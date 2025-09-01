Image by Donna Hovey from Pixabay

On August 26, I published a long rambling article An Evolutionary Leap: Can We Stop in Our Tracks and Not Repeat “Low Tar and Nicotine” Delusions with Electrical Poisoning? What If EHS/EMR-s is Not One Disorder, But Reveals a Basic Foundational Paradigm of Constitutional Types That Form the Basis of Electromagnetic Self-Mastery, Transcendent Health, & Deep Ecology.

For thousands of years, Chinese Medicine has documented that the body’s energy field and foundational operating system is electromagnetic, and is designed to synchronize with and by the angle of the sun’s rays. (chronobiology). This is the foundation of the sleep-wake cycle, digestive fires phases, as well as seasonal shifts in biology and chemistry - choreographed by the luni-solar rhythms. Electricity precedes biochemistry.

Large Intestine in a Vice Grip?

In one part of my article, I explained how the protective mechanism of the energy field of the Kidney Meridian can, in fact, compress the Large Intestine.

This mechanism appears to be clearly invoked in some individuals when the body reacts to a wireless exposure or other stressor.

The mechanical action of the Kidney field will then affect the rhythm of elimination, via the psoas and iliacus compressing the intestines.

We know that the Large Intestine has to work against gravity, and that on the right side of the torso it flows up towards the hip and turns direction at the ileocecal valve (ascending colon). It then travels across the torso (transverse colon) and then turns downward at the Houston Valve on the left side.

If the psoas/pelvis musculature assumes a guarded stance via the mechanics of its stress response, the action of those valves can be impaired.

In addition, the Kidneys help to manage the body’s hydrostatic pressure.

Moisture can be taken from the Large Intestine when needed elsewhere, leading to constipation.

There are, in fact, individuals who experience stress primarily with gut issues…ranging the full gamut from too rapid-fire (diarrhea) to too slow elimination (constipation). or both.

Gut misfiring is just one of the many scenarios that can unfold when the energetic body is subjected to electromagnetic pollution…for others not so much, - their constitutional vulnerabilities can lie elsewhere. (I have written repeatedly about the Gall Bladder Meridian’s role also as an electrical bodyguard, and the vulnerability of the Heart in this scenario due to the Law of Midday/Midnight)

The Chinese and Indian seers have mapped out and worked with these Laws of Energy, skillfully, for thousands of years. They form the basis of skillful individualized care based on constitution…as opposed to mass medicine approaches.

Given the huge increase in colon cancer in younger populations, The National Cancer Institute notes: Colorectal Cancer Rising among Young Adults - NCI “Since the 1990s, the rate of colorectal cancer (which includes cancers of the colon and rectum) has been rising steadily among adults younger than 50. Not only that, but more younger people are dying from the disease. This rapid increase is especially puzzling because the rate of colorectal cancer has plummeted among older adults—largely due to regular colonoscopies and lower rates of smoking.

“We don’t understand a lot about the causes, the biology, or how to prevent early onset of the disease,” said Phil Daschner, a program director in NCI’s Division of Cancer Biology. “And that’s important to learn more about because it may affect [approaches for] the treatment and survivorship of early-onset colon cancer.”

Of course, earlier screening is recommended.

But what if we could figure out more about other possible causes, by referencing the healing cultures with expertise in energy anatomy?

Tracking Reality TV Medical Drama from a Different Lens

In case you haven’t followed, this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise featured a new mix: in addition to watching young people looking for love, some of the “Goldens” (retirement age) who were fan favorites from earlier iterations of the Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette also joined the show.

Summer reality TV hasn’t quite shut down for the season, but one couple ended up leaving Costa Rica following the drama that surrounded Kim Buike’s cardiac issues, and in the 2023 season Sam had to be evacuated because she was unable to evacuate her own bowels - for 9 days.

“A pivotal moment in the episode revolves around Kim’s health scare, which serves as both a narrative driver and a poignant reminder of the vulnerabilities that come with love. Following the intense “Birds of Paradise” challenge in Episode 5, Kim’s heart rate spiked to a concerning 150 beats per minute, prompting a visit to the medical clinic for an EKG. Episode 7 reveals that Kim is still grappling with heart issues, and the emotional stakes are high as Faith learns about his potential medical emergency.”

