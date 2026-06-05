About five months ago, on January 6, Peter Cowan was observing the Feast of the Epiphany with his daughters and not looking at his computer.

When he looked the next day, his January 5 post about soft tissue injuries in 49ers football players had reached a remarkable 500,000 views - and the number kept growing.

Alongside Keith Cutter, as another writer who has also been publishing about the influence of the template of Time as Money instead of Time as Energy, I was grateful to receive the link to Keith’s recent interview with Peter, which he kindly is making available to readers of this substack in advance of his posting it.

Courtesy Keith:

Seven million views in a single day.

That's what happened when independent journalist Peter Cowan published an article asking a provocative question: Could the San Francisco 49ers' decade-long epidemic of tendon ruptures and soft-tissue injuries be linked to chronic electromagnetic field exposure from a nearby electrical substation?

Interest on that scale is unheard of in EMF circles.

In this conversation, I wanted to understand both the man and the moment. We explore Peter's personal history with light, technology, and health, his twenty-plus years in Silicon Valley, the observations that led him to launch his Substack, and the chain of events that transformed a little-known EMF hypothesis into a story viewed millions of times around the world. Along the way, we discuss the 49ers case study, circadian biology, synthetic fields, collagen repair, and the broader question of how modern technologies may be shaping human health in ways few people have considered.

Here’s a synopsis of our conversation, followed by a link to the interview.

Before discussing the 49ers story itself, Peter shares the deeply personal background that led him into this work. He recounts being born prematurely in the 1970s and spending his first days in a brightly lit NICU environment, followed by a childhood and adulthood marked by unusual relationships with artificial light, insomnia, reversed sleep schedules, and eventually a long career in Silicon Valley technology. Peter describes late-night coding culture, early internet bulletin boards, and eventually working for a commercial wireless networking manufacturer where he spent years surrounded by intense Wi-Fi infrastructure and high-powered access points used in hotels and sports stadiums.

The conversation then turns to Peter’s first viral Substack article on the 49ers’ practice facility issue, which unexpectedly exploded to seven million views on the first day of publication. Peter explains how years of unexplained tendon ruptures and soft-tissue injuries surrounding the franchise had already become an open secret among players and fans, and how his article offered a biological and environmental framework that resonated far beyond typical sports commentary.

Keith and Peter explore the broader physiological themes behind the series, including mitochondrial dysfunction, circadian disruption, collagen repair timing, blue-light exposure, and the relationship between modern “synthetic fields” and biological resilience. Peter emphasizes that while electromagnetic exposure may play a role, he increasingly believes circadian disruption from artificial light and modern nighttime behavior may be one of the central drivers undermining collagen repair and recovery in athletes and the general public alike.

The discussion expands into Peter’s recent essay contrasting natural circadian time with standardized railroad time, examining how industrial technologies subtly reshape human biology and behavior in ways most people never consciously consider. Throughout the interview, Peter stresses that technology itself is not inherently evil, but that every technology carries trade-offs requiring discernment and thoughtful boundaries rather than blind adoption.

The interview concludes with practical discussion regarding reduction of synthetic field exposures, the importance of morning sunlight, minimizing nighttime blue-light exposure, maintaining circadian alignment, and the simple but often overlooked principle that the body’s deepest repair processes occur during productive darkness and properly timed rest.

Keith Cutter



Audio Podcast: https://emfremedypremium.supercast.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@emfremedy

Website: https://www.emfremedy.com/

Peter Cowan

LINK

Could Chronic EMF Exposure from a Nearby Substation Be Causing the 49ers' Epidemic of Tendon Ruptures? January 5

How Low-Level Electromagnetic Fields Disrupt Mitochondrial Function and Trigger Cellular Dehydration: The Hidden Pathways to Collagen Fragility January 7

How Invisible Fields Trigger Immune Dysfunction and Sabotage Nighttime Recovery: Mast Cell Activation, Immune Suppression, and Circadian Disruption January 9

The Substation May Not Be Moving, but the 49ers Don’t Have to Keep Dominating the League in Injuries January 15

When Levi’s Stadium Opened, the Substation Next Door Was Brand New Documenting 40 years of infrastructure expansion that critics of the 49ers EMF hypothesis dismissed without investigation January 19

Harvard-Trained Inflammation Researcher Confirms Plausibility of 49ers EMF Injury Hypothesis February 5

Reading the Leaves: The Trees Near the 49ers' Substation Knew First February 12

The Electrical Substation, Deflategate, and an ‘Independent Scientist’ April 10

Join me for a Livestream Q&A May 5th on the 49ers investigation Hosted by the Meredith Oke and the Quantum Biology Collective May 4

Dr. Paul Héroux: “We Have Our Quarterback” On the 49ers, being reluctantly dragged out of obscurity and into the international spotlight, and what comes next May 23

Epiphany

What does “epiphany” mean? Epiphany has several meanings, including “manifestation” or “sudden insight.” - Global Catholic Network

The word Epiphany is from Koine Greek ἐπιφάνεια, epipháneia, meaning manifestation or appearance. It is derived from the verb φαίνειν, phainein, meaning 'to appear.” - Source

Thanks both to those writing and those reading and sharing.

Thank you for your support of the inevitable epiphany unfolding regarding synthetic fields.

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