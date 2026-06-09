I am a human and IWTABM -I wrote this all by myself, - with quotes to other’s thoughtful work, but not with AI. It’s for entertainment purposes only too. We all know the drill.

Disclaimer: not for the faint of attention span

“Liberal democracies do not become unlivable when they err; rather, they become unlivable when they retain formal legitimacy while progressively neutralizing their own capacity for correction.”

- Luc Lelièvre

SPOILER: This is how the clean energy movement lost its way.

And maybe the 49ers franchise owners too?

See: Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy | Substack 49ers-emf-injury-series

Unless your child has a plastic head the size of a soldier’s that is full of Jello - to represent the “average of the tissue” - please think harder about who to consult about the device safety question.

I was recently re-reading lectures that Rudolf Steiner gave over 100 years ago concerning bees. I wanted to revisit what he had written about how rain in early and late May impacts hives. (I am re-reading the actual book, but the lectures are also online.) The book introduction, written in 1998 by Spikenard Honeybee Sanctuary director Gunther Hauk, states,

“Looking back at the twentieth century, we can certainly see tremendous progress in all fields of technology. Advancements in this sphere of our human lives, however, has been achieved at the cost of gradual loss of the instinctive, holistic knowledge that has guided and protected life of Earth for great spans of time.”

I’ve been thinking a great deal about the issue of lost holistic knowledge, but also the loss of our evolutionary capacities to course-correct.

I feel a growing divide between those who are aware of this challenge of the times we live in, and those who are not. I believe that this is far more damaging than the political divide between right and left, because so many ideals are being exploited, especially for liberals. In part because of current smart meter opt out bill proceedings in MA, I am personally most acutely aware of the lack of course correction in response to harm being unleashed by the “clean energy” agenda, and regarding consumer adoption of wireless technologies. IMO, now adding AI is a force multiplier of dominance and unresponsiveness, in addition to ecological costs and the unfolding overrun of community and individual rights. I would be so grateful to be proven wrong.

Testing Dummies for Device Safety is Delusional and Discriminatory

Discounting input/feedback from women has been going on for a very long time, especially in mainstream medicine and in industry.

I believe that heeding women’s insights about environmental issues is crucial to the recovery of grace. (So is heeding epidemiology. I will come back to this point.)

In 2023, Discover Magazine reported, “Why Are There No Crash Test Dummies That Represent Average Women? Most vehicle-crash safety tests use a female dummy that’s 4-foot-11 and 108 pounds. But she’s still based on the male body type, and she isn’t put in the driver’s seat for front-impact starred-safety tests.” The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) notes,

“A crash test dummy helps us predict whether a person will get injured in a crash. Although it’s a sophisticated tool, it’s a crude representation of the complexity of the human body. When we run a test, a single dummy — made of metal, vinyl and rubber and equipped with sensors — has to stand in for a diverse population of humans who vary widely in their weight, height, age, posture and other characteristics.

The first crash test dummies didn’t attempt to capture any diversity: They were based on men’s bodies and evolved from research conducted by the U.S. Air Force aimed at testing the safety of aircraft, ejection systems and parachutes. At the time, few women were flying or jumping out of planes. The Hybrid III frontal crash test dummies we use today are direct descendants of these early ones. They come in different sizes representing an average-size man, a large man and a very small (5th percentile) woman, as well as a 10-year-old, 6-year-old and 3-year-old child. The small female version has body dimensions and a pelvic design specific to women, but otherwise is largely based on the original, midsize male Hybrid III.”



At this point in time, my more radicalized self believes that testing cellphones by taking the temperature of a plastic head filled with the equivalent of Jello and based on the measurements of a male military recruit, and implying that devices are therefore safe for the developing brains of children, is a crime against humanity,

(I am efforting for more restraint in trying to convince others to see things my way (inspired by a recent conversation between Keith and Peter,) but it’s somewhat hopeless, as I am not that diplomatic…and I am still using run-on sentences and ignoring AI’s unsolicited assists.

Image courtesy Flo Freshman. Unless your child has a plastic head the size of a soldier’s that is full of Jello - to represent the average of the tissue - please ask more questions.



We don’t have a “lack of data” problem or the need for more data, and faster data, or more data centers.

