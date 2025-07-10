When mind-body teacher Jeffrey Yuen spoke about his desire to help to cultivate “a healer in every home” in the West, it had nothing to do with checking data from health wearables, and it still doesn’t.

It actually can’t work that way.

I was listening recently to a talk by a Medical QiGong master who is training new teachers, and one of the students was voicing his hope that medical insurance providers would provide coverage for mind-body classes.

The teacher noted that the sickness-based ‘health care system’ is in its death throes, and that teachers will find students looking for instruction in true healing arts that show students how to create inner elixirs - i.e. their own internal medicine. (For example, focusing on long, slow, deep breathing, only without the cigarette).

He spoke about being on the leading edge of paradigm shift that is already unfolding, rather than providing scaffolding for the necessary death of outdated beliefs, and the infrastructure they require. As Jean Houston observed: It’s Jump Time.

Will we question whether or not our so-called artificial “wireless ecosystem” impacts the body’s ability to sustain its own health-protective, balanced, inborn biochemistry soon enough?

Yes.

Consciousness/awareness and connectivity, including the activation of latent capacities, is growing at a faster rate than unhinged tech innovation that has never been protective of health and the environment. This is a necessary miracle.

The QiGong master’s observation about mainstream for-profit medicine in its death throes reminded me of the historical narrative of the transition from horses to horsepower/automobiles, sort of.

“In 1898, delegates from across the globe gathered in New York City for the world’s first international urban planning conference. One topic dominated the discussion. It was not housing, land use, economic development, or infrastructure. The delegates were driven to desperation by horse manure. The horse was no newcomer on the urban scene. But by the late 1800s, the problem of horse pollution had reached unprecedented heights. The growth in the horse population was outstripping even the rapid rise in the number of human city dwellers. American cities were drowning in horse manure as well as other unpleasant byproducts of the era’s predominant mode of transportation: urine, flies, congestion, carcasses, and traffic accidents. Widespread cruelty to horses was a form of environmental degradation as well. The situation seemed dire.”

Some sources portray the invention of the automobile as the solution to the horse dung crisis. Techno-optimists and revisionists are now operating in full force.

Bur the 2013 article The Big Shift Last Time: From Horse Dung to Car Smog by Andrew Nikiforuk, originally published by The TyeeResilience Magazine, offered a different take on the automobile:

“Dreaming of a ‘Horseless Age’”

“Horseless Age, an indispensible magazine for car makers and car buyers alike at the turn of the century, promised that the removal of the horse from cities would not only reduce noise and clatter but save money. It, too, would conserve pleasure time for "the horse is not so manageable as a mechanical vehicle."

Car propaganda also portrayed the horse as "untamable beast" and author of "frightful accidents." At the same time motor enthusiasts railed against regulations, speed limits and licensing requirement for new fangled jalopies.

In the end the removal of the horse from urban life and later the farm became a protracted drama that took more than 50 years. It also required the messy adoption of three fossil-fuel technologies.

Steam engines replaced the horse for long-distance haulage; coal-fired electricity made the horse redundant for public transit and the combustion engine eradicated the horse as a prime mover of individuals and most goods.

The transition, however, did not end the chaos in industrial cities but merely complicated and magnified the movement of people and stuff.”

Cars didn’t clean up cities but replaced stationary piles of dung with invisible clouds of pollution that moved with the wind. The automobile also allowed the rich and middle class to abandon public transit as well as street contact with the working poor and immigrants.” - Andrew Nikiforuk



Now we’re using rockets and space travel, (including the promise of colonizing Mars) to keep the rich away from the kind of undesirables who, for example, prefer public transport vs. autonomous vehicles.

Invisible (storm) clouds of pollution are being created in space, including chemical waste and debris from every rocket launch and every disintegrating satellite, as data centers consume obscene amounts of water and energy here on Earth.

Whose values are providing the foundation for current infrastructure choices?

The claims about cars from Horseless Age magazine remind me of talking points about 5G and wireless tech, - beating China, remote surgery, battlefield 5G-enabled surgery, (Republican) speed, latency, digital access (Democrat) and, again, autonomous vehicles. Its not about blaming the other political party.

We are increasingly reaching a choice point, every one of us, every day.

Do we accept without question; question; or actively resist…

Because reading a map vs. choosing a doll both have real, real-world implications.

