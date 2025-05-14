Disclaimer, I am not a scientist and have no formal training in Marine Biology. I am not a licensed health care provider either. But I have questions.

Tombstone of “An Indian” In a Massachusetts Cemetary



When I am curating the news summary of EMF/RF/smart meter stories for the two substacks, I scan though articles from a number of sources.

I have an article in the current draft that was brought to my attention by one of my favorite resources 1440 media,

( Expand Your Understanding 1440 Topics — The most impactful, fact-driven knowledge from across the web, distilled into one platform to deepen your understanding of the world - all by human editors, not algorithms….a fact-driven news and knowledge resource that respects your time and intelligence… Our name The printing press was invented around the year 1440, spreading knowledge to the masses and changing the course of history. In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. We're here to make each one count.)



On Wednesday May 14, 1440 media had a brief post:

Researchers observe what is believed to be collective memory loss in schools of Norwegian herring, resulting in shifting of spawning grounds by 500 miles ( More )

The post linked to a May 13 article from Physics.org:

“Collective memory loss in herring results in 800 km shift in spawning grounds by Justin Jackson, Phys.org”

So, what if the researchers don’t have the story right?

What the article says

Researchers led by the Institute of Marine Research in Norway report an 800 km poleward shift in the spawning grounds of Norwegian spring-spawning herring (NSS herring) following a loss of collective migration memory among older fish due to age-selective fishing. Findings indicate potential disruptions to coastal food webs and present challenges for fisheries management.

Entrainment, the process by which migratory routes are transferred from experienced spawners to recruits through social learning, is integral to the migratory culture of schooling fish populations. Previous research has indicated that age-selective fishing targeting older fish can disrupt cultural transmission, fragmenting established migration routes.

Historically, NSS herring migrated as far as 1,300 km southward from wintering areas in northern Norwegian waters to spawn along the west coast at Møre, a route proposed to balance the energetic costs of long-distance swimming with the benefits of improved larval survival in southern waters.

In the study, "Herring spawned poleward following fishery‑induced collective memory loss," published in Nature, researchers conducted an integrative observational analysis combining fisheries records, scientific acoustic-trawl surveys, and tagging experiments to assess whether disrupted social learning altered spawning geography.

Data spanning 1995 to 2024 were obtained from Norwegian, Icelandic, and Faroese fisheries, representing approximately 80% of the total herring catch as reported to the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas.

Scientific acoustic-trawl surveys conducted annually from 2018 to 2024 provided quantitative data on migration routes, feeding grounds, and spawning areas. Surveys were performed during peak migration periods to capture variations in spatial distribution and school composition.

Between 2016 and 2023, 202,155 herring were tagged in northern Norwegian fjords using Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags. Tag recapture data, collected at processing facilities equipped with RFID antennas, were cross-referenced with acoustic survey data to track migration routes and spawning locations.

Analysis of fisheries records, acoustic-trawl surveys, and tagging data indicated a substantial northward migration, with the center of spawning activity shifting approximately 800 km from Møre to Lofoten.

Acoustic-trawl survey data and tagging records revealed that the 2016 cohort established new spawning routes in northern waters, diverging from historical migration patterns associated with older age classes. The 2016 cohort bypassed the traditional southern route to Møre, initiating the northern route to Lofoten, a pattern that became prominent from 2021 onward.

Spawning season surveys confirmed a 68% decline in the biomass of older spawners, decreasing from approximately 4.0 million tons in 2019 to 1.3 million metric tons in 2023. During these surveys, the 2016 cohort maintained sufficient biomass to sustain spawning activity, comprising over 50% of the spawning population by 2021.

Acoustic-trawl data indicated a marked reduction in spatial overlap between recruits and older fish during spawning periods, limiting opportunities for cultural transmission of migratory routes.

Recapture data from tagged individuals confirmed that subsequent cohorts progressively adopted the newly established northern migration route, reinforcing the observed shift in spawning geography.

Findings suggest that the poleward shift in spawning grounds of NSS herring may result in long-term alterations to migratory patterns driven by the loss of social learning, a consequence of reduced interactions between older spawners and recruits.

The 800 km shift, which became evident as the 2016 cohort reached numerical dominance in 2021, represents a significant departure from historical migratory routes with a wide range of implications for prey availability within the food web and nutrient fluxes in southern waters.

Now that a new migratory pattern has emerged, reinforced by collective migration memory, restoring historical patterns may be impossible.

More information: Aril Slotte et al, Herring spawned poleward following fishery-induced collective memory loss, Nature (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08983-3 Journal information: Nature - Phys.org

Here is the article link from Nature:

I am not an expert.

But what if the conclusion about ‘collective memory loss” is incorrect, and the fish are being guided by and responding to changes in the electromagnetic fields of the earth, or man-made pollution?

