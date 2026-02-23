Image courtesy Flo Freshman

I received information about a study about EHS from the EFEIA Foundation, - an organization I was not familiar with.

According to the group’s website, “The EFEIA Foundation, along with the EFEIA Institute, leads the development of science-backed standards and accreditations to help individuals and organizations reduce exposure to both electropollution and artificial light emissions.”

The group’s projects: “Projects EFEIA’s projects focus on reducing electromagnetic pollution, protecting health, and promoting environmental balance. From supporting EHS awareness to safeguarding bees and assessing EMF risks, each initiative drives research-based solutions for a healthier future.”

The article posted on LinkedIn (a networking platform) is: What 286 People Taught Us About Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity

It can also be accessed on the group’s blog page on the website here:



EFEIA Foundation, February 3, 2026

“For years, electromagnetic hypersensitivity research has faced a fundamental problem. Studies tend to be small, often under 50 participants, with methodologies that vary wildly and assessment tools that aren’t standardized. Geographic scope is usually limited to a single country or region. And the people most affected are often too sick to participate in lengthy research protocols, which means the very population we most need to understand is systematically excluded from the data.

We set out to address this. Between August and December 2025, the EFEIA Foundation released a new evaluation protocol and conducted the first EHS Global Census: a systematic, three-survey assessment of electromagnetic hypersensitivity across 286 participants from more than 20 countries. The goal was straightforward: Collect rigorous data, analyze it honestly, share everything.

What we found confirmed some of what we expected. It contradicted other assumptions. And a few findings ask us to rethink how this condition is understood and treated.

The Protocol

EHS is not a single-variable condition. You cannot assess it by asking “do you feel symptoms near EMF sources?” and expect meaningful data, because the experience involves exposure patterns, symptom profiles, sleep disruption, biological vulnerability, and how all of these interact with each other over time.

We designed a three-survey protocol to capture this complexity.

Survey A: Multiple Habits & Sensitivities measures lifestyle and EMF exposure, covering technology usage patterns, device proximity during sleep, screen time, grounding practices, hydration, nutrition, and environmental sensitivities beyond EMF. This survey establishes the exposure profile and identifies vulnerability factors, and 283 participants completed it.

Survey B: 25 Common Symptoms of Potential EHS quantifies symptom burden across six domains: neurological, cardiovascular, dermatological, auditory/visual, cognitive/emotional, and somatosensory. Each of 25 symptoms is rated on a 0-10 scale, yielding a total score from 0-250 that answers a central question: what symptoms are present, and how severe are they? 141 participants completed it.

Survey C: Sleep Disorders evaluates sleep architecture, symptom severity across 10 dimensions, binary disorder indicators like bruxism and restless legs, and functional impact on daily life. We positioned sleep as the physiological bridge between exposure and symptoms, and 113 participants completed this final survey.

The sequence matters: Lifestyle context first, then symptoms, and, finally, the sleep assessment that often explains the connection between the two.

Surveys were available in Spanish and English. Data collection ran from August through December 2025, with participants from over 20 countries across North America, South America, and Europe.

Who Participated

286 people enrolled in the census. They ranged in age from 10 to 78, with a mean of 44 years. About three-quarters were female.

94 participants completed all three surveys. This 33% completion rate is itself a finding, one we’ll return to shortly.

The population skews female and clusters around midlife. This isn’t sampling bias. It reflects who seeks EHS assessment and, as we’ll see, who bears the greatest burden.

The Completion Paradox

Before presenting our findings, we need to address who isn’t fully represented in them: Of 286 enrolled participants, a third completed all three surveys, seven percent completed two, and sixty percent completed only one. When we compared scores between those who finished everything and those who stopped after one survey, a clear pattern emerged: the single-survey group scored 10% higher on lifestyle exposure, 15% higher on symptoms, and 29% higher on sleep dysfunction. This means that the most affected participants couldn’t finish.

This makes biological sense. Severe sleep disruption impairs cognitive function, energy, concentration, and follow-through capacity, which means the very symptoms we’re trying to measure prevent people from completing the measurement.