We need to recognize when manufactured data is supporting unreasoned beliefs.

Not a health and safety test



We need to have adequate cultural constructs that stop us and others from losing our way, including recognizing the need to say “no”. Even if only to ourselves. In this Fire Horse Year.

Luc Lelièvre: Structural Diagnosis

On March 16, the substack Lies are Unbecoming posted Structural Diagnosis An Essay by Luc Lelièvre

The movement from moral correctability to procedural irreversibility is not a sudden event. It is a slow structural shift. [] This essay develops a structural theory of institutional reversibility in contemporary liberal democracies. It advances a central distinction between systems that merely function and systems that remain capable of correcting the harm they generate. Reversibility is defined as the capacity of an institutional order to detect error, attribute responsibility, and implement adjustment without requiring systemic rupture. The argument unfolds in three movements. The first develops a staged model of procedural closure, identifying the early warning signs — vague evaluation criteria, fragmented responsibility, neutralized feedback loops — and the critical threshold at which harm becomes visible but structurally uncorrectable [] reversibility is not a democratic ideal but a minimal anthropological condition of livability, and its restoration depends less on grand reform than on maintaining even a single operative pathway through which harm can be named and addressed.

- Structural Diagnosis

Unchecked, Rapid Innovation is a Force Multiplier for Risk of Unanticipated Harm, Can We Stop Glorifying It?

Historical Example 1 of Rushed Innovation: Fabrics and Health Safety Science: Chemistry Meets Clothing

Decades ago, the chemical industry expanded into the clothing and fabric industries, and innovation reigned. So did unforeseen harm.

Beautiful fabrics trapped the body’s protective bio-energetic field, and people “smelled” badly. New fabrics could not be laundered, and the dry-cleaning profession was launched. There was an explosion of new deodorant and antiperspirant industries, with no recognition that this blocked the body’s inborn detoxification pathways and alchemical relationship with the outer environment. Aluminum was included at no extra charge, with an easy pathway into the body via the antenna/absorption action of the sweat glands. Aluminum was also being added to baking powder as an anti-caking agent, long before anyone recognized heavy metal toxicity, and breast cancer concerns.

In an age of rapid innovation and experimentation, harm can be exponentialized rapidly. Perhaps the most horrific result of breakneck speed innovation in creating clothing via chemistry was that the new materials would ignite, melt, and stick to skin. I remember as a young child hearing the story about a girl in town whose bathrobe caught fire at the stove. She was making pancakes. Her suffering haunted a younger me.

New flammability guidelines were established, especially for pajamas, and sleep and fire science converged to create more chemistry, including adding fire retardant protections. The practice of adding certain chemicals to gear has now been linked to cancer in firefighters. We are chasing our tails.

And we still don’t understand enough about the downsides of trapping the body’s protective bio-energetic field, or about sweat glands, or detoxification, or aluminum, or chemicals, or heavy metals.

Historical Example 2 of Rushed Innovation: Automobiles, Not Just Fabric

Decades later, we are still being subjected to poor choices for fabric use in manufacturing. For example, cars.

When water is spilled in a Toyota on the center console or the seat a stain results, and the solution is to use more chemicals for car detailing. A car is an expensive investment.



News about safety recalls in the innovation-driven auto industry are so rampant that we hardly react anymore, for example now those that brake suddenly, due to added technology: GM Issues Urgent Do-Not-Drive Recall Over Sudden Wheel Lock-Up Risk on Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac Vehicles An NHTSA campaign covers a total of 66 vehicles across several Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac

GM became aware of the problem on April 14, 2026, following a report through the Speak Up For Safety program, after an engineer performed a teardown on a transfer case from a 2026 Silverado 1500 that had experienced a lock-up event in a parking lot . The teardown revealed the missing oil pick-up tube, and using available end-of-line test torque data, the supplier identified suspect transfer case assemblies – no fewer than 68, spread across 54 dealers that had received the incorrectly produced units. The safety implication is straightforward and serious.

How do we make decisions when we are in an unprecedented age of innovation, and going fast and breaking things, and leaving it up to the courts to sort things out later in only some instances?

