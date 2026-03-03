Electric Charge, The Driving Force Behind Natural Phenomenon
A newly translated paper by Michael Berstecher from Germany
Michael Berstecher from Germany just finished writing and translating a short piece on the interrelationship between water, Earth's electrical field, biology, and how our artificial EMFs are likely interfering with this cosmic dance.
Read at link: Electric charge – the driving force behind natural phenomena - erkenne was Du bist
Posted by permission/invitation of the author
Thank you! A joy to read because it confirms the electrical nature of living beings, planets and the universe itself as described in ancient Chinese philosophy.