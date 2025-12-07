Disclaimer: Not to be construed as medical advice.

But this (below) is a sign - of the future of health.

The Acetaminophen-Autism Conversation - and the Relationship to Other Neurological Illnesses and Diseases… Including Microwave EMF/RF Poisoning

Many Americans, including the mainstream press and medical commentators, were surprised by the recent announcement that acetaminophen, which goes by the brand name Tylenol, has been associated with autism. Ridicule, minimization, outright dismissal and denial continues, especially promoting the “correlation is not causation” argument.

In 2007, regarding autism, nutritionist Julie Matthews wrote:

Currently, the medical community defines autism as a psychiatric disorder, warranting a diagnosis using criteria found in Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders IV (commonly called the DSM-IV). There criteria include impaired social interaction, impaired communication, and characteristic behavior patterns. However, in spite of the fact that the diagnosis of autism stems from this manual, it is not a psychiatric, nor a psychological disorder. It is a neurological disorder. In other words, autism is a set of biochemical imbalances that create neurological /neurotransmitter imbalances, which result in psychological symptoms. In addition to the psychological (namely social and behavioral) symptoms, however, this faulty chemistry also manifests as physical symptoms.

At least three groups that were not surprised by the acetaminophen-autism announcement

The background possessed by three groups not surprised by the acetaminophen-autism announcement can possibly be summed up in one word:

Glutathione.

Three groups not surprised by the acetaminophen-autism announcement:

Parents of children on the autism spectrum who recognize that autism involves neurological/neurotransmitter imbalances that can be supported with highly individualized nutritional and lifestyle approaches, and reduction of environmental triggers.

Note that the male-to-female ratio for autism was reported to be 4 to 1 in 2007. Individuals on the spectrum of EMS/EMR-S/Microwave Poisoning/Sensitivity to Electromagnetic Fields who know that EHS involves neurological/neurotransmitter imbalances that can be supported with highly individualized nutritional and lifestyle approaches, and reduction of environmental triggers.

Note that no statistics are available for the sudden onset of the neurological condition associated with exposure to EMF/RF pollution. But in the case of smart meters, the male-to-female ratio appears to be the inverse of autism, indicating that women are either more vulnerable, and/or more able to perceive imbalance and symptom onset, with a portion reporting profound, life-altering disability. Independent nutritionists and so-called “alternative” medicine practitioners who already have signs on their doors asking clients to protect others from chemical exposures, and to turn off their wireless devices. Watch for the signs.

Sign on door of office of informed nutritionist, advising patients to turn off devices, take off their shoes, and not wear fragrances inside, because clients are healing.

But What Causes the Neurological/Neurotransmitter Imbalances, And How Many Are There, and Why Can’t We Apply Gene Therapy?

If we want to widen the lens beyond glutathione, we could consider:



Methylation, Transulfuration, and Sulfation;

Inflammation, Oxidative Stress, and Super Oxides;

Yin vs Yang Organs and Constitution within Oriental/Traditional Chinese Medicine and

and the impacts on Digestion, Detoxification, and Immunity

Neurological Implications Gained from Autism Research

In 2007, Julie Matthews published her manual “Nourishing Hope, Nutrition Intervention for Autism Spectrum Disorders. - Why Diet Can Help and a Holistic Approach to Implementation.” Her nutrition practice addresses ADHD, Learning Delays, Anxiety, Mood and Behavior, and Autism.

In 2007, she wrote “Autism is a complex condition, as children with autism are very sensitive to stress, environmental toxins, and deficiencies in diet. What helps to manage autism can also help other less complex conditions, such as ADHD and developmental delays.

“Children with autism often have:

Inflammation – mainly in the gut and brain, but it can also be systemic.

Difficulty digesting gluten and casein, which form opiate compounds, mimicking opiates in the brain. 4 Unfortunately, this can make bread and pasta addictive for your child.

Methylation malfunction affecting neurotransmitter production in the brain.

Lowered ability to metabolize toxins.