The implication is significant: our complete-cohort findings likely underestimate true population burden by 20-30%. The 94 people who finished all three surveys represent the healthiest third of those who sought assessment, and traditional EHS research, which relies on complete-case analysis, systematically excludes the most severely affected.

Five Headline Findings

1. Sleep disruption explains 40.7% of EHS symptom variance

This is the dominant finding in the entire dataset. When we correlated all survey scores against each other, the sleep-symptom relationship emerged as the strongest by a wide margin: a correlation of 0.638, explaining over 40% of symptom variance, which is more than double any other factor we measured.

This doesn’t mean sleep matters more than EMF exposure. Sleep itself is affected by EMF, often profoundly. What the data reveals is that sleep functions as a bridge, the physiological system where EMF exposure translates into functional impairment. When sleep is disrupted, everything downstream suffers: cellular repair, glymphatic clearance of metabolic waste, autonomic regulation, immune function, pain threshold modulation. The body accumulates damage it cannot repair, symptoms worsen, and worsening symptoms further disrupt sleep, creating a vicious cycle that can accelerate rapidly.

Sleep disruption is the canary in the coal mine. It’s often the first system to show strain, and it’s where we can most clearly observe the effects of electromagnetic exposure on biology.

We found something else in Survey C that crystallizes this: Nearly two-thirds of participants reported sleeping six to eight hours per night, which sounds adequate, but only 31% woke feeling refreshed. The sleep is happening; it’s just not working. This is the signature of non-restorative sleep, where duration looks fine but quality has collapsed. The body lies in bed for seven hours but doesn’t recover.

This is why we position sleep assessment as central to the EFEIA protocol. It’s not that sleep is separate from EMF exposure; it’s that sleep is where EMF exposure shows up most clearly.

2. 76% have environmental sensitivities beyond EMF

3. Eight distinct EHS phenotypes identified

4. 44.7% require professional-level intervention

5. Women bear 88% of severe EHS burden

(read more at link: What 286 People Taught Us About Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity | EFEIA

What This Means

The conventional model of EHS is simple: EMF exposure causes symptoms, so reduce exposure to reduce symptoms.

Our data reveals something more nuanced.

Sleep disruption is the primary indicator , with the symptom-sleep correlation nearly twice as strong as the exposure-symptom correlation. This doesn’t diminish the role of EMF; rather, it identifies sleep as the system where EMF exposure manifests most visibly. Sleep is the bridge between exposure and functional impairment, which makes it both the clearest diagnostic indicator and a critical intervention target. Address the bedroom environment first, because that’s where exposure and recovery intersect.

Biological vulnerability matters as much as exposure . Environmental sensitivities explain more symptom variance than EMF exposure habits, which means two people with identical exposure can have completely different outcomes depending on their underlying sensitivity profile. Assessment must include sensitivity screening, not just exposure measurement.

EHS exists within a broader pattern , with 76% having sensitivities beyond EMF. The total load model applies: EMF is one contributor among many, and reducing any contributor lowers total burden. EMF-only interventions miss the picture for most people.

Personalization is essential because eight distinct phenotypes require different approaches. Reactive types need biological support, not more EMF reduction. Overexposed types need exposure intervention. Multi-sensitive individuals need comprehensive environmental support. Matching intervention to phenotype determines success.

And current research underestimates severity. The completion paradox means the most affected individuals are systematically excluded from analysis, so published findings, including ours, skew toward the healthier end of the spectrum.

The emerging picture is this: EHS is not simply “sensitivity to electromagnetic fields.” It is a complex functional impairment characterized by biological vulnerability, sleep disruption, autonomic dysregulation, and potential for progressive sensitization. EMF exposure is a trigger, often the primary one, but the condition exists within a broader context of environmental and biological factors that cannot be ignored.

Where This Leads

286 people from over 20 countries participated in this census. Some completed lengthy assessments despite significant difficulty, while others did what they could before their symptoms prevented them from continuing. Both groups contributed to our understanding.

What emerges from their collective experience is a picture of EHS that is more complex, more varied, and more addressable than the simple exposure-response model suggests. Sleep is the bridge where exposure becomes impairment. Biological vulnerability shapes outcomes. Phenotypes differ in what they need. And the most affected among us remain underrepresented in research, including this research.

