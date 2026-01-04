Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila Resseger's avatar
Sheila Resseger
9h

Patricia, This is mind-boggling! This unfiltered AI exposition is basically a summary of everything I've been looking into and trying to get my head around for the last 6 years. It really brings into focus how distorted the information that has been allowed to flow to the public has been. One thing I'm still confused about. This post references the reliance on SAM (Standard Anthropmorphic Mannequin) and its total inadequacy for use to establish safe levels of RFR. How does this fit in with the other research I've read about that refers to the short-term effects of RFR heating on rats and monkeys? Thanks for bringing this to our attention. I look forward to reading your other posts today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patricia Burke
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
6h

Your articles never disappoint and I always try to add links to them in my archives.

However, when it comes to sharing them to the uninformed public they lack eye appeal and are easily scrolled past.

Could you consider making your headlines more exact and brief?

What about adding at least one appropriate image to draw attention?

I know these two marketing ploys may seem very trivial to you but they can make a big difference to the reach you achieve.

We all want this information to be better understood by laymen, don't we?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patricia Burke
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture