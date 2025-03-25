For entertainment purposes only, I am not a licensed health care professional, (but you and I can both learn by reading)

Radicalization - Including, for example, supporting parents who refuse to give their children a dumb phone instead of a smart phone that is only been tested on an inanimate model representing men; with exposure guidelines that date back decades to what happened to a small group of food-deprived monkeys and rats.

With the right tools, we can see the harm posed by unnatural EMF/RF more clearly by understanding the Spleen/Pancreas Triple Warmer dynamic, the actions of the yin and yang organs, and the risks of homolateral brain functioning and over-focus on visual processing.

The more time that we spend as a society in an unnatural state looking at a screen of pixels of unbalanced light, the more detached we become from our other senses and our evolutionary capacities as individuals and as a culture. For example, screen use is not supporting the development of the necessary cross-over pattern that children need, that is cultivated in crawling, pat-a-cake, running, and full-body movement-based play.

A Cultural Inheritance of Disconnect



I was grateful to see a recent headline in the Telegraph There’s a big difference between genetic ADHD and when it’s caused by constant stimulation from tech Dr Sabine Donnai worries that technology has killed our brain’s ability to switch off, which could explain the surge in ADHD diagnoses.

In addition to two different types of ADHD, there is also a big difference between being raised, or not, in a culture that possess a cultural inheritance regarding energetic literacy.

The Eastern traditions endeavored to make the body a more effective conduit of chi or qi, sourced from the sun., against the backdrop of time as energy, with the sky serving as the clock and calendar. This effort involved integrated lifestyle choices (food, herbal medicine, visualization, meditation, and energy-based exercises) for harmonization, including the study of cycles of time (eating by the seasons, detoxing in the spring and at new moons, recognizing the variability of the juxtaposition of full and new moons against the solstices and equinoxes and the implications for the yearly agriculture and health patterns.)

According to Chinese medicine, these adaptations of the body to the external environment are managed by the Spleen/Pancreas.

We can look to how the ancients systemized their observations of health vs imbalance.

The American dominant culture views time as money and as a tool to coordinate and control the masses, and a medical culture that learned about the Fight or Flight response by observing traumatized male soldiers during and after war. This scenario involved looking at what can go wrong, under extreme circumstances, for shell-shocked men. Historically, native practices of herbalism and energy medicine, including the emphasis on the health of the Spleen, were widely ridiculed, and witches were burned at the stake for harvesting foot herbs when the moon is in Cancer.

Inherited disconnect born of trauma endures.

As a result of these and other factors, most Americans give little consideration to the question of whether or not they or their children are in energetic harmony with themselves, with one another, or in synchronicity with the cosmos. We have lost the toolbox and the maps. (Daylight savings is an example of a societal structure that runs interference on energy literacy.)

But more of the culture is moving towards self-understanding, self-reliance and self -mastery, against the cross current of unhealthy and de-evolutionary health choices. Everyone can play a part. We need to get there sooner.

Donna Eden: Recognizing Triple Warmer and Spleen/Pancreas

Meridians are electromagnetic energy pathways and their resonate organs and energetic fields within the body.

The meridians are choreographed by the angle of the sun’s rays.

Triple Warmer/Triple Heater and Spleen/Pancreas energies sit opposite one another in the Meridian Flow Wheel. Triple Warmer’s High Tide is 9 pm to 11 pm, and Spleen’s High Tide is 9 am to 11 am. Together they can be explored relative to their relationship to protecting health and safety, and for sustaining the body’s habit field, for better or worse.

The Spleen/Pancreas meridian includes the thyroid gland, tonsils, and lymphatic system, which is one arm of the body’s defense system, as it relates to the production of white blood cells. Spleen is integral to the blood, therefore ruling menses and women’s health. It also oversees infancy and childhood growth, including puberty.

Energy Medicine teacher and author Donna Eden, who can see energy, penned a wonderful article in 2007 where she explained the actions of the Triple Warmer Meridian and its role in defending the body. (14 pages)

When Triple Warmer is called into defensive action, the body sacrifices certain aspects of blood-based immune function, tissue repair, and cell growth. Triple Warmer steals from Spleen in particular. This places women at a distinct disadvantage for any stressor that impacts Spleen function.

Most Westerners have no familiarity with Triple Warmer, or how to care for it.

Her article was written before so many children were placed at risk due to screen addiction, but remains very relevant, and includes helpful and effective energy medicine exercises.

I recommend taking this offline and printing out the article and reading it with a highlighter, on paper, with your eyes crossing the midline of the page.

As Donna explains, when Triple Warmer takes over, the body goes to war.

2007Eden-1-3.pdf

2007Eden-1-3.pdf

Donna explains, “Thousands of chemicals are in our foods that did not exist while triple warmer was evolving. It is triple warmer's task to decide which may harm you, even though it does not recognize them in your evolutionary heritage. The same is true of pollutants in the air, the artificial electromagnetic fields that surround us, even the pace and stresses of modem life can cause triple warmer to set off an emergency reaction. Triple warmer takes charge of the meridian system and organizes its energies for this response. The entire emergency reaction may be triggered not only by actual threat, but it may be set off by any unrecognized stimulus, and it may become conditioned to a host of "false alarms." When the heart speeds up at the thought of entering an elevator or if it shuts down when another person is becoming too intimate or white blood cells start attacking healthy tissue, triple warmer is in overdrive.”

The triple warner meridian networks information to all the meridians and the organs they serve. It is governed by the hypothalamus gland, the body's thermostat and the instigator of the fight or flight response. In the states of fight, flight, or calm, triple warmer heats the body in three different ways.

When the body is in relative balance, heat is distributed evenly throughout. When you become angry and are ready to fight, heat and energy rise. The chest, neck, face, and arms become red and flushed with blood in preparation for the battle. When your body prepares you to run away from danger, the heat and energy leave the upper part of your body and go to your legs so you can run faster. That is why your face turns white when you are terrified.

My sense of triple warmer differs from traditional descriptions. Triple warmer is the meridian that networks the energies of the immune system to counter an invader, but it functions in ways that are beyond the range of any single meridian. Triple warmer is not only a meridian, it also operates as a "strange flow" or "radiant circuit." Radiant circuits, like meridians, distribute energy, but they do not follow specific pathways. Instead they are more diffuse, and they intersect all of the meridians. Rather than staying on its own meridian line, triple warmer energy jumps its course and, like a radiant circuit, hooks up with the other meridians and organs. Though triple warmer seems to be a radiant circuit as well as a meridian, it is also conspicuously different from the other radiant circuits, which ensure cooperation, synergy, and peace. Triple warmer prepares the body for war! - Donna Eden

Wireless Injuries are Energetic Injuries and We Can Start and Level of Energy, not Chemistry

In many individuals, the injuries being caused by wireless technology are playing out against the relationship between Triple Warmer, Spleen, and each individual’s inborn energetic constitution across the template of time.

We are not reaching an understanding of the hijacking of the relationship between the angle of the sun’s rays and human bio-electricy, and related brain function, with current research methods, because we don’t have a baseline to operate from.

As an example, the recent series of 5 articles published by Frontiers in Public Health on a special research topic Individual Sensitivity to Wireless Radiation included these phrases;

“Electrohypersensitivity (EHS) refers to a syndrome in which individuals claim to suffer from a variety of symptoms that they attribute to electromagnetic fields ” and

“The article discusses these results in the light of the literature and suggests avenues for future research and ways to help highly sensitive people, whether or not this condition is considered to be caused by electromagnetic radiation.” - Source

“There is a need for human volunteer studies where the already proposed, and other potentially useful biomarkers, would be examined in groups of sensitive and non-sensitive persons, ethically exposed to wireless radiation.” and “Thus, research on EHS and individual sensitivity to wireless radiation, in general, has generated scientifically subjective data, unreliable for public health recommendations or radiation safety limits. On the contrary, logically and per analogiam with other environmental factors, individual sensitivity to wireless radiation, which includes EHS, exists as indicated below, and should be studied using biochemical methods.” -Source (Apparently there may be more articles to come.)

(Note that one of the editors of this special topic series is Frank de Vocht, a member of ICNIRP, the German-based industry-friendly individuals who set RF standards favoring industry, for most of the rest of the world.)

I believe that the antidote to regulatory capture, outdated science, doubting, marginalization and discrimination is an informed, energy literate, discerning public.

For example, parents engaging in brute power struggles with children about screen time need advice and tools about what to offer instead. The best approach is avoidance of tech entrainment at the onset. Another approach is to work together, in families, adopting skillful self-care, with and not against Spleen and Triple Warmer.

It is crucial that society pivot to understand the differing functions of the yin organs, and especially Spleen, in women and children.

The Unspoken War Against Women: Spain ‘Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electrohypersensitivity: Legal Labour Treatment and Gender Perspective’

An underlying factor for the inadequacy of the science that underlies the EMF/RF research is active discrimination against women, as noted in Spain. This paper remains under embargo but will be available to the public at a later date.

Via a colleague in Spain: In 2024, two magistrates of the Social Division of the High Court of Galicia, Spain, law professors at the University of A Coruña, published a doctrinal legal study: ‘Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electrohypersensitivity: Legal Labour Treatment and Gender Perspective’. In the study, they echo the high feminisation of these illnesses (80% women). They claim that the male bias with which medicine has developed makes female ailments invisible and undervalued, which has serious repercussions on their scarce research and on the difficulties of diagnosis and treatment.