Canadian writer Katherine Johnson Martinko posts wonderful analysis and information on her substack “The Analogue Family.” Here is her July 7 article:

“Author Graham Lee thinks we should strive to reclaim ancient wayfaring abilities. London cab drivers, to attain a license, must pass a test called “The Knowledge” that consists of memorizing 25,000 street names and locations. A 2011 study at University College London found that, in the process of doing so, the drivers’ hippocampi increased in size. The hippocampus is the area of the brain primarily associated with memory and spatial navigation. When this skill is no longer required, the same area shrinks.

This is fascinating because it shows that using our brains to navigate has a measurable physical effect on them. The gray matter volume literally increases and decreases, depending on how it’s used. This is relevant at a time when most people are relinquishing the ability to navigate on their own to technologies like GPS.

Since the UCL study came out, there is now more research confirming that use of GPS negatively impacts our spatial memory and even disables parts of the brain that would otherwise be used. In other words, when we stop navigating with our brains and outsource it to devices, we undermine a basic human skill and become less competent.”

These observations can be translated into choices, decisions, and action, for those ready, willing, and able. If you are thinking Christmas in July, would you gift a family a book of maps and walk in the woods with a child?

Diabetic Barbie’s Glucose Monitor Talks to Her Cellphone

On the other side of the increasing distance between marketing forces and awakening consumers, (including parents rejecting the smart-phone childhood,) there is a brand-new toy on the market - Mattel’s Diabetic Barbie.

Barbie’s wearable glucose monitor communicates with the cellphone she carries in her little child-sized purse:

“Barbie® Introduces First-Ever Barbie Doll with Type 1 Diabetes to Expand Representation and Inspire More Children” “Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls. “Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.””.

Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM): The doll wears a CGM on her arm to help manage her type 1 diabetes. CGMs are small, wearable devices that continuously measure a person’s blood-sugar levels. To keep her CGM in place, she uses heart-shaped medical tape – Barbie pink, of course – along with a phone that displays a CGM app to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day.

Insulin Pump : Barbie has an insulin pump, a small, wearable medical device that allows for automated insulin dosing as needed, attached to her waist.

Blue Polka Dot Outfit : The doll wears a stylish polka dot top and matching skirt with ruffles. Both the color blue and circle print are nods to the global symbols that represent diabetes awareness.

Purse : The doll comes with a pastel blue purse, perfect for Barbie to carry any essentials, such as type 1 diabetes supplies or snacks, when she’s on the go.



Reporting about the new doll, The New York Post noted, Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make little or no insulin, a hormone that allows sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy, ultimately leading to dependence on insulin therapy. Approximately 1.24 million people in the US live with type 1 diabetes, and that number is expected to grow to 5 million by 2050.”

In 2015, the review article Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes in Children: Epidemiology and Treatment noted:

The incidence of overweight and obesity among children has increased dramatically in recent decades, with about one-third of children in the U.S. currently being either overweight or obese. Being overweight in early childhood increases risk for later obesity. There is evidence for the efficacy of family-based behavioral treatment to control weight and improve health outcomes. Obesity-related health risks have been documented, including metabolic syndrome. There is also increasing incidence of type 2 diabetes (T2D) among youth in recent years, with obesity and family history of T2D generally present. Lower income and ethnic minority status are associated with both obesity and T2D in youth. Most youth with T2D do not achieve optimal glycemic control, and are at high risk for later health complications. Obesity and T2D represent significant public health issues with potentially great personal and societal cost. Research addressing the prevention of obesity and T2D among youth is urgently needed.



One of my healthcare practitioners explained that medical doctors in practice now encountered exactly one page of information about the Spleen in their training. We could learn, faster than health care can pivot, so much more as laypeople. This includes Spleen’s relationship with immunity, menses, pregnancy, childbirth, childhood growth and development, thyroid function, sensitivity to electromagnetic fields, seasonal illnesses, chronobiology, and - stress.

One thing we know do about it- it is assumed that a person can live without the spleen organ if needed. But although Chinese medicine has systematized the relationship between the Spleen and the Heart, the energetic field view in not present in the West. Yet.

The press release about diabetic Barbie is correct: “Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world.” including encouraging children to become consumers and to demand cellphones and wearable health monitors that may in fact impact the Spleen negatively.

A toy is a powerful push notification, for unaware parents and children.

Careful readers of the press release will also cringe at the marketing industry’s skillful integration of promotion of women, athletes, and models as social influencers.

