In my explorations about smart meters and other EMF/RF injuries, I have cast a very wide net into a number of topic areas.

Autism and EHS

For example, I learned a great deal about nutrition, including methylation, transulfuration, and sulfation by looking into dietary interventions for autism, because my intuition led me to believe that the two issues of microwave poisoning and autism were somehow related. (I was not the only one.)

Monitoring for the Paranormal

Early on, I noticed that Less EMF was selling sensors to detect paranormal activity, alongside tools for measuring and reducing EMF exposures, but ten years ago, the paranormal topic didn’t interest me. (I was not the only one) (The site no longer references paranormal phenomenon.)

Havana Syndrome

When Havana injuries were first reported, I was very interested in the possible relationship between electromagnetic pulses and diplomat injuries, and especially the stories of individuals who had biomarkers of concussion-like injuries to the brain, with no former history of a concussion injury. I was not the only one.

Microwave hearing: Is not tinnitus

I believe that the phenomenon of microwave hearing is one cause of this form of brain injury (concussion biomarkers in individuals with no previous history of concussion) in many individuals who recognize that they are experiencing direct harm from wireless exposures.

This is because in microwave hearing, “the microwave pulse, upon absorption by soft tissues in the head, launches a thermoelastic wave of acoustic pressure that travels by bone conduction to the inner ear.”

I believe that at some point the evidence for this injury vector will be overwhelming.

Hearing of microwave pulses by humans and animals: effects, mechanism, and thresholds

The hearing of microwave pulses is a unique exception to the airborne or bone-conducted sound energy normally encountered in human auditory perception. The hearing apparatus commonly responds to airborne or bone-conducted acoustic or sound pressure waves in the audible frequency range. But the hearing of microwave pulses involves electromagnetic waves whose frequency ranges from hundreds of MHz to tens of GHz. Since electromagnetic waves (e.g., light) are seen but not heard, the report of auditory perception of microwave pulses was at once astonishing and intriguing. Moreover, it stood in sharp contrast to the responses associated with continuous-wave microwave radiation. Experimental and theoretical studies have shown that the microwave auditory phenomenon does not arise from an interaction of microwave pulses directly with the auditory nerves or neurons along the auditory neurophysiological pathways of the central nervous system. Instead, the microwave pulse, upon absorption by soft tissues in the head, launches a thermoelastic wave of acoustic pressure that travels by bone conduction to the inner ear. There, it activates the cochlear receptors via the same process involved for normal hearing. Aside from tissue heating, microwave auditory effect is the most widely accepted biological effect of microwave radiation with a known mechanism of interaction: the thermoelastic theory. The phenomenon, mechanism, power requirement, pressure amplitude, and auditory thresholds of microwave hearing are discussed in this paper. A specific emphasis is placed on human exposures to wireless communication fields and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils.



“Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon”

The issue of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon is filing the airwaves at present, and I happened to tune into a 49-minute interview with a physicist working in this field.

Scientist explains unidentified aerial phenomena | Reality Check

“On this episode of "Reality Check,' Ross Coulthart sits down with scientist Jim Segala to discuss recorded evidence of paranormal experiences. Segala's research focuses on proving anomalous phenomena using the Modular Unidentified Phenomenon Alert System device. Coulthart and Segala dive into the correlation between people who experienced paranormal activity and had recorded head trauma injuries.”

“Diffuse Axonal Injuries: Microbleeds in the Head with No Concussion History

At about 33 minutes, they discuss similarities reported by “experiencers” and Havana Syndrome, and an electromagnetic pulse as the possible cause of injury.

“Many of the Cuban patients had diffuse axonal injuries.” ”The axons that go between your neurons split, causing little microbleeds in the head. They were seeing this without any previous history of head injury.” “People with these experiences have an enlarged basil ganglia at the foot of the cordate paman.”

The equipment used by Jim to monitor the environment for changes associated with paranormal activity is open source.

Correlations

Ross Coulthart asked, “Jim quite frankly I think that the kind of science that you're doing where you're looking at these correlations between reported experiences and observable data that's the beginning of attempts to measure the phenomenon. I mean what you're actually doing is measuring alleged paranormal phenomena.”

Quite frankly, the kind of science that needs to be done to investigate correlations between injuries (reported experiences) and exposures (observable data) is not being done regarding harm to civilians caused by exposures associated with the smart grid.

The harm most likely includes diffuse axonal injuries.

I am particularly concerned about non-consenting non-benefitting ratepayers being severely injured and/or disabled by utility meters.

(Citizen science also indicates effects on the Heart:)

Everyone's health is being affected by "smart" meters. The evidence in this video is a world first, and shifts the debate from whether anyone should have to pay a fee to refuse a "smart" meter to: When does the safety recall start? We now know that even if people are not showing outward symptoms, their bodies are being unnecessarily and involuntarily stressed by "smart" meters. There must be a complete safety recall of all "smart" meters at once.

Some people weren't satisfied that my last video was proof enough that "smart" meters affect the human heart. They want to see me get tortured repeatedly, and they want to see others get tortured. Part II of EKG Proof That "Smart" Meters Affect the Human Heart shows that the results of the first video are repeatable. There's another victim in the video too, so it should be obvious to all that "smart" meters affect everyone. If it's not obvious to you then hook yourself up to an EKG and hang out near a "smart" meter; I've done it enough. Some people were also concerned that the "smart" meter may have interfered with the EKG device itself and not the human heart. So we have a segment showing what happens when the "smart" meter transmits with the EKG running but with no human hooked up to it. Spoiler alert: nothing happens! Can we get "smart" meters removed now, or do I have to show someone getting a heart attack?



Regarding smart meters and the smart grid:

If taxpayer dollars or utility bills are being spent to cover up the damage that is being reported; stigmatizing and discrediting those harmed - may disclosure prevail.