“You Need to Reduce the Total Toxic Burden” - Roger Moller

EMF Activism, early days in the trenches powered by FB



In my early days of smart meter activism, I was an avid reader of information from other group’s sites, on-line communities, and especially from Facebook (prior to be banned and ‘jailed’ repeatedly) At one point I thought I knew most of those involved in “the work” and, information was seemingly scarce. People in most states had not heard of a smart meter.

Eventually, BN Frank and I were grateful to have our work published (along with the late Catherine J. Frompovich) at Activist Post and Natural Blaze. Our articles were often picked up by other “alternative’ platforms (Before it’s news, etc.) Then Facebook began its censorship in earnest, and Activist Post was sold. The new owners do not cover the EMF issue and removed the archives.

Enter Substack

After months in FB jail, I migrated to Substack. I found a number of new colleagues previously not known to me, also creating outreach and education. (Keith Cutter, with over 160 interviews/audio podcasts is an example.)

Podcasts

Now, many people including influencers and network marketers are discussing EMF, sometimes with a podcast host and guest both wearing earbuds, or with the platform asking if you would like to receive text alerts. I only listen to a few podcasters I know personally, and mostly read instead … but IMO the field now has a lot of static, sales, inaccurate guidance, and affiliate marketing.

Modeling Tech Sobriety?

One of my new criteria is whether any form of tech sobriety is in play, including addressing the very real harm of infrastructure and second-hand exposures from devices. Generally, I am not in favor of a bifurcation where only rich people can measure and/or mitigate, but I understand the desire to protect self and others in the absence of other options.

I’ve also been covering some of the industry news…and, AI has been creeping into everything. I joined an informal group of Substack writers who are not utilizing or knowingly publishing AI, as I believe that it insidiously alters brain function. If something seems of value, for example when AI critiques a dominant and incorrect paradigm, I intend to link to it rather than including it here.

I want to continue to especially feature voices from the trenches, including earnest, sincere, everyday citizens from different walks of life and different generations…not just the scientists, as well as crossing over political and ideological divides…I am glad you are here.



I just became aware of a new writer, a new Norm.

First some background about two other Norms, in part to avoid confusion.

Norm Lambe - Insurance, Fires, Smart Meter Whistleblower

Joshua Hart at Stop Smart Meters reported one of the first smart meter fire fatalities in California, and activists from the early days remember the name Larry Nikkel.

On July 8 th , 2010, according to neighbors, Wellington Energy came through and deployed electric smart meters all along the street, including on Larry’s house. Less than 48 hours later, Larry was dead- killed by smoke inhalation and burns from an unexplained electrical fire that consumed his home.

According to his brother Walter, who had spent time with Larry at his house the morning before the fire (and only hours after the smart meter was installed), there were serious electrical problems in the house that day. Larry had tried to boot up his laptop to watch a DVD that evening, but the computer would not function. The cable box did not work either. Walter and Larry both heard a very loud, high pitched “snap” coming from the wall. Later that night, after Walter had returned home, he received a call from Larry, who said that the ‘house was humming.’ He regrets to this day not coming over immediately to investigate what was wrong.

At about 10:30pm on July 9 th , a man walking down Arbor St. saw flames coming out of Larry’s house.



Despite smart meter related fires occurring, the industry and its regulators failed to act. As I noted here: “Over a decade ago, an insurance industry expert/whistle blower Norm Lamb sounded the alarm about smart meters being removed from fire scenes prior to investigation. He has also written about issues with lithium batteries. Norm is now retired. He and his wife Sandra continue to cover a wide range of property insurance, smart meter, and fire-related issues at his substack, which is entitled Norman’s Substack”

Link to some of his earlier work: Articles by Norman Lambe, Insurance Adjuster – Smart Meters & Fires | Coalition to Stop Smart Meters in BC

Norm Alster - Investigative Journalist, 2020 Expose of FCC as a Captured Agency

As reported by the Environmental Health Trust, In 2020, “The Harvard Edmund J. Safra Center for Ethics published an expose by investigative journalist Norm Alster on the wireless industry ties to the US federal government’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and how, as a result, the wireless industry has bought inordinate access to—and power over—a major US regulatory agency. Alster describes how the FCC is a “captured agency” meaning it is controlled by the industry it is supposed to be regulating—like the wolf watching the henhouse.”