Poor digestion, leading to nutrient deficiencies. Patients with ADHD and autism have low iron and zinc.

Trouble digesting carbohydrates due to low levels of the right enzymes. 5

High levels of oxalates, which can affect gut function and mineral absorption.

These aspects of poor health cause a vicious cycle of poor brain and gut health, worsening your child’s day-to-day symptoms.”

Julie Matthews: “Children with autism are very sensitive to stress, environmental toxins, and deficiencies in diet.”

Individualized Treatment: Not One Diet, Not One Magic Bullet, Not One Gene, GUT ISSUES

These special diets are focused on avoiding certain foods, but it’s important to consider what nutritious food you’d like to add to your child’s diet. There is no one-size-fits-all diet for autism, ADHD or other disorders, but basing your child’s meal plan on one of these diets is a great start.

Healing diets for autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and other neurological disorders:

GFCF (Gluten-free and Casein-free) – designed to reduce gut inflammation, gastrointestinal issues, and opiates in your child’s bloodstream. The easiest place to begin.

SCD (Specific Carbohydrate Diet) – A grain-free diet that limits carbohydrates, suitable for when GFCF isn’t enough. Great for inflammatory bowel disease.

GAPS (Gut and Psychology Syndrome) – A grain-free diet that also cuts out dairy, refined carbohydrates, mucilaginous fiber, and starchy vegetables.

Paleo – A grain-free diet that also cuts out beans, dairy, and refined sugar.

Low Oxalate – Reduces consumption of high oxalate foods such as certain greens, beans and legumes, and nuts. Can help reduce inflammatory symptoms.

Body Ecology Diet – Focuses on balancing your child’s gut flora and reducing yeast overgrowth. Cuts out sugar, fermented foods, and extremely acid or alkaline foods.

FAILSAFE (Free of Additives, Low in Salicylates, Amines and Flavor Enhancers) – Restricts intake of salicylates, amines, and glutamine, through elimination of additives, preservatives, artificial flavors and flavor enhancers, and synthetic antioxidants. Emphasis placed on fresh foods. Cuts out all processed food and drink, cheese, and fruit. A popular choice for parents of children with ADHD.

Feingold diet – a classic diet that removes food additives to reduce symptoms of hyperactivity.

Low FODMAPS (fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides and polyols) – A diet that reduces symptoms of Crohn’s disease and colitis by removing fermentable carbohydrates such as wheat, onions, dairy, and fructose.

Choosing an elimination diet is only half the story. You need to supplement with beneficial foods that supply the right nutrients for healing.”

Implications from Research on Bipolar Courtney Snyder M.D. reporting work by Dr. William Walsh: “This would suggest that those with bipolar disorder come into the world with a vulnerability in their ability to repair DNA damage”

In another corner of the world of insightful front-line neurological health inquiry, Dr. Willliam Walsh has been conducting genetic research on Bipolar illnesses.

In January of 2025, Dr. Courtney Snyder M.D. published: Breakthrough Theory of Bipolar Disorder Dr. William Walsh’s Comprehensive Theory (Explaining the Cause of Bipolar, the Reason For Switching From Mania to Depression & Treatment Implications) Shared at the Society of Neuroscience

“Dr. William Walsh, has looked at the nutrient levels of over 30,000 people with brain-related symptoms and found a surprisingly small number of nutrient imbalances (low zinc, high copper, high pyrroles, and methylation imbalances)”

2021 Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS)

These studies compared the genomes of about 5,000 individuals with bipolar disorder and about 8,000 (controls/individuals without bipolar disorder). Over time, more and more “bipolar” genetic variants have been identified. By 2021, there were 64; however, there are expected to be hundreds.

Of these 64 genetic variants, 49 are DNA repair genes and antioxidant genes that occur throughout the body (not just the brain). Just as it sounds, DNA repair genes make enzymes that repair DNA. Antioxidant genes make enzymes that support our protective antioxidant systems. Many of these genetic variants are also associated with cancer and other conditions impacted by DNA damage. This would suggest that those with bipolar disorder come into the world with a vulnerability in their ability to repair DNA damage (which translates to cell damage, tissue damage, and, in the case of the brain, neuronal damage.

