What Have We Lost?

Most mornings now, I walk down to the riverbed on a nearby quiet dead end road, tucked in between a cement mining operation and a hunting preserve.

Sometimes I ask Nature, “How can I help?”

The very first time that I did this, I rounded the corner and saw a very tall tree growing out of the middle of a wayward, rusted out, abandoned boat, (adorned with holiday ornaments).

Some may believe that Nature is adapting faster than our regulatory agencies and decision-makers, but growing numbers are aware that Nature can’t digest what we are demanding of Earth.

Image via a camera, not a cellphone.

“The Internet is the largest thing that humanity has built”

The sight of the spirit of the abandoned boat looking out toward the river reminded me of Katie Singer’s website: Our Web of Inconvenient Truths and the sentence: The Internet is the largest thing that humanity has built. She wrote this a few years back, before Starlink; and data centers; and AI’s grotesque water, energy, and resource consumption.

Note: Katie now publishes at Substack: Katie Singer's Substack | Substack

See her most recent post here: Another Opportunity to Question Our Thinking



Instincts Led Astray

As I contemplated the meaning of the landlocked boat, I was reminded of a quote in a book I keep revisiting over and over again. In his book Meridian Exercises, The Oriental Way to Health and Vitality, the late Japanese master Shizuto Masunaga wrote, “Jean Henry Faber (182301915) who studied insects with complex instinctive behaviors observed many things that seemed miraculous. but he also found that introducing some unlikely obstacle in the environment of insects with complex instinctive behaviors caused their instinct to lead them completely astray.”

I believe that history will eventually record the trauma-driven disaster capitalism that has driven the wireless economy’s explosive growth as a variable that led human instincts completely astray, especially regarding safety, freedom, and a sense of control (vs. being controlled.)

The wonderful thing: the course correction is already unfolding

For example, read BLOOD IN THE MACHINE’s Brian Merchant’s Sept. 21 post:

The Luddite Renaissance is in full swing This fall, the new luddites are rising. I’m especially pleased to report that we’re beginning to see what’s shaping up to be a genuine, youth-led, modern-day Luddite uprising. [] Anger at AI, smartphones, and social media—and more specifically, at the exploitative practices of the companies operating them—has galvanized people all over the world, from the youth above, to artists and advocates and academics.

includes: On September 27 , the S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. rally and march will begin at 3pm sharp on The High Line in Manhattan, between W. 12th and W. 13th Sts. S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. stands for Scathing Hatred of Information Technology and the Passionate Hemorrhaging of Our Neo-liberal Experience. Hundreds are expected to take part in this carnivalesque collective grievance against technocracy. Soapboxes will be made available for people to take turns voicing their screeds against Big Tech. There will be surprise guest speakers, gnomes, chanting, bullhorns, song, a vigil for boredom, and last, but not least — tech smashing! Come join the parade!



See also musician Tim Arnold’s efforts in the UK, including a petition, and a live performance rock opera tour about the ticking time bomb of social media, screen addiction and the impact of Big Tech’s power over human life."

“I believe in the right to choose or refuse to be superconnected!”

However, I am also seeking ways to support the recovery of what has been lost in the tech take-over of our inner landscape, including moments of quietude and gratitude.

In a recent post on substack, Ruth Gaskovski of School of the Unconformed shared In defense of interstitial time: How to grow life in the in-between moments

Our time-saving devices have turned on us. Instead of offering us more of life, they are eating up not just large swaths of our day, but also all the little in-between moments that used to be reserved to rest, reflect, and simply be. They obliterate the interstitial moments that hold life together.¹ We’ve entered an upside-down world where we scroll to relax, but feel more anxious and irritable. [ ] I crowdsourced suggestions from dozens of fellow writers and readers who have experienced the struggle of digital fetters and are striving to remain present. I summarized this guidance into three key steps —remove, rest, remain— compiled a printable pdf guide of “Interstitial Time Seeds” below, and also included a selection of helpful reflections from contributors. Get the guidance and the list here…

Mindfulness Inspiration of Thich Nhat Hahn: Eating a String Bean, Drinking a Cloud

In one of his recently re-released books, the late Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh wrote:

“Eating a String Bean”

Hold a string bean and take a moment to see that it is a string bean with the whole world in it. There are clouds, sunshine, the whole Earth, and the work of the gardener. When we can see like that, we have wisdom. When we have wisdom, it means that we have mindfulness and concentration.”

“Drinking a Cloud”

In “Drinking a Cloud” he noted, “To enjoy our tea, we have to be fully present and know clearly and deeply that we are drinking tea. When you fill your cup, you may like to breathe in the aroma. Looking deeply into your tea, you see that you are drinking fragrant plants that are the gift of Mother Earth. You see the labor of the tea pickers, you see the luscious tea fields and plantations in Sri Lanka, China, and Vietnam. You know that you are drinking a cloud, you are drinking the rain. The tea contains the whole universe.”

Gratitude and grace have been largely displaced.

If we put it back into our lives, and allow our mindless, distracted use of screens to naturally diminish, and reduce our demand on the planet to be in motion and also always everywhere connecting from afar, (with the possible exception of emergencies, with a well-engineered system that only turns on when needed) we might find our way back home again.

It is a powerful time for a reset, for intention building, for contemplative practices. Call yourself home. Don’t miss the boat.

Share

Invitation to Join a No-Tech Community Contemplative Practice, 15 minutes, Free, Across the World, - for Your Highest Good, for the Highest Good of All, for the Highest Good of the Earth:

9 months ago, UK’s Pam Gregory published a video “Daily Meditation to Magnetise New Earth” which began on Sundays at 7 pm UK time, and has been expanded to a daily practice, every evening. (16 minutes)

“We’re welcoming in an expanded consciousness of love.”