We’ve tried to present these findings honestly, including the limitations. Cross-sectional data cannot establish causation, self-selected participants may differ from the broader population, and self-report measures lack objective verification. These are real constraints on interpretation.

But within those constraints, this is the most comprehensive systematic assessment of EHS conducted to date, and the patterns are clear enough to inform both clinical practice and future research.

For practitioners: assess sleep first, screen for sensitivities, match intervention to phenotype.

For researchers: investigate autonomic mechanisms, include incomplete responders, study the lifestyle-sensitivity correlation.

For those living with EHS: understand that your condition is real, measurable, and more complex than EMF exposure alone. Your sleep quality is telling you something important, and if you have other sensitivities, addressing total environmental load matters.

The 286 people who participated in this census provided a foundation. Building on it is now the work ahead.

This article summarizes the key findings. For complete methodology, detailed statistics, and comprehensive analysis, the full reports are available at 2025 EHSGC Reports.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/what-286-people-taught-us-electromagnetic-hypersensitivity-yqpve/

Five discoveries that reframe EHS

The data challenges the assumption that electromagnetic sensitivity is a single condition with a single cause. What emerged is more complex, more personal, and more actionable than expected.

01 Biology predicts more than exposure does

Environmental sensitivities explain 21.1% of symptom variance (r = 0.460), while EMF exposure patterns explain 17.3% (r = 0.416). What a person is biologically may matter more than what they are exposed to. This shifts the conversation from purely environmental intervention toward understanding individual vulnerability.

02 EHS rarely travels alone

76% of EHS-reporting participants also report at least one other environmental sensitivity. Those with any additional sensitivity show 67% higher symptom scores. And the more sensitivities a person reports, the worse their symptoms (r = 0.321, p = 0.002). EHS appears to be part of a broader pattern of environmental vulnerability, not an isolated reaction.

03 Sleep is the strongest thread in the entire dataset

The symptom-sleep correlation (r = 0.633, p < 0.001) is the single most robust finding across all three surveys. Sleep disruption alone explains over 40% of symptom variance, more than double any other factor. This bidirectional relationship suggests that sleep may be the most effective point of intervention for clinicians working with EHS patients.

04 Eight phenotypes, not one condition

Participants cluster into four primary exposure-symptom patterns: Healthy Baseline, Resilient, Reactive, and Overexposed. Each of these subdivides further based on sensitivity burden, producing eight distinct phenotypes. The clinical implication is significant: a one-size-fits-all approach to EHS is unlikely to work. Personalized strategies, matched to phenotype, are the logical next step.

05 Nearly half need professional-level support

44.7% of participants fall into moderate risk or higher, meeting thresholds that indicate a need for structured intervention beyond self-management. Another 23.2% score in the high-severity range. These are not edge cases. They represent a substantial portion of the assessed population, and they need care pathways that do not yet exist in most healthcare systems.

https://efeia.org/projects/ehs-global-census/2025-ehsgc-report/

Download all Four reports, one integrated picture

Each survey captured a different dimension of the EHS experience and produced its own standalone report. The fourth report integrates all three domains across matched participants to reveal what none of them could show alone.

https://efeia.org/projects/ehs-global-census/2025-ehsgc-report/

The group’s website: https://efeia.org/electropollution/

From the website: 2025 EHSGC Report | EFEIA

The sleep paradox: They sleep enough. They don’t recover.

One of the most counterintuitive findings in the census came from Survey C. The expectation was insomnia. What emerged instead was something harder to detect and arguably harder to treat: non-restorative sleep.

Most participants report sleeping a normal number of hours. But the sleep itself is failing to do its job. They wake tired. Daytime dysfunction, not nighttime difficulty, is the dominant pattern. Factor analysis confirmed that daytime functional impairment (fatigue, difficulty concentrating, mood changes, headaches) explains more variance than sleep initiation problems.

This distinction matters because standard sleep assessments focus on how long a person sleeps and how quickly they fall asleep. Those metrics look normal here. The problem is invisible to conventional screening, which means it is likely being missed at scale.”