What if parents everywhere started making or ordering age-appropriate gifts, that foster creativity, interaction and growth, for example from a Waldorf school supplier instead?

Is it helpful to use play therapy to engage with a disabled child? Yes, of course. Is it helpful for a paralyzed individual to be able to communicate more easily via tech? Yes. Does everyone need a brain chip and more tech to “bio-hack?" their own intellectual capacities, or a car that drives itself? No.

How much of the tech-based research money spent to address mobility issues for veterans has trickled down to the disabled individuals including war veterans, over the last six decades? Or, are disabled individuals exploited, or being used because of their shortened expected lifespans, insidiously, to test new technologies?

These are very tough questions.

The Blood Sugar Question

The “inclusion of the disabled narrative” was also used in early discussions of autonomous vehicles, for example to create employment opportunities and to foster independence. These ideas were never evaluated relative to the benefits of community, and real time, caring interactions with individuals, including, for example, human drivers and other passengers.

What we could also be doing instead of selling a doll with chronic illness that normalizes an artificial, profit-driven EMF environment (to support the cellphone age) under the promotion of inclusion, is investigating the impact of polluted power quality, - for example, like the risks being introduced by distributed energy resources and so-called” clean energy” (including smart meters) - on elevated blood sugar, as Magda Havas and David Stetzer reported in 2008.

Transient electromagnetic fields (dirty electricity), in the kilohertz range on electrical wiring, may be contributing to elevated blood sugar levels among diabetics and prediabetics. By closely following plasma glucose levels in four Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics, we find that they responded directly to the amount of dirty electricity in their environment. In an electromagnetically clean environment, Type 1 diabetics require less insulin and Type 2 diabetics have lower levels of plasma glucose. Dirty electricity, generated by electronic equipment and wireless devices, is ubiquitous in the environment. Exercise on a treadmill, which produces dirty electricity, increases plasma glucose. These findings may explain why brittle diabetics have difficulty regulating blood sugar. Based on estimates of people who suffer from symptoms of electrical hypersensitivity (3–35%), as many as 5–60 million diabetics worldwide may be affected. Exposure to electromagnetic pollution in its various forms may account for higher plasma glucose levels and may contribute to the misdiagnosis of diabetes. Reducing exposure to electromagnetic pollution by avoidance or with specially designed GS filters may enable some diabetics to better regulate their blood sugar with less medication and borderline or pre-diabetics to remain non diabetic longer. - Source

See EMF Consultant Keith Cutter’s article “Reducing Your Family’s Exposure to Man-Made Radiation in the Home” published about 3 years ago in Wise Traditions, quarterly journal of the Weston A. Price Foundation.) “This article deals exclusively with self-generated EMF. This is the place to begin; we need to stop radiating ourselves and then teach our neighbors how to do the same." “There are four specific EMF types in the average home—magnetic fields (MFs), electric fields (EFs), dirty electricity (DE) and radio-frequency/microwave radiation (RF). Each of these is a unique type of man-made non-ion­izing radiation; that is, they are not otherwise part of the natural environment. Each must be measured using specific meters and tech­niques. Remediation strategies are also unique to each specific type of EMF. The micro climate is a critical factor. The choices you make in your tolerance of wire­less technologies and proximity to radiation sources are the most important factors control­ling your micro climate.“

Have any of the complaints from the public about blood sugar alterations in the presence of certain exposures been investigated?

This is the Data We Need Now: Monitoring EMF/RF Community Exposures: Our Biology Responds to Peaks, Not Just Averages

From Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association Inc. (ORSAA) Victor Leach ORSAA long-term Oct 2022 to Oct 2023 in Mullumbimby, NSW ORSAA conducted a year-long monitoring program from October 2022 to October 2023 in Mullumbimby, NSW. Many residents choose to live there because they enjoy the rural lifestyle and appreciate the opportunity to coexist with nature. Additionally, some community members have relocated to Mullumbimby after discovering they are Electrohypersensitive (EHS), which has negatively impacted their health. They are seeking areas free from wireless exposure, referred to as “White Zones”. Unfortunately, the spread of wireless communication has increased over the last decade, particularly with the rollout of 5G, making it harder to find those “White Zones”. Some residents and business owners in Mullum kindly allowed us to install monitors on their premises, which we left in place to collect real-time data on all RF exposures in their vicinity for approximately nine months. mI presented our findings at the Australian Radiation Protection 2024 Conference in Coffs Harbour and have now published a paper in Radiation Protection in Australasia (RPiA); https://www.researchgate.net/publication/393443485 . I always like to follow up my conference presentation with a published paper because a 15-minute talk only really covers the basics. The linked paper provides more detailed information and includes references, allowing interested readers to explore the topic further. The main message that can be taken away from this publication is that total exposure from wireless communication should consider all sources, not just a single mobile phone tower, as represented in EME reports. Some of the frequencies we observed, which are present at high intensities relative to other frequencies, are not listed in standard ARPANSA or Telco reporting. Proper research requires the use of spectrum analysers to identify sources and record peak exposures. The current ARPANSA standard (RPS S-1) only requires monitoring over 6- and 30-minute periods and the reporting of averages. Unfortunately, our biology responds to peaks, not just averages, as outlined by Dr Julie McCredden (ORSAA President) in her keynote address at the same conference. The other speakers were Mr Alasdair Philips (Electrical and Electronic Engineering) and Dr Erica Mallery Blythe (MD). https://www.orsaa.org/arps-2024-keynote-address.html

We need this data to compare it to symptom onset and disease epidemiology, but many consumers are not waiting. They already know that the increasing juxtaposition of chronic exposures is sort of like Taylor Swift’s song Red: like driving a new Maserati down a dead end street - but the wrong way.

Dousing and Dowsing

Recently, the mainstream news has been referencing RFKennedy’s comments about enabling Americans to access health data via wearables.

The Ohio Roundtable didn’t beat around the bush.

https://www.theohioregister.com/make-america-healthy-again-by-dowsing-our-bodies-with-electromagnetics/

The choice is yours, fellow consumer: buy a Smart wearable to track your body’s every statistic while being constantly beamed with DNA degrading electromagnetics, or make healthy lifestyle choices and surround yourself with a trusted team of physicians (ideally holistic) while exercising common sense by “listening to your body." One thing is clear: the “Make America Healthy Again” train is quickly derailing.

The Ohio Roundtable used the term dowsing as akin to covering something with gasoline.

But the other meaning of the word dowse or douse points to an antidote to unnecessary tech applications - to cultivate a direct mind-body connection and begin accessing the body’s intuition, which is very different from an intellectual endeavor.

Instead of looking to a (hackable) wearable, what if Westerners started actually dowsing to receive and understand their body’s intelligence, directly? (8-minute video)

For example, there is a practice for tuning in and consulting the body’s wisdom before eating.

Donna Eden has explained that our ancestors, the ones who survived, were the ones who had the discernment to know which berries were safe to eat. They didn’t look it up on the phone.

A yoga teacher advised imitating the wise ones, and holding food in all 5 bare fingers, and pausing to give the body’s electromagnetic pathways the opportunity to provide feedback (via the Meridian system- an electromagnetic intelligence system.)

It is as simple as noting if there is a sudden decrease in saliva, or an increase in heart rate. This is about listening, with all of our senses. There are many groups and organizations quietly teaching these methods for energy checking, devoid of devices.

There are many Americans who have already reached the choice point, who only work with health care practitioners who energy test, recognizing that current drug prescribing methods are a gamble if you are not in the right place in the for-profit-driven bell curve.

The wearable monitors are using the same information that we can get without them, but are using competing, polluting electromagnetic frequencies to gather and transmit the data.

Safeguarding the Frequencies of the Generative Cosmic Current

Most humans do not need the devices, when they could begin running their own internal software, without potentially also introducing harm to themselves and inflicting damage on others and being indoctrinated into a surveillance grid.

There is a huge missing piece to the health puzzle: electromagnetic frequency precedes biochemistry and choreographs health and harmonizes the organism with the rhythmic dance of the cosmos.

The yogis and Chinese sages were endeavoring to understand their place in the Cosmos, and not to colonize or monetize it. Through meticulous record keeping, they developed an intimacy with the overlapping rhythms and patterns that form the Cosmic Current.

They understood the implications of both the full moon and the new moon, and whether or not the energy of the day carried the characteristics of fire and air, or earth and water. (One rule: do not water plants on an air day. Alternating odd-even water plans are an ill-informed technocratic approach to conservation that violates the laws of nature). (Another rule; Avoid non-emergency surgery at the full moon.) (Work with and not against nature). Row down the stream.

The ancients understood that one child’s imbalance might be blood sugar, while another’s might be nervous tension or digestion. Harmonizing with the seasons (diet, etc.) was never an issue in early cultures.