Captured Agency How the Federal Communications Commission Is Dominated by the Industries It Presumably Regulates Published by: Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics Harvard University 59-page report: capturedagency_alster.pdf

Norman James, Independent Researcher, Rural Thailand

Readers will notice that there are two different Substacks with the same title, Norman’s Substack. Fortunately, both are of value for the EMF/RF community, but they are two different entities. (These variables render the Substack search engine confusing and challenging)

Norman James’ work came to my attention when this article above was forwarded to me: Epstein File EFTA00080475: RF Transmitters, CNS Interference, and What the Document Says As I posted previously, I was wondering if the EMF/RF issue would emerge in the Epstein files, and grateful to Norman for his due diligence.

As a Meridian Yoga Teacher and adherent to the recognition that both RF and impaired sleep impacts chronobiology, I was immediately hooked - in addition to the image of the smart meter next to Norman’s name! I am subscribed!

An example: Why You Wake at 2am: Liver Dumping, Mycotoxins, and the Body’s Hidden Detox Cycle.

“{} there is a precise biological mechanism that causes this specific window of waking — one that involves your liver, your immune system, your kidneys, and if you carry a systemic fungal burden, your mycotoxin load. Understanding it does not just explain the waking. It explains the entire sequence of what happens when you wake, and why the body is doing exactly what it should be doing.

Two external causes of 2am waking are increasingly recognised — EMF emissions from smart meters and cellular infrastructure, which frequently pulse or cycle in the early hours as towers enter maintenance and update modes, producing the kind of electromagnetic transients that affect people with EMF sensitivity. These are real and documented.” {}

Electromagnetic field exposure adds another layer of complexity. Research has documented that EMF exposure causes fungi to produce significantly increased quantities of mycotoxins — in some studies up to several hundred times baseline production. For people living near high-powered infrastructure, this means the mycotoxin load being processed by the liver each night is not merely from internal colonisation but is continuously augmented by EMF-stimulated fungal activity. The liver is fighting a target that is being externally provoked to increase its output. The full chain by which EMF exposure drives gut microbiome disruption, liver dysfunction, and toxic bile production — and how this connects to conditions mainstream medicine misattributes to acid reflux — is explored in detail in The Hidden Chain: How EMF Exposure Drives Acid Reflux Through Your Gut and Liver.

The mechanism by which EMF drives this mycotoxin amplification runs through voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs). VGCCs are protein structures embedded in cell membranes — both human cells and fungal cells — that regulate calcium ion flow into the cell. Calcium influx is a trigger signal for numerous cellular processes including, in fungi, the production and secretion of mycotoxins as stress responses. EMF — particularly in the radiofrequency and low-frequency ranges produced by smart meters, cellular infrastructure, and WiFi — has been shown to activate VGCCs directly. The oscillating electromagnetic field induces a conformational change in the VGCC protein, forcing it open and allowing calcium to flood into the cell even without the biological signals that would normally trigger opening. In fungal cells this calcium influx is interpreted as a stress event, triggering the upregulation of mycotoxin production as a defensive response. The fungus is not being selectively harmed by the EMF — it is being stimulated to become more chemically aggressive. This is the mechanism by which an environment with high EMF exposure turns a manageable fungal burden into an unmanageable mycotoxin load, and why reducing EMF exposure is not merely a comfort measure but a direct reduction in the liver’s nightly processing burden.

This is also why the electromagnetic environment you inhabit is inseparable from the detox burden your liver carries every night. The concept of the Electric Diet — the deliberate management of your electromagnetic environment as a foundational health variable — addresses this at source. Reducing EMF exposure does not just reduce direct biological stress on human tissue; it reduces the mycotoxin output of the fungal organisms already present in the body by removing the VGCC stimulus that drives their defensive toxin production. A clean electromagnetic environment is therefore not separate from the antifungal and liver support protocols described in this article — it is the environmental layer that determines whether those protocols are fighting a static target or a continuously stimulated one. The Electric Diet framework for achieving this is explored in depth here.