From the early history of hood ornaments that impaled pedestrians to blindingly unsafe headlights to unsafe touch screens to doors that don’t open when the power goes out, (15 fire deaths) too many poorly vetted ideas have been translated into industrial production too quickly.

This is not only due to inadequate premarket testing and post market surveillance.

Necessary course corrections are being actively blocked by “powers that shouldn’t be” once harm is apparent, for example with the rear collisions and exploding gas tanks.

In April, 1974, the Center for Auto Safety petitioned NHTSA to recall Ford Pintos due to defects in the design of the strap on gas tank which made it susceptible to leakage and fire in low to moderate speed collisions. The Center’s petition was based upon reports from attorneys of three deaths and 4 serious injuries in such accidents. This petition languished in the NHTSA offices until 1977.

In 1977, Mark Dowie of Mother Jones Magazine using documents in the Center files, published an article reporting the dangers of the fuel tank design, and cited internal Ford Motor Company documents that proved that Ford knew of the weakness in the fuel tank before the vehicle was placed on the market but that a cost/benefit study was done which suggested that it would be “cheaper” for Ford to pay liability for burn deaths and injuries rather than modify the fuel tank to prevent the fires in the first place. Dowie showed that Ford owned a patent on a better designed gas tank at that time, but that cost and styling considerations ruled out any changes in the gas tank design of the Pinto.- SOURCE

The Energy Field That Collapses is An Energetic Immune System’s Defense in Action

In his lectures about bees, regarding beekeepers Dr. Steiner noted “The bees feel, [] a person’s effluvia, vapors, and perspiration. They know what makes up a specific human being and become accustomed to the individual.” “It is a person’s Ausdundtung (expiration, vapors, perspiration, and so forth that influences the flowers favorably.” -

Dogs are well aware of this information field. The chemical-fabric industry wasn’t/isn’t. Neither are most consumers, or we would not be where we are today with frequency-based synthetic exposures that interfere with the beneficial, harmonizing, coordinating function of the Cosmic Current.

Many health issues including dry eyes, a runny nose, nerve conditions, and skin challenges are not due to an individual being “dehydrated.” The issue is not a lack of water or fluid intake. The issue that the body is not properly insulated via what the Ayurvedic physicians recognize as the Ojas supporting the aura. An unsolicited AI prompt states, “In Ayurveda, Ojas is the subtle life energy that governs vitality, immunity, and radiant skin. It is considered the purest essence of a complete digestive cycle. High levels of ojas result in effortless energy and resilience.”

It’s not just an issue of needing a healthy exterior layer. The aura can and should also withdraw and collapse as a defense mechanism, to avoid interacting with inhospitable influences, including an unsafe electromagnetic environment like an approaching lightning strike. This is a protective response housed in the energy body that contributes to the survival of the species.

It is our not noticing and not understanding that is the crisis.

This energetic defense mechanism was discussed by chiropractor Dr. Frank Springbob in the documentary film Take Back Your Power about smart meters (free online)

at 54 minutes, 29 seconds

Josh del Sol: Did you hear about people coming to you as far as having complaints about illness?

Dr. Frank Springbob: We were made aware of health complaints following installation of smart meters, and we wanted to verify this using our field work. So I measured the field of about 30 different people while they stood one foot in front of the smart meter, and in every single case the human energy field was obliterated as they stood in front of the smart meter.

We still do not understand the significance of a collapsed aura that withdraws from an electrically polluted outer environment. Gathering actual measurable data about this one indicator is one mechanism that could serve as another new “true north” for decisions about technology choices. Attentive drivers already realize that as a passing “connected truck” interferes with the AM radio, it is also decimating the energy field of other drivers in the vicinity. This is not technological progress.

Convoluted Skin Modeling Studies that Inform AI and Influence Unaware Consumers

Instead of recognizing the aura, we are being inculcated via the media coverage and research testing models of skin tissue as evidence of “safety.”

The skin is not the first line of defense and/or alchemy with the outer world. None of this laboratory modeling includes the first line of the body’s intelligent energetic communication and/or defense system that connects with the body’s electromagnetic fields and internal organ energies.

