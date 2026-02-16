The Monks

A friend sent me the 6 1/2-minute video about the monks who led the Peace Walk across the county (United States).

The thing that struck me most was the reverence of some of the crowds, standing in silence, hands on heart …those completely present,,,,who did not hold a phone.

A number of friends reported that the video brought tears to their eyes.

I hope you watch, and that it nurtures your spirit.

Culture in Recovery: “Stop Multi-Tasking”

I am grateful that professional photographers captured some of the images.

We previously posted this longer video on our Substack. Kate Kheel noted, After talking about the importance of mindfulness, he begins speaking about multitasking at 28:30. At 29:46, he discusses the notion that you cannot concentrate on two things at once – your "lover" and something else. Then he asks rhetorically, "Who is your lover?...Your cellphone."

Not multi-tasking… because phones take us away from ourselves and each other

In the shorter video above, the lead monk also encourages us to stop multi-tasking.

The human body and the mind-body connection are not designed for walking, or any other movement, while looking with a narrow focus at a screen.

I believe that if more humans will adopt a commitment to not multitasking with phones/screens, we will begin the process of what has been described as Re-Souling Earth.

Caring for Health - is a prayer of gratitude to the universe

I am traveling, and visiting the local YMCA. The facility has a sign on the gym equipment that notes:

This facility is welcoming - strangers smile while searching together for an empty locker, and when yielding equipment to another. Although many members are wearing headsets and listening to music, eyes register the presence of others, across age groups. This is the culture. This is community.

In this working fishing village, I also see many gym users who have serious injuries, scars, and amputations. Their commitment to sustain their health and to care for their bodies inspires me every day. When I pass a gym user in a wheelchair, I bow slightly. It is a silent prayer of recognition.

If the only challenge that some of us will face is to remember how to walk, embodied, synchronized with all of our senses, caring and fully present for ourselves and our environment and those around us, not on a phone, I hope that humanity succeeds in recovering reasonability and grace.

Namaste

Namaste is the greeting that was adopted by many American yoga teachers, roughly translated: “The Light in Me Honors the Light in You”

Wikipedia reports, “Namaste (Sanskrit pronunciation: [nɐmɐsteː] , [1] Devanagari : नमस्ते), sometimes called namaskār and namaskāram , is a customary Hindu[2][3][4] manner of respectfully greeting and honouring a person or group, used at any time of day. [5] It is used worldwide among the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain traditions. Namaste is usually spoken with a slight bow and hands pressed together, palms touching and fingers pointing upwards, thumbs close to the chest. This gesture is called añjali mudrā ; the standing posture incorporating it is pranāmāsana . [6



I don’t think that OFF February is as much about deleting apps or everything else having to do with a smart phone, as it is more about re-membering…or as my friend Caroline wrote, it is about re-sanctifying.

This includes recovering the courtesy of recognizing and greeting the presence of others in our path…. (like our canine companions do so well.)

Eclipse Watch

As I have written previously, the Chinese seers kept meticulous written records, and the 60-year cycle of the luni-solar calendar was introduced by Emperor Huang Ti in his 60th year - in 2637 BC.

This remarkable map of the electromagnetic dance of the cosmic current was developed in part due to observation, and it fostered the development of an intricate system of self-care. (Unlike India, where yoga’s knowledge was developed within the exclusion of the caste system, the Chinese practices were developed for householders.)

By watching and quantifying the influence of each full and new moon, the seers systematized the effect of either sedating (new moon) or stimulating (full moon) one of the twelve electromagnetic fields in the body.

The positive influence of the moon’s effect in amplifying or quieting a meridian can be mimicked. Numerous practices comprise a lifestyle grounded in the choreography of the sky. This mastery including lifestyle choices for diet, herbs, exercises, family massage, and acupressure.

The meridians became a component of Western chiropractic care via the late George Goodheart, because each meridian is expressed in a segment of the spine.

Dr George Goodheart . Dr Goodheart began using muscle testing to evaluate muscle strength or injury in relation to postural imbalances, but soon found that muscles may dramatically improve function in response to a variety of touch reflexes, including acupuncture points and meridians. Goodheart developed a system called Applied Kinesiology which he shared with physicians who are licensed to diagnose (medical doctors, chiropractors, osteopaths, dentists, psychiatrists, etc.) and assistants under their supervision.

