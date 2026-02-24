Unbekoming: The Name Is the Product An Essay on Diagnosis

“Electropollution-Free Environments International Accreditation,” EHS Survey, and Product Sales

Yesterday, I posted a substack about an international group that conducted a survey regarding EHS:

My article: “EFEIA Foundation” “Not fear or avoidance but smart solutions” did a survey about EHS -A mixed bag?

Electropollution-Free Environments International Accreditation has a Florida address and phone number. Certified electromagnetic field specialists accredited by the EFEIA Foundation, operating across multiple countries and disciplines has 34 professionals listed, and the majority appear to be in Spain.

From the Our Team page, Joaquín Machado - His innovations include SPIRO®, a patented nano-magnetic technology that neutralizes EMF interference without blocking signals, and the IAS Method, now used by professionals worldwide. Marianella Romero - An experienced engineer and co-founder of NOXTAK, her personal experience with electrohypersensitivity was the catalyst behind SPIRO® technology.

Another website page explains that this is a husband and wife team, that she developed EHS, and that much of their research was conducted in Aruba.

The NOXTAK website sells SPIRO products including disks, cards, etc. for small daily use devices.

The SPIRO® CARD is a specialized EMF protection system designed to mitigate emissions from cell phones, tablets, and other small daily-use wireless devices such as headphones and smartwatches. Equipped with three strategically placed films, this device effectively filters both low-frequency and high-frequency emissions within a 3.5 ft (1.1 m) radius. For optimal effectiveness, especially with 4G and 5G cell phones, attach the SPIRO® CARD directly behind your phone case.

From the website:

Electropollution - NOXTAK® Technologies



Although the website for EFEIA shows an organizational map including delegates and a scientific advisory committee, no names are provided.

From the Noxtak research page : Heart Rate Variability Research

HRV is a key biomarker for autonomic nervous system function. These independent studies by IGEF tested SPIRO® products on electrohypersensitive individuals across different exposure scenarios. (Which EHS persons?)

Here is the link again to the study summary from the website: What 286 People Taught Us About Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity | EFEIA

From the article by EFEIA: “Eight distinct EHS phenotypes identified”

“EHS is not one condition with one presentation. The data revealed eight distinct patterns based on the relationship between exposure, symptoms, and sensitivity burden. We classified participants along two dimensions:

The first was exposure-symptom pattern : some people have low exposure and low symptoms (Healthy Baseline), others have high exposure but low symptoms (Resilient), still others have low exposure but high symptoms (Reactive), and finally some have high exposure with high symptoms (Overexposed).

The second dimension was sensitivity burden, meaning how many environmental sensitivities beyond EMF someone reports. We split each exposure-symptom pattern by whether someone had few sensitivities or many, and four base patterns times two sensitivity levels yielded eight phenotypes with substantially different clinical implications.

Reactive individuals, about a fifth of our sample, have already minimized their EMF exposure. Their lifestyle scores indicate good electromagnetic hygiene, yet they still suffer high symptom burden. For these people, further EMF reduction alone will not resolve their situation; they need interventions targeting biological dysfunction, including autonomic support, inflammation reduction, and functional medicine workup.

Resilient individuals show the opposite pattern: high exposure with minimal symptoms. Something is protecting them and understanding what could unlock prevention strategies for everyone.” - What 286 People Taught Us About Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity | EFEIA

What is a resilient individual with high exposure and minimal symptoms doing in an EHS survey?

The Question of Assigning Types for EHS?

I am not in agreement with the study’s discussion of “types” including “the resilient type with high exposures but low symptoms.”

The statement implies that a lack of recognized symptoms means that no harm is occurring, and I believe that this is erroneous (infertility, brain tumors?)

I also believe that focusing on one variable, Heart Rate Variability in one human with a voluntary device, is an untenable solution to an environmental pollutant that includes towers and smart meters, when we have the option and the responsibility to address the environmental toxin.

While the study reportedly was a survey of the EHS population, it is unclear what criteria were used to recruit participants.

“Resilient individuals show the opposite pattern: high exposure with minimal symptoms. Something is protecting them and understanding what could unlock prevention strategies for everyone.”

Because more women than men recognize and report the adverse effects of electrical poisoning, should women begin taking male hormones?

In speaking with other individuals who have identified themselves as sensitive to EMF/RF, the spill-over into other sensitivities including scents, chemicals, and food is not always static, and IMO not a constitutional category.

I believe that research devoted to helping people overcome their cell phone use symptoms with a sticker is the dream of the telecom, wireless, pharmaceutical, tech industries and investment market.

I also believe that far more benefit would unfold far more quickly by documenting the symptom reduction when the environmental toxin is simply removed.

Alternative Commentaries to the EFEIA Research Report

If you take the stressor away and the symptoms diminish, why would we continue to pollute the environment?