In June of 2025, I published Commentary on the Attention-Grabbing 5G-Skin Study “A recent 5G research study on the effects of future signals on human skin cells was announced with great fanfare...quickly followed by attention-grabbing headlines” [] Just because one research paper claims that 5G does not harm a petri dish of manufactured skin, that does not mean that it is safe.

Promoting testing manufactured skin in a petri dish as proof of safety for 5G is as erroneous and misleading as using a spherical model of brain tissue in a waveguard port.

“As the wave enters the organ-tissue model, the wavelength is shortened due to the high organ-tissue permittivity. Skin-Bone-Brain layer simulation results demonstrate that both electric and magnetic fields vanish before passing the brain layer at all three focal frequencies of 2.4 GHz, 28 GHz and 100 GHz.” In 2022 I wrote, “The recent research study regarding next-generation wireless telecommunications reports, “The quantitative data on the effects of 5G penetration and dissipation within human tissues are presented.” In truth, “the quantitative data on the effects of 5G penetration and dissipation in incomplete engineering models of human tissues are presented.”

If only the body really functioned like a layer cake, with measurable differences and divisions in properties of the frosting, cake and filling, and if only human brains behaved like a 6mm spherical shape in a waveport, and if only all cakes had the same properties too? We could even test football helmets so much more easily if players all had spherical heads. And if only surgeons could perform like auto mechanics and remove separate parts. But the body does not work that way.

Image courtesy Flo Freshman

From the study: “At 100 GHz, the bone (83.01%), urinary bladder wall (82.95%), lung (80.02%), liver (68.18%), brain (66.18%) and eye bulb (64.46%) present the highest absorbance level.”

For the model. Not your child, or your elders, or a woman at various stages of the menses cycle or pregnancy, or a fetus. Or football player when the Bladder/Kidney meridian pair is not balanced in an unnatural field? Not for the food you cook in your microwave oven.

Women’s Sensory Systems are More Perceptive/ Sensitive

A friend told me the story about her experience of entering her house and feeling unwell. For months she looked for the culprit.

When a woman enters a home and states that she feels unwell, the information is often negated by others in the household and in the consumer and economic growth culture that does not want to recognize that anything is amiss. Rather than recognizing the evolutionary advantage of heeding input from the so-called canaries, women have been dismissed as being “mentally ill.”

What if consumers decided not to continue to perpetuate this culture?

What if the tin-foil hat meme were replaced by “substation” and “celltower” memes, entirely?

Not fun celltower meme:

Image Courtesy http://www.stoptower.com, https://www.change.org/p/pittsfield-city-council-stop-the-pittsfield-cell-tower, http://www.facebook.com/pittsfieldcell

Historical Example 3 of Rushed Innovation: Laundry Fold with a Side of Mold

Long before Consumer Reports published their 2020 article Mold in Your Washing Machine: The Mystery & the Menace my friend found the source of her distress.

Consumer complaints go back two decades and aren't limited to any one brand. Five appliance manufacturers have settled class-action lawsuits over mold-related problems covering roughly 11.5 million front-loaders—almost the number of machines shipped in the last five years—though they did not admit any wrongdoing. Over the years they've continually added to the user's maintenance responsibilities in instruction manuals and more recently amended their products' terms of use to severely limit consumers' right to sue. [] As a class, front-load washers have been marketed as innovative, stylish, and efficient. The Problem: Biofilm, Mold, and Bacteria Accumulation [] According to a survey commissioned by GE, half of all front-loader owners move back to top-loaders because of odors and the maintenance required. By 2019, front-loaders’ slice of the market had fallen to 27 percent of washers shipped to stores, according to AHAM. And that has an impact beyond the laundry room. “We are concerned about the environmental implications associated with the trend away from more energy- and water-efficient front-loaders,” says Ann Bailey, products program manager for Energy Star.

Consumer complaints going back two decades also represent two decades of illnesses possibly marginalized and/or misdiagnosed, caused by an appliance introduced into the home environment, most likely predominately impacting women.

The program manager for Energy Star stated, “We are concerned about the environmental implications associated with the trend away from more energy- and water-efficient front-loaders.”

When sustainability “retains formal legitimacy while progressively neutralizing its own capacity for correction” human health and Nature pay the price.

We’re there.