Accelerated DNA Damage

What damages DNA? Free radicals and thus oxidative stress. To remind you, oxidative stress occurs when our body’s inherent antioxidant systems are overwhelmed or depleted by free radicals (due to an insult - a toxic exposure(s), source of inflammation, or trauma). A depletion of our protection leaves our cells and DNA vulnerable to further oxidative stress and damage. If we have variants on protective genes, then we can be even more vulnerable.

Numerous studies have found high levels of superoxide, hydroxyl, and ONNO (peroxynitrite) free radicals in those with bipolar disorder. {}

But What About the Other 15 Genes?

Genetic Weakness on Ion Channels

The remaining identified genes are more specific to bipolar disorder and relate to ion channel genes. Ion channels exist on the neuronal membranes, allowing potassium, sodium, and calcium to move in and out of the nerve cell. This movement creates an electrical charge that travels down the cell, releasing a neurotransmitter into the space between that neuron and other neurons to communicate with the next cell(s).

Onset

Here again, an epigenetic event (toxic exposure, trauma, significant illness, etc.) leading to oxidative overload impacts the production of the proteins used in these channels, which affects the movement of ions in and out of the cell (more specifically causing flooding of potassium ions (K+) outside the cell) leading to hyperactivity of that nerve. This is why Dr. Walsh’s theory considers bipolar disorder a channelopathy.” - Dr. Courtney Snyder

Looking Beyond Cancer

As I discussed here previously in the article What if “If cellphones are dangerous, why aren’t there higher rates of brain cancer?” is the wrong question? and if turning the Wi-Fi off at night really is not enough- and what about those ‘smart” meters, reducing the question of cellphone health risks only to the question of brain tumors has gotten us nowhere fast.

As Julie noted, “Children with autism are very sensitive to stress, environmental toxins, and deficiencies in diet.”

Dr. Walsh discovered that patients with Bipolar have a vulnerability in their ability to repair DNA damage, and genetic weakness on ion channels.

Dr. Walsh noted,

A typically untreated original and often persistent insult (such as a toxic exposure), events occurring at the ion channel, and aging can lead to the progression and increasing severity of illness.

What type of “event” occurs at the ion channel level?

The Massive Gap in the Science Pipeline and The Mainstream Press Dialogue: Hey, Let’s Just Portray These Injured Women as Mental Patients with Imaginary Illnesses!

In 2007 Julie Matthews wrote, [Autism].. is not a psychiatric, nor a psychological disorder. It is a neurological disorder. In other words, autism is a set of biochemical imbalances that create neurological /neurotransmitter imbalances, which result in psychological symptoms.

Through no fault of their own, over the last fifteen years, a cohort of individuals suddenly harmed by a triggering exposure have been thrown into a world of continual, persistent insult. Ignoring and denying the on-going wave of harm was a missed opportunity, especially because the onset of injury could be so closely correlated to a specific environmental exposure, and because when the triggering agent is removed, symptoms improve.

Courtesy EMF Safety Network

Are we describing a similar syndrome to autism, but from an adult perspective? Would considering these issues together shed light on the impacts on the developing vs the aging brain?

What About the Other Variables?

Reporting on the work of Dr. William Walsh, Courtney Snyder wrote:

Breakthrough Theory of Bipolar Disorder

It is crucial to understand that individuals who were suddenly rendered ill by a smart meter or cell tower exposure had previously been able to function at a healthy enough level, i.e. their digestion, detoxification, and immunity was working well enough to meet the demands of the constant assaults from the environment. Then, suddenly, they were no longer coping, and in many cases, underlying conditions were revealed.

But treating the accompanying conditions is not enough, if environmental assaults continue to cause damage to ion channels and DNA, and undermine the ability to protect the blood-brain barrier and gut permeability (which are related).