We are fast on the road (now extending to drones in the sky) of delivering more ways to be out of balance, including digital addiction and its interference with balanced living, including in children.

(See Shannon Rowan’s newest book: “The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology & How We Can Stop It” Read, and listen to the interview here: The Red Shoes: Escaping Our Digital Spell | Keith Cutter & Shannon Rowan Youtube video: The Red Shoes: Escaping Our Digital Spell | Keith Cutter & Shannon Rowan I 1/3 hours

No child, ever, should be at risk of addiction promoted by unbridled corporate and military interests. Their live should be literally be choregraphed by the sun.

The “Wireless Wearables for Wellness” Health Movement Can‘t Work Because the Unnatural Frequencies Interfere with Exquisite Choreography of the Cosmos, For Humans and All of Nature

We are at the chapter in the story where the tobacco ads show a happy, injured soldier in bed receiving cigarettes and we are smoking some intended juxtaposition of pride, nationalism, and supposed compassion.

While glancing through links for the database of 62,000 ads, I came across this site:

Tobacco Industry Marketing and Advertising | Tobacco Atlas:

Do you see what I see?

The Stanford Tobacco Research library notes, “In 1949, on the heels of Lucky Strike’s 1931 ad campaign, “Do You Inhale?” and Philip Morris’ 1942 campaign, “Inhale? Sure, all smokers do,” P. Lorillard released a campaign for Embassy urging smokers to “Inhale [Embassy] to your heart’s content!” Lorillard claimed that Embassy’s extra length provides “extra protection.” The faulty concept was that because the cigarette was longer, it was able to better filter out toxins, since it took more time for the smoke to reach the smoker’s throat due to the long length through which it had to travel. In 1950, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigators had decided that king-size cigarettes, like Embassy, contained "more tobacco and therefore more harmful substances" than are found in an ordinary cigarette.”

Is this like thinking that 5G is safer because it is newer, and wouldn’t be in the marketplace if it was safe?

Wearables are Already Upon Us

A colleague shared her experience: “As I checked into Dana Farber for my annual ovarian cancer appointment, I was handed a device to attach to my clothing. In smelling an EMF rat, I asked what it was, and was told it was a tracking device. I asked, "What for?" And was told to keep track of me in case of an emergency, To which I said, "If there's an emergency, I will leave the hospital. Wireless devices emit dangerous levels of EMF Radiation, and I've already had cancer twice. So I won't be wearing this." The people at the desk didn't have anything to say, so that was that. But I brought it all up w. my oncologist who heard me, and made an arrangement for me to meet with a patient rep, who I spoke with but could tell her job was more to placate than solve. But I did give my oncologist some EMF materials to read, which he accepted graciously.’

Physicians are routinely expecting patients to wear wireless sleep monitors and heart monitors, without question.

Recent MAHA/Wearables Coverage

July 3, Joshua Stylman’s Substack, also published by the Defender: Censorship/Surveillance RFK Jr., Wearables and the Pitfalls of Hero Worship

Charles Eisenstein published a defense of Kennedy’s statement that “every American should be wearing a wearable within four years,” arguing that critics engaged in “hysterical reactions” and “cancel culture.” But Eisenstein’s critique misses the deeper issues at stake and reveals a dangerous dynamic in the MAHA movement. by Joshua Stylman We need to focus less on individual players and more on the entire system steering in a particular direction, an apparatus so complex that not everyone can possibly keep track of all its moving parts. This systemic approach is what drove my recent analysis of the wearables infrastructure , documenting concerns that Eisenstein’s piece doesn’t address, instead focusing on dismissing critics as engaging in “hysteria.” I was compelled to write this response because, even though Charles may not know of me or my writing, I took strong exception to his argument. This isn’t about personality politics or ideological purity. It’s about recognizing that we’re being systematically transformed into commoditized data streams, potentially hooked up to what can only be described as the Borg — I know that sounds like a sci-fi movie, but alas, here we are. Imagine telling someone about the “ Internet of Bodies ” 25 years ago. The wearables infrastructure isn’t just about health optimization — it’s about biometric colonization, which I’ve explored in depth in “ Node Without Consent ” and “ The Invisible Leash ,” and the financial control mechanisms that I’ve been documenting for the last few years. The evidence for this biometric colonization comes directly from the architects themselves. The real infrastructure: The World Economic Forum’s own materials show wearables as components in comprehensive digital identity systems connecting health data to financial services, government access, and social platforms. This isn’t conspiracy theory — it’s their documented strategy. Economic coercion: When insurance rates, employment opportunities, and basic services become tied to wearable compliance, “choice” becomes meaningless. The progression is systematic: wearable detects irregularity → triggers automated medication reminders → insurance adjusts premiums → employers flag productivity concerns → economic survival becomes dependent on biometric compliance.