From Unsafe Clothing to Unsafe Washing Machines to Grid and Telecommunications Infrastructure That is Unsafe and Irresponsible at Any Speed

Consumers can choose whether or not to buy certain clothing, or a particular kind of washing machine, but decisions about utility infrastructure impact everyone, and regulatory agencies are currently not up to the task, including the FCC.

Women are the sentinels carrying the wisdom of the energy body, and reporting the many ways that things can go wrong when we do not care for it. This includes considering how synthetic electromagnetic exposures impact the body’s electromagnetic energies.

I started this post referring to Rudolf Steiner, and his book about bees. For some reason, even though I have read it a few times, one section jumped out at me recently. In his talk given 10 December 1923 in Dornach, he was asked about whether or not people should eat honeycomb.

He wrote, “There are people who digest more in the intestines, and others more in the lymphatic vessels; one cannot say that one way is better than the other, for one is just as good as the other. It depends on the individual.” I don’t know how I missed this previously.

It struck me as somewhat remarkable, not in a good way, that we have not yet come to understand the implications of the Spleen energy field, and the Spleen constitution, which includes the thyroid, tonsils, lymph, and other elements of the energetic immune system, and also rules menses… because it is most likely very involved for many in what is widely denigrated and dismissed as mental illness/imaginary illness/tin foil hats.

Maybe “EHS” is not as complicated as the naysayers would have us believe.

The body’s bioelectricity is choreographed by the angle of the sun’s rays as they interact with other celestial phenomenon, especially including the moon.

So-called sensitivity to synthetic fields is not a static condition.

Imbalance occurring during the day when the Yang energy is dominant is not the same as injury that occurs at night when the Yin energies are dominant. Injuries that occur in the Winter when the Kidney and Bladder energy is dominant are different from the disharmony that unfolds when the Spring high tide of Liver and Gall Bladder are the most active. The Chinese seers understood that the Year of the Horse (Heart) has a different electromagnetic geometry that the Year of the Tiger (Lung) or the Rabbit (Large Intestine) with different implications for biodynamic farming and for health. (With just 12 meridians, it’s almost as easy to understand as American football. The defensive line is the aura. You are the quarterback.)

The “Spleen” Field is the Keeper of Time

Time is energy. Regarding Rudolf Steiner and bees, when it rains in early May, the sun is in a different position in the sky than it is in late May. If the weather is clear on May 3, the sun’s energy predominates. If it is raining the Earth’s energy predominates. This impacts the production of pollen, which in turn impacts the production of honey and the vitality of the bees.

When the sun is at an angle where the body’s defenses should be turned inward for healing and DNA repair (at night), and an artificial synthetic frequency jolts the body’s sensory system and disturbs sleep, this contributes to ill health.

Because the Spleen is responsible for the distribution of chi throughout the organism over the course of Time, through-out the day and night, seasons, etc. it is most likely one constitutional type that would be prone to an electromagnetically-sourced environmental illnesses, but it is not the only one.

Most likely the Yang organs are symptomatic, and the disruption of the Yin organs may be involved as the underlying cause, with different issues in the Kidney type vs the Liver type, etc.

Synthetic electromagnetic exposures are interfering with the natural electromagnetic energies which harmonize the interrelated fields within the body with the outer environment - not so different from jetlag.

Adopting reverence and gaining wisdom and mastery is a different endeavor from “biohacking” according to the latest social media trend, - because wholeness is coherent. We were built for it.

Surveillance Adaptable: Jeffrey Epstein: A development built around “asset tracking, video surveillance, and smart devices”

Despite being repeatedly somewhat broken-hearted when in the presence of decision-makers engaged in corrupted decision-making about smart meters, I was still not prepared to read about the role that Jeffery Epstein played in the development of smart cities.

On April 29 I posted parts of a blog from The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez Breaking News Exclusive: Former NM Lieutenant Governor Diane Denish’s Husband Worked as a Lobbyist for Jeffrey Epstein-Associated Ohio Company

Mesa del Sol’s own planning documents describe a development built around “asset tracking, video surveillance, and smart devices” — with a stated goal of creating what the developers called a “safe neighborhood networking solution.”

