Free - From Dr. Sharon Goldberg MD -EMF & The Brain 3/16 & 17 10am MT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK

From Dr. Goldberg:



In honor of Global Brain Awareness week, tomorrow we begin a special class on a major environmental factor that affects nearly every home — and can quietly influence your memory and mood.

That factor is EMF exposure, and the science behind it is stronger than most people realize.

Once you understand where EMFs are coming from, you can start lowering your exposure — and many people feel a real difference when they do.

Better sleep. Calmer mood. Clearer thinking.

If you’ve been stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure what’s holding you back… Tomorrow will give you answers.

March 16th & 17th at 10am MT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK

Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85712012953?pwd=B9asLeuhblEvWv3qNibCOxWgx1s9AB.1

Passcode: 982804

Warmly, Dr. Sharon Goldberg

If you do not know Dr. Goldberg:

October 4, 2018 Dr. Sharon Goldberg Testifies at Michigan's 5G Small Cell Tower Legislation Hearing

"Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period. This is no longer a subject for debate when you look at PubMed and the peer-review literature. These effects are seen in all life forms; plants, animals, insects, microbes. In humans we have clear evidence of cancer now; there is no question. We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor of congestive heart failure, neuropsychiatric effects... 5G is an untested application of a technology that we know is harmful; we know it from the science. In academics this is called human subjects research." ~ Dr. Sharon Goldberg, "We Are The Evidence" Medical Advisory Board

2025 interview with Dr. Doan

Here is a 2025 interview by Dr. Doan: (47 minutes)

‘Dr. Sharon Goldberg, a board-certified Internal Medicine physician with over two decades of experience, shares her journey from conventional hospital medicine to the world of Integrative and Functional Medicine. In this eye-opening interview, Dr. Goldberg reveals why she left mainstream practice to address the root causes of chronic illness—including environmental toxins, nutritional imbalances, and the growing concern of electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure. Learn how EMFs may be contributing to oxidative stress, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, antibiotic resistance, and even cognitive decline in children. We discuss the latest peer-reviewed science, actionable health strategies, and how to reclaim your health through personalized, root-cause approaches. Whether you’re struggling with chronic symptoms, concerned about modern wireless tech, or seeking a more holistic approach to healthcare, this interview is packed with insights that could change your life. Don’t miss this powerful conversation—subscribe and share to help others on their healing journey.

Green Street Radio with Patti and Doug Wood

On this edition of Green Street, Patti and Doug talk with Dr. Sharon Goldberg, Integrative and Functional Medicine physician and expert in clinical electro-magnetics, about RF radiation, mold and their combined impact on our health and well being. Interview starts: 22:23 - show is posted at link



Link to the introductory talk from EMFC2019 - Neurologic and Cardiometabolic Effects of EMF

EMFMC2021 Lecture - Bacterial Effects of EMF

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