From the website:

From the group’s blog: Beyond Shielding: Why EFEIA Is Moving from ALARA to LEDNA

The difference between ALARA and LEDNA isn’t just terminology. It’s a completely different philosophy about when and how we intervene.

ALARA waits for exposure to happen, then tries to block it. It’s reactive. Radiation exists, people are exposed, so we add barriers. Lead aprons for X-rays. Shielding paint for RF. Distance recommendations after infrastructure is built. This made sense for ionizing radiation, where sources are specific, exposure is episodic, and shielding is effective.

LEDNA anticipates exposure during design and prevents it. It’s proactive. Before the building is wired, we plan electrical runs away from bedrooms. Before furniture is placed, we map field sources and create distance. Before devices are purchased, we choose lower-emission alternatives. Before the home is occupied, we design spaces that minimize cumulative exposure.

This is the paradigm shift: from protection to prevention, from reaction to design.

Design as the Primary Intervention

ALARA treats electromagnetic exposure as inevitable and then manages it. LEDNA treats it as designable and prevents it.

When architects plan a building under LEDNA principles, electrical panels don’t end up on bedroom walls. High-current appliances aren’t positioned adjacent to living spaces. Cable runs are routed through low-occupancy zones. The building’s electromagnetic environment is considered as carefully as its acoustic environment or its lighting design.

When engineers design electrical infrastructure under LEDNA principles, they minimize loop areas in wiring to reduce magnetic field generation. They specify twisted pair conductors. They separate high-load circuits from living area circuits. They design for field reduction, not just code compliance.

When families arrange their homes under LEDNA principles, beds aren’t placed against walls with hidden electrical panels. Wi-Fi routers occupy hallway closets, not bedroom nightstands. Device charging happens in dedicated stations away from sleep and work areas. The spatial layout reflects electromagnetic awareness.

This is design thinking applied to electromagnetic health. The exposure never happens at problematic levels because the system was designed to prevent it.

Why ALARA Can’t Do This

“ALARA was developed for different circumstances. Ionizing radiation sources are typically fixed: X-ray machines, nuclear materials, specific industrial processes. You can’t redesign an X-ray machine to emit less radiation while maintaining function. You can’t move a nuclear reactor’s core further from workers. The source characteristics are determined by physics and necessity. So ALARA focuses on time (minimize exposure duration), distance (maximize when possible), and shielding (block what you can’t avoid).

Non-ionizing EMF sources are fundamentally different. An electrical system can be designed for low or high field generation. A Wi-Fi router can be positioned near people or far from them. A building’s wiring can create large magnetic field loops or minimize them. A bedroom can be located adjacent to the electrical panel or on the opposite side of the building. These are design choices, not fixed constraints.

ALARA treats these as fixed and manages exposure after the fact. LEDNA treats them as designable and optimizes from the beginning.” - Beyond Shielding: Why EFEIA Is Moving from ALARA to LEDNA | EFEIA

EFEIA’s partners include:

NOXTAK® is a green technology company that uses nanotechnology and environmental assessments to develop clean solutions that contribute to the preservation of the environment and health. They developed and patented the SPIRO® material, the only non-blocking EMF protection system. “For over a decade, NOXTAK® has pioneered solutions that filter electromagnetic pollution without blocking signals — enabling humanity to embrace modern technology while protecting biological systems.”

Bee Heroic is an info-to-action project that focuses on pollinator and plant preservation and the exposure of the dangers of geoengineering projects. It is an adult-focused program that works throughout the US on various projects. These include mainstream and unconventional events as well as multi-state tours, pollinator and climate symposiums, mixers, customized presentations, game-shows, and more.​

International Society for Electrosmog Research IGEF Ltd. is an international association of scientists, doctors, engineers, technicians and experts who have been investigating the effects of electrosmog (EMF Pollution) on people, animals, nature and the environment since 1990. The IGEF does not depend on any economic, political, religious or other interest group. (website not found)