That’s where Sandia’s interest lay. Smart meters were installed in residential buildings. Granular data on residents’ energy consumption, movement patterns, and daily behavior was collected continuously and is publicly available today on machine learning research platforms. A real-life Truman Show, for military surveillance of civilians.

Sandia National Laboratories — the nuclear weapons facility whose systems Robert Maxwell compromised with backdoored surveillance software in 1985 — was the technical partner overseeing this infrastructure. Japan’s government energy agency invested $22 million in the project. Nine Japanese companies were involved.

The people of New Mexico were sold a hip, cutting-edge residential community.

What we were actually being asked to move into at Mesa del Sol was a federally partnered, nationally significant data collection testbed — built on state trust land, financed with half a billion dollars in public bonds, developed by a company whose founding family appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s files, with the second-in-command of the state’s husband on the payroll. - Source

Robert Maxwell

Robert Maxwell, the father of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine. The same Robert Maxwell discussed here: The Throne of Pergamum: Corrupt Watchers of EMF Science? by Keith Cutter.

Through a chain of acquisitions culminating in 1991, Pergamon Press was absorbed into Elsevier Science, embedding Maxwell’s publishing apparatus within the world’s largest corporate producer of scientific literature. Elsevier now owns or manages thousands of journals and the Scopus citation database—the indexing backbone relied upon by governments, universities, and journals themselves to assess research “credibility.” This concentration of academic infrastructure has far‑reaching consequences for electromagnetic‑field research. Most journals referenced in FCC, ICNIRP, and WHO safety guidelines—Bioelectromagnetics, Health Physics, Radiation Research, and IEEE series on electromagnetic compatibility—are either controlled by allied publishing corporations or distributed through Elsevier’s databases. Editorial boards across these outlets share overlapping membership with ICNIRP and IEEE COMAR, organizations whose senior figures simultaneously advise telecom and defense sectors. Thus, the same network that sets exposure limits also filters which studies reach the scientific record.

The Jesuits, the Enneagram vs the Peacemaker

When Jesuits began successfully using the study of the Enneagram personality types in couples and marriage counseling, Catholic bishops (2000) and the Vatican (2003) reportedly expressed concern, and Wikipedia currently describes it as pseudo-science.

But you can read about the 9 types here: Enneagram Type Descriptions - The Enneagram Institute. Here is #9 - The Peacemaker.

Who benefits if the peacemakers do not survive the introduction of an environmental pollutant?

What Would the Russian Scientists Have to Say About the Magnetic Fields and the Substation?

And there is also this - The West discounting Russian science:

“If the more advanced nations of the West are strict in the enforcement of stringent exposure guidelines, there could be unfavorable effects on industrial output and military functions.”

Russia reportedly experimented with many different strategies to improve athletic performance, including magnetism. What if Russian experts were invited to weigh in on the 49ers practice field being adjacent to a substation?

If the Spleen archetype also serves as the Peacemaker, and is simultaneously the least adaptable to surveillance infrastructure due to a highly refined sensory system, -

the longer that the public goes along with the tin-foil hat meme, and ignores the effects of the substation, the cell tower, the antenna, the smart meter, the earbuds, the screens and downplays the skin rashes, the ear popping, the disturbed sleep, the tinnitus, the brain fog, the glioblastomas, the autism, the rising rates of early dementias, the infertility, the digestive issues, the colon cancer, the device addiction, the irritability, the depression, and more..

more we need to hear more from the women - and maybe some of the football players too

“Since 2017-2025, the 49ers have 2,036 games missed, as recently as November this was the most in the NFL.” - 49ers Report by Chat Sports 196K subscribers - a sportscaster who loved his now deceased mom, and asked pertinent questions with an opened mind on January 24 - about synthetic exposures -33 minute video 🚨THIS IS WILD: 49ers Electrical Substation Theory Takes Another Turn; 49ers Injury Data, Joe Rogan

The Fire Horse Year and “Safety”

On March 8 of 2024, insurance industry whistle-blower Norm Lambe published his article, Why I write about Smart Meters

He wrote, “This article is provided by the Associated Press. “An electric malfunction started a barn fire that killed 12 horses and injured 11 at an equestrian complex in suburban Palm Beach, investigators said Wednesday.

Palm Beach County fire investigators concluded the blaze at the South Florida Trotting Center was caused by a “catastrophic failure” at the meter, the Palm Beach Post reported. Sparks ignited hay, feed and other combustibles.

Sam Stathis, the center’s owner, told the newspaper that all 11 injured horses were taken to a veterinarian. The fire erupted late Tuesday and burned into the early morning Wednesday.

“We saved 11 horses, and we lost 12,” Stathis told the newspaper. “God be with us.”

Fire officials told the Post that workers were able to get some horses out as the fire spread. The barn’s roof collapsed and hay inside fed the flames.

Stable worker Roman Lopez told WPTV-TV his friend tried to open gates and let horses out, but the thick smoke made it impossible.

“It was just too tough. The roof started to come down. The horses were just on fire. You just freak out. You don’t know which way to go,” he said.”

Later investigation into this tragedy revealed that that on the morning of the fire, the local utility company installed a new smart meter in the yard close to the barn. Sparks were reported as shooting out of the meter setting the barns, the hay and the horses on fire.”

The article Fires In The Barn was posted Saturday, September 26, 1998 in THOROUGHBRED TIMES. The article explains that “Horses spend their whole lives in the comfort of their stalls. They believe they are safe there and do not want to leave.” []” they also have a herd response and, when they are confused and frightened, they want to herd together, which could cause them to want to go back into the barn.”[] “if they hear some others back in the barn, they might go back in. [] “One reaction is to just run, one is to freeze, and one is to be tractable.”

In his book Meridian Exercises, The Oriental Way to Health and Vitality, the late Japanese master Shizuto Masunaga wrote,

“Jean Henry Faber (182301915) who studied insects with complex instinctive behaviors observed many things that seemed miraculous. but he also found that introducing some unlikely obstacle in the environment of insects with complex instinctive behaviors caused their instinct to lead them completely astray.”

Smart Meters

Where I live in MA, a legislative bill to provide a no-fee smart meter opt out is on fumes. Investor-owned utilities have been pressured to implement time-of-use billing enabled by the meters immediately. The Department of Public Utilities told the companies to offer and opt out. Informed ratepayers want a no-fee opt out and an analogue meter.

The Legislative leadership feels that it needs to protect the meter deployment and the time-of-use/peak pricing period capabilities for the utilities.

The CEO of Sagewell Associates testified at a recent hearing with the Department of Public Utilities “because all of the transformers as you may well know, 55 percent of the transformers in the U.S. right now according to EPRI data are basically at the end of their useful lives. We simply don't have the resources and the capacity to build out the distribution system grid going forward. Only 1 to 2 percent of transformers can be replaced in any given year because of supply ·constraints. So we are strongly encouraging the D.P.U. to not only make more data available than sort of the minimum requirements, but also make it so that it is available as soon as possible.” Read more here: Transcript for Hearing for MA DPU 26-20, 21, 22 is Posted: Smart Meter Data Discussion

As if consumer data can make up for lack of proactive equipment replacement.

The Commonwealth ignored “the data” that was actually produced by the mandated pilot programs, financed by ratepayers, that indicated that full deployment was not the most cost- effective way to modernize the grid.

Decision-makers have now allowed newer smart meters to begin collecting all of the personal data about appliance use in the home by default, converting the meters to undisclosed surveillance devices, with industry interests focused on the preciousness of the consumer data. Not health, or fire safety, or the fact that low usage consumers without discretionary load are financing savings opportunities for heavy users with central air and swimming pools. Complaints about fraudulent financial forecasting about the cost and energy savings have been ignored. A tobacco scientists signed off on safety, in 2014. Giving consumers more information about how to use electricity when it is cheaper is being used as a talking point for affordability.

Voters offered the Legislature two remarkable opportunities to play a role in the vision of Luc Lelièvre. “Restoration depends less on grand reform than on maintaining even a single operative pathway through which harm can be named and addressed.”

They asked the Legislature to establish a Registry of Harm through the public health reporting system (Amelia’s Legislative Bill), and to protect ratepayers with a no-fee smart meter opt out. These requests still hang in the balance.

In this Year of the Fire Horse, our instincts about safety and sustainability have led us astray, and the barn is on fire.

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