Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Keith Cutter
11h

Wow, priceless!

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XXX
6h

UNBELIEVABLE !!! Thank you for such an inclusive view of the body's totality. There is so much more than the mechanical fragmented western view of unrelated bits and pieces. This article connected a universe of dots!

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