North magnetic pole has been drifting toward Siberia

In 2018, Wired reported: Thank the Planet's Shifty Magnetic Poles for Runway Renaming, Magnetic north changes by as much as 40 miles per year, and that means signage updates.

The National Centers for Environmental Information reported, Airport Runway Names Shift with Magnetic Field World Magnetic Model helps ensure accurate navigation for aviation, more []

Earth’s inner core is solid, while the outer core is liquid. Both are primarily made of iron and nickel; flows within the outer core generate 95 percent of the geomagnetic field, including the slow, secular variation that is tracked by the WMM. Fluxes in the outer core trigger unpredictable changes in Earth’s magnetic field. Over the past few decades, the North magnetic pole has been drifting toward Siberia at an irregular speed, and that affects navigation accuracy. Updates to the WMM ensure accurate magnetic field declination—the difference between true north and magnetic north. [] RFID data collection In the UBR, 1,132 adult lake sturgeon (95.7% of the estimated adult population 30 , unpublished data) have been tagged with a 23 mm (0.6 g) or 32 mm (0.8 g) half-duplex 134.2 kHz tags. Eight RFID antennas were maintained in the UBR including three antennas installed 0.5-km upstream of the mouth of the river at FO5 bridge (Fig. 1 ), two antennas installed immediately downstream of known spawning areas ≈14-km upstream of the mouth of the UBR (Fig. 1 ), a single antenna at the upstream most point of the known spawning areas, and 200-m downstream of Kleber Dam, 17-km upstream of the river mouth. Individuals were censored from the dataset under two conditions: (1) if missing RFID detections would not allow for determination of a complete migration into and out of the river and known spawning area in any year of the study period; and (2) if it was determined that they were removed through the system through natural mortality, or harvest. Additionally, spawning periodicity was evaluated only between times during the study period when there was a first and return detection. Detections before and after the study period were not considered.



We don’t describe airplanes as having collective amnesia?

Does Using RF ID Tags to Monitor & Give Accurate Information about Wildlife?

A related article was published in January of 2025: Changes in lake sturgeon spawning periodicity is associated with prior reproductive effort [] We used Radio Frequency Identification tags to monitor spawning migration by male (N = 1931) and female (N = 683) adults over seven consecutive years (2016 through 2022) in the Black River, Cheboygan Co., MI.

If we are using RF IDs and the Internet of Underwater Things, what if the research methods themselves are introducing a new stressor that is altering biology?

Underwater Sound?

On December 17, Phys.org published an article, “After thousands of years, an iconic whale confronts a new enemy,” “Even when a ship’s noise is lower than the background noise in the ocean and we can no longer hear it with our advanced equipment, the whales can hear and distinguish it from other sounds in their midst. And so, to a degree, their behavior is clearly affected. This demonstrates how incredibly sensitive narwhals are.” – Phys.org.

Phys.org referenced the paper Narwhals react to ship noise and airgun pulses embedded in background noise “In this controlled sound exposure study, six narwhals were live-captured and instrumented with animal-borne tags providing movement and behavioural data, and exposed to concurrent ship noise and airgun pulses. All narwhals reacted to sound exposure with reduced buzzing rates, where the response was dependent on the magnitude of exposure defined as 1/distance to ship. Buzzing rate was halved at 12 km from the ship, and whales ceased foraging at 7–8 km. Effects of exposure could be detected at distances > 40 km from the ship.At only a few kilometres from the ship, the received high-frequency cetacean weighted sound exposure levels were below background noise indicating extreme sensitivity of narwhals towards sound disturbance and demonstrating their ability to detect signals embedded in background noise. The narwhal's reactions to sustained disturbance may have a plethora of consequences both at individual and population levels. The observed reactions of the whales demonstrate their auditory sensitivity but also emphasize, that anthropogenic activities in pristine narwhal habitats needs to be managed carefully if healthy narwhal populations are to be maintained.” Competing interests At the time of the study, S.B.B. and A.S.C. were employed by Greeneridge Sciences, Inc., which also produces Acousonde behavioural tags used in this study. The authors declare no other competing interests. Funding Funding was provided by the Greenland Environmental Agency for Mineral Resource Activities. Acknowledgements We thank the hunters from Ittoqqortoormiit and the crew of HDMS Lauge Koch for assistance in the field.

The only conflict is that the researchers sell the tags used in the study.

Regarding herrings changing their route, what kinds of pollution have modern-day tech-laden humans introduced into the marine environment that might be impacting species navigation, including tagging the fish?

What if native hunters and/or skilled animal communicators were able to provide insights about the behavior of fish?

Image by Jeanne M from Pixabay

Did Humans Evolve from Fish? The Genome?

In March of 2023, Chris Organ, Assistant Professor of Evolutionary Biology, University of Reading published the article How fish evolved to walk – and in one case, turned into humans for the platform The Conversation.