Andrew Kaufman; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd

True health begins in the home, not in a device. The notion that we need continuous biometric monitoring to become healthier is scientifically unsubstantiated and deeply misguided.

In reality, when individuals take the time to investigate the environmental and behavioral factors that influence their well-being, they often uncover clear, modifiable causes of chronic illness.

If the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) were genuinely committed to addressing the American health crisis, the focus would be on removing known toxins from our food, water, and air, not expanding biometric surveillance.

Wearable devices collect massive amounts of data: heart rate variability, sleep cycles, movement, diet, stress response, and more. This data is monetizable and can be used to map behavioral patterns so precisely that corporations and institutions can predict and influence nearly every aspect of your life including when you eat, how you sleep, what triggers stress, and even emotional regulation.

While some may accept this as innovation, many recognize it for what it is: a shift away from prevention and personal empowerment, toward dependency on tech and medical surveillance. This isn’t about health, it’s about control.

We do not need big tech or pharmaceutical systems to reclaim our health. What we need is a cultural shift toward education, environmental awareness, and self-responsibility. We must become our own health authorities, understanding what strengthens the body, what depletes it, and how to make sustainable choices.

AND: Do you really think a device on your wrist will fix your chronic fatigue?

RFK Jr. campaigned on “Make America Healthy Again,” promising to clean up our food system, ban harmful additives and artificial dyes, reduce exposure to pesticides, and invest in nutrition education and organic agriculture.

But his current agenda is profiling a different trajectory: a biotech advance centered on wearable devices, with federal ads encouraging every American to track heart rate, glucose, sleep, and more, nominally to “empower” health, yet effectively expanding data harvesting.

Ask yourself, will wearables truly benefit someone suffering from chronic disease? Or is it simply a technology-first strategy that leaves the real causes of sickness, chemicals in our food, water, and air largely unchecked?

True health doesn’t come from devices.

It comes from toxin-free food, clean environments, and systems ensuring healthy options are accessible to all. It comes from making conscious lifestyle choices. We don’t need more data points; we need fewer toxins, lower stress, better sleep and time spent outdoors.

What we truly need is more people taking control of their lives and their health.

We need individuals empowered to become their own health authorities, informed, aware, and unwilling to outsource their well-being to systems built on profit and surveillance.

It’s time to shift the narrative: from surveillance to prevention, from profit to purity, and from dependency on tech to empowerment through real environmental change.

Another comment (from the community):

You can see where this is headed… refuse to adopt this technology and it won’t be long and you’ll be denied health insurance or charged the highest premiums, because you’re deemed non compliant, obstructive and secretive. In Australia ads are running on tv at the moment, for Suncorp… a bank and insurer… marketing an app as a “health check for your home”… this will obviously be used to dictate what repairs and modifications a member should make, charge members more and even deny claims in the end, where “suggestions” are not adopted. Merge the two technologies and it will be easier for insurers to punish and deny on the basis of “self inflicted” and “preventable” actions on the consumers part.

(Gillian Jamieson's Substack (UK) cross-posted a post from Joshua Stylman) Many of us know about the thousands of studies showing health damage from wireless radiation and so does RFKJnr., so when he suggested citizens wore wearables, many felt betrayed. But it is not just about the radiation, but about human self-awareness being outsourced to machines. Great article. - Gillian

My comment; Great graphics and good references, worth your time

How "Health Freedom" Now Embraces Digital Surveillance Look, I love technology and the possibilities for making our lives better. But there should always be a conversation about trade-offs, and that conversation never seems to happen. This isn't just about privacy or data security. It's about the systematic severance of human consciousness from its biological foundation - and the global infrastructure being constructed to ensure that separation becomes permanent.