ENERTEX Group Founded in Barcelona in 2023, EnertexGroup provides solutions for EMF pollution, with a special focus on supporting individuals affected by electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). As the largest distributor of SPIRO® products in Europe, EnertexGroup leads the region in implementing SPIRO® technology to filter electromagnetic radiation without interfering with device performance. (Products )

Global Electromagnetic Monitoring Society The Global Electromagnetic Monitoring Society is an international network of consultants specializing in EMF assessments and education. Guided by the EFEIA Institute’s Electromagnetic Hygiene Protocol and the IAS Method, GEMS conducts evaluations in homes, workplaces, and public spaces. Its academic branch, GEMS Academy, offers online training programs to help individuals and professionals reduce EMF exposure and create healthier environments. - Partners | EFEIA

Who’s Behind The EMF Learning Center ?

The EMF Learning Center was founded by Inv. J. Joaquín Machado, a leading EMF researcher, inventor, and pioneer in the field of electromagnetic pollution control. With a scientific background in quantum physics, electrodynamics, and nanotechnology, Joaquín has developed internationally patented solutions to address artificial electromagnetic interference, particularly in the fields of telecommunications, energy systems, and human environments. His most notable innovation is the Spin Radiation Organizer Technology (SPIRO®), a passive nanomagnetic filtering system designed to neutralize electromagnetic pollution while promoting coexistence with modern technologies.

Originally launched as the NOXTAK Community, this platform began as a gathering space for experts across disciplines—science, health, nutrition, biology, architecture, engineering, and bioconstruction—who were committed to exploring the science of electromagnetism and its effects on life. Today, the EMF Learning Center has evolved into an open-source, multilingual educational hub that welcomes everyone—from researchers and consultants to practitioners and conscious citizens—who want to contribute to a better understanding of EMFs and their role in our modern world.

Joaquín and a growing network of collaborators continue to guide this initiative, fueled by the belief that the future of electromagnetic pollution control lies not in fear or avoidance, but in science, education, and smart solutions that support health, well-being, and technological advancement for all.

My comments:

Global?

The four reports generated from this research are Multiple Habits and Sensitivities, 25 Common Symptoms of EHS, Sleep Disorders, and a synthesis of the three.

I was interested to read that the survey was presented as global, and located the geographic distribution on this page: 2025 EHSGC Report | EFEIA

Representative Sample?

Survey A: Multiple Habits & Sensitivities indicated, for example, that

37.8% sleep with phone under pillow or very close, and “While the majority avoid wireless devices (64% no wireless headphones, 76.3% no smartwatch), over a third (36%) use wireless headphones at least sometimes, exposing sensitive auditory and neurological structures to continuous pulsed radiation.”

Survey B included the 25 symptoms of EHS

Looking through some of the group’s materials, I most definitely agree with the idea that we have design choices. But I don’t resonate with the idea of putting the Wi-Fi router in a closet, when others are injured by second-hand exposures.

I noted that that on the group’s webpage of Recommended organizations for more information about EMFs they include a number of respected and well-known groups.

But given the multitude of sources of exposures, and the fact that nighttime EMF/RF exposures have not been measured relative to reported sleep disturbances and other measurable biological markers (including heart rate and altered brain activity) to validate cause and effect, and that ubiquitous and involuntary exposures are increasing from many sources, - I believe that everyone and everything in nature should have the right to peaceful healing sleep, and should not have to buy a device, and that the presumption that we have to learn how to adapt is questionable.

Given the emerging science regarding the variability in autism and also in Bipolar, as well as many other neurological conditions, and the very real probability that EHS plays out against different combinations of the twelve meridian archetypes of Oriental Medicine, I don’t feel that the “types” identified here are especially useful, but instead may demonstrate a continuum of harm.

And, I believe that it is crucial for Americans to realize how lax the regulations are in the United States, for all types of EMF/RF, and that the epidemiology from 2015 about neurological death rates, especially for older women, is alarming.

Before Covid, in 2015, Bournemouth University (U.K) researchers Colin Pritchard and Emily Rosenorn-Lanng published their study, Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern

We could already be looking at the Spleen meridian and its role in chronobiology, as well as the influence of disruptive discordant exposures on all of the night-time meridian energies. I hope we get there faster.