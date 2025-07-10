Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Captain Jessica's avatar
Captain Jessica
15mEdited

so the cigarettes ad states" Use of Ultra Violet Rays"

huh? whats that? radiation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
14m

Thanks for reporting on RFK - he's not who many thought he was, eh?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture