Image by sandip44 from Pixabay

“Given the findings presented here, it is now becoming abundantly clear that our artificial electromagnetic technologies also exert a direct influence on our environment in much the same way due to their electrostatic charge fields. It is time we take note of this previously unacknowledged effect on Earth’s systems. ***

Considered against this backdrop, the extreme disruptions of the elemental forces of nature currently visible around the world, may be more understandable. It is now up to us to draw the necessary conclusions and move away from this technological impasse. How much time we have left to do so is written in the stars.

On March 3, we shared a short post: Electric Charge, The Driving Force Behind Natural Phenomenon A newly translated paper by Michael Berstecher from Germany.

The paper is now available in 3 languages;

English: https://erkenne-was-du-bist.de/electric-charge-the-driving-force-behind-natural-phenomena/



German: https://erkenne-was-du-bist.de/elektrische-ladung-die-treibende-kraft-der-naturphaenomene/



Norwegian: https://einarflydal.com/2026/03/28/elektriske-ladninger-drivkraften-bak-naturfenomenene/

(With thanks to our colleague Einar Flydal for the Norwegian translation.)

From the March 3 post:

Michael Berstecher from Germany just finished writing and translating a short piece on the interrelationship between water, Earth’s electrical field, biology, and how our artificial EMFs are likely interfering with this cosmic dance.

Read the paper in English at the link: Electric charge – the driving force behind natural phenomena - erkenne was Du bist

Posted by permission/invitation of the author

Another Valuable Water Resource:

New Zealand Crystallographer and Water Researcher Veda Austi n with 40,000 photos of water images encrystalized in ice - Does water store memory?

Trailer of her upcoming documentary - (being crowdsourced now) 6 minutes

Veda is so excited to share the trailer for her documentary. She and her team have been filming in locations such as Egypt, France, England and the USA, interviewing the most inspiring people about the mysteries of Water. This trailer is only a taste of whats to come, but Veda can't move forward without help. She has invested a lot personally into this already, but to make it a doco series to the standard it deserves, she has decided to crowd fund. This means that if you decide to donate or share this link with someone who does, your energy will be in it and you'll be part of Water's journey into the hearts of as many people as possible. Click the link to donate:

https://www.vedaaustin.com/documentary