Little one: Grampa, tell me the story again! Again!

Grampa: Ok little one…come sit in my arms…because this is the best time! (Both sit gazing into the fire together)

When I was much younger, we used to hear news about sad things happening all around the world, all the time. And so many of the humans heard so much bad news that they started to feel more and more afraid, and instead of seeing all the beauty around me, like I see you right now.

gentle tickle followed by a giggle ending in a hug

So instead of seeing the sky and the goodnight moon, and learning how to heal each other, they just kept looking at things that made them afraid…..and, then, they started carrying their own tiny world with them everywhere they went….they wanted to talk to everyone everywhere far away all the time.

Little one; Because they thought it made them smart and safe!

Grandma: Yes, they thought that they were safer if they could see or hear or read about what has happening everywhere, every minute, or buy things, and it was mixed in with some good things too… But they were looking at screens instead of out at the world…until they were caught in the web

Little one: Like the spider’s!

Little one: Screens and mirrors too…!

Grandma: Yes, in a way, mirrors too…..and they forgot the healing wisdom. It felt good at the time, like some things do, to keep looking at screens,

Little one: and then what happened!

Well it got a little worse before it got better….people were carrying screens and more screens with them everywhere they went and lost touch with their place in the universe., and had huge screens everywhere…The engineers were trying to make the devices better and faster, and there were towers and antennas everywhere…

Little one: even right next to houses. And they put their computers on their laps! and carrying the refrigerator? (giggle giggle)

Grandma: Yes even on their belly! They were even using people and homes and devices to build a stronger web, but it was invisible. They were carrying themselves like refrigerators, in a cold hard box, and some people couldn’t stop themselves from wanting to vacuum up all the data. They were lost. They became vacuums.

Little one: and then what happened!

Grandpa: Well, no one told them what to do at first….but there were young people like me and grandma who loved Nature, and the Sky and the Sea, and the Earth, and we knew that the need for the screens wasn’t real, and that humans needed to learn how to love the Earth and Nature again because they were not seeing how much harm was happening.

And the scientists kept proving that the devices and screens and towers were changing the ways our brains developed, and we were not going to let that happen to us. We knew we needed to live in our hearts and not just our brains.

We knew that we needed to learn how to be strong and agile in our bodies, and to slow down to know how to read the world with all of our senses.. and not with racing and speed… And we learned the game too!

Little one: Let’s play the game now!!!!!

Grandpa: OK. Grandma - look to the North. Little one - stand up and close your eyes, and center yourself, and ground, and slow your breathing. Tell me when you are ready.

Little one: Ok

Grandpa. Now we’ll slowly turn you around, and when you find true north, tell me, stop, and take a step. (Child moves)

Grandpa: You did it!

Grandpa: Now again, close your eyes. all the way. Relax, and I am going to spin you again, a little more slowly. And when you know that you are facing the direction of home..

Little one: I’ll stop and take a step!

Grandma: gently singing a song, and softly stating: Whenever you feel lost, you stop, slow down, and remember that you can always find your way again. Your heart remembers the healing song, and your body knows how to bring you back home. When you are clear, the Earth sings a crystal clear, beautiful song through you.

Little one: I’m always home!

This story is based on a short 47-minute clip by Olle Johansson, being interviewed by Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy

Keith: “Do you have a cell phone?”

If you meet me in Stockholm,

you will see and identify me very easily.

I don’t carry these gadgets

and I don’t carry my freezer or frig or vacuum cleaner with me.

I don’t have the need to vacuum clean out in the streets

and I don’t have the need to make any phone calls

It’s enough

sitting here

taking all the calls from the stationary phone

as everyone used to do before

Full Interview: 1 hour 18 minutes

Norte: the interview covers a wide range of topics, including the issues of antibiotic resistant bacteria from Wi-Fi.

Professor Olle Johansson joins me for a discussion including one of the most urgent and overlooked health threats of our time: the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria driven by chronic RF radiation exposure—including from modern WiFi. We also cover why electrohypersensitivity (EHS) is a functional impairment, not an illness; why harmonizers don’t help; how synthetic EMFs differ from natural ones; blood-brain barrier damage; and the only known safe level of exposure to man-made fields: zero. Plus, insights on EHS relationships, Why insurance companies understand electromagnetic harm far better than most doctors, the shielded cube experiment, honey bees, DNA alteration, and the forgotten concept of "quiet enjoyment" of our homes. Essential viewing for anyone navigating EMF reality. Support Professor Johansson's continuing work: https://research.radiation.dk/