The Disembodiment Engine The wearables agenda represents something far more insidious than surveillance: the industrialization of human self-awareness. When you ask your device how you slept instead of feeling it yourself, when you check your phone to see if you're stressed instead of noticing your breath, you're participating in the systematic outsourcing of embodied consciousness to algorithmic interpretation. The Fourth Industrial Revolution's Biological Colonization, Economic Coercion

What makes RFK's timeline "inevitable" isn't consumer demand - it's the systematic elimination of alternatives through economic coercion. As Corey Digs has meticulously shown, wearables represent one component of a comprehensive digital control grid where your access to healthcare, employment, and basic services becomes conditional on continuous biological monitoring.

As financial analyst and freedom fighter Catherine Austin Fitts has long warned, wearables represent one component of what she calls 'the control grid' - a comprehensive system integrating health surveillance with digital currencies and social credit scoring. The goal isn't health optimization but economic control: making your access to resources conditional on biometric compliance. Her Solari Report provides perhaps the most essential analysis for understanding these converging systems - aside from reading the World Economic Forum's materials directly.

Many sincere people in the health industry believe that uniform data controlled by individuals rather than agencies and insurers represents a cost-saving measure that empowers people against industry and government. These standardized health-data formats - like HL7 FHIR protocols already rolling out across U.S. healthcare - promise efficiency and patient empowerment. This view makes perfect sense from an efficiency standpoint. It also happens to be dangerous. MORE AT LINK

AND: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/do-not-use-smartwatches-or-smart-rings-measure-blood-glucose-levels-fda-safety-communication Courtesy Rosemary Russell at the National Call

Children’s Health Defense June 26 ‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share

Wireless technologies, including wearables, have clear and well-documented harms. These devices continuously emit RF radiation in direct contact with the body for long periods of time. They also collect and share biometric data, raising privacy concerns. by Children’s Health Defense EMR & Wireless Team We agree that people should be able to monitor their health in innovative ways using the technology they choose. But we do not think the federal government should try to push wearables on every American. A wearable is an electronic device — such as a smartwatch, fitness tracker or smart ring — worn on the body. It’s made up of dozens of sensors and wireless technologies that continuously collect, monitor and transmit biometric and other sensitive data.

Sweden and the Weaponization of Wearables Data

Politico recently reported: Bodyguards revealed the location of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at least 35 times by uploading their workouts to the fitness app Strava, POLITICO EU's Paul Dallison reports. Their running and cycling data pointed to Kristersson’s address, his running route and details of his international trips. According to the Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter, the bodyguards’ Strava data also hinted at the activities of former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson. Clumsy use of Strava has been leading to national security leaks since at least 2017, when U.S. soldiers inadvertently uploaded GPS coordinates that revealed the locations of military and spy outposts. A Russian submarine commander was using the app for running when he was assassinated in 2023. Russian outlets reported that the gunman had tracked the victim using publicly available Strava data. Strava did not immediately respond to DFD’s request for comment.

Changing Horses in the Middle of the Stream

I’m not as worried about the story above as the fact that every single piece of data transmitted to every cell phone is part of a surveillance grid, and humans are writing checks that nature can’t cash.

Speaking of horses’ derrieres as I did at the beginning of the article, the lack of monitoring of EMF exposures and reported harm and downsides also reminded me of a story about the space shuttle, and the article “The Space Shuttle and the Horse's Rear End”

“The United States standard railroad gauge of 4 feet, 8 1/2 inches derives from the original specification for an Imperial Roman army war chariot. []Well, there's an interesting extension of the story about railroad gauge and horses' behinds. When we see a Space Shuttle sitting on the launch pad, there are two big booster rockets attached to the sides of the main fuel tank. These are the solid rocket boosters, or SRBs. The SRBs are made by Thiokol at a factory in Utah. The engineers who designed the SRBs might have preferred to make them a bit fatter, but the SRBs had to be shipped by train from the factory to the launch site. The railroad from the factory runs through a tunnel in the mountains. The SRBs had to fit through that tunnel. The tunnel is slightly wider than a railroad track, and the railroad track is about as wide as two horses' behinds. So a major design feature of what is arguably the world's most advanced transportation system was originally determined by the width of a horse's ass.”

I believe in the right to choose or refuse to be superconnected! - Tim Arnold

With our inborn capacities, we can be doing so much more, moment by moment.

One solution, from UK visionary Tim Arnold: “Less Scroll, More Soul”

"Is it time to break up with our phones? The stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed album by Tim Arnold, ‘Super Connected’ is an art rock Black Mirror-esque show fusing film, live music, and theatre about the ticking time bomb of social media, screen addiction and the impact of Big Tech’s power over human life.".

https://superconnected.technology/events/