Keith Cutter: The Need for Synthetic EMF Exposure Guidelines

The EFEIA research did not identify the sources of the exposures, and relied on a lifestyle survey for voluntary device use (cellphone, smart watch).

in this article, The Need for Synthetic EMF Exposure Guidelines, Keith explains:

AC magnetic fields (MF) easily penetrate common building materials and are generated by alternating current (AC) flow through electrical wiring, power lines approaching your home, and appliances within the home. These fields are of greatest intensity near devices that use a lot of electricity, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. In certain situations, MF relates to errors in household wiring. Unfortunately, in North America, some of the MF exposure in your home is caused by the electrical grid design, which allows current to flow through the earth.

AC electric fields (EF) are created by the voltage present in above-ground power lines, electrical wiring within the home, and appliances, even when they are not in use. These fields are proportional in intensity to voltage, not current, and are omnipresent in homes with unshielded wiring, emanating from walls, ceilings, floors, power cords, and nearby overhead power lines.

Radio-frequency (RF) radiation is intentionally emitted by wireless devices such as smart meters, cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, baby monitors, Bluetooth equipment, and more. These high-frequency fields are pervasive in modern environments and can easily pass through walls and other obstacles. Significant sources of RF radiation also include external sources such as cell towers, broadcast antennas, radar systems, and more, which can contribute to the overall RF exposure within a home. RF emitting features from neighbors may also affect RF intensity in your home.

Dirty electricity refers to high-frequency voltage transients and harmonics contaminating homes’ 50/60 Hz electrical current. Modern electronic devices and appliances manipulating electricity, such as dimmer switches, computers, solar power systems, and appliances using variable frequency drives, are primary offenders. This type of electrical pollution is pervasive and found throughout homes’ electrical systems. As with RF, poor decisions made by others nearby about electrical devices and systems can also affect the levels of dirty electricity in your home.

Many individuals experiencing electromagnetic poisoning have been injured via infrastructure, and not voluntary device use.

See also Keith’s article: Reducing Your Family’s Exposure to Man-Made Radiation in the Home

https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/reduce-emf-exposure-in-home/#gsc.tab=0

There are four specific EMF types in the average home—magnetic fields (MFs), electric fields (EFs), dirty electricity (DE) and radio-frequency/microwave radiation (RF). Each of these is a unique type of man-made non-ion­izing radiation; that is, they are not otherwise part of the natural environment. Each must be measured using specific meters and tech­niques. Remediation strategies are also unique to each specific type of EMF. The micro climate is a critical factor. The choices you make in your tolerance of wire­less technologies and proximity to radiation sources are the most important factors control­ling your micro climate. This explains why two houses built adjacent to one another, built by the same builder using similar materials, can have different EMF profiles.

Unbekoming: The Name Is the Product An Essay on Diagnosis

“Remove the name and you remove the product. Ask “why is this person sick?” instead of “what does this person have?” and the architecture becomes unnecessary. The four causes do not need 70,000 names. They need investigation—the kind that the naming system was designed to prevent.”

We made the same cognitive errors with cigarettes, and the wireless industry and decision-making bodies are heavily infiltrated with corrupt experts.

When the World Health Organization cleared its ranks of tobacco industry influence, the liar-for-hire product defense experts went through a revolving door to work for other problem industries that harm people…only now instead of defending the industry from liability for damage after the fact, they began to work proactively to make safety claims for new wireless products and devices that were never tested for safety or for the kinds of exposures now in effect.

Other Neurological Disease Researchers Have Already Uncovered Many Clues

This includes researchers working in the fields of autism and bi-polar.

For example, Individuals can have a predisposition to vulnerability in the ion channels in the cell walls, as well as an inability to repair DNA damage.

Two Ancient Eastern Mind-Body Sciences Had Remarkable Insights into “Types” with Implications for Effective Self-Care Lifestyle Choices

Applying the framework of either Ayurveda or Chinese Medicine constitutions could help cut through many of the seeming complexities, including the fact that symptoms may change from one season to the next, or one year to next, as the assault plays out against the background of the same rhythms found in biodynamic agriculture, but differently for different individuals.

The Spleen archetype’s injury will be different from that of the Kidney constitution…and I posit that we could learn much more about our health and our place in the cosmos by looking into those types, rather than trying to create a new supplement or protective gadget based on the idea that we can mimic someone else’s biology.

This type of cross-cultural research would benefit many individuals in other disease or diagnosis categories, as the West recognizes the risks of mass medicine approaches.

The four types of exposures listed by Keith are universal stressors, and many individuals mistake overcharge for health instead of a symptom in a society that is chronically out of synch with Natural Law. If your phone is giving you symptoms, please listen to your body, and know that others are also being harmed by industry decisions and policies that should have been based on precaution and biologically based safety testing, not industry dogma. Be on the right side of history.