00:00 Opening Reflection – Speaking Up and Accountability 00:31 Introduction of Dr. Olle Johansson 01:20 Keith’s Audience and First Question on Safe RF Levels 02:48 Comparing Natural vs Artificial EMF Exposure 05:03 The Scale of Modern RF Exposure 06:24 Power Line Frequencies and Household Exposure 07:13 Dirty Electricity and Power Line Communication 08:15 Natural Fields vs Artificial Fields 09:31 Can Humans Handle Today’s Exposure Levels? 10:20 Early Reports of Symptoms from Telegraph and Radio 12:19 Precautionary Principle and Lack of Industry Accountability 14:13 Insurance Industry’s View of Wireless Risk 15:20 Radio Wave Packet and RF Effects on Biology 16:14 Blood-Brain Barrier Leakage from Cell Phones 18:19 Story: Educating a Passenger on RF Risks 20:18 Public Awakening and Responsibility 21:10 Reaching Individuals vs Institutions 21:59 Encouraging Personal Research and Critical Thinking 22:26 History of Blood-Brain Barrier Research (Alan Frey) 23:42 Pulse Modulation and Wireless Earbuds 24:22 Risks of Personal Wireless Devices 24:56 Dr. Johansson’s Lifestyle Without a Cell Phone 26:23 Mobility vs Real Priorities in Tech Use 28:24 Are Wired Devices Truly Harmless? 30:21 Hope for Safer Future Technologies 31:46 Electrohypersensitivity as a Functional Disability 32:27 Early Cases and Patterns of EHS in Sweden 35:50 Shift from Illness to Disability Recognition 38:04 Media-Driven Psychosis Theory Disproven in Rats 40:00 Shielding, Distance, and Lifestyle Changes 42:16 Avoidance as the Cornerstone of Recovery 42:55 Inconsistencies in Awareness and Behavior 44:27 The Role of Education and Misunderstanding 45:56 Metrics for Recovery: Resilience and Sensitivity 47:09 EHS as the “New Normal” 48:20 Anecdote: Spouse Developing Sensitivity 49:28 Reactions in Shielded Spaces 50:23 Bees, Schumann Resonance, and Natural Fields 52:47 Natural vs Synthetic Exposure 52:53 Dangers of Fake EMF “Solutions” 54:31 Effective Avoidance Requires Measurable Reduction 56:53 Gift in Disguise – Finding Joy Through EHS 58:05 Doctors Can’t Solve Technical Problems 59:25 Exclusion Zones vs Society-Wide Accessibility 1:01:16 High Cost of EMF Retreats 1:02:08 White Zones and UN Accessibility Rights 1:04:08 Wireless Trespass and Quiet Enjoyment 1:05:18 Ubiquitous Exposure in Apartment Living 1:07:01 Younger Generations Never Knew a Natural EMF Environment 1:08:26 Supporting Ongoing Research 1:10:04 RF Exposure and Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria 1:13:24 Bee Die-Off and Agricultural Collapse 1:15:03 Using RF to Damage DNA and Kill Insects 1:15:49 Final Reflections – Accountability at the Pearly Gates 1:17:12 Closing Thanks and Farewell

Learn More: The Vivaxis

Introductory Article: Spirit of Change Magazine: Vivaxis, the Axis of Life ,

February 23, 2021 Patricia Burke

Does it make sense that before humans relied on satellite-enabled GPS systems, our ancestors who were the most resilient and who survived the demands of challenging environments were also the ones who had the best-developed navigational skills? And what if those skills were not just intellectual, such as navigating by the stars, but were also housed in the energy body itself as another inborn physical sensory system, designed by nature, to help ensure our survival and ability to find our way home? Do humans, like other animals, possess a forgotten inborn navigation sensory system?

Article with description of how to address it: The Mysterious Vivaxin Field

Sheila Peters

So how can we correct the syndrome?

Fortunately, it is a fairly simple correction. There are a number of ways to accomplish this. Using a magnet or a glass crystal, an energy medicine practitioner will spin at each of the meridian endpoints, usually while the client is standing. Originally, I was taught this protocol during my foundational training year learning Eden Energy Medicine. Since then, I have discovered a few updates that I have found to be very effective. Some of these include having the client lie on a massage table so that they can relax and either fall asleep or more easily notice the sensations that occur as the correction proceeds. I also like to start with the Central and Governing meridians and then move methodically through the meridians in clock order, starting with the meridian that regulates the current hour of the session.

Book: The Vivaxis Connection: Healing Through Earth Energies by Judy Jacka

The Vivaxixs Connection

Healing Through Earth Energies

Judy Jacka, N.D. The Vivaxis is your life axis, your energy "umbilical cord" to the planet. It is the place where you plug into the Earth and its life-supporting energies. Discovered by Canadian researcher Fran Nixon in the 1960's, the Vivaxis connection is fundamental to human life and health. It sustains and renews us, and affects every aspect of our lives--it even affects how we digest food and resist illness. This unsuspected link between our body and a particular spot on the Earth can make all the difference between heatlh and illness, says Dr. Judy Jacka, the world's leading authority on the new science of Vivaxis. But your Vivaxis connection can be harmed, polluted, or distorted. It can be damaged by chemicals, electromagnetic fields, even lightning. A disturbed Vivaxis connection can make you ill, but restored and vibrant, your Vivaxis connection can keep you healthy. In this ground-breaking book, Dr. Jacka presents more than two dozen easy-to-follow how-to exercises that take you step-by-step through the science of Vivaxis. You'll learn how to energize your Vivaxis, heal it, work with it, and use it to improve almost every aspect of your life. You can even use it to improve the energy health and feel of your home or workplace. The discovery of the Vivaxis connection is a crucial milstone in the field of alternative medicine, showing how energetic connections between the planet and our bodies determine health and how natural therapies actually work. The Vivaxis connection--it's your direct link to the healing energies of the Earth.