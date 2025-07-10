“Current wireless exposure standards are based largely on 11 monkeys and 12 rats, which were exposed for less than one hour, over 40 years ago.” - The National Call

Images Courtesy Flo Freshman



On July 3, we published “Big Beautiful Bill's Trojan Horse; Antennas Galore”, noting that the mainstream media was directing our gaze to AI regulation and fossil fuels, (so that we would not be paying attention other issues within the One Big Beautiful Bill?)

Now the bill has passed, some news coverage has mentioned spectrum…and FCC authority, but today a newspaper in South Dakota laid it out much more clearly.

South Dakota Searchlight reports: SIOUX FALLS — Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr picked South Dakota as the place to unveil what he called a “Build America Agenda,” aimed at cutting regulations and revitalizing the telecommunications industry. Carr delivered a speech Wednesday at the wireless infrastructure construction company VIKOR, surrounded by construction workers, American flags and Toby Keith country music playing from loudspeakers. []

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced several goals of his Build America Agenda, including:

Accelerating the shift from aging copper lines to high-speed internet.

Encouraging greater collaboration and more concrete timelines to fix “slow, cumbersome” delays when telecom crews are stringing new fiber-optic lines across utility poles.

Using legal powers to override local siting delays and permit faster infrastructure deployment.

Revisiting how the FCC complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), in light of recent Supreme Court rulings relaxing requirements for environmental review.

Selling off unused airwaves that companies can use to build new wireless networks.

Eliminating rules slowing the space satellite industry, to “inject rocket fuel into our licensing process by standardizing our reviews through more objective metrics.”

Eliminating decades-old rules governing outdated technologies like telegraphs and phone booths.

Implementing workforce reforms aimed at “making it harder for foreign, fly-by-night crews to sweep in and undercut the safety and security of our networks.”

Unlimited Antennas

As the National Call explained, HR 1, President Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Section 40002 which gives the Federal Communications Commission new spectrum auction authority, will trigger provisions that allow telecoms to place an unlimited number of antennas on existing antenna structures without notice or approval. (This is certainly not the only problem with HR1.)

Lots of articles like this one by Inside Towers Congress Meets Trump’s Deadline for Budget Package Passage are highlighting everything except the stampede of elephants in the room.

Elephants:

No mention of Elephants:

“The Republican-led House passed President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” by a 218-214 vote on Thursday. The vote came after a more than eight hour and forty-four minute protest speech by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. [] The Act calls for the restoration of the FCC’s auction authority. Turning to spectrum language, “the questions now are about how much spectrum will be auctioned, what specific bands will be ineligible for auction, and what the process to choose the spectrum bands for reallocation and auction will look like,” wrote New Street Research (NSR) Policy Advisor Blair Levin and NSR Equity Research Analyst Philip Burnett recently in a client report. They believed the Senate language was likely to be the version in the final bill. It calls for the identification of at least 600 MHz of spectrum to be auctioned and reallocated for commercial use for “mobile broadband services, fixed broadband services, or a combination,” according to the text.

“NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association applauds the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB),” said NATE President/CEO Todd Schlekeway. “After years of gridlock, Congress has finally reauthorized the FCC’s spectrum auction authority and set out a spectrum pipeline that is critical for future deployments. This legislation will put American infrastructure builders to work and enable the U.S. to truly lead the world in next generation wireless connectivity.”

After the House vote, WIA President/CEO Patrick Halley said, “Congress has taken a first major step toward a more connected and competitive America with the passage of a spectrum pipeline and FCC auction authority in the reconciliation package. We thank Chairman Guthrie, Chairman Cruz, the members of both the House and Senate Commerce Committees and the leadership of the House and Senate for getting this done. We look forward to working with them to advance smart permitting policies needed to ensure Americans receive the benefits of this new spectrum as quickly as possible.”[] CTIA President/CEO Ajit Pai said, “On behalf of the wireless industry, I commend Congress on the final passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill. This critical legislation will fuel America’s wireless networks with the spectrum needed to meet rapidly growing consumer demand and secure America’s leadership in the industries and innovations of the future. And the tax provisions are vital to advancing infrastructure investment, creating jobs, and growing the economy.”

Reinette Senum: Call to Action (published prior to the bill’s passage)

CALL TO ACTION: The Hidden Antenna Invasion Inside H.R. 1 Congress’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ quietly hands telecom giants the keys to American's rooftops, telephone poles, and street lamps..... everywhere. Buried deep inside H.R. 1, officially titled the “Lower Energy Costs Act” but ironically nicknamed by some as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” is a quiet provision with sweeping and scary implications for every neighborhood in America. Section 43101 of this bill extends the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) spectrum auction authority. This power allows the FCC to auction off the nation’s public airwaves to private telecommunications companies, such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. On the surface, this may sound routine, but in reality, it opens the door to a vast, unchecked expansion of wireless infrastructure, all with little to no local oversight, as if there are not enough cell antennas out there already.