In the West, John Thie then translated the art form into self-care for the layperson.

John Thie, D.C., one of the early promoters of Goodheart’s work and the founding chairman of Goodheart’s International College of Applied Kinesiology (ICAK) had the vision of sharing this information with the wider population so they could learn to help themselves. Dr. Thie released the book Touch for Health in 1973, and developed the Touch for Health training program which has been administered and expanded by the International Kinesiology College (IKC) since 1990. TFH was designed to empower every person to become active in the creation, maintenance and restoring of their own health and well-being, and to allow families to enhance their self-care.

Meridians are also a part of holistic dentistry because each tooth is connected to a specific meridian.

Injured Athletes; Meridians are in the Muscles

Each underlying organ is connected to neurovascular points, neurolymphatic points, and to certain muscle groups for each energetic field.

As the world watches many Olympic athletes experiencing serious injuries, if we had a working cultural knowledge of these energetic fields, we might not be heeding those questioning, ridiculing, dismissing, and marginalizing athletes, including football plays, - who are asking very important questions about whether or not their bodies were subjected to electrical poisoning.

I encourage readers, if you have not listened yet, to hear Osteopath Christof Plothe describe to Keith Cutter the effects of EMF on the hips/pelvis. Tune in at 15 to 20 minutes, but consider listening to the entire conversation.

Restoring our knowledge of our bioenergy and bioelectricity offers the framework that we need for discernment about our technology choices.

On February 16, Cleaning to Prepare for the Arrival of the Fire Horse Year

As noted by IC Chinese school,

“As the lunar calendar pivots towards its annual renewal, households across China and in diaspora communities undertake a meticulous cleansing, a ritual that extends far beyond mere domestic tidiness. This practice, deeply rooted in historical beliefs and cultural imperatives, serves as a crucial prelude to the festivities, clearing the way for good fortune, health, and prosperity in the coming year. The act of cleaning, therefore, is not simply a chore but an integral component of the New Year’s spiritual and material rejuvenation.

The significance of cleaning before Chinese New Year is multifaceted, touching upon practical necessity, symbolic purification, and the cultivation of auspicious energies. For centuries, this period has been marked by a collective effort to prepare homes and lives for the influx of good luck and the warding off of negativity that the New Year is believed to bring. The entire process is a deliberate act of shedding the burdens of the past year, both physically and metaphorically, to embrace the potential of the future. Think of it as pruning a tree; by removing dead branches, you encourage healthier growth and a more bountiful harvest. This annual cleansing is precisely that for the home and its inhabitants.”



February 17, the Year of the Fire Horse



The new moon eclipse on February 17 will amplify the energy of a new moon and will give every human the opportunity to observe the effect of a sedation, for whatever meridian is active at the time of the new moon in their location on Earth.

11 pm to 1 am Gall Bladder

1 am to 3 am Liver

3 am to 5 am Lung

5 am to 7 am Large Intestine

7 am to 9 am Stomach

9 am to 11 am Spleen

11 am to 1 pm Heart

1 pm to 3 pm Small Intestine

3 pm to 5 pm Bladder

5 pm to 7 pm Kidney

7 pm to 9 pm Heart Protector/Circulation Sex

9 pm to 11 pm Triple Heater



This meticulous record keeping and power of observation also enabled the mystics to understand the implications of the year of the Spleen (Snake) giving way to the year of the Heart (Horse) - based on the Jupiter cycle.

May this new beginning of the Chinese New Year help relieve us of our forgetting.

If your heart needs more inspiration, you can also find videos online about Aloka, the dog who walked with the monks.

The internet is a remarkable thing, allowing us to access spiritual guidance from across the globe. We have to reclaim our responsibility to only use it in a way that does not destroy all that we hold precious, and in ways that do not harm others.

May the powerful Fire Horse’s energy help us get there, faster, so that we can stop hurting hearts and minds, ours and those of others.

Bless bless.