some children identify the negative impact of endlessly scrolling online, and it leading to ‘brain-rot’



MEDIA: TED GIOIA Hollywood Is Turning into a Content Farm for Silicon Valley

That’s the hot strategy nowadays. You buy a Hollywood movie studio, and turn it into a content farm for tiny screens. And then, in phase two, the people making the content get replaced by AI. Let me remind you that Google’s market cap is now 20 time the value of Disney. They could buy out Disney with the spare change lost in the CEO’s couch cushions.



SURVEILLANCE: How Big Tech Has Convinced Us to Surveil Ourselves and Each Other - 404 MEDIA 1 HOUR VIDEO Chris Gillard is a surveillance justice expert and tech fellow at the MacArthur Foundation.

Jason talks to Chris Gilliard, the author of the upcoming book Luxury Surveillance. Gilliard has studied the rise of companies like Ring and Flock, as well as the dynamics that lead people to surveil themselves and each other. (have not listened)



SURVEILLANCE: 404 Media is making a print zine about the surveillance tactics used by ICE, and the ways people are resisting this technology. It will be 16 pages and printed on a risograph printer by a printshop in Los Angeles. It contains both reworked versions of our best reporting on ICE and some new articles for the zine. It will be available at the beginning of January. []. Print can totally sidestep Big Tech’s distribution mechanisms. It can be mailed, sold in stores, and handed out at concerts. It can be read and passed to a friend, donated to a thrift store and discovered by someone killing time on a weekend, or tossed in a recycling bin and rescued by a random passerby.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS RESOURCE: This informative page from Environmental Health Sciences includes research, local actions, and a chart comparing international standards https://ehsciences.org/are-cell-towers-safe/#InternationalCellTower

WARFARE: ARS TECHNICA Asked why we need Golden Dome, the man in charge points to a Hollywood film “If they see how prepared we are, no one starts a nuclear war.”

WARFARE: Golden Dome has spurred a wave of military funding and contracts, which commercial space firms have been eager to try and position themselves for. That’s happening in the United States but also in Europe as the European Union and member states ramp up their own milspace funding, speakers said during an onlineSpaceNews panel discussion. https://spacenews.bluelena.io/index.php?

WARFARE: Manufacturing Consent For Golden Dome Weaponizing space is planned to proceed under the Golden Dome umbrella

National Call for Safe Technology meeting, Friday December 12, 2025, 1-3 pm ET

MORE INFO ABOUT US BILLS/FCC PROCEEDING:

The TELECOM uber spying plan is being pushed by the FCC, NTIA and Congress, to remove all local authority over where the towers go, their health effects and who gets control of all that data It is important to put these separate pieces of law and regulation together, and see through the phony justifications, to understand our world now - Meryl Nass

MORE ACTION FOR U.S.:

We need to ask our Representatives to go to the Dec 12 hearing at Energy and Comm Com. re 2289 If you have a Senator on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Com., we have a great opportunity to get them to ask the FCC Commissioners about updating the guidelines. Theodora brought up these dates in her recent webinar re HR2289 and FCC 25-276. Please share re the hearings with your groups. https://www.senate.gov/general/committee_assignments/assignments.htm

FILL OUT A FORM: URGENT: CHD Tell Congress to Amend Six Bills That Threaten Local Control Over Wireless Congress is advancing six bills — HR 1343, 1588, 1665, 1681, 1731, and 6046 — that would greatly expand federal control over wireless deployment and limit the ability of local governments to regulate the placement of wireless facilities. Tell Congress to amend these bills now. Your voice can help stop a nationwide push to force more cell towers into our neighborhoods.