This spectrum auction authority means more than just selling frequencies; it also involves managing the allocation of frequencies. In practice, it empowers the FCC to expedite the installation of new antennas and equipment nationwide. By extending this authority, Section 43101 effectively locks in the FCC’s existing policies, which already limit the power of local governments and communities to control the placement of antennas.

Under current FCC rules, telecom companies can “collocate” — or stack — new antennas and wireless equipment onto existing towers, rooftops, streetlights, and utility poles with minimal notice and no new local permits in many cases. Section 43101 solidifies this approach, giving industry giants the green light to install an unlimited number of antennas on existing structures, all without meaningful community input or approval.

Once these antennas are installed, law firms and activists across the country have discovered it’s nearly impossible to get them removed.



And the dirty little secret?

Once installed, they can add any technology as long as the antennas aesthetically match the existing ones.

The other dirty little secret?

While the FCC technically sets safety standards by requiring telecom companies to stay within specific frequency and power limits, what the public doesn’t realize is that these companies can legally spike signal power to very high levels for short bursts, then lower it afterward, allowing them to keep the 30-day average within FCC limits while exposing people to much higher peaks than they expect.”

The National Call Testimony Opposing the Section of the Bill Pertinent to the FCC, June 30th

HR 1, President Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Section 40002 which gives the Federal Communications Commission new spectrum auction authority, will trigger provisions that allow telecoms to place an unlimited number of antennas on existing antenna structures without notice or approval. (This is certainly not the only problem with HR1, but it's the one we're addressing here.)

Re: HR 1 § 40002 FCC Spectrum Auction Authority: Requesting Amendment for Such Authority to be Subject to FCC Compliance with Court Remand Order to Review Limits for Public Safety

Since 2021, the FCC has ignored the US Court of Appeals DC Circuit order, issued in the successful lawsuit Environmental Health Trust et al. v. FCC, to provide an explanation for why the FCC decided not to update its human exposure limits for wireless radiation.2 The FCC has not considered the latest science since 1996, as it is obligated to do under the law. Making more spectrum available while failing to update its exposure limits puts all Americans at risk, and is harming millions of Americans.3 Current wireless exposure standards are based largely on 11 monkeys and 12 rats, which were exposed for less than one hour, over 40 years ago.4 GAO first recommended that the FCC revisit these limits back in 2012 and the FCC has not yet done so.5 The amendments above would incentivize FCC to follow the law. Complying with laws passed by Congress and a court order is not optional for the FCC – this is an administrative agency acting with impunity while 100% of its budget is paid for by the industry it is supposed to be regulating.6

Making spectrum available for commercial use will automatically trigger heavy-handed preemption of states’ rights over wireless facilities, known as Section 6409.7 In fact, as soon as more spectrum is made available, carriers across the country can add almost unlimited additional antenna and additional power output on their existing facilities to emit radiofrequency radiation using the new spectrum – despite no US government agency assessing these emissions for safety.8 Hundreds of localities around the country have sued the FCC over its rules implementing section 6409.9 Footnotes are live at link: 2cea04_5c59fc2c9cef4b1caf004703c017a5ff.pdf

Yes, the National Call got it exactly right.

Mark your calendars for the next call:

The National Call registration link, Friday July 11, 2025, 1-3 pm ET Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Pq_QOKnxRUiRFpfLRaRe5w

Learn more about “704 No More” here:

704 No More: Safe Tech Advocates Take Aim at Cell Towers, Federal Overreach and Military’s Role in Wireless Radiation by Kate Kheel of Safe Tech International

“In 1996, when cellphones were just becoming “a thing,” a huge piece of legislation called the Telecommunications Act made its way through Congress. Buried under “Miscellaneous Provisions” near the very end was a tiny clause that would trigger enormous downstream effects by enabling the rapid and largely unregulated proliferation of cell towers and antennas in the U.S.

The clause read:

“No State or local government or instrumentality thereof may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations concerning such emissions.”

Clearly, this clause is bad news for the birds, bees, flora and fauna (another article in itself). But on its face, it doesn’t appear particularly problematic for humans.

However, due to the court’s interpretation of “environmental effects,” the provision became the lifeblood of the wireless industry and a silent threat that looms beneath nearly every hearing on cell tower approvals in local communities.”