The intersection of systemic fungal burden, EMF exposure, nocturnal detox disruption, glymphatic congestion, lymphatic stagnation, and unexplained weight gain is not a collection of unrelated symptoms. It is a coherent mechanism expressing across multiple systems simultaneously.

Addressing the root — the fungal burden — resolves all of them in sequence.”

Scanning his archives, other articles caught my eye:

The Skeptic Who Proved Himself Wrong: Norway’s Havana Syndrome Experiment Changes Everything A Government Scientist Built a Microwave Weapon to Disprove Havana Syndrome — And Gave Himself Brain Damage

The Hidden Chain: How EMF Exposure Drives Acid Reflux Through Your Gut and Liver Why Your “Acid Reflux” Might Not Be About Acid At All

Electromagnetic Fields, Conductivity, and Cancer: A Comprehensive Analysis The Role of Low Impedance Tissue, Environmental Toxins, and EMF in Disease Pathogenesis

On one of Norman’s posts, he is identified as “James Norman Ibbotson, Independent Researcher, Rural Thailand”



On the page: About Norman James - by Norman James - Norman’s Substack he explains, “the conductive and electric field receiver antenna concept (is) crucial.” “As a building biologist and oxygenation health coach, I've applied lessons from my late father, who encouraged me to learn the family business. [] My life has been constant learning, earning me the "polymath" label. [] Among my most educational experiences was learning aquaponics and nature's bacterial balance.”

With a blizzard headed to the Northeast US, I will be reading more posts by Norm. I so appreciate the ability of technology to connect me with a writer from Thailand, but am happy to do it from a hard-wired connection, and also happy to make more choices in favor of health and the environment, for myself and for everyone’s highest good.

Welcoming More Maverick Voices

Yesterday, I featured work from another new-to-many contributor. Benn Jordan is also a musician, like Norman James, and has been researching acoustics and harm to health and the environment, with a large following on Youtube. His recent post on noise pollution from data centers is making the rounds.

More Expert Voices: Roger Moller, Retired EMF Surveyor from Britain

Not to be Missed! Keith Cutter interviews Roger Moller, Retired EMF Surveyor from Britan 1 hour 5 minutes

I had a delightful time speaking, for the first time, with Roger Moller, a retired EMF Surveyor from Britain, whose personal journey into electrical sensitivity began in the late 1990s. Roger shares the unforgettable moment he realized his body was reacting in real time, and how that path eventually led him to become an electromagnetic surveyor when “there was no such thing” in the UK.



We talk candidly about the social cost of EHS, the importance of mindset, and Roger’s highly practical survey method. Roger also brings an often-missed co-factor into the conversation: ultrasound—how to detect it quickly, where it hides (including cars), and why it can matter for tinnitus.



Along the way we explore forced vs voluntary exposures, why “it’s all toxic” leads to a total-burden strategy, and why most people can’t hear the truth until they need the “secret” for themselves. Roger closes by sharing hard-won lessons on client dynamics, and why pre-purchase surveys can prevent expensive and heartbreaking mistakes.



More Expert Voices, Bo Forbes: Alleviating the effects of digital tech by tending the head, neck, and shoulders

With a Psy.D. in clinical psychology and an M.S. in social sciences, Bo explores the intersection of science, psychology, somatics, global geopolitics, & social justice

How Digital Technology Reshapes Embodiment Invasion of the Body Snatchers

(from a promotional email from Bo)

“On Saturday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. EST, join me for a Body Love Fascia Play class that offsets the impact of digital technology on your head, neck, trapezius, and shoulders. The class will be between 1.5 and 1.75 hours long. The recording will go out on 3/1/26 and will be available for 7 days. I look forward to sharing one of my favorite practices with you.

Best, Patricia