One definition of herd immunity is to heed the warnings of the canaries. For the West and most other nations, this would also involve pivoting attention away from the overfocus on cardio-vascular and cancer deaths, and looking at neurological health as a foundation for biochemical balance.

Chinese Medicine/Self Care Self Mastery vs. “Tell Your Dr If Have Liver or Kidney Disease”

Several commentators observing the intricacy of Chinese Medicine vs. the Western drug and surgery-based model have noted that the distinction between yin and yang organs is not known to the West.

Western medicine tends to focus on the more obvious actions of the yang organs (including the Gall Bladder) without understanding the bodyguard relationship between each yin organ and its yang bodyguard. This is also described as treating the branches instead of the roots.

The yang organs are hollow. They can behave in an out-of-rhythm manner (disrupted chronobiology) in order to protect health.

Most of the hollow organs line the alimentary canal.

When Debra Fry was discussing her young daughter’s tragic suicide during the recent “Unplug to Uplift” webinar, she mentioned that her school did not understand the sudden bladder urgency that accompanied Jenny’s reaction to the school’s Wi-Fi and would not allow her to use the bathroom.

As another example, when the Pittsfield cell tower was activated, one young girl immediately complained of feely “Buzzy” - before she and her sister began vomiting nightly, which is another example of the body’s yang defense system - rebellious chi, or chi going in the wrong direction - up, and not down.

A number of individuals in the EHS/EMR-S population have described similar mechanics of the yin and yang organs without being aware of the framework of Chinese Medicine’s nuanced understanding of the body’s electromagnetic fields.

Infants and toddlers in the process of being diagnosed for autism could not provide the level of accuracy and detail about EMF/RF injuries that Jenny Fry and other previously healthy young people and adults can offer, and neither can the laboratory animals being used for scientific research.

What the diverse symptom onset is revealing is the difference between: “Tell your doctor if you have Liver or Kidney disease” vs. “If you have less inborn Liver and Kidney (yin organ) constitutional power you are not a strong detoxifier, but there are many lifestyle choices that you can make to protect and preserve your life force, including Eastern practices designed to harmonize your chi with the universal energy field, or the cosmic current.”

This would include avoiding non-native EMFs, and recognizing methylation, transulfuration, and sulfation issues as symptoms of electrical poisoning resulting in downstream biochemical imbalances that create neurological /neurotransmitter imbalances. (Should we accept low-T in men as somehow normal?)

We are beginning to understand how celestial phenomenon like solar flares can impact blood pressure and other parameters, and these are not “mental health conditions.”

When smart meter injury was first reported, instead of using the opportunity to catapult ourselves ahead in our understanding of the growing burden of neurological illnesses, the wireless/utility industry portrayed the issue as mental illness and used industry engineering measurements as proof of safety, accompanied by mercenary tobacco science.

Is wireless the only environmental stressor needing attention?

No. But patients are not being misled about the "benefits” of mold exposure, Lyme, heavy metal toxicity, or candida.

Instinct-injured parents believe that they need to monitor an infant’s health with monitors and Wi-Fi.

Across age spans, the number of at-risk individuals, especially the elderly, who are asked by their loved ones to wear a wireless monitor, or to carry their cellphone and leave it on at all times for “safety”, is unprecedented. Is instinct-injured wearable monitoring for fitness an oxymoron that is not a cosmic joke? If data-based decision-making is so valuable, why is there no data for EMF/RF injuries?

The FCC

As we approach the tumultuous year of the Fire Horse, in the U.S. the FCC and Congress/Legislature seek to support the growth of the wireless industry by removing safeguards, guardrails, and common sense.

We are so fortunate for the trailblazing work of the researchers seeking to understand neurological illness and disease, including skyrocketing deaths rates.

The costs, not only in terms of finances but also profound human suffering, are far too great for anyone to sit on the sidelines for the FCC’s policymaking. We know enough. Ion channels and the blood brain barrier and genetic variances.

Comments are due December 31, 2025. Reply Comments are due January 15, 2026.

Tell Your Lawmakers: Protect Community Control For Cell Towers —File Comments on FCC Docket 25-276