In this episode of Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman, Dr. Stillman unpacks a viral social media thread linking a cluster of injuries among the San Francisco 49ers to a nearby electrical substation, using it as a springboard for a broader discussion on electromagnetism, circadian biology, and human performance. Rather than endorsing simplistic cause-and-effect narratives, he provides clinical context on how environmental inputs such as light exposure, wireless technology, and electromagnetic fields may interact with human physiology. Drawing from emerging research in quantum and circadian biology, he highlights how modern medicine often emphasizes biochemistry while overlooking the biophysical environment that shapes recovery, sleep, and autonomic balance.

Dr. Stillman is referencing the work of Peter Cowan

Peter Cowan’s substack: Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy | Peter Cowan |

and his series on the 49ers injurieshttps://peteranthonycowan.substack.com/t/49ers-emf-injury-series