“How did genes related to walking first evolve? The little skate ( Leucoraja erinacea ) is a cartilaginous fish related to rays and sharks (as opposed to bony fish, including sarcopterygians). It is another fish that “walks” underwater on fins like legs, mimicking the movements of land-based animals. The little skate is of great interest to scientists researching the evolution of locomotion because it evolved fin-based walking independently from sarcopterygians. However, until now, the genetics behind the walking of the little skate was difficult to study due to a lack of quality data.

That changed recently when researchers from Seoul and New York used cutting-edge technology to construct a high-quality assembly of the little skate’s genome. The scientists discovered that it only uses ten muscles for fin-based walking, while tetrapods commonly use 50 muscles to move their limbs. A big question about vertebrate evolution is: what genes are important for developing the muscles that enable walking? To find out, the team looked at which genes were active in the nerves that control limb muscles (motor nerves) in a mouse, chicken and little skate. They discovered similar gene expression patterns in motor nerves that help these muscles function. So walking fish may have taken several different evolutionary paths, but this recent study suggests a common genetic mechanism.



Medical Hypothesis: Rather than the Genome, We Need to “believe in” the Meridian System of Oriental Medicine Because we, too, are Electromagnetic



Exploring the genome via the nerves with cutting edge research methods may lead to science completely missing the forest through the trees.

What may be missing from this research, as well as from all research that has been conducted regarding the effects of EMF/Radio Frequency Radiation on human health and the environment, is energetic inquiry and energetic literacy?

When schools of fish react together to stimuli, they are responding via electromagnetic pathways that cross over the through different tissues??

The Gall Bladder Meridian

“A school is a group of the same fish species swimming together in synchrony; turning, twisting and forming sweeping, glinting shapes in the water. Fish probably do this to confuse predators and to save energy (by using the ‘slipstreams’ of other fish).” - Source

Likewise, murmuration describes patterns of starlings in flight.

Image by Unachicalinda from Pixabay

The pathway that runs along the outside edge of the body of a fish, that enables fish to “school” and birds to flock, most likely corresponds to the Gall Bladder Meridian of Oriental Medicine, shown below in both a human and a cat.

It is an energetic pathway and not a visible anatomical structure.

Source: Daniel Orlansky, Yoga of Energy Flow

Source: Four Paws Five Directions book by Dr. Cheryl Schwartz

I pose my thoughts as questions, because, its 2025 in the mainstream medicine/legal arena.

The Gall Bladder meridian works in partnership with another Yang pathway that runs along the length of the outside of the arm, from the ring finger up the center of the outer arm, and up and around the ears (Triple Warmer/Triple Heater)

As a lightning strike survivor, I have explained that these two Meridians are electrical bodyguards that can instantaneously and automatically direct the body to adapt a guarded posture in the case of a threat found in nature on Earth, for which the body has co-evolved, which is a possible lightning strike???

The body will tighten the bones in the skull to protect the brain and withdraw the aura way from the direction of the strike, to make the body less conductive??? At the same time, the Pericardium sac that encloses the Heart will also contract to brace the Heart???

These mechanisms are constantly being activated in humans who are being exposed to radio frequency radiation, and are associated with symptoms reported decades ago in American military men??? Over time the symptoms do lead to disease, for example in part because the brain’s recently discovered detoxification capacities are blocked??? And because the Heart does not thrive when pressurized?

What if all the Gall Bladder surgeries could be stopped by investigating the cause?

So, I have a new theory.

We have forgotten how our inborn electromagnetic sense of home, which is an actual thing- the vivaxis (axis of life) helps us navigate.

We have forgotten how to care for our own electromagnetic energies, and those of our loved ones, and those of the planet.

What if society pivoted to invite those who hold insight and direct experience of unfolding harm to be heard?

It’s not the fish that have “amnesia” and “collective memory loss” - it’s us.

And we can turn the ship around.

For inspiration: In 2022, Safe Tech International began reporting on issues connected with the Internet of Underwater Things. Kate Kheel coined the phrase: techno-ecocide. Video and Narration courtesy Amber Yang of PEERS,

Techno-ecocide: the systematic destruction of our ecosystem by the exploitive use of technology While many have seen advertisements promoting 5G’s speedy wireless capacities connecting everything and everyone… and promises that these smart technologies will provide a renewable energy future, scientific research and environmental advocacy efforts shows the opposite of what these profit-driven industries promise—with hundreds of scientists, climate change activists, and public health experts demanding a moratorium on the rollout of these technologies. Our mission is to support the global movement to rein in wireless expansion on Earth, in the skies and in the ocean because it poses an immediate threat to all life. It is our hope that we will bring greater public awareness about the harms of 5G, satellites, and “smart” oceans, and start a dialogue about wiser and more balanced technology options for a safer and more life-affirming future.