This underestimation, they add, has serious repercussions and important legal implications, as it affects the assessment of permanent incapacity, the recognition of disability and the prevention of occupational risks for people who are already sensitised. This occurs not only with these environmental illnesses that have not yet been recognised, but also with others that have already received such recognition, such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome/ME, or lupus erythematosus, which are also highly feminised. The magistrates also point out that the non-recognition of MCS and EHS contrasts with the fact that an increasing number of cases of this type of pathology are coming before the courts. Most of the rulings referred to in detail in the article end up granting total incapacity for work to those affected, although there are exceptions. The magistrates end the article by calling for a gender-sensitive interpretation and application of the rules as set out in article 4 of the Spanish ‘Ley Orgánica de Igualdad Efectiva entre Mujeres y Hombres’ (Organic Law on Effective Equality between Women and Men).

On-line registration is available for those who wish to receive a PDF, in Spanish, here:https://revista.laborum.es/index.php/revsegsoc/article/view/972?articlesBySimilarityPage=25

When the article becomes available to the public, I hope to be able to offer a link and/or translation a later date. (with thanks for the assist from Bianca in Spain and Einar in Norway)

A Smoking Gun for A Culture Still Under the Sway of Tobacco Science

Chinese medicine, including acupuncture, evaluates the current state of the entire energy field for the appropriate distribution of chi, or qi, to all of the meridian resonant energy fields at the time.

Historically, the highly individualized Eastern healing science faced great opposition from the mainstream medical field because of a perceived lack of adherence to the framework of the “Standard of Care” that dominates in the West. The model requires that trained physicians would treat the same ailments in the same way, or risk losing their licensure. Treatment often involves chasing symptoms, without addressing the underlying cause, often with side effects.

This is the wrong criteria for evaluating the efficacy of Chinese Medicine.

Provocation studies and not finding the same chemical marker and the same symptoms for EMR-S/EHS is also the wrong criteria for understanding harm from wireless technologies.

Courtesy EMF Safety Network : These symptoms can be organized and understood via the Meridian System



The human body co-evolved to thrive in the natural electromagnetic field of the Earth. Injuries play out against the individual’s constitution against the changing backdrop of time.

Wireless is a unique stressor in light of harm to the Brain and the Heart.

10 am is Heart Attack Time: Spleen and Heart



Donna Eden is a brilliant world-renowned teacher regarding the relationship between Triple Warmer and Spleen and their relationship to the Law of MiddayMidnight, (which I wrote about here: 5G/EMF/RF Acupuncture, “EMF Sensitivity,” and “The Law of Midday/Midnight” - Safe Tech International.)

But she also highlights another dynamic of the flow wheel.

When a meridian’s energy has been exhausted or drained, it will affect the next meridian in line, in addition to the one across the wheel.

When epidemiologists realized that heart attacks often occur at 10 am Mondays, from a male dominated perspective, it was assumed that the cause was returning to work after the weekend.

What the Chinese seers recognized that was that a depleted Spleen can lead to a Heart attack. This echoes the concern of the Spanish commentary referenced above. The West has only very recently began to address the differences in men’s and women’s heart attack symptoms.

Midnight and the Heart

What the law of Midnight tells us is that when the Heart is in its lowest tide at Midnight, it is very dangerous to expose it to a wireless data dump. Likewise, the hours from 1 to 3 am impair the Liver function and its essential role in detoxification.

The meridian system will do everything it can to protect the Heart and the Brain.

In most circumstances, from an energy medicine perspective, a heart attack is the final straw in a downhill slide of compensations. EMR-S or EHS is revealing the underlying patterns.

The Glymphatic System and the Brain

The West has only recently discovered that the brain has its own take-out-the-trash system, which is the glymphatic system.

The explosion of neurological disease deaths is an indication that wireless technologies are breaching the body’s mechanisms for protecting the brain, including RF-induced damage to the Blood brain Barrier.

In addition, the Meridian system has the capacity to tighten the body plates of the skull in order to protect the brain from a risk found in nature - a lightning strike. The Gall Bladder Meridian and other yang meridians are involved in this mechanical defense - not yet of the radar of Western medicine.

When this reaction is induced by a wireless exposure, the flow of cerebrospinal fluid up the spine and over to the top of the head is blocked. The brain becomes compressed, overheated, and dehydrated. While many Westerners may not be aware of the mechanics, they experience the discomfort and nervous tension.

The individuals who can recognize that they are experiencing harm are crucial links in the chain of recovery from instinct injured decisions and unfolding harm to children. Be on the right side of history.

March 29, 2025

Reminder: March 29 there will new a new moon eclipse. This will impact the body’s energy fields, as described here, where I shared a long rambling evolution of thoughts that I had discussed with the late Arthur Firstenberg, who also warned of the risks to the Global Electric Circuit.

At a new moon, one meridian will experience the equivalent of a sedating treatment, which may benefit some individuals and be challenging for others. It was on the basis of observation and meticulous record keeping that the influence of the cosmic current and the Meridians was codified by the East. The specific meridian involved may not exhibit any effects, a sedating treatment can target an issue in another resonant field, for example after in the flow wheel, or across the wheel.