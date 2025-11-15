Please share this post with groups and websites focused on EHS/EMR-S.

EHS/EMR-S Film “Remembering Nearfield”: News and Reviews



Sean Carney’s 2023 film effectively raises awareness introducing the public to EHS/EMR-S

Putting attention on EHS/EMR-S across the globe with a vital message for all that breaks taboos and transcends boundaries, Remembering Nearfield is a film that has positive take-aways for everyone.

Why watch the film?

• The film is narrated by a person with EHS speaking about her experiences.

• It is translated into most languages.

• It is FREE, short and clear, and suitable for most audiences.

• Challenges preconceptions, examines the problems & empowers us to be part of the solution.

• It is an award-winning independent film that is open, helpful and frank.



Helping people to understand EHS/EMR-S in 9-minutes, Remembering Nearfield is highly recommended viewing. It resonates with audiences and is standing out in prestigious international film festivals. From Singapore to Africa, from Hollywood to Cannes, it has been globally well-received winning multiple awards and receiving recognition since 2023.

For those interested, the official film festival results in their entirety are listed at the end of this blog. Notably, it has won Best Health Film, Best Film about a Disability Issue, and Award of Recognition for film about Human Rights/Raising Awareness.

Highlighting a disability

As part of the billing for the Inheritance Festival’s Winter show, the film was televised in the UK on Thursday 21st December 2023. It was listed as “A rewarding true story of achievement, loss, difference, disability, radiation, resilience, science, and hope.”

Film Festivals are increasingly emphasising disability films. Many have been keen to present the film like the “Seize the Film” festival in Serbia in 2023 (an international film festival addressing disability partnered with the European Film Academy).

The International Festival “Reflection of Disability in Art” (iRoDi) aired the film at Macedonia University in 2024. In short this awareness-raising film has done remarkably well. People across the world are certainly open to learning more about EHS, especially through film.

Seeing EHS/EMR-S through film

In film, especially animation, it is easier to represent electrosmog and express the intrusive nature of wireless radiation and EMFs. Remembering Nearfield shows how radiation is like a toxic cloud, something those with EHS experience with unpleasant symptoms or a debilitating reaction. For the film’s protogonist, oppressive lethargy, pain and anxiety become a daily burden, with virtually no escape from today’s unprecedented levels of man-made electromagnetic radiation in our world.

Still from film: The protagonist suffering distressing symptoms (prior to the uncomfortable diagnosis) as her health declines. Her mysterious illness confuses and upsets those around, causing her life to fall apart at work and at home.

Many web sites dedicated to healthcare and EHS/EMR-S now include the film. Recently it was translated into Finnish, to feature on an EHS/EMR-S focused YouTube channel called “Sähköherkät ry”. The film officially resides on Vimeo, where it can be watched and shared.

A film accessible to all: On Vimeo, you can access closed captions in an array of languages, simply click the CC button so it highlights in blue, then click the wheel-shaped settings button, scroll down and choose CC/Subtitles where a large choice of languages will appear. Why not check it out?

The film highlights the isolation experienced by those with EHS, who are sidelined in a wireless world with little respite from the prevalent levels of this man-made radiation. Audiences today understand that most would want to live in an inclusive world, where independence, equality and freedom are preserved in healthcare choices and as a basic human right.

The idea that people are being excluded from society and denied appropriate support, consideration and care because of the nature of their disability is an uncomfortable thought. However, the thought of losing a 5G signal in the mall is a “tragedy” to some people, and represents a big dilemma. We are still in that place where society’s attitudes must change in order to acknowledge the problem, if people with EHS are to have any freedom or respite from wireless radiation, to have a bearable quality of life.

No-one wants her freedom from isolation more than the film’s central character, a woman with severe EHS who is stigmatised and neglected in a society reluctant to acknowledge her health condition – and, the “taboo” cause: radiation from man-made electromagnetic fields, which includes wireless radiation.

Solutions oriented

Focused on solutions and desiring proper recognition of EHS, she envisages a world that accomodates her health condition, so that she may live, not in isolation, but in a world mindful that wireless radiation carries risk and has left over 5% of the population unable to sustain an adequate quality of life. The film amply illustrates the unpleasant sensations she feels, living urrounded by an exponentially increasing electrosmog that vast swathes of the population are convinced is of no consequence to their health.

Remembering Nearfield: A film of our time, confronting discrimination and unhelpful stereotypes concerning EHS

“A wife and entrepreneur devoted to her family and business tragically loses everything as her health mysteriously declines. Why is she now left alone and unable to function in society? All is revealed through a series of startling events and a final, uncomfortable diagnosis.” – Excerpt from the film synopsis.



In Remembering Nearfield we come face-to-face with a vulnerable but resilient woman, showing us what it means to live with severe EHS/EMR-S today. This animated character has the voice of Corriëlle van Vuuren, suffering with EHS, who had a successful life and was fit and active with everything to live for.

That changed. With frank openness, she acknowledges how she once believed exposure wireless radiation was safe, and traces the troubling development of her disability, expressed in her compelling and insightful personal testimony.

Drawing our attention to various situations and emotional content, the animated character brings Corriëlle’s experiences vividly to life, in a way that seeks to break down barriers to understanding, helping the audience feel empathy as part of becoming educated about the debilitating condition afflicting her.

Empowerment and hope

This is an animated film without any commercial constraints and thankfully it doesn’t trivialise, nor rely on unhelpful stereotypes, and certainly doesn’t avoid the harsh realities of its subject.

It is an animated short film, but also a documentary often depicting challenging subject matter – which brought one reviewer acquainted with EHS to tears. Remembering Nearfield, however, doesn’t just move us and show the adversity (which is wholly necessary). Focused on a vulnerable yet resilient woman who doesn’t give up, it is a film of empowerment and hope, that points to solutions and positive changes.



You can read more of its aims and achievements in depth, and interesting reviews by several scientists who commend the film, on the official movie web site.

The film’s message stretches around the world

The film has been submitted to an array of juried film festivals worldwide with a positive impact. It has surprised audiences, but fundamentally educated them, because so many people didn’t know about EHS/EMR-S. The film is succeeding in its purpose, raising awareness to encourage proper recognition of EHS/EMR-S.

The Film’s Impact

Submissions map: The darker the colour, the more festivals in that region were entered.

Remembering Nearfield has registered 367 submissions achieving 54 official Selections from international film festivals, visually expressed on the infographic map above.

On IMDB [ https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27747210/ ] Remembering Nearfield is listed as having 13 wins and 7 nominations in total. Including awards from non-IMDB listed festivals, the film has accrued 16 international awards in total.

Remembering Nearfield in Africa

The Film has now been Officially Selected by The East African Tanzanite International Animation Festival. This is a big animation event.

“The Tanzanite International Animation Festival is an annual Animation Film festival, [is] an event that celebrates creativity, films, animation and all creative projects. Tanzanite Festival Features Kids Corner space, red carpet, industry discussions, exhibitions, music jam sessions, and an award ceremony. It brings together fans, creators, and professionals to share stories, explore trends, and enjoy creative experiences.” It’s another excellent opportunity to raise awareness about EHS/EMR-S to an enthusiastic and diverse audience enjoying animation from around the globe.

https://tukiio.com/experience/tanzanitefestival https://filmfreeway.com/Tanzanitefestival2025

Acknowledging the Official Selection of the film, addressing the Director, Sean Carney, the jury said, “Your work stood out among many exceptional submissions, and we are delighted to showcase it at this year’s festival.”

Please do watch this celebrated film to learn more about EHS/EMR-S. You have many choices on the internet where you can see Remembering Nearfield. Most people watch Remembering Nearfield here (featuring subtitles for many languages) or here.

Please note, some Film Festivals and Media Organisations have changed names, website ownership/content or platform since the results were first announced, and so some links may be missing relevant information about Remembering Nearfield. For Example, the Lane Docfest where the film was a Finalist is now called the Jackson Doc Fest and has altered its content. However, as the results recorded on FilmFreeway platoform below show the update even if the website does not: Remembering Nearfield’s final Judging Status was, Finalist as it was for several other film festivals.



Film Festivals – The Official Results

Which film festivals selected Remembering Nearfield? The official full results are below, supplied by Director/Producer, Sean Carney.

The Grand Cine Carnival Maldives website no longer lists Remembering Nearfield in the awards for 2023, yet on the FilmFreeway platform (and IMDB) the win is recorded. In 2025 the festival, as noted on IMDB, awarded the film the “The Grand Cinematic Brilliance Award”.

Awards listed on FilmFreeway:

In 2023, the Black Swan International Film Festival awarded Remembering Nearfield Best Film on a Disability Issue, though has moved from FilmFreeway to another platform, and the festival website doesn’t mention it now, listing only awards from 2024. The certificate is shown above. In 2024 the same festival awarded the film with the “Patron of Cinema” award, as listed on IMDB.



FilmFreeway also records the Semi-Finalist Selections relating to the film:

… and the Nominee Selections:

Finally, here are the currently listed Official Selections:

Header image and film stills included are copyright Sean Carney 2025.