Aug. 11, 2025: Bachelor in Paradise: What happened to Kim Buike?

“During the August 11 episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, Golden Bachelorette alum Kim Buike told his BIP connection Faith that he needed to sit down with her to talk. From the onset of their conversation, Faith told Kim that she was scared of whatever it was that he had to reveal. Ultimately, Kim admitted that he was facing a minor health scare, saying, “Last couple of days, I was having heart… weird heart s**t.” According to the “Mansion Men” songwriter, “They did an EKG [a test that records the heart’s electrical activity] and it showed basically I’m … my heart rate is not regular, completely erratic, extra beats. I mean, just all screwed up.” In better news, Kim shared, “This morning they came in, they took another one. It looked a lot better. The plan is, they want to put a heart monitor on me, just something around my midsection, and then a little recording device I wear.””

“Though Season 9, Episode 3 saw its fair share of beach drama, love triangles, and steamy hookups, talk of Sam’s bowel movements, the fact that she hadn’t pooped in nine days, and a potential surgical delivery of what on-call ER physician Dr. Kelly Tenbrink called “a poo baby” fully dominated the two hours of television. After laxatives, stool softeners, and a targeted diet didn’t work, Dr. Tenbrink gave Sam until sunrise to poop, and if she wasn’t able to relieve herself, he strongly suggested returning home to the U.S. for more drastic measures.” []

Paradise opened by recapping Sam’s crappy situation and getting right to the point. “It has been 9 days and 23 hours since Sam last pooped. If she has not pooped by sunrise she must leave Paradise,” title cards read. We watched Sam dramatically walk the beach at 5:27 a.m. with less than an hour remaining until sunrise. Everyone on the beach was invested in her intestines, but unfortunately, the sun rose before she hit the toilet, so the doctor returned and stole her away from her “Prospective Poop Daddy,” Aaron.”

What are the Participants Wearing? Wirelessly?

The participants in Bachelor in Paradise are microphoned continuously.

This season the men appear to be wearing a microphone on a cord around their necks, landing above the thymus gland.

There are a few shots of the woman, with devices apparently attached to their bathing suits or tops, although this has changed from earlier seasons when they were on the bottom.

This season, the producers included a scene where one of the Goldens, Faith, was celebrating the fact that she had a bowel movement, and Kim made light of his significant heart issues by blaming them on his receiving kisses.

When Sean McLaughlin was cast out of his first foray into Bachelor in Paradise for being too young, he noted that he was not that young because he was experiencing hemorrhoids.

Re-examining A Presumption of Safety

It seems unlikely to me that Kim would have gone to Paradise with a heart issue, although I am not omniscient.

For sure other factors could be involved, for example the water.

But it is entirely possible that Sam and Kim were placed in harm’s way because of their specific constitutions, which are different, and that this can be scientifically replicated and verified.

Not all the participants had apparent health issues, but if your child or loved one is the one suffering from society’s blind spot concerning wireless exposures, there are many things that can help, including reducing exposures and not wearing wireless transmitters, including a cellphone.

Children tend to show their imbalances (for example in blood sugar) via their behaviors. It makes me want to throw up (another form of rebellious chi) when I think of how many children are being placed on medications without considering the role of electromagnetic poisoning.

There are so many good reasons we could be seriously questioning the practice of giving a loved one a smart watch or a wearable “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” necklace that sits directly at the heart…or putting a tracker on our pets, or giving a child a phone.

We are referencing all of these things as “safe” when we have not conducted even the most basic safety investigations, for example, using a child-sized model to define and defend safety.

What is the individual impact of children sitting at a desk and using a computer in school, at the level of the diaphragm? What about the child sitting under the router in the ceiling?

Don’t let your first symptom be colon cancer or a cardiac issue, when you could be taking good care of yourself and your loved ones every day of your life.

We can change this.

FYI: Re